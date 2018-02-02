LaVar Ball is sliding into high school players' DM's to gauge interest in his pro league

They say it's better to have tried and failed than to have not tried at all.

That mantra must be fully embraced by LaVar Ball, who, after starting a Junior Basketball Association that would pay graduating high school players, has tried (and mostly failed) recruiting players to join his newly-formed league.

According to Yahoo Sports, Ball is reaching out to prospects individually to entice them to play in his league. Tipton Edits, which makes graphics for recruits, is monitoring players who have been contacted by the Big Baller Brand, says around 80 high school players have been contacted with intent to recruit them to the league -- including Kentucky signee Tyler Herro and Syracuse signee Jalen Carey. Most have declined the offer while some are considering the opportunity.

Big Baller Brand has contacted Kentucky Signee Tyler Herro about joining their new basketball league, the JBA. Herro has told me he has declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/qlnPXFoLPB — TIPTON EDITS (@TiptonEdits) February 2, 2018

Here’s the picture from Jalen’s Snapchat: pic.twitter.com/FvvROFxc77 — Syracuse Basketball (@cusesigel) February 1, 2018

When initial plans of the league were announced, LaVar Ball announced that salary for the players would range from $3,000 to $10,000. At the time, he felt it would be easy to bring in talent. But his comments to ESPN back in December haven't aged well.

"Getting these players is going to be easy," Ball told ESPN. "This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we're going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids."

Paying players is certainly enticing -- especially if you're a high school senior looking to upgrade your lifestyle -- but it's hard to see why some of the nation's top recruits would accept. The opportunity to play at a high-major program like Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse, and others, will provide enough exposure to pay out ten-fold what these players might earn in a startup pro league.