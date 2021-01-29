John Chaney, the legendary Temple coach who took the Owls to 17 NCAA Tournaments, five Elite Eights and won 741 games in a 34-year coaching career, including 24 seasons at Temple, died Friday at 89, the school announced.

The Temple program became nationally relevant for much of Chaney's tenure in the second half of the 1980s and throughout the '90s as the Owls grew to be known as arguably the best team — and Chaney the best coach — to never make a Final Four. From 1984-2001, Chaney guided Temple to the NCAA Tournament every season except one.

Temple reached No. 1 in the rankings at the end of the 1987-88 season and was regarded as arguably the best team in college basketball as it entered that 1988 NCAA Tournament. Chaney was a defensive savant, a man who instituted a matchup zone defense that was mimicked throughout the sport. Chaney was a five-time Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year and won the award on a national level in 1988. He won eight regular-season titles with the Owls between 1985-2002.

The outspoken Chaney was a Black icon in basketball circles, and a man known for being fiercely loyal to his players. Philadelphia is a basketball town, and Chaney defined the pathos of what it meant to know, coach, teach and play basketball in that city.

He started his career at Division II Cheyney State and won 232 games before taking the Temple job in 1982. He retired from coaching in 2006. Chaney was 741-312 in 34 seasons as a college coach and his number of victories ranks 31st in NCAA history among all divisions.

Chaney was a fearless man and coach in many ways, and he was unique. Chaney famously scheduled non-league games in a way that was as ambitious, if not more so, than any other coach. Temple's teams commanded the respect of opponents for their toughness, intelligence and relentless effort. What made Chaney such an icon in coaching was his dedication to the craft and his dismissal or recruiting rankings and reputations of players. He often brought in less-heralded young men and molded them into viable college basketball players.

Chaney also popularize the concept of early-morning practices. He was famous for having his players in the gym by the 5 a.m. hour, sweating off sleepy eyes and putting his players through the wringer. That mindset turned Temple into one of the more durable programs in college hoops.

The most well-known clip of Chaney did not happen during a game. Rather, it was an infamous dust-up and threat on then-UMass coach John Calipari's "ass." In 1994, Calipari was speaking to the media after his team defeated Chaney's Owls in a drag-it-out affair 56-55. Calipari reportedly chastised the referees, despite the win. Chaney found out and didn't take kindly to it, so he proceeded to interrupt Calipari's press conference by vocalizing his displeasure with Calipari's alleged threats against the officials.

As Chaney made his way through his point, Calipari barked back, "Let me tell you something," and within seconds the men were on a collision course.

"I'll kill you!" Chaney shouted at Calipari as he charged toward the lectern, before being separated by people in the room. "You remember that. When I see you, I'm gonna kick your ass."

The altercation didn't cause a lifelong rift between the two, though. Calipari and Chaney mended ties and eventually became coaching allies. Calipari, now coach at Kentucky, paid tribute to his former rival after hearing of his death.

Chaney's death, just a week after his 89th birthday, is the latest in what has been a depressing spate of deaths of renowned men's college basketball coaches in the past eight months. He joins Georgetown's John Thompson Jr., Arizona's Lute Olson, Oklahoma State's Eddie Sutton, Illinois' Lou Henson and Oklahoma's Billy Tubbs in shuffling off the mortal coil.

Whereas John Thompson Jr. rose to a level of dominance, influence and fame at Georgetown that rightfully put him on the list of the most well-known coaches in American sports, Chaney's influence and impact was more confined within the world of college basketball. But no matter, he was a powerful figure all the same and as revered by his contemporaries as Thompson, Dean Smith, Bob Knight, Denny Crum and many other coaches that helped build the 1980s in college basketball's greatest decade.