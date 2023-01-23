Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.

"I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to," LeBron said an interview with The Oregonian. "All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he's good enough."

James also seemed to downplay the idea that Bronny had narrowed his schools down to three options, instead saying his son had a "top five or six" list he's considering -- including the Ducks

Oregon has long been considered a contender in the mix to land Bronny because of the James family connections to the school. Nike founder Phil Knight is an Oregon alum, and both LeBron and Bronny are signed to endorsement deals with the apparel mega-company.

USC and Ohio State also have ties to the family that would make sense for him. USC plays down the road from the Crypto.com Arena, and Ohio State is located in the same state where LeBron is from and where he was initially drafted.

Still, LeBron says, it's not about connections. Yes, LeBron could make a call and make something happen for his son. He's LeBron James. But Bronny has developed into a borderline five-star recruit with real one-and-done potential. As the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2023 class, his services -- regardless of his family name and who his father is -- should be in high demand as he focuses in on a decision soon.