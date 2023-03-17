It's a matchup between ranked conference champions in the 2023 NCAA Tournament when the Florida Atlantic Owls face the Memphis Tigers in a first-round game on Friday. The 24th-ranked Tigers (26-8) are the No. 8 seed, while the Owls (31-3) are ranked 25th and seeded ninth. Memphis stunned top-ranked Houston 75-65 in the AAC Tournament final on Sunday. FAU cruised past UAB 78-56 in the C-USA championship on Saturday. Memphis lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, while FAU's only NCAA appearance was in 2002, when it lost to Alabama in the first round.

Tipoff is set for 9:20 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio. Caesars Sportsbook list the Tigers as 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 152.5 in the latest FAU vs. Memphis odds.

FAU vs. Memphis spread: Tigers -1.5

FAU vs. Memphis over/under: 153 points

FAU vs. Memphis money line: Owls +110, Tigers -130

FAU: The Owls are 6-0-1 ATS with the rest advantage

MEM: The Tigers are 5-2 ATS in neutral-site games

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers are 8-3 against the spread in their past 11, and they are by far the best team FAU has faced this season. Memphis is battle-tested, having faced Houston three times in the final month. The Tigers lost by eight points on the road and by two at home before putting it all together Sunday. Kendric Davis scored 31 points, and DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the AAC final. Davis is 12th in the nation in scoring at 22.1 points per game.

The Tigers average 79.5 points and shoot 48.1% from the field, and both marks rank in the nation's top 25. They contest a lot of shots on the other end, where opponents shoot less than 41% (34th). Alex Lomax (2.4 steals) and Davis (2.1) are both excellent on defense. Williams averages 17.8 points and eight rebounds while chipping in 1.5 steals and one block per game. The Tigers outrebounded Houston 27-20 on the defensive end, with Williams grabbing 10.

Why FAU can cover

The Owls ran roughshod over Conference USA, and while Memphis is more tested, FAU can score with the best of them. They are one of four teams with more than 30 victories this season as they averaged 79.3 points (26th in the nation) while allowing 65.7 (60th). The Tigers yield 72.6 points per game (254th in Division I). FAU shoots 47.2% from the field (41st) and makes 37.2% of its 3-point attempts (22nd), while opponents hit just 41.1% of their shots (40th).

Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin are both excellent players across the board. Davis averages 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals, and Martin scores 13.2 and gets 5.4 boards and 1.5 steals. Vladislav Goldin gives the Owls size to deal with the Tigers' big men, and the 7-foot-1 sophomore averages 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Five FAU players have hit at least 40 3-pointers, led by Martin (62) and Nicholas Boyd (58). The Owls are 21-10-1 ATS.

