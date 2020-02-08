WATCH: Auburn rallies from double-digit deficit to beat LSU on last-second shot in overtime
A back-and-forth affair ends in dramatic fashion on J'Von McCormick's clutch shot
No. 11 Auburn overcame a 15-point deficit Saturday to top No. 18 LSU 91-90 in overtime to draw even with the Bayou Bengals at the top of the SEC standings in dramatic fashion. J'Von McCormick's runner in the lane with .01 remaining in OT won the game for host Auburn, the No. 13 overall national seed entering the game according to the NCAA, which released its top 16 seeds on CBS.
Bruce Pearl's club came out flat in a first-half that saw Auburn muster just 30 points and surrender 42 -- the most it has given up in a first half all season. But as the game wore on and Pearl's shirt turned from damp to soggy his Tigers managed to come alive, outscoring LSU 44-32 in the final 20 minutes of regulation to force overtime. In the extra period, there were four lead changes before McCormick's heroics.
McCormick's clincher was a fitting finish to his day as he scored 23 points -- five shy of a career-high -- including 15 combined in the second half and overtime. The only shot he took in the extra period turned out to be the game-winner.
Auburn climbed out of its early hole after a sluggish start by finally catching fire from distance, hitting nine 3-pointers in the second half and then going 4 of 5 in overtime. Samir Doughty scored a team-high 26 points and he and McCormick combined for 10 3-point makes. Off the bench, freshman Devan Cambridge went 7 of 10 from distance.
Auburn improves to 21-2 and 8-2 in SEC play with the win, knocking LSU to the same mark a atop the league standings. LSU was not among the NCAA's top 16 seeds, and are a No. 6 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.
