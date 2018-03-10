UConn fires Kevin Ollie after six seasons; Dan Hurley among possible candidates
Ollie led the Huskies to the 2014 national title but finished 14-18 this season
UConn has fired Kevin Ollie just four years after he guided the Huskies to the 2014 national title, a person with knowledge of the situation told CBS Sports early Saturday.
UConn subsequently confirmed the news and added that it has "initiated disciplinary procedures" to terminate Ollie "for just cause." The school offered no further comment. But this decision is tied to the fact that UConn is currently under investigation by the NCAA. If UConn is able to fire Ollie for cause, it would save the school roughly $10 million that the 45-year-old alum is owed via buyout.
Ollie coached UConn a total of six seasons and never finished better than tied for third in his league despite winning the 2014 national championship as a No. 7 seed. The Huskies missed the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons. They finished 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the American this season. UConn is currently ranked 173rd at KenPom -- right between Wagner and Ball State.
Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley is widely considered to be a possible target for UConn, multiple people with knowledge of the college basketball landscape told CBS Sports. Hurley is also expected to be on Pitt's radar, sources told CBS Sports.
