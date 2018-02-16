WATCH: USC pulls out dramatic win over Oregon with alley-oop in final second

Southern California snapped out of its recent funk and secured a necessary win on Thursday over Oregon, 72-70.

The Trojans snapped their three-game losing streak by winning out in a back-and-forth battle with the Ducks thanks to an incredible cross-court pass and alley-oop from Jordan McLaughlin to Chimezie Metu in the final second of the game.

USC entered Thursday as one of the last four teams in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, so it absolutely needed this one to avoid falling down a slippery slope. While this doesn't guarantee the Trojans will hear their name called on Selection Sunday, it does give them an important win and gets them out of a potentially devastating four-game losing streak going into the weekend.

The Trojans host Oregon State on Saturday before a daunting two-game road trip to Colorado and Utah next week. They look to finish Pac-12 play on a high note and leave no doubt about their standing come Selection Sunday.