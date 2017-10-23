Kansas, Mizzou raise $1.75M for hurricane relief in Border War charity exhibition

On Saturday, Kansas and Missouri renewed the classic Border War rivalry in a "Showdown for Relief" exhibition game that helped raise over $1.75 million for hurricane relief efforts.

Much of the funds was raised through ticket sales in addition to text donations and streaming purchases of the $40 pay-per-view available to watch the game from home. The proceeds were distributed to five charities: the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Oh, and Kansas won 93-87 behind a 25-point outburst from Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham. However, the game was the backdrop to a day focused on helping those impacted by the devastating hurricanes that have destroyed large parts of the United States over the last few months.

"To raise money for hurricane relief I think is tremendous for everybody involved, not only the states of Kansas and Missouri but also the country," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said via Sports Illustrated. "So it's a great gesture, and we really appreciate the support of the fans to jump on board."

Kansas coach Bill Self echoed a similar sentiment last week at media day when asked about the Border War exhibition game and playing an old Big 12 foe.

"It didn't have anything to do with us wanting to play Mizzou," Self said. "It had everything to do with how we can send the most money to those victims."

But the real question still remains: Will we ever see KU-Mizzou play each other again in the future? Or was this charity exhibition -- a renewed rivalry that was last played in 2012 before Mizzou left for the SEC -- simply a one-off for a good cause? Self didn't commit to anything, but he left the door open for some sort of series to potentially be worked out in the future.

"We're going to do what's best for us," said Self . "We're not interested in doing what's best for Missouri or Missouri fans, but if it's best for us to play them we will. … I'm not going to say never, but I don't think there's been any change in our position as far as the university goes."