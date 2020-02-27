Hampton vs. Radford odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model

The Radford Highlanders and the Hampton Pirates are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton is 13-15 overall and 11-3 at home, while the Highlanders are 19-9 overall and 8-6 on the road. Radford is on an nine-game winning streak. Hampton has lost three of its past five games.

The Highlanders are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hampton vs. Radford odds, while the over-under is set at 151.

Hampton vs. Radford spread: Hampton +6.5

Hampton vs. Radford over-under: 151 points

Hampton vs. Radford money line: Hampton 215, Radford -270

What you need to know about Hampton

Hampton beat the Winthrop Eagles 87-81 on Saturday. Ben Stanley scored 31 points. Jermaine Marrow added 23 points with six assists. Davion Warren posted a double-double with 18 points with 11 rebounds. The Pirates won just their second road game in 14 outings.

What you need to know about Radford

Radford took its matchup against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Saturday by a conclusive 81-60 score. Carlik Jones had 22 points. Donald Hicks added 12 points.

How to make Radford vs. Hampton picks

