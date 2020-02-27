Hampton vs. Radford odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Radford and Hampton.
The Radford Highlanders and the Hampton Pirates are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton is 13-15 overall and 11-3 at home, while the Highlanders are 19-9 overall and 8-6 on the road. Radford is on an nine-game winning streak. Hampton has lost three of its past five games.
The Highlanders are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hampton vs. Radford odds, while the over-under is set at 151. Before entering any Radford vs. Hampton picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Hampton vs. Radford. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Radford vs. Hampton:
- Hampton vs. Radford spread: Hampton +6.5
- Hampton vs. Radford over-under: 151 points
- Hampton vs. Radford money line: Hampton 215, Radford -270
What you need to know about Hampton
Hampton beat the Winthrop Eagles 87-81 on Saturday. Ben Stanley scored 31 points. Jermaine Marrow added 23 points with six assists. Davion Warren posted a double-double with 18 points with 11 rebounds. The Pirates won just their second road game in 14 outings.
What you need to know about Radford
Radford took its matchup against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Saturday by a conclusive 81-60 score. Carlik Jones had 22 points. Donald Hicks added 12 points.
How to make Radford vs. Hampton picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Hampton vs. Radford 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Radford vs. Hampton? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hampton vs. Radford spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
