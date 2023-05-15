Duke officially has Final Four expectations in Year 2 under Jon Scheyer. Blue Devils rising senior point guard Jeremy Roach will be back for another season.

Roach's averages last season: 13.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds with a 52.3% true shooting percentage. Duke's season ended with a 10-1 record in its final 11 games, losing to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Roach will be one of the most experienced point guards in college basketball next season, with 75 starts to his name.

Roach announced he was returning to Duke on his Instagram page Monday morning.

Roach will again be the head of the snake for a Duke team that boasts some of the best returning talent in the sport. Roach is coming back alongside fellow starters Kyle Filipowski (ACC Freshman of the Year), Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell. In making his return to Duke, Roach will enhance the program's viability as a national threat — and also should have the Blue Devils as the preseason favorites to win the ACC.

What's more, the Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 2 overall class in 2023, according to 247Sports. That freshman bounty features four five-star players, led by combo guard Jared McCain and power forward Sean Stewart — both top-20 prospects.

The Blue Devils are ranked fifth in CBS Sports' Never Too Early Top 25 And 1. After a wait-and-see first year under Scheyer that proved to be a successful debut, Duke's offseason expectations are now back to the levels they maintained for the majority of Mike Krzyzewski's tenure.