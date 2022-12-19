UConn climbed to its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since the 2008-09 season on Monday in the latest poll, rising one spot to No. 2 just behind No. 1 Purdue. The Huskies garnered 21 first-place votes, up from a season-high 15 a week ago after handling Butler on the road Saturday with ease in a conference-opening 68-46 beatdown.

Purdue maintained its No. 1 spot in the poll for a second consecutive week by earning the remaining 40 first-place votes, marking the first time all season only two teams earned first-place votes as the top of the sport started to separate itself from the rest of the pack. UConn (12-0) and Purdue (11-0) are two of only five teams yet to have taken losses on the season thus far.

UConn may have moved up regardless of results this week after its impressive Big East-opening win but last week's No. 2, Virginia, falling at home to Houston made things easier for voters to make the shakeup this week. Virginia fell to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 while Houston took UConn's last spot at No. 3. Rounding out this week's top five is No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St 33, Iowa St 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah State 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 1.

