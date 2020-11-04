|
|
|CLEM
|ND
No. 1 Clemson short-handed for clash with No. 4 Notre Dame
With star quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined due to COVID-19 and multiple defensive standouts questionable with injuries, there's little doubt that top-ranked Clemson will be short-handed Saturday against No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
But try selling that to Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly.
"I'll take their fourth Sam linebacker, I'll take their fifth defensive tackle," Kelly said. "I'll take their fourth defensive end. They're in pretty good shape. ... They're going to put out a pretty good product."
It's difficult to refute Kelly's contention, for the most part. It took all of one game for Lawrence's backup -- true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei -- to earn his spot in Clemson lore. In the first start of his career, he passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third last week to lead the Tigers to the greatest come-from-behind victory in the history of Clemson's Death Valley -- a 34-28 decision against Boston College.
Given that, Kelly said that the main goal for the Notre Dame defense is to keep the heat on Lawrence's 6-foot-5, 250-pound replacement.
"The most important thing is to make sure that he's not comfortable back there," Kelly said. "You've got to get a great pass rush, you got to get him to move his feet, you've got to make sure that they don't get in a rhythm."
Clemson enters Saturday's nationally televised showdown at Notre Dame Stadium having won a school-record 27 consecutive games against Atlantic Coast Conference competition dating back to a three-point defeat at Syracuse in 2017. This season, however, the ACC has a different feel with the addition of Notre Dame and the dissolution of divisions.
At regular season's end, the top two teams in the 15-team league will convene in Charlotte, N.C., to decide the ACC champion, meaning this week's game could merely be a prelude to a mid-December rematch.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose team is pursuing a sixth straight ACC title as well as a sixth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff, wouldn't bet against it.
"We're both Top 5 teams," Swinney said. "I would say it could be very likely. Whoever wins it, you don't get to punch your ticket. If you win, you still have more games to play. If you get beat, it doesn't mean you're out. Both teams will fight, scratch and claw, but we'll still have to get ready for the next opponent. Every single week is playoff football when it comes to trying to get to Charlotte."
Both teams are riding high. Clemson is 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the ACC while Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0) has won 12 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.
"Notre Dame is ranked No. 4 for a reason," Swinney said. "Their offensive line is huge. They have experience. They are built to run the football. They are a complete team. Defensively, they are as good as you will see."
While Lawrence's absence doesn't bode well for the Tigers, they may be hurting more on defense. Clemson will definitely be without top linebacker James Skalski, who underwent surgery last week, and top defensive lineman Tyler Davis is questionable as are linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and defensive end Justin Foster.
"We've had a bunch of players out, but you know what? Nobody cares," Swinney said. "So let's put our best foot forward with whoever we've got."
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
426 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Williams
23 RB
137 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, -2 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|16
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|474
|508
|Total Plays
|73
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|198
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|426
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|28-42
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-46
|7-51
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|426
|PASS YDS
|310
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|474
|TOTAL YDS
|508
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|28/42
|426
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|18
|28
|1
|13
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|11
|16
|1
|9
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|9
|6
|161
|1
|53
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|13
|8
|134
|0
|35
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|10
|8
|57
|0
|22
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|3
|2
|33
|0
|27
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|2
|2
|19
|1
|10
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Venables 12 S
|T. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|4/4
|46
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|41.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|18.3
|24
|0
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|22/39
|310
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|22
|137
|2
|65
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|13
|60
|0
|12
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|7
|5
|102
|0
|45
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|8
|4
|78
|1
|53
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|7
|5
|67
|0
|29
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|10
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|5
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 19 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|4/5
|45
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|3
|41.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - ND 3(0:00 - 6) 23-K.Williams to CLE 3 for no gain (30-K.Maguire).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 13(0:00 - 6) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at CLE 3 for 10 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 25(0:00 - 6) 12-I.Book scrambles to CLE 13 for 12 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(0:00 - 6) 23-K.Williams to CLE 25 for -5 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - ND 35(0:00 - 6) Penalty on CLE 18-J.Charleston Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - ND 26(0:00 - 6) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at CLE 1 for 25 yards (18-J.Charleston). Penalty on ND 69-A.Banks Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 25. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:00 - 6) 23-K.Williams to CLE 26 for -1 yard (11-B.Bresee).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 3(0:00 - 5) 23-K.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - ND 8(0:00 - 5) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to CLE 3 for 5 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 23(0:00 - 5) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer pushed ob at CLE 8 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:00 - 5) 23-K.Williams to CLE 23 for 2 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(0:00 - 5) 5-D.Uiagalelei runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:00 - 5) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to ND 1 for 24 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:00 - 5) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 4(0:27 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 4(0:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - CLEM 4(0:36 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(1:14 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to CLE 4 for 53 yards (18-J.Charleston16-R.Thornton).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 28(1:19 - 4th) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 43 for 15 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 28(1:26 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(1:33 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at ND 28 for 9 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 9(1:48 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 19 for 10 yards (26-S.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 48(1:54 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 48 to ND 9 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 43(2:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 48 for 5 yards (40-D.White).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 48(2:06 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 43 for -5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah). Penalty on CLE 62-C.Stewart Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(2:10 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 48 for 1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 47(2:15 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 47(2:19 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 50(2:47 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to CLE 47 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(2:53 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(3:08 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis runs ob at ND 50 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(3:08 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(3:33 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 38 for 13 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ND 3(3:39 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 18(4:21 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at ND 3 for 15 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(5:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to ND 18 for -1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(5:30 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to ND 17 for 13 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ND 36(5:34 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector. Penalty on ND 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ND 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(5:38 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 48(6:17 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to ND 36 for 16 yards (33-S.Simon).