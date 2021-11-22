Intriguing power conference squads take the floor in a high-profile matchup on Monday afternoon. The Wisconsin Badgers meet the Texas A&M Aggies in the first game of the 2021 Maui Invitational at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Wisconsin is 2-1 this season, but the Badgers lost to Providence in the team's last contest. Texas A&M is 4-0 overall and coming off a 34-point win over Houston Baptist.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. The Badgers are listed as three-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 121.5 in the latest Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has locked in on Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M and released its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin:

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -3

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin over-under: 121.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin -160, Texas A&M +140

Texas A&M: The Aggies are 8-14 against the spread in the last 22 games

Wisconsin: The Badgers are 16-17-1 against the spread in the last 34 games

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies have strong units on both ends of the floor. Texas A&M is dominating the offensive glass in the early going, securing 38.6 percent of missed shots. The Aggies are also well above the median in free-throw creation rate, with an impressive 35.7 percent clip from 3-point range and 75 percent free-throw shooting. The ball also moves well for Texas A&M, including a top-15 mark in assist rate at 65.4 percent.

On defense, the Aggies cause havoc with a top-10 turnover creation rate of 28.6 percent, and Texas A&M has a 14.1 percent block rate and a 12.7 percent steal rate. Opponents are also shooting just 27.7 percent from 3-point distance against Texas A&M this season, and the Aggies land in the top 30 nationally when it comes to keeping opponents off the free-throw line.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin is a top-15 team in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Badgers rank inside the top 20 nationally in shooting efficiency allowed. Opponents are shooting just 27.1 percent from 3-point range and 39.4 percent from 2-point range against Wisconsin this season, and the Badgers also have a 12.8 percent block rate. Wisconsin is also a very strong defensive rebounding team, with above-average free-throw prevention and a stellar track record in preventing easy looks.

Texas A&M also has issues with ball security, committing a turnover on more than 20 percent of offensive possessions. The Badgers are not known for explosiveness on offense, but Wisconsin also makes it difficult for opponents. Wisconsin is a top-15 team in ball security, and the Badgers are making 80.4 percent of free-throw attempts this season. The Badgers also may be able to generate second-chance opportunities against a Texas A&M team that ranks outside the top 250 in defensive rebound rate at 67.1 percent.

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 130 combined points.

