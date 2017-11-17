Golfer Steve Stricker blasts Xavier on Twitter following win over Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin, resident and professional golfer Steve Stricker saw what Xavier did to Wisconsin on Thursday night by securing an 80-70 road victory, and he was not happy about the way the Musketeers took down his Badgers.

Stricker took to Twitter on Thursday night to blast Xavier and its coach, Chris Mack, saying the long-time coach has lost control of his players.

"I'm embarrassed for @XavierMBB!" Stricker said on Twitter. "A good team, but I've never seen some of the bush league things I saw tonight. Clearly @CoachChrisMack doesn't have control of his players. @BadgerMBB"

Stricker was fuming, presumably, about what Musketeer guard J.P. Macura did in the final minutes of the game by taunting the student section of Wisconsin by performing the Gator chomp – a shot at Wisconsin because of its regional semifinal loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament. Florida also got in on the fun, too.

Mack said after the game the team was running high on emotions in part because of the fresh memory of the 2016 NCAA Tournament game between the two teams, in which Wisconsin won 66-63 with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"Excited as the state of Wisconsin was a couple years ago, there were some heartbroken kids in that locker room laying on the floor," Mack said after Thursday's win recalling the 2016 NCAA Tournament loss to Wisconsin. "But we still have to handle it better. I was glad to see, when we shook hands, it was sportsmanlike like it should be."