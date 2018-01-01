College basketball rankings: Michigan State moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
The Spartans are No. 1 for the first time this season, taking over the spot held by Villanova
An unhinged weekend that saw the majority of conference play kick off across the country did not disappoint, as three of the final unbeaten teams in college basketball fell on Saturday — including Villanova, the No.1 team in last week's AP Top 25 poll.
As a result, the top of the rankings is a mired mess with a makeover and a new name at the top.
Welcome to the No. 1 spot, Sparty!
Michigan State (14-1) began the season 1-1 but hasn't lost since, steadily idling in the top 5 all season before pouncing in the middle of the madness this weekend. The Spartans face a hobbled Maryland team iThursday as they look to defend their spot atop the standings.
Behind Michigan State is Duke (13-1). Villanova and Arizona State each fell to No. 3 and N. 4, respectively, after watching their unblemished records slip away this weekend. Rounding out the top five is Xavier, which moved up one spot from last week.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Michigan State (43)
14-1
1,600
2
2
Duke (21)
13-1
1,556
4
3
Villanova (1)
13-1
1,444
1
4
Arizona State
12-1
1,336
3
5
Xavier
14-1
1,325
6
6
12-1
1,304
7
7
11-1
1,160
12
8
12-1
1,048
9
9
11-2
1,026
8
10
11-2
963
11
11
11-2
894
5
12
12-2
890
13
13
13-2
883
14
14
11-3
832
17
15
Miami
12-1
782
15
16
12-1
760
10
17
| Kentucky
11-2
742
16
18
12-1
483
22
19
12-3
410
20
20
12-2
410
21
21
13-2
353
23
22
11-2
254
--
23
9-3
198
19
24
11-2
119
24
25
12-1
104
Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.
