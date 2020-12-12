|
Boise State outlasts Wyoming in snowstorm 17-9
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Hank Bachmeier was 19 of 28 for 181 yards, with one touchdown pass and one interception to help Boise State beat Wyoming 17-9 on Saturday night.
The Broncos (5-1, 5-0) will appear in their fourth consecutive Mountain West Conference championship game when they play San Jose State (6-0) on Saturday. With both teams undefeated, the conference will announce the host site and kickoff time on Sunday. Boise State cancelled their regular season matchup against the Spartans due to COVID-19.
It snowed throughout the game and the field was covered with snow as the Boise State defense held the Cowboys (2-4, 2-4) to 146 yards of offense -- their lowest output since 2017.
Andrew Van Buren ran 25 times for 79 yards and scored on a touchdown run that made it 17-6 in the final minute of the third quarter. Khalil Shakir had three catches for 48 yards during the same scoring drive and finished with eight catches for 105 yards.
Xazavian Valladay ran 11 times for 59 yards for Wyoming.
K. Shakir
2 WR
105 ReYds, 8 RECs, 38 RuYds
|
|
X. Valladay
6 RB
59 RuYds, 29 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|9
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|8
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|2-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|292
|146
|Total Plays
|70
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|82
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|181
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|4-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|7-58
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.5
|8-35.1
|Return Yards
|18
|29
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|3-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|19/28
|181
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|25
|79
|1
|17
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|5
|38
|0
|19
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|5
|0
|0
|6
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
C. Riddle 89 WR
|C. Riddle
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|12
|8
|105
|0
|33
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|4
|4
|19
|1
|6
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|3
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 DE
|I. Bagnah
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Walker 2 CB
|J. Walker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 DT
|J. Cravens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|6
|42.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|3/13
|45
|0
|0
|
G. Beerup 3 QB
|G. Beerup
|1/8
|19
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|11
|59
|0
|19
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|11
|42
|0
|10
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Jennings 4 WR
|D. Jennings
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|10
|-10
|0
|5
|
G. Beerup 3 QB
|G. Beerup
|4
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gentry 16 WR
|G. Gentry
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Glinton 6 LB
|K. Glinton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 91 DE
|J. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Borton 76 NT
|J. Borton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|3/3
|42
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|8
|35.1
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|11.0
|15
|0
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 30 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 35.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 32 for -3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - BOISE 32(14:19 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for 3 yards (28-E.Gibbs96-J.Bertagnole). Penalty on BOISE 55-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 32. No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 23 - BOISE 22(13:50 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at BOISE 35. 21-C.Coldon runs ob at BOISE 34 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 34(13:41 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 24 for 10 yards (28-K.Kaniho5-E.Tyler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 24(13:05 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith to BOISE 20 for 4 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WYO 20(12:33 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 20 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WYO 20(11:58 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 58-L.Bible False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WYO 25(11:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to BOISE 25 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - WYO 25(11:06 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(11:03 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 31(10:30 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 33 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 33(9:48 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 36 for 3 yards (7-K.Glinton48-C.Muma).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:17 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to WYO 50 for 14 yards (93-D.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(8:54 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to WYO 41 for 9 yards (26-B.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 41(8:17 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to WYO 39 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(7:41 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at WYO 29 for 10 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(7:10 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 27 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 27(6:37 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 22 for 5 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa76-J.Borton).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 22(5:57 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 3 for 19 yards (26-B.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - BOISE 3(5:28 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 4 for -1 yard (93-D.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 4(4:46 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(4:41 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 19 yards (5-E.Tyler7-E.Noa).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(4:13 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 1 yard (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WYO 45(3:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - WYO 45(3:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to BOISE 43 for 12 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 43(2:36 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (94-J.Cravens95-D.Obichere).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 40(2:01 - 1st) 4-D.Jennings to BOISE 39 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WYO 39(1:22 - 1st) 15-L.Williams scrambles to BOISE 34 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WYO 34(0:46 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to BOISE 30 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(0:22 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 26 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WYO 26(15:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WYO 26(14:53 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - WYO 26(14:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on WYO False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 26. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WYO 31(14:48 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 28 yards from BOISE 31 Downed at the BOISE 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 3(14:39 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 3 for no gain (94-C.Godbout).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 3(14:09 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 20 for 17 yards (26-B.Smith28-E.Gibbs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(13:37 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 22 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma94-C.Godbout).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 22(12:57 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 23 for 1 yard (28-E.Gibbs).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 23(12:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 29 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon28-E.Gibbs).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 29(11:40 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 47 yards from BOISE 29. 8-D.Crow to WYO 31 for 7 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 31(11:30 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 2 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WYO 33(10:56 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WYO 33(10:49 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WYO 33(10:46 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 44 yards from WYO 33 Downed at the BOISE 23. Team penalty on WYO Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 23.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(10:36 - 2nd) 82-S.Cobbs to BOISE 40 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 40(10:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 45 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton). Team penalty on WYO Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 45.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(9:41 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to WYO 36 for 4 yards (93-D.Harris94-C.Godbout).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 36(9:06 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 17 for 19 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(8:30 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to WYO 17 for no gain (88-G.Crall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 17(7:51 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 17(7:46 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 17(7:41 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:38 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (95-D.Obichere44-R.Whimpey).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 27(7:04 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 23 FUMBLES. 15-L.Williams to WYO 22 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - WYO 22(6:28 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 28 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WYO 28(5:48 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 0 yards from WYO 28 blocked by 22-T.LeBeauf. 41-J.Clark to WYO 10 for 22 yards. Team penalty on BOISE Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WYO 10.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(5:37 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 21 for -1 yard (96-J.Bertagnole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 21(4:56 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 21(4:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 17 for 4 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|-9 YD
