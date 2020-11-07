Drive Chart
FRESNO
UNLV

Preview not available

Preview not available
UNLV
0 Pass
127 Rush
26 YDS
2:47 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 2 FRESNO 48
6:47
8-C.Williams to FRE 43 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams).
+2 YD
2ND & 4 UNLV 50
7:05
8-C.Williams to FRE 48 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby91-M.Lawson).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 44
7:35
6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 50 for 6 yards (35-M.Langley).
+4 YD
4TH & 1 UNLV 40
7:56
8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 4 yards (99-D.Perales).
+1 YD
3RD & 2 UNLV 39
8:34
8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (33-K.Jones35-M.Langley).
+4 YD
2ND & 6 UNLV 35
8:51
1-K.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 31
9:25
8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:34
37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 31 yards (41-T.Mello).
FRESNO
3 Pass
1 Rush
58 YDS
2:05 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
9:34
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
+6 YD
1ST & 6 UNLV 6
9:42
20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 9:34
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
10
Touchdown 9:42
20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
02:05
pos
12
10
Field Goal 11:44
32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
74
yds
02:43
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:11
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 6:15
8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
04:09
pos
6
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:20
28-C.Silva extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 10:32
9-J.Haener scrambles runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
02:16
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 11
Rushing 3 6
Passing 4 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-3 7-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 196 176
Total Plays 21 39
Avg Gain 9.3 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 81 93
Rush Attempts 8 24
Avg Rush Yards 10.1 3.9
Yards Passing 115 83
Comp. - Att. 9-13 9-15
Yards Per Pass 7.4 4.9
Penalties - Yards 2-15 1-15
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-28.5 1-42.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 1-1 67--13
UNLV 0-2 73--10
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 115 PASS YDS 83
81 RUSH YDS 93
196 TOTAL YDS 176
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 63 0 0 125.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 600 4 3 153.3
J. Haener 6/9 63 0 0
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 52 0 0 184.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 37 0 0 152.7
B. Wooldridge 3/4 52 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 0 0
J. Haener 3 50 1 54
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 174 3
R. Rivers 4 28 1 20
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
J. Mims 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 160 0
K. Wheatfall 4 3 50 0 28
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 1
R. Rivers 4 2 39 0 35
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Pauwels Jr. 1 1 12 0 12
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
J. Glaspie 1 1 5 0 5
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 1
J. Cropper 2 1 5 0 5
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 0
C. Coleman 1 1 4 0 4
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 86 0
J. Kelly 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Williams 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Williams 6-0 0.0 0
D. Perry 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Perry 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hollins 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hollins 4-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Jones 3-0 1.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Mosby 3-0 0.0 0
B. Lux 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Lux 2-2 0.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Free 2-0 0.0 0
D. Perales 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Perales 2-3 0.0 0
M. Langley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Langley 2-1 0.0 0
K. Brown 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
S. King Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. King Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Strong 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Strong 1-1 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Atkins 0-1 0.0 0
D. Pizzuti 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Pizzuti 0-1 0.0 0
J. Houston 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Houston 0-1 0.0 0
M. Lawson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lawson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
C. Silva 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fuller 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 28.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
C. Fuller 2 28.5 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
J. Kelly 2 24.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 83 0 0 106.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 312 3 0 124.8
M. Gilliam 9/15 83 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 179 0
C. Williams 17 51 1 11
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 8 0
M. Gilliam 5 30 0 15
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Reese 1 8 0 8
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Williams 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 49 0
K. Williams 5 3 37 0 25
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 3 3 30 0 14
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 0
N. Bean 1 1 7 0 7
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 2
S. Jenkins 3 1 5 0 5
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Reese 1 1 4 0 4
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Gasser 1 0 0 0 0
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 1
T. Collins 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Plant, Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
S. Everett 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Everett 2-0 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Malakius 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-0 0.0 0
T. Caine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Caine 1-0 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Windmon 1-2 1.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Lewis 1-1 0.0 0
E. Ehimare 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Ehimare 0-1 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Uasike 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/2
D. Gutierrez 1/1 28 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Butt 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
C. Butt 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 40 0
T. Collins 1 31.0 31 0
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
C. Reese 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 1:44 6 24 Punt
12:36 FRESNO 22 2:16 5 78 TD
6:11 FRESNO 14 3:06 6 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 FRESNO 27 2:05 6 73 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 UNLV 34 0:28 3 2 Punt
10:20 UNLV 26 4:09 12 74 TD
2:52 UNLV 15 2:43 17 74 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:34 UNLV 31 2:47 7 26 Downs

UNLV
Rebels
 - Downs (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 48
(6:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 43 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 50
(7:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 48 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby91-M.Lawson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44
(7:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 50 for 6 yards (35-M.Langley).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 40
(7:56 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 4 yards (99-D.Perales).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 39
(8:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (33-K.Jones35-M.Langley).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 35
(8:51 - 2nd) 1-K.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(9:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
Kickoff
(9:34 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 31 yards (41-T.Mello).

