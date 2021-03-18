The 2021 NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday evening with a quartet of First Four games. While two automatic qualifiers will open the night, the first matchup between at-large teams will feature the Drake Bulldogs against the Wichita State Shockers at Mackey Arena. Drake enters with a blistering 25-4 record, with two of the team's losses coming to highly rated Loyola-Chicago within Missouri Valley Conference play. Wichita State is 16-5 this season, though the Shockers fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats by one point in the AAC Tournament. The winner will advance to face the USC Trojans on Saturday.

Tip-off is at 6:27 p.m. ET in West Lafayette, Ind. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as two-point favorites in the latest Drake vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 141.

Drake vs. Wichita State spread: Drake -2

Drake vs. Wichita State over-under: 141 points

Drake vs. Wichita State money line: Drake -140, Wichita State +120

DRAKE: The Bulldogs are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

WSU: The Shockers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Drake can cover

Drake is a top-tier offensive team, as evidenced by a strong adjusted offensive efficiency mark (114.6) and a top-30 perch in overall shooting efficiency. The Bulldogs land well above the national average in 3-point shooting (36.6 percent), and Drake converts 54.4 percent of its 2-point attempts, a top-30 national figure. Drake is excellent in ball security as well, ranking 11th in the country, turning the ball over on only 15.2 percent of possessions. The Bulldogs should be able to generate second-chance opportunities, with a 31.6 percent offensive rebound rate of their own and the fact that Wichita State has one of the worst defensive rebound rates (66.6 percent) in the nation.

Overall, Drake led the Missouri Valley Conference in offensive rating, turnover rate and offensive rebound rate, which underlines its offensive strength. Defensively, Drake is potent at defending the 3-point arc, allowing opponents to shoot just 30.8 percent. While the Shockers aren't quite as dominant against 2-point shots, Wichita State is outside the top 300 in the country in 2-point shooting (44.7 percent), and Drake matches up well against the Shockers' strengths.

Why Wichita State can cover

Wichita State is one of the better stories in college basketball this season, performing at a high level in unexpected fashion. The Shockers are an above-average offensive club from an efficiency standpoint, and that includes a top-30 national mark in turnover rate, committing a giveaway on only 15.9 percent of possessions. Wichita State is very effective at getting to the free throw line, and is a solid 3-point shooting team, converting 34.5 percent of its long-range attempts. Defensively, the Shockers rank in the top 50 nationally in shooting efficiency allowed.

That is crucial against an efficient Drake offense, and Wichita State is also above-average at protecting the rim, generating a block rate of 9.2 percent. Finally, the Shockers will have a big edge in preventing free throw attempts, as Wichita State is above-average in free throw avoidance defensively and Drake is outside the top 300 nationally in free throw creation rate.

How to make Drake vs. Wichita State picks

