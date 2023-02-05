Colorado State has issued an apology to visiting Utah State and men's basketball player Max Shulga after some fans in attendance began chanting "Russia" at Shulga, a Ukrainian, during the game on Saturday.

The chants originated from the student section and broke out as Shulga went to the free throw line late in the game.

"Following tonight's basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted "Russia" at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine," the school said in a statement. "On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Utah State defeated Colorado State 88-79 and Shulga helped salt the game away late with two free throws in the final minute to finish with nine points on the night.

Shulga and his family are from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine and a frequent target of missile attacks from Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine that began last year.

Shulga committed to Utah State in 2020 and has appeared in 79 games with the Aggies since arriving. He has made 24 starts in 24 appearances on the season and made a significant leap as a producer after playing last summer for Ukraine at the FIBA U20 European Championships.