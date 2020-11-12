The Seton Hall men's basketball team is pausing all team activities after receiving positive COVID-19 test results among the program's "Tier 1" personnel, it announced Wednesday evening. Those that fall in that category consist of players, coaches, staff and managers, but it is not clear which group or groups are impacted by the results, nor is it clear how many individuals tested positive for the virus.

"Our number one concern is that we keep everyone safe and healthy," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said in a statement. "Since we returned to campus in July, we have been diligent in following protocols and rigorously tested with no positives until this point. But as we've seen throughout the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and unfortunately it has reached our program."

Big East protocols call for those affected to enter a mandatory, 14-day quarantine, which could potentially put Seton Hall's scheduled season-opener in jeopardy. The Pirates are scheduled to participate in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville starting Nov. 25 in a tilt against Winthrop, followed by a game Nov. 27 against Louisville.

The league has dealt with outbreaks already with numerous teams as the 2020-21 season approaches, with Marquette recently being forced into a similar shutdown just three weeks ago. Just last week, UConn's men's basketball team had to suspend activities after a player tested positive.

New Jersey's COVID-19 cases are trending upward along with much of the country as the pandemic worsens, and according to Johns Hopkins University data, the state had 17,605 new cases over the last week.