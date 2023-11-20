Following last week's win over Kentucky, Kansas maintained its No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll released Monday ahead of the loaded Maui Invitational. Six team's ranked in this week's Coaches Poll will play in Honolulu, Hawaii, during Thanksgiving week in the top in-season tournament in 2023 in perhaps the best field in tournament history
The Jayhawks could potentially face two opponents ranked in the Coaches Poll in a three-game stretch if they win their opening game of the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks open the tournament by facing the host school, Chaminade on Monday. Kansas would play the winner of No. 24 UCLA vs. No. 5 Marquette on Tuesday if the top-ranked Jayhawks win a game they are heavily favored in. If the bracket goes chalk, Kansas could have a date with No. 2 Purdue in the championship game for all the marbles.
Following the trip out to Hawaii, the Jayhawks host reigning national champion UConn at home in Lawrence, Kansas on Dec. 1
Kansas got off to a slow start against then-No. 16 Kentucky in the Champions Classic last week, but used a strong second half led by the heroics of Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. to outscore Kentucky 48-36 in the final 20 minutes of play. The Wildcats remained No. 16 in this week's poll
Coaches Poll
1. Kansas (25)
2. Purdue (5)
3. Arizona (2)
4. UConn
5. Marquette
6. Houston
7. Creighton
8. Tennessee
9. Duke
10. Gonzaga
11. Miami
12. Baylor
13. Texas A&M
14. North Carolina
15. Alabama
16. Kentucky
17. Texas
18. Virginia
19. Michigan State
20. FAU
21. Colorado
22. Illinois
23. Memphis
24. UCLA
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 83; USC 75; James Madison 60; Villanova 50; TCU 40; Iowa State 35; San Diego State 30; Clemson 30; Auburn 29; BYU 27; Nevada 12; Princeton 11; South Carolina 7; Oregon 2; Liberty 2; Kansas State 2; Florida 2; North Carolina State 1; Iowa 1