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(6:49 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 48 for -3 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 49(7:15 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to ND 49 for 2 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(7:51 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei scrambles runs ob at CLE 49 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ND 35(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on ND 95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ND 35(8:34 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 35 for no gain (41-K.Hinish).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 26(9:11 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CLE 35 for 9 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(9:14 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CLEM 20(9:21 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 54 yards from ND 20 to CLE 26 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 20(9:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:30 - 4th) Penalty on ND 55-J.Patterson False start 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:34 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:42 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ND 13(9:46 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ND 13(9:49 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 15(10:28 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to ND 13 for 2 yards (40-D.White57-J.Ademilola).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(11:03 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to ND 15 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(11:31 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to ND 20 for 51 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 60 yards from ND 35. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 29 for 24 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 26(11:42 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 26(11:48 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 33(12:36 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to CLE 26 for 7 yards (10-B.Spector).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(13:17 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to CLE 33 for -4 yards (44-N.Pinckney22-T.Simpson).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 42(14:02 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer pushed ob at CLE 29 for 29 yards (24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 42(14:11 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(14:49 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 42 for -1 yard (26-S.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ND 27(15:00 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 45 yards from CLE 27 to ND 28 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno. Penalty on CLE 23-A.Booth Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ND 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ND 27(0:04 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 25(0:36 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 27 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(1:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs ob at CLE 25 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 7(1:06 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to CLE 4 FUMBLES (15-J.Venables). 10-B.Spector touchback.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 14(1:27 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 7 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(2:07 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to CLE 14 for 2 yards (44-N.Pinckney).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 23(2:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to CLE 16 for 7 yards (25-J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 26(3:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs ob at CLE 23 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 26(3:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:43 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 26 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(4:12 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to CLE 30 for 45 yards (26-S.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(4:16 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(4:55 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to ND 10 for no gain (40-D.White).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 11(5:10 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to ND 10 for 1 yard (14-K.Hamilton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 17(5:48 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to ND 11 for 6 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 18(6:30 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to ND 17 for 1 yard (40-D.White56-H.Cross).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(7:16 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei scrambles to ND 18 for 2 yards (29-O.Oghoufo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 27(7:45 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at ND 20 for 7 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 27(7:49 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(8:23 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 27 for 5 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 40(9:00 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 32 for 8 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(9:42 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 40 for 5 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 48(10:22 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at ND 45 for 7 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(10:41 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 48 for 8 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 29(10:50 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 31 yards from ND 29 to the CLE 40 downed by 56-H.Cross.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(10:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 22(11:37 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 29 for 7 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(12:15 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 22 for -3 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 29(12:20 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 29(12:25 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 29(12:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(12:55 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 29 for 1 yard (7-I.Foskey6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 41(13:11 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to ND 30 for 11 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(13:16 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 44(13:57 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at ND 41 for 15 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 36(14:35 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 44 for 8 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(15:00 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 36 for 1 yard (41-K.Hinish).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 30 yards from ND 35 out of bounds at the CLE 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
2 & 6 - ND 39(0:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 57 yards Field Goal is No Good. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 37 yards (19-J.Bramblett).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(0:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to CLE 39 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 47(0:22 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to CLE 43 for 10 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(0:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis pushed ob at ND 47 for 9 yards (12-T.Venables).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 33(0:42 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 38 for 5 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(0:47 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:09 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 33 for 8 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ND 28(1:13 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ND 28(1:18 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ND 28(1:22 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(1:51 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 28 for -2 yards (9-D.Hayes).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(2:15 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 26 for 22 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:41 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to ND 48 for 27 yards (33-S.Simon).
