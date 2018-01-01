College basketball rankings: Michigan State moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll

The Spartans are No. 1 for the first time this season, taking over the spot held by Villanova

An unhinged weekend that saw the majority of conference play kick off across the country did not disappoint, as three of the final unbeaten teams in college basketball fell on Saturday — including Villanova, the No.1 team in last week's AP Top 25 poll.

As a result, the top of the rankings is a mired mess with a makeover and a new name at the top.

Welcome to the No. 1 spot, Sparty!

Michigan State (14-1) began the season 1-1 but hasn't lost since, steadily idling in the top 5 all season before pouncing in the middle of the madness this weekend. The Spartans face a hobbled Maryland team iThursday as they look to defend their spot atop the standings.

Behind Michigan State is Duke (13-1). Villanova and Arizona State each fell to No. 3 and N. 4, respectively, after watching their unblemished records slip away this weekend. Rounding out the top five is Xavier, which moved up one spot from last week.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Michigan State (43)

14-1

1,600

2

2

Duke (21)

13-1

1,556

4

3

Villanova (1)

13-1

1,444

1

4

Arizona State

12-1

1,336

3

5

Xavier

14-1

1,325

6

6

West Virginia

12-1

1,304

7

7

Oklahoma

11-1

1,160

12

8

Virginia

12-1

1,048

9

9

Wichita State

11-2

1,026

8

10

Kansas

11-2

963

11

11

Texas A&amp;M

11-2

894

5

12

North Carolina

12-2

890

13

13

Purdue

13-2

883

14

14

Arizona

11-3

832

17

15

Miami

12-1

782

15

16

TCU

12-1

760

10

17

Kentucky

11-2

742

16

18

Texas Tech

12-1

483

22

19

Gonzaga

12-3

410

20

20

Cincinnati

12-2

410

21

21

Seton Hall

13-2

353

23

22

Arkansas

11-2

254

--

23

Tennessee

9-3

198

19

24

Florida State

11-2

119

24

25

Clemson

12-1

104

Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.

