A Big Ten battle between the Michigan Wolverines (13-10) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13) takes center stage on Wednesday evening. Michigan has won two straight games heading into this conference matchup. On Feb. 5, the Wolverines beat Ohio State 77-69. On the other side, the Cornhuskers halted its four-game skid by beating Penn State 72-63 on Sunday.

Tip-off from Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before locking in any Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the season 57-37 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Nebraska and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Nebraska vs. Michigan:

Nebraska vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -11.5

Nebraska vs. Michigan over/under: 137.5 points

Nebraska vs. Michigan money line: Wolverines -650, Cornhuskers +460

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 Wednesday games

MICH: The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Wednesday games

Nebraska vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Michigan can cover



Junior center Hunter Dickinson is a mobile and strong big man in the frontcourt. Dickinson has the craftiness to score from the low post and the mid-range consistently. The Virginia native is also a strong finisher around the basket. Dickinson is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.1 points per game) and fifth in rebounds (8.1). In his last game, he finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman guard Jett Howard is an athletic three-level scorer who can get a bucket from multiple spots on the court. Howard owns a sweet and quick release, shooting 38% from beyond the arc on 6.9 attempts per game. The Florida native averages 14.6 points per contest. He has finished with 15-plus in three of his last six outings.

Why Nebraska can cover

Senior forward Derrick Walker is an impactful player in multiple aspects on the floor. Walker likes to play downhill and attack the lane offensively to score or assist. The Missouri native is also relentless on the glass. Walker averages 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. On Jan. 21, he notched 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Senior guard Sam Griesel has been an active presence for the Cornhuskers. Grisel has a knack for steals while scanning the floor to find open teammates. The Nebraska native is seventh in the conference in steals (1.4) with 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest. He amassed at least 15 points in six outings thus far. On Jan. 31, Grisel dropped 21 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

How to make Michigan vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 140 points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,000 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks, and find out.