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 9-T.Etienne.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - CLEM 27(2:46 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 22 - CLEM 37(3:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to CLE 27 for 10 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 27 - CLEM 42(4:07 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to CLE 37 for 5 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 25 - CLEM 40(4:42 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to CLE 42 for -2 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:06 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 25 for no gain (44-N.Pinckney). Penalty on ND 11-B.Skowronek Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 25. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 18(5:15 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 28 FUMBLES (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah). 4-N.McCloud to CLE 25 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ND 18(5:19 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(5:47 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 18 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 15 for 15 yards (17-J.Botelho31-J.Lamb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ND 31(6:05 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from ND 31 to CLE 31 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - ND 31(6:11 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ND 36(6:27 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at ND 36. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - ND 31(7:10 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 36 for 5 yards (23-A.Booth).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(7:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 31 for -7 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 25(8:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 38 for 13 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(8:32 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 8(8:36 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 8(8:40 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 14(9:20 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 8 for 6 yards (20-S.Crawford40-D.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(9:59 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei pushed ob at ND 14 for -1 yard (4-N.McCloud).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 29(10:35 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to ND 13 for 16 yards (12-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 29(10:38 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(11:16 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 29 for -2 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 38(11:54 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to ND 27 for 35 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(12:33 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for -1 yard (40-D.White).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 12(13:01 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 39 for 27 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(13:04 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 12 for 12 yards (31-J.Lamb).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 9(13:13 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 9(13:20 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 9(13:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(14:10 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 9 for 1 yard (26-S.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 25(14:33 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 10 for 15 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(15:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 25 for 3 yards (15-J.Venables).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(0:08 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to CLE 28 for 14 yards (26-S.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 44(0:43 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to CLE 42 for 14 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 43(1:31 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 44 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(2:14 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 43 for 5 yards (7-J.Mascoll).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 31(2:49 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 38 for 7 yards (23-A.Booth).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 25(3:34 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 31 for 6 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:11 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to ND 25 for no gain (44-N.Pinckney).
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(4:20 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 33(4:47 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata runs ob at CLE 47 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 32(5:26 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 33 for 1 yard (33-S.Simon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:55 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 7 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ND 7(6:00 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ND 2(6:19 - 1st) Penalty on ND 87-M.Mayer False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 4(7:04 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 2 for 2 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 10(7:49 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at CLE 4 for 6 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(8:28 - 1st) 12-I.Book to CLE 10 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 19(9:06 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to CLE 11 for 8 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 24(9:50 - 1st) 12-I.Book to CLE 19 for 5 yards (26-S.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:25 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 24 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables5-K.Henry).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 47(10:57 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to CLE 25 for 28 yards (26-S.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 43(11:41 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 47 for 4 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(12:19 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 43 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 24(12:27 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 37 yards from CLE 24. 32-M.Salerno to ND 44 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 25(13:30 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 24 for -1 yard (33-S.Simon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 23(13:45 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(14:07 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 23 for 7 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 6(14:22 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 16 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 12 for 11 yards (31-J.Lamb). Penalty on CLE 6-E.Williams Holding 6 yards enforced at CLE 12.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(14:38 - 1st) 23-K.Williams runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 89-B.Wright. 89-B.Wright to ND 33 for 8 yards. Penalty on CLE 10-B.Spector Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
