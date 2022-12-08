The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) square off against the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) in Big Ten action on Thursday night. Rutgers has won three of its last four matchups. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights opened conference play with an upset victory over No. 14 Indiana. Ohio State was also victorious in its previous game. The Buckeyes blew out St. Francis 96-59.

Tip-off at Value City Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers spread: Buckeyes -6.5

Ohio State vs. Rutgers over/under: 136.5 points

RUTG: Over is 4-1 in Scarlet Knight's last five vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

OSU: Home team is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings

Why Ohio State can cover

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh is an athletic two-way threat in the frontcourt. Sensabaugh has been a strong finisher when attacking the basket with the ability to absorb contact. The Florida native can get a bucket from mid-range and downtown to keep the defense honest. Sensabaugh averages 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47% from beyond the arc. On Saturday, he logged 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton is a stocky player who utilizes his size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) to his advantage. Thornton has the strength to barrel through defenders in the paint while also being stout defensively. He is agile and owns good lateral quickness. The Georgia native averages 9.9 points and shoots 52% from the field. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five games.

Why Rutgers can cover

Junior center Clifford Omoruyi is an athletic force with elite tools. Omoruyi has been a stout rim defender and shot-blocker with great awareness down low. The Nigeria native runs the floor hard and owns a nice touch around the basket. Omoruyi rolls into this game ranked third in the Big Ten in rebounds (9.8) and seventh in points (15.4). He's logged three double-doubles thus far.

Senior guard Cam Spencer is a knockdown shooter from the perimeter. Spencer can create his own shot but excels in catch-and-shoot situations. The Maryland native is making 42% of his 3-point shots and averages 13.8 points per game. He's recorded 15-plus points in six of the first eight games. On Nov. 26, Spencer finished with 18 points, five assists, and went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

