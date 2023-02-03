The Harvard Crimson look to even up the season series when they take on the visiting Yale Bulldogs in a key Ivy League matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 Ivy), who have won three in a row, are coming off an 87-65 win over league-leading Princeton on Saturday. The Crimson (12-9, 3-4), who have alternated wins and losses in their last 16 games since late November, are looking to rebound from an 83-68 loss at Pennsylvania on Saturday. Yale defeated Harvard 58-54 on Jan. 7 at New Haven, Conn.

Tipoff from Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Mass., is set for 5 p.m. ET. Yale leads the all-time series 122-84. The Bulldogs are 3-point favorites in the latest Yale vs. Harvard odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 134.

Yale vs. Harvard spread: Yale -3

Yale vs. Harvard over/under: 134 points

Yale vs. Harvard money line: Yale -155, Harvard +130

YALE: The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS win

HARV: The Crimson are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Yale can cover



Junior forward Matt Knowling is one of four Bulldogs averaging in double-figure scoring. Knowling, who scored 11 points in the first meeting with the Crimson, averages 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is coming off a 12-point, nine-rebound performance in Saturday's win over Princeton. He has reached double-digit scoring in 14 of 17 games he's played in, including a season-high 26 points in a 74-60 win over Eastern Washington in the Rainbow Classic on Nov. 11.

Also helping power the Bulldogs is sophomore guard John Poulakidas, who scored 19 points in the win over Princeton. He has reached 10 or more points in 11 games, including a 22-point effort in a 65-62 loss at Colorado on Nov. 27. For the season, he is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is one of the better free-throw shooters on the team, connecting on 75.8% of his foul shots.

Why Harvard can cover

Senior forward Chris Ledlum has been on fire of late, scoring 20 or more points in three of the last four games. In Saturday's loss at Pennsylvania, he scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds before fouling out. He had 24 points and eight rebounds on Jan. 21 in a 95-89 victory over Cornell, and registered a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds against Columbia on Jan. 14. For the season, he is averaging 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals and one block per game. He scored 15 points in the first meeting with Yale.

The Crimson are also led by senior guard Idan Tretout, who averages 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and two assists per game. Tretout game up big in the first meeting with the Bulldogs, scoring 15 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists. He has also reached double-figure scoring in each of the four games since then. He scored 17 points and grabbed four boards in the win over Cornell.