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:34 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - FRESNO 6
(9:42 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18
(10:13 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to UNLV 6 for 12 yards (28-A.Lewis35-J.Windmon).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(10:42 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 18 for 35 yards (29-T.Caine).
Penalty
3 & 5 - FRESNO 32
(10:58 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FRE 32. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(11:28 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to FRE 32 for 5 yards (16-N.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(11:31 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
Kickoff
(11:39 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 27 for 26 yards (40-D.Fuller).

UNLV
Rebels
 - FG (17 plays, 74 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UNLV 11
(11:44 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 11
(11:54 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 10
(12:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 11 for -1 yard (35-M.Langley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16
(13:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 10 for 6 yards (32-E.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 24
(13:32 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 16 for 8 yards (4-W.Free).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 27
(13:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 24 for 3 yards (7-R.Strong).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 27
(13:59 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(14:25 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles runs ob at FRE 27 for 11 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 48
(14:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to FRE 38 for 14 yards (32-E.Williams).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 40
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 48 for 8 yards (4-W.Free).
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(0:09 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 40 for -5 yards (33-K.Jones).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 40
(0:26 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 45 for 5 yards (3-J.Hollins7-R.Strong).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 33
(0:53 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 40 for 7 yards (32-E.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 32
(1:30 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 1 yard (99-D.Perales).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(1:59 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 32 for 1 yard (15-A.Mosby99-D.Perales).
+15 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 16
(2:14 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 31 for 15 yards (15-A.Mosby).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 16
(2:21 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15
(2:52 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 16 for 1 yard (3-J.Hollins13-J.Houston).

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 45
(3:05 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 40 yards from FRE 45 Downed at the UNLV 15.
Sack
3 & 3 - FRESNO 47
(3:39 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 45 for -2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 44
(4:36 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to FRE 47 for 3 yards (55-T.Malakius94-K.Uasike).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(4:58 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 44 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes35-J.Windmon).
+28 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 12
(5:14 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 40 for 28 yards (33-S.Everett).
No Gain
2 & 12 - FRESNO 12
(5:38 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14
(6:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 12 for -2 yards (7-A.Plant).
Kickoff
(6:11 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 24 for 22 yards (26-C.Reese). Penalty on FRE 49-T.Blount Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 24.

UNLV
Rebels
 - TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:11 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 2
(6:15 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UNLV 2
(6:19 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - UNLV 5
(6:41 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to FRE 2 for 3 yards (17-D.Perry).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(6:56 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 5 for 25 yards (3-J.Hollins).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 38
(7:12 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to FRE 30 for 8 yards (38-B.Lux).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 42
(7:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to FRE 38 for 4 yards (32-E.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(8:06 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 42 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry38-B.Lux).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 46
(8:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to FRE 46 for 8 yards (31-S.King38-B.Lux).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 45
(9:08 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 1 yard (3-J.Hollins99-D.Perales).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(9:37 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 45 for 4 yards (45-K.Brown90-K.Atkins).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 30
(9:52 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 41 for 11 yards (17-D.Perry99-D.Perales).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26
(10:16 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 30 for 4 yards (38-B.Lux).
Kickoff
(10:20 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 51 yards from FRE 35. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 26 for 12 yards (35-M.Langley).

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(10:20 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is no good.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(10:32 - 1st) 9-J.Haener scrambles runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 41
(10:59 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 46 for 5 yards (7-A.Plant16-N.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(11:37 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 41 for 8 yards (16-N.Williams).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 19
(11:58 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 33 for 14 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(12:36 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 19 for -3 yards (7-A.Plant62-E.Ehimare).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UNLV 36
(12:42 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 42 yards from UNLV 36 to FRE 22 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UNLV 36
(12:48 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 36
(12:55 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(13:10 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 2 yards (32-E.Williams).

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FRESNO 49
(13:16 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 17 yards from FRE 49 out of bounds at the UNLV 34.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 49
(13:22 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 44
(14:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 49 for 5 yards (16-N.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 6 - FRESNO 49
(14:16 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 72-D.Bull False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 49. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(14:54 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 8-C.Coleman. 8-C.Coleman to FRE 49 for 4 yards (33-S.Everett).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(14:54 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 20 yards (16-N.Williams28-A.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores