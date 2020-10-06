|
|
|FAU
|USM
FAU brings eight-game winning streak to Southern Miss
After two postponements and two cancellations, Florida Atlantic opened the season with a 21-17 victory against Charlotte at home last week.
The Owls (1-0, 1-0 Conference USA) face Southern Mississippi (1-3, 1-1) on Saturday afternoon in their first road outing -- maybe. A potential hurricane threatening the Hattiesburg area could prompt yet another schedule change.
Florida Atlantic had games against Minnesota and Stony Brook cancelled and outings against Georgia Southern and South Florida were postponed, wiping out their September slate entirely.
The Owls showed the effects of that layoff when they fell behind Charlotte 10-0 in the first quarter and still trailed by that score at halftime.
But they scored on their first three possessions after the break for a 21-10 lead and held the 49ers scoreless over the final 13 minutes after giving up a touchdown in the first two minutes of the fourth period.
The rally made Willie Taggart a winner in his debut as FAU coach.
"It was good to get out there and see where our football team was," he said. "We hadn't had a game yet, and you really didn't know what you have until you go out and play. It was good to see our football team actually play a game. I was really excited."
Linebacker Leighton McCarthy had a huge game for the Owls, recording 10 tackles (three sacks) to earn C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors. Quarterback Nick Tronti completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Taggart will be looking for the Owls to get off to a faster start against the Golden Eagles, who are coming off their first win (41-31 at North Texas) in what has been a tumultuous season.
Seen as a potential contender in the C-USA West, they opened with a stunning 32-21 loss to South Alabama at home and coach Jay Hopson resigned just two days later. Receivers coach Scotty Walden took over on an interim basis and in his first two games the Eagles lost to Louisiana Tech 31-30 after leading 27-10 in the third quarter and were blown out 66-24 by Tulane.
"I'm embarrassed. The team is embarrassed," Walden said after the latter debacle, but he vowed his players would "correct what we're doing" and "come back and get better."
Apparently, it worked because the Eagles won at North Texas the next week with Jack Abraham passing for 235 yards and two TDs and Frank Gore Jr., son of the longtime NFL star, rushing for 130 yards and a score.
The Owls have won their only two meetings with Southern Miss and will take an eight-game winning streak into the contest, which is tied with Notre Dame and Tennessee for the nation's second-longest active FBS streak behind Air Force's nine consecutive wins.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Charles
28 RB
79 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 16 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
|
T. Lowe III
8 QB
209 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 70 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|326
|514
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|305
|Rush Attempts
|34
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|162
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|17-34
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|8-83
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.2
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|305
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|514
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|16
|79
|2
|12
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|2
|38
|0
|36
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|5
|19
|0
|16
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|8
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|7
|5
|72
|1
|20
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|4
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|7
|4
|16
|0
|11
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|3
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Joseph 88 WR
|J. Joseph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 LB
|L. McCarthy
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Francois 56 LB
|J. Francois
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Veingrad 94 DL
|R. Veingrad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 48 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dempsey III 97 DL
|A. Dempsey III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 29 CB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|6
|43.2
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|3
|24.3
|26
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|2
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|13/19
|209
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|9
|111
|1
|73
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|15
|71
|1
|15
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|16
|70
|1
|25
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|4
|46
|0
|41
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|5
|3
|81
|1
|43
|
T. Jones 5 WR
|T. Jones
|8
|6
|65
|1
|20
|
C. Cavallo 97 TE
|C. Cavallo
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
A. Willis 11 WR
|A. Willis
|2
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Hayes 16 RB
|B. Hayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|5-4
|0.0
|1
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 8 DB
|J. Perry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Portlock 56 LB
|Z. Portlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cherry 24 DL
|T. Cherry
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|38
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|2
|38.0
|0
|40
|
P. Snyder 92 P
|P. Snyder
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|3
|48.3
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 24 for 21 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(14:52 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 25 for 1 yard (15-J.Perry28-S.Bozeman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 25(14:24 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 24 for -1 yard (19-K.Hemby).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 24(13:38 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander to FAU 28 for 4 yards (46-A.Habas).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FAU 28(12:59 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 58 yards from FAU 28 to the USM 14 downed by 22-T.Tisdale.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 14(12:46 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 20 FUMBLES (5-A.Ross). to USM 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 35 for 31 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(12:21 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to USM 41 for 6 yards (12-D.Moss).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 41(11:54 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 43 for 2 yards (48-E.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 43(11:18 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe to USM 48 for 5 yards (52-J.Joyner).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(10:48 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-D.Moss at FAU 17. 12-D.Moss to FAU 23 for 6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(10:41 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 25 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 25(10:16 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti scrambles to FAU 31 for 6 yards (32-H.Maples46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FAU 31(9:35 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Charles.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FAU 31(9:30 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from FAU 31 to USM 27 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+73 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(9:22 - 1st) 21-F.Gore runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 26 for 26 yards (83-B.Barham).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(9:02 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 22 for -4 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - FAU 22(8:24 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 27 for 5 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 27(7:44 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to FAU 39 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(7:44 - 1st) Team penalty on USM Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(7:35 - 1st) 21-K.Dean to USM 44 for 2 yards (56-Z.Portlock3-T.Sykes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 44(7:35 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FAU 44(7:05 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FAU 44(7:00 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 44 yards from USM 44 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(6:51 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 22 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 22(6:17 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 42 for 20 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(5:55 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 50 for 8 yards. Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 50.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 12 - USM 40(5:26 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 39 for -1 yard (19-C.Brice29-K.Smith).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 13 - USM 39(4:56 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to FAU 34 for 27 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(4:16 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe to FAU 31 for 3 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 31(3:40 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to FAU 28 for 3 yards (32-T.Young).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 28(3:01 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe to FAU 19 for 9 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 19(2:29 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to FAU 15 for 4 yards (56-J.Francois13-L.McCarthy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - USM 15(1:53 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - USM 15(1:48 - 1st) Penalty on USM 97-C.Cavallo False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - USM 20(1:45 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - USM 20(1:39 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 35 yards from USM 35 to FAU 30 fair catch by 47-L.Peterson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(1:34 - 1st) 21-K.Dean to FAU 31 for 1 yard (46-A.Habas).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 31(1:05 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to FAU 48 for 17 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(0:44 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 47 for -1 yard (29-C.Harrell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 47(0:14 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to USM 44 for 9 yards (46-A.Habas19-K.Hemby).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 44(15:00 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to USM 40 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts24-T.Cherry).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(14:34 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to USM 33 for 7 yards (6-S.Latham19-K.Hemby).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - USM 33(14:14 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at USM 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USM 38(14:06 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 38(14:00 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to USM 28 for 10 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(13:31 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to USM 25 for 3 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 25(12:45 - 2nd) 21-K.Dean to USM 23 for 2 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 23(11:59 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to USM 22 for 1 yard (46-A.Habas24-T.Cherry).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - USM 22(11:23 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(11:18 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 37 for 12 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(10:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 11-A.Willis. 11-A.Willis to USM 49 for 12 yards (32-T.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(10:25 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Hayes.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 49(10:17 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to FAU 42 for 9 yards (13-L.McCarthy24-Z.Gilbert).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 42(9:29 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to FAU 13 for 29 yards (35-J.Helm).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(9:01 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 23 for 23 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(8:48 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 31 for 8 yards (94-K.Booth).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 31(8:17 - 2nd) 81-J.Merrell to FAU 33 for 2 yards (19-K.Hemby32-H.Maples).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(7:48 - 2nd) 81-J.Merrell to USM 31 for 36 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(7:03 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to USM 25 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 25(6:28 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to USM 22 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - FAU 22(5:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on FAU False start 5 yards enforced at USM 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 27(5:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to USM 25 for 2 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 12(4:45 - 2nd) Penalty on USM 19-K.Hemby Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 13 yards enforced at USM 12.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 12(4:45 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(4:39 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 27 for 2 yards (35-J.Helm58-E.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 27(4:39 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 38 for 11 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(3:59 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 47 for 9 yards (19-C.Brice5-A.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - USM 47(3:24 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 47 for no gain (32-T.Young52-J.Joyner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 47(2:45 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to FAU 47 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(2:05 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe scrambles to FAU 43 for 4 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 43(1:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to FAU 34 for 9 yards (12-D.Moss).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(1:15 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to FAU 23 for 11 yards (12-D.Moss).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(0:51 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at FAU 29 for -6 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 16 - USM 29(0:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe to FAU 4 for 25 yards (35-J.Helm19-C.Brice).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - USM 4(0:43 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to FAU 5 for -1 yard (35-J.Helm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USM 5(0:15 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 5(0:12 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 32 yards from USM 35 to FAU 33 fair catch by 47-K.Skipper.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(0:08 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 41 for 8 yards (15-J.Perry9-M.Shorts).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 59 yards from FAU 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 20 for 14 yards (31-D.Toombs).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(14:53 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 11-A.Willis. 11-A.Willis to USM 36 for 16 yards (12-D.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(14:17 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 41 for 5 yards (52-J.Joyner25-C.Lasater).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 41(13:36 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe to USM 42 for 1 yard (12-D.Moss).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - USM 42(12:55 - 3rd) Penalty on USM 33-K.Perkins False start 5 yards enforced at USM 42. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 37(12:41 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 48 for 11 yards (35-J.Helm).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(12:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to FAU 43 for 9 yards (12-D.Moss).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 43(11:18 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 49 yards from USM 35. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 37 for 21 yards. Penalty on USM 59-J.Hulett Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at FAU 37.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(10:58 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to USM 43 for 5 yards (32-H.Maples46-A.Habas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 43(10:06 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to USM 38 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 38(9:58 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Charles.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 38(9:54 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 38(9:48 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 38(9:48 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from USM 38 Downed at the USM 3.