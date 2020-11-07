Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|UNLV
UNLV
0 Pass
127 Rush
26 YDS
2:47 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 2 FRESNO 48
6:47
8-C.Williams to FRE 43 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams).
+2 YD
2ND & 4 UNLV 50
7:05
8-C.Williams to FRE 48 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby91-M.Lawson).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 44
7:35
6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 50 for 6 yards (35-M.Langley).
+4 YD
4TH & 1 UNLV 40
7:56
8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 4 yards (99-D.Perales).
+1 YD
3RD & 2 UNLV 39
8:34
8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (33-K.Jones35-M.Langley).
+4 YD
2ND & 6 UNLV 35
8:51
1-K.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 31
9:25
8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:34
37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 31 yards (41-T.Mello).
FRESNO
3 Pass
1 Rush
58 YDS
2:05 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
9:34
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
+6 YD
1ST & 6 UNLV 6
9:42
20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|11
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|196
|176
|Total Plays
|21
|39
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|93
|Rush Attempts
|8
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|115
|83
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-28.5
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|115
|PASS YDS
|83
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|93
|
|
|196
|TOTAL YDS
|176
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|6/9
|63
|0
|0
|
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|3/4
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|4
|3
|50
|0
|28
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|4
|2
|39
|0
|35
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Coleman 8 WR
|C. Coleman
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perry 17 DB
|D. Perry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 3 LB
|J. Hollins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 33 DE
|K. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 38 DB
|B. Lux
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perales 54 DL
|D. Perales
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 45 DL
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. King Jr. 11 LB
|S. King Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Strong 7 DB
|R. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pizzuti 97 DT
|D. Pizzuti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 13 LB
|J. Houston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawson 91 DL
|M. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fuller 36 P
|C. Fuller
|2
|28.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|9/15
|83
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|17
|51
|1
|11
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|5
|30
|0
|15
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|5
|3
|37
|0
|25
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|3
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Jenkins 84 WR
|S. Jenkins
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Williams 16 DB
|N. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Everett 33 DB
|S. Everett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 62 DL
|E. Ehimare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Butt 46 P
|C. Butt
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 48(6:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 43 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 50(7:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 48 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby91-M.Lawson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(7:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 50 for 6 yards (35-M.Langley).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 40(7:56 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 4 yards (99-D.Perales).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 39(8:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (33-K.Jones35-M.Langley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 35(8:51 - 2nd) 1-K.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(9:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 31 yards (41-T.Mello).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - FRESNO 6(9:42 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(10:13 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to UNLV 6 for 12 yards (28-A.Lewis35-J.Windmon).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(10:42 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 18 for 35 yards (29-T.Caine).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 32(10:58 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FRE 32. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 27(11:28 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to FRE 32 for 5 yards (16-N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(11:31 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 27 for 26 yards (40-D.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 11(11:44 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 11(11:54 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 10(12:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 11 for -1 yard (35-M.Langley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(13:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 10 for 6 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 24(13:32 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 16 for 8 yards (4-W.Free).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 27(13:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 24 for 3 yards (7-R.Strong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(13:59 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(14:25 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles runs ob at FRE 27 for 11 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 48(14:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to FRE 38 for 14 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNLV 40(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 48 for 8 yards (4-W.Free).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(0:09 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 40 for -5 yards (33-K.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 40(0:26 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 45 for 5 yards (3-J.Hollins7-R.Strong).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 33(0:53 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 40 for 7 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 32(1:30 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 1 yard (99-D.Perales).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(1:59 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 32 for 1 yard (15-A.Mosby99-D.Perales).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 16(2:14 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 31 for 15 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 16(2:21 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(2:52 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 16 for 1 yard (3-J.Hollins13-J.Houston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FRESNO 45(3:05 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 40 yards from FRE 45 Downed at the UNLV 15.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 47(3:39 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 45 for -2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 44(4:36 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to FRE 47 for 3 yards (55-T.Malakius94-K.Uasike).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(4:58 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 44 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes35-J.Windmon).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 12 - FRESNO 12(5:14 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 40 for 28 yards (33-S.Everett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FRESNO 12(5:38 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14(6:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 12 for -2 yards (7-A.Plant).
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 24 for 22 yards (26-C.Reese). Penalty on FRE 49-T.Blount Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 2(6:15 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 2(6:19 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNLV 5(6:41 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to FRE 2 for 3 yards (17-D.Perry).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(6:56 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 5 for 25 yards (3-J.Hollins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 38(7:12 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to FRE 30 for 8 yards (38-B.Lux).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 42(7:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to FRE 38 for 4 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(8:06 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 42 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry38-B.Lux).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 46(8:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to FRE 46 for 8 yards (31-S.King38-B.Lux).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 45(9:08 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 1 yard (3-J.Hollins99-D.Perales).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(9:37 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 45 for 4 yards (45-K.Brown90-K.Atkins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 30(9:52 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 41 for 11 yards (17-D.Perry99-D.Perales).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(10:16 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 30 for 4 yards (38-B.Lux).
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 51 yards from FRE 35. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 26 for 12 yards (35-M.Langley).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(10:20 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is no good.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(10:32 - 1st) 9-J.Haener scrambles runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 41(10:59 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 46 for 5 yards (7-A.Plant16-N.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(11:37 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 41 for 8 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 19(11:58 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 33 for 14 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(12:36 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 19 for -3 yards (7-A.Plant62-E.Ehimare).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:42 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 42 yards from UNLV 36 to FRE 22 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:48 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:55 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(13:10 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 2 yards (32-E.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 49(13:16 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 17 yards from FRE 49 out of bounds at the UNLV 34.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FRESNO 49(13:22 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 44(14:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 49 for 5 yards (16-N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 49(14:16 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 72-D.Bull False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(14:54 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 8-C.Coleman. 8-C.Coleman to FRE 49 for 4 yards (33-S.Everett).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(14:54 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 20 yards (16-N.Williams28-A.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
