The Brigham Young Cougars will take on the USC Trojans at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas. It is a quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis. USC is 2-1 while the Cougars are 3-1, and the winner will then play a semifinal matchup on Thursday against the victor of Tennessee vs. Butler.

The Cougars are favored by 2 points in the latest BYU vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 141. Before entering any USC vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for USC vs. Brigham Young:

BYU vs. USC spread: Brigham Young -2

BYU vs. USC over/under: 141 points

BYU vs. USC money line: Brigham Young -130, USC +110

What you need to know about USC

The Trojans netted an 83-74 win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers last Friday. Four of the five Trojan starters finished in double-figures, led by 19 points from Boogie Ellis. A pair of players had double-doubles as Drew Peterson had 15 points and 12 assists while Joshua Morgan had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Peterson has filled up the stat sheet through the early part of the season as he's averaging 15.8 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 boards per game. He and Ellis are the only seniors on the team, and they share the team lead with 15.8 PPG. Tre White, a four-star player out of California, has had a solid start to his college career and has posted at least 10 points or 10 rebounds in each of his last three contests.

What you need to know about Brigham Young

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between BYU and the Nicholls State Colonels this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as BYU wrapped it up with an 87-73 victory at home. Gideon George led the Cougars with 15 points and 10 boards, while BYU got 34 points from its bench.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: BYU comes into the contest boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.8. But USC is even better: it ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with seven on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by, as may be points beyond the arc as neither team is shooting above 30% from three-point range.

How to make Brigham Young vs. USC picks

The model has simulated USC vs, BYU 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins BYU vs. USC?