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 17(4:16 - 2nd) 89-C.Riddle to WYO 25 FUMBLES. 89-C.Riddle to WYO 26 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 26(4:12 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 26(4:08 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for no gain (28-K.Kaniho).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - WYO 26(3:32 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 17 for -9 yards (90-S.Igiehon99-S.Matlock).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - WYO 17(2:54 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 17 Downed at the BOISE 41.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(2:42 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 39 for -2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 39(2:10 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 44 for 5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 44(1:30 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 44(1:26 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 44 yards from BOISE 44 to WYO 12 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 12(1:20 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith pushed ob at WYO 18 for 6 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 18(1:12 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 19 for 1 yard (30-I.Bagnah7-E.Noa).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 19(1:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 21 for 2 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WYO 21(0:59 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 30 yards from WYO 21 to BOISE 49 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(0:53 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to WYO 41 for 10 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(0:35 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to WYO 35 for 6 yards (93-D.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 35(0:16 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to WYO 25 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(0:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(0:10 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to WYO 2 for 23 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BOISE 2(0:02 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 25 for no gain (2-J.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(14:23 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for 3 yards (7-E.Noa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 28(13:45 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 31 for 3 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WYO 31(13:09 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 31. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 30 for no gain (24-B.Brenton18-K.Blakenbaker).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(12:59 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 38 for 8 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 38(12:23 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 45 for 7 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(11:56 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 49 for 4 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 49(11:15 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 49 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 49(10:41 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to WYO 43 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(10:14 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 43(10:07 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 46 for -11 yards. Penalty on BOISE 19-H.Bachmeier Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BOISE 46.
|Penalty
|
3 & 21 - BOISE 46(9:55 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 94-J.Cravens Offside 5 yards enforced at BOISE 46. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - BOISE 49(10:02 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 42 for 7 yards (88-G.Crall).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BOISE 42(9:52 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 39 yards from WYO 42 Downed at the WYO 3.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 3(9:41 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 5 for 2 yards (28-K.Kaniho52-D.Schramm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WYO 5(9:07 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - WYO 5(9:03 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 3 for -2 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WYO 3(8:21 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 43 yards from WYO 3. 26-A.Williams to WYO 46 FUMBLES. 24-B.Brenton to WYO 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 46(8:12 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 25 for 29 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:41 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(7:34 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 19 for 6 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WYO 19(7:00 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to BOISE 19 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WYO 19(6:22 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:19 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 27 for 2 yards (88-G.Crall28-E.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 27(5:48 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 30 for 3 yards (26-B.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(5:12 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at BOISE 40 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(4:40 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Van Buren.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(4:35 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 45 for 5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 45(3:55 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to WYO 22 for 33 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(3:25 - 3rd) 6-C.Thomas to WYO 24 for -2 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 24(2:48 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 88-T.Hopper. 88-T.Hopper to WYO 13 for 11 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 13(2:05 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier to WYO 10 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(1:42 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith. Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WYO 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BOISE 2(1:37 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 2 for no gain (91-J.Pate).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 2(1:02 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 60 yards from BOISE 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 24 for 19 yards (43-T.Visser).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 24(0:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 24(0:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 27 for 3 yards (30-I.Bagnah28-K.Kaniho).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WYO 27(0:06 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 20 for -7 yards (94-J.Cravens).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WYO 20(15:00 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 25 yards from WYO 20 Downed at the WYO 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(14:51 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 44 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 44(14:19 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to WYO 40 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma21-C.Coldon).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 40(13:34 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 41 for -1 yard (96-J.Bertagnole).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 41(12:57 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 41 yards from WYO 41 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(12:47 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 24 for 4 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 24(12:11 - 4th) 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 25 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WYO 25(11:27 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WYO 25(11:24 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 30 yards from WYO 25 Downed at the BOISE 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(11:15 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 50 for 5 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 50(10:39 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 49 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout5-E.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 49(9:55 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BOISE 49(9:50 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 36 yards from WYO 49. 8-D.Crow to WYO 28 for 15 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 28(9:39 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 28(9:35 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 40 for 12 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(9:01 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to BOISE 41 for 19 yards (26-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(8:26 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 41(8:20 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 39 for 2 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 39(7:31 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 29 for 10 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 29(6:57 - 4th) Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - WYO 34(6:40 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 30 for 4 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WYO 30(6:07 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup scrambles to BOISE 30 for no gain (2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WYO 30(5:27 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - WYO 30(5:22 - 4th) Penalty on BOISE 0-J.Skinner Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BOISE 30. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WYO 15(5:22 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup sacked at BOISE 19 for -4 yards (30-I.Bagnah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WYO 19(4:44 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WYO 19(4:38 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - WYO 19(4:34 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 45 yards from WYO 35. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 20 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(4:28 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 26 for 6 yards (93-D.Harris94-C.Godbout).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 26(3:42 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 29 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 29(2:57 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier to BOISE 30 for 1 yard (96-J.Bertagnole).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(2:25 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 35 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(1:41 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 37 for 2 yards (26-B.Smith5-E.Gandy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 37(1:35 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier to BOISE 38 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 38(0:50 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from BOISE 38. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 20 for 6 yards (52-D.Schramm).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(0:41 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 20(0:36 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup scrambles pushed ob at WYO 20 for no gain (2-J.Walker).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - WYO 20(0:29 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup sacked at WYO 13 for -7 yards (30-I.Bagnah).
|Int
|
4 & 17 - WYO 13(0:08 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Tyler at WYO 50. 5-E.Tyler runs ob at WYO 50 for no gain.
