The Big Ten wraps up its regular season slate on Sunday. A high-profile matchup is set for Mackey Arena, as the Illinois Fighting Illini visit the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers. Illinois is 20-10 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play following a double-overtime win over Michigan on Thursday. Purdue, meanwhile, is 25-5 overall and 14-5 in Big Ten games this season, leading the conference by multiple games.

Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m. ET in West Lafayette. Caesars Sportsbook lists Purdue as a 7.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 139.5 in the latest Illinois vs. Purdue odds.

Illinois vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -7.5

Illinois vs. Purdue over/under: 139.5 points

Illinois vs. Purdue money line: Purdue -350, Illinois +275

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 10-9 against the spread in Big Ten games

PUR: The Boilermakers are 8-9-2 against the spread in Big Ten games

Why Illinois can cover



Illinois brings balance and effectiveness on both ends of the floor. On offense, the Fighting Illini are in the top 20 of the nation in making 55.2% of 2-point shots, including a conference-leading mark of 53.4% against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is also No. 2 in the conference in free throw creation rate, and Purdue is outside the top 300 of the nation with a meager 15.3% turnover creation rate on defense.

Defensively, Illinois is near the top of the Big Ten in nearly every category. Brad Underwood's team leads the conference in 2-point percentage allowed (46.4%), block rate (13.4%), and assist rate allowed, and Illinois secures nearly 75% of available rebounds on the defensive glass. Purdue has ball security issues on offense, with the second-worst turnover rate (18.4%) in the Big Ten and the worst live-ball turnover rate (10.5%) in the conference.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue's profile is very strong this season, including the No. 2 efficiency mark in the Big Ten on both offense and defense. Star center Zach Edey is averaging 22.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, leading the way for Purdue on both ends, and the Boilermakers dominate the glass. Purdue is No. 2 in the country with a 38.4% offensive rebound rate this season, and the Boilermakers lead the Big Ten with a 77.0% defensive rebound rate. Purdue moves the ball well on offense, generating an assist on more than 60% of field goals, and the Boilermakers are in the top three of the conference in free throw creation rate and 2-point shooting.

On defense, Purdue leads the nation in free throw rate allowed, and opponents are shooting only 47.1% from 2-point range and 31.0% from 3-point range against the Boilermakers. Purdue should also benefit from the 3-point shooting weakness of Illinois, with the Illini making only 29.0% of attempts during conference play.

