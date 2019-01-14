Southern California projected NBA Draft lottery pick Kevin Porter Jr. suspended indefinitely
Porter had already missed significant time recovering from injury, but now will sit due to 'conduct issues'
Highly regarded Southern California freshman Kevin Porter Jr. did not play in USC's game on Sunday against Oregon; he served a suspension, coach Andy Enfield announced Sunday.
"He was suspended for conduct issues," Enfield told the Los Angeles Times. "We'll reevaluate his future with the program this week."
The length of the suspension is indefinite, but it's possible it extends beyond one game -- potentially for the remainder of the season. The LA Times added in its report that Enfield indicated Porter Jr. might have played his final game with the Trojans, citing a conduct issue as the reason for his abrupt suspension.
"It's very disappointing," Enfield said. "We need all our players to be healthy and available. The last thing you want to do as a head coach is suspend any of your players, but when there's conduct issues, we have no choice."
Porter Jr. issued a statement of his own via Twitter on Monday, pushing back on the idea that he might not finish the season at USC.
Porter Jr. arrived at USC with high expectations. He's a projected lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was expected to shoulder a massive load for a USC team long on talent.
But he has been anything but consistent this season, mostly through no fault of his own. After a promising five-game stretch to start the season, he missed nine of the following 10 games with injury. He returned this week to play against Oregon State, but now his future with the Trojans seems to be in jeopardy.
Porter Jr. is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in my 2019 NBA Draft prospect rankings (if he were to declare), and one of the best draft-eligible shooting guards in this years crop of talent.
