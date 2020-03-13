Former Phoenix Suns star Dan Majerle fired as Grand Canyon University coach after seven seasons

College basketball season is canceled, but the sport's coaching carousel is spinning. Grand Canyon announced the firing of coach Dan Majerle on Thursday after a 13-17 season.

"GCU has become a premier mid-major basketball destination with its resources, facilities, and student and community support," GCU strategic advisor Jerry Colangelo said in a university release. "We look forward to the future of the program under the direction of the new head coach."

Majerle compiled a 136-89 record in seven seasons at GCU, leading the Antelopes to three appearances in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament and two appearances in the College Basketball Invitational. But GCU registered a sub .500 record this season for the first time in its seven seasons as a Division I team. Grand Canyon was picked to finish second in the WAC preseason coaches poll this season after posting a 20-14 record in 2018-19. But the Antelopes started 0-3 and never got back to .500.

Majerle played 14 seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Suns, and spent 2008 to 2013 as a Suns assistant before taking the Grand Canyon job. Grand Canyon only become eligible for the WAC and NCAA Tournaments in 2018 as it completed its transition from Division II to Division I. It made the WAC Tournament final in 2018 and 2019, coming with a win of receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament. But it lost both times.

The school announced that associate head coach Marvin Menzies will serve as interim coach. Menzies was formerly the head coach at New Mexico State and UNLV.

"We wish Coach Majerle the best of luck in his future endeavors," GCU president Brian Mueller said in the release.