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 3(9:09 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 8 for 5 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 8(8:30 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 17 for 9 yards (35-J.Helm).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(7:56 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 18 for 1 yard (35-J.Helm48-E.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 18(7:09 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe scrambles to USM 24 for 6 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 24(6:27 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe to USM 25 for 1 yard (52-J.Joyner19-C.Brice).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - USM 25(6:27 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 36 yards from USM 25 to FAU 39 fair catch by 83-L.Wester.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(6:21 - 3rd) 1-W.Wright to USM 48 for 13 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(5:51 - 3rd) Team penalty on USM Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(5:23 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to USM 23 for 10 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(5:02 - 3rd) 21-K.Dean to USM 7 for 16 yards (93-J.Ratcliff19-K.Hemby).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - FAU 7(5:02 - 3rd) 21-K.Dean to USM 9 for -2 yards (2-E.Kitchen19-K.Hemby).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 9(5:02 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to USM 1 for 8 yards (15-J.Perry29-C.Harrell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 1(3:57 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 59 yards from USM 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 30 for 24 yards (37-D.Thomas22-S.Rhea). Penalty on FAU 22-T.Tisdale Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(3:34 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Dean.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 15(3:00 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 13 for -2 yards (3-T.Sykes).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - USM 13(2:45 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 9 for -4 yards (5-M.Pleas).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - USM 9(2:32 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 9 to USM 50 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(2:25 - 3rd) 23-D.Baker to FAU 49 for 1 yard (25-C.Lasater19-C.Brice).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 49(1:46 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to FAU 46 for 3 yards (30-A.Adams52-J.Joyner).
|-11 YD
|
3 & 6 - USM 46(1:06 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe to USM 48 FUMBLES. 30-A.Adams runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 35 yards from FAU 35 to USM 30 fair catch by 22-S.Rhea.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(0:54 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 30 for no gain (5-A.Ross).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - USM 30(0:19 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 24 for -6 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - USM 24(15:00 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - USM 24(14:53 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 40 yards from USM 24 to FAU 36 fair catch by 83-L.Wester.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(14:47 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 42 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 42(14:12 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 45 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby24-T.Cherry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - FAU 45(13:29 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 45 for no gain (32-H.Maples). Team penalty on FAU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FAU 45. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 40(13:00 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to USM 47 for 13 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(12:36 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti scrambles to USM 46 for 1 yard. Team penalty on FAU Chop block 15 yards enforced at USM 47. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 25 - FAU 38(12:04 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 40 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas32-H.Maples).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 23 - FAU 40(11:22 - 4th) 11-J.Posey to FAU 39 FUMBLES. to FAU 39 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - FAU 40(11:22 - 4th) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Charles.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - FAU 40(11:13 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to USM 49 for 11 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FAU 49(10:30 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 39 yards from USM 49 to USM 10 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(10:18 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 11 for 1 yard (5-A.Ross13-L.McCarthy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 11(9:39 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe to USM 14 for 3 yards (52-J.Joyner25-C.Lasater).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - USM 14(8:49 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe to USM 30 for 16 yards (32-T.Young).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(8:06 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to FAU 29 for 41 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(7:50 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to FAU 14 for 15 yards (35-J.Helm25-C.Lasater).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 14(7:02 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to FAU 5 for 9 yards (52-J.Joyner35-J.Helm).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 5(6:22 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to FAU 2 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross35-J.Helm).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - USM 2(5:40 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to FAU 3 for -1 yard (94-R.Veingrad).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 3(5:00 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 35 yards from USM 35 to FAU 30 fair catch by 47-L.Peterson.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(4:55 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 35 for 5 yards (46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FAU 35(4:23 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FAU 35(4:16 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - FAU 35(4:10 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(4:02 - 4th) 0-D.Jones to FAU 27 for 8 yards (12-D.Moss).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 27(3:20 - 4th) 0-D.Jones to FAU 28 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - USM 28(3:15 - 4th) Team penalty on USM False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 33(3:15 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe to FAU 32 for 1 yard (25-C.Lasater97-A.Dempsey).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 7 - USM 32(3:08 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe to FAU 26 for 6 yards (12-D.Moss).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(2:59 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti scrambles to FAU 32 for 6 yards. Team penalty on FAU Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - USM 16(2:42 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 19 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - USM 19(2:26 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander to FAU 31 for 12 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USM 31(2:02 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti scrambles to FAU 31 for no gain (94-K.Booth).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - USM 31(1:33 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 39 for 8 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(1:27 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 43 for 4 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 43(1:19 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 10-W.Taggart. 10-W.Taggart to USM 38 for 19 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(1:06 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 38(0:59 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Joseph.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 38(0:54 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 10 - USM 38(0:46 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to USM 25 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(0:41 - 4th) Team penalty on FAU False start 5 yards enforced at USM 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - USM 30(0:41 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|Int
|
2 & 15 - USM 30(0:35 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-K.Hemby at USM End Zone. 19-K.Hemby touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(0:27 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe kneels at USM 19 for -1 yard.
