The No. 10 Villanova Wildcats and the Providence Friars are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Providence is 12-12 overall and 7-3 at home, while the Wildcats are 16-4 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Wildcats are 12-8 against the spread this season. The Friars have an 11-12 ATS mark.

The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Providence vs. Villanova odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points is set at 139.5. Before entering any Villanova vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Providence vs. Villanova. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Villanova vs. Providence:

Providence vs. Villanova spread: Providence +4.5

Providence vs. Villanova over-under: 140 points

What you need to know about Providence

Providence fell 81-67 on the road against St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday. A silver lining for Providence was the play of center Nate Watson, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Watson is Providence's second-leading scorer on the year with 16.7 points per game. He leads the team in rebounding (6.7 rpg) and blocks (1.0 bpg) as well. Guard David Duke leads the way in scoring with 17.1 points per game.

What you need to know about Villanova

Meanwhile, Villanova strolled past the Creighton Bluejays with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 72-60. Guard Justin Moore was the offensive standout of the game for the Wildcats, picking up 24 points and five assists along with five boards.

Villanova is in position to earn a high seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats lost perhaps their best all-around player in guard Collin Gillespie (MCL) earlier this week for the rest of the season.

How to make Providence vs. Villanova picks

The model has simulated Providence vs. Villanova 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Providence vs. Villanova? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.