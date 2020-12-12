|
|
|LATECH
|TCU
TCU routs La. Tech 52-10 in added finale for regular season
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Max Duggan ran for his 10th touchdown and connected on a scoring throw of 70-plus yards for the second consecutive game, leading TCU to a 52-10 rout of Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
The game was added as the regular-season finale for both teams. The only nonconference game for the Horned Frogs gave them the full 10 games under Big 12 guidelines in the pandemic-altered season.
Freshman Zach Evans had a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half for a 38-0 lead and finished with 130 yards rushing and two scores as TCU (6-4) won for the fifth time in six games after a 1-3 start.
Aaron Allen threw the first of two interceptions on his first play and lost a fumble two possessions later after replacing starter Luke Anthony in the rotating quarterback system for the Bulldogs (5-4), leading to a pair of TCU touchdowns.
Anthony, who played high school football in Fort Worth, threw for Louisiana Tech's only touchdown before going down with an apparently severe lower right leg injury late in the fourth quarter.
The graduate transfer from Abilene Christian was shown talking on a cell phone while lying on the field before teammates crowded around to greet him as he was put on a stretcher and taken off on a cart. Anthony flashed several thumbs-up signs while fighting his emotions as he left the field.
Kendre Miller ran 38 and 89 yards for touchdowns in the second half, finishing with 136 yards on five carries as the Horned Frogs rolled up 333 yards rushing. TCU has rushed for at least 236 yards in each of its past five victories.
Duggan's 5-yard run for the Horned Frogs' first TD - the sophomore's 16th career rushing score - came after Allen's pass went through the hands of Griffin Hebert and was intercepted by C.J. Ceasar, who returned it to the Louisiana Tech 8. Ceasar, who grew up in Louisiana, intercepted Allen again in the second half.
Evans ran 4 yards for a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter after Allen was hit by Garret Wallow and TCU's Ochaun Mathis recovered at the Bulldogs' 23. Mathis had two of TCU's five sacks.
Duggan hit Quentin Johnston in stride along the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown. The sophomore, who was 10 of 13 for 160 yards, had a go-ahead 71-yard toss to Derius Davis late in last week's 29-22 victory over then-No. 19 Oklahoma State.
Johnston, who caught five passes for 133 yards in the freshman's second straight 100-yard game, added a 1-yard scoring run on a reverse handoff.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs missed a chance to build some momentum for a bowl game with their second trip to the Dallas area in as many weeks after not playing for a month. Four straight games were postponed or canceled for COVID-19 reasons before a 42-31 win at North Texas in a rescheduled game last week.
TCU: The Horned Frogs were inside the Louisiana Tech 5 on their first two possessions but had just three points to show for it. They answered those missed opportunities with touchdowns on six consecutive possessions before Duggan was pulled with a 42-point lead with six minutes left in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Both teams are probably headed to bowl games.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
L. Anthony
9 QB
161 PaYds, PaTD, -23 RuYds
|
|
Q. Johnston
1 WR
133 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs, RuYd, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-20
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|244
|494
|Total Plays
|73
|49
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|10.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|333
|Rush Attempts
|37
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|9.5
|Yards Passing
|192
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|11-14
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-67
|7-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.6
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|333
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|494
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|15/25
|161
|1
|0
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|5/11
|31
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|10
|28
|0
|6
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|10
|24
|0
|7
|
H. Dixon 23 RB
|H. Dixon
|7
|16
|0
|10
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|2
|4
|0
|8
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|6
|-23
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|9
|3
|44
|0
|29
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|3
|34
|0
|21
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|3
|2
|28
|1
|15
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|4
|2
|25
|0
|27
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|9
|5
|22
|0
|10
|
H. Dixon 23 RB
|H. Dixon
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Magee 89 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|5-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 55 LB
|L. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DL
|T. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wells 99 DL
|M. Wells
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 6 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 DL
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Rhines 98 DL
|C. Rhines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 96 DL
|B. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/2
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|5
|13.2
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|10/13
|160
|1
|0
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|5
|136
|2
|89
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|7
|130
|2
|75
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|13
|54
|0
|9
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|4
|13
|1
|9
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|4
|1
|0
|3
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
C. Curtis 46 WR
|C. Curtis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
M. Franklin 46 WR
|M. Franklin
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|7
|5
|133
|1
|76
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|8-2
|2.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DE
|D. Horton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 LB
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barquet 97 DT
|E. Barquet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Misi 99 DT
|S. Misi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 18 LB
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|22
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|2
|43.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|2.5
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 61 yards from TCU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 4 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 4(14:54 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 8 for 4 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 8(13:55 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 12 for 4 yards (32-O.Mathis40-P.Workman).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 12(13:40 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 13 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow32-O.Mathis).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 13(13:26 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 32 yards from LT 13. 12-D.Davis to LT 38 for 7 yards. Penalty on TCU 26-B.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 49(13:08 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 26 for 23 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(12:48 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to LT 17 for 9 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 17(12:04 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to LT 12 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 12(11:37 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 10 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs97-M.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 10(11:06 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to LT 13 for -3 yards (4-B.Williamson52-T.Grubbs).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 13(10:26 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to LT 4 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TCU 4(9:40 - 1st) 46-C.Curtis to LT 6 for -2 yards (7-J.Cole52-T.Grubbs).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 6(9:35 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham pushed ob at LT 15 for 9 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 15(9:14 - 1st) Penalty on LT 68-D.White False start 5 yards enforced at LT 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 10(8:58 - 1st) 5-S.Harris to LT 10 for no gain (32-O.Mathis93-G.Ellis).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 10(8:37 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 20 for 10 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(8:08 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 23 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 23(7:40 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 15 for -8 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - LATECH 15(6:51 - 1st) Team penalty on LT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LT 15. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 20 - LATECH 10(6:32 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 7 for -3 yards (11-K.Coleman30-G.Wallow).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - LATECH 7(5:56 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 40 yards from LT 7. 12-D.Davis to LT 43 for 4 yards (42-J.Dickey).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(5:45 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston pushed ob at LT 24 for 19 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(5:14 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 8 for 16 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(4:44 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 3 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - TCU 3(4:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at LT 9 for -6 yards (93-D.Hall52-T.Grubbs).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TCU 9(3:23 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment False start 5 yards enforced at LT 9. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - TCU 14(3:08 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to LT 6 for 8 yards (1-K.Ladler46-E.Barnett).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TCU 6(2:22 - 1st) 39-G.Kell 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 64 yards from TCU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 16 for 15 yards (46-M.Franklin). Penalty on LT 23-H.Dixon Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at LT 15.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 8(2:11 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Ceasar at LT 25. 16-C.Ceasar to LT 8 for 17 yards (25-G.Garner).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(1:59 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to LT 5 for 3 yards (56-M.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 5(1:22 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(1:17 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 36-B.Matiscik Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 30. 86-W.Toussant to LT 48 for 43 yards. Penalty on LT 51-J.Mason Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at LT 24.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(1:17 - 1st) 25-G.Garner to LT 14 for 2 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 14(0:30 - 1st) 25-G.Garner to LT 19 for 5 yards (11-K.Coleman91-P.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 19(15:00 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 19(14:55 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 47 yards from LT 19. 12-D.Davis to TCU 34 for no gain (42-J.Dickey). Team penalty on TCU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TCU 34.
|Result
|Play
|+76 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(14:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston runs 76 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on LT Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:45 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:33 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to LT 25 fair catch by. Penalty on LT 20-K.Fisher Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at LT 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(14:33 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 12(14:26 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 12(14:14 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 27 for 15 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(14:09 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 23 for -4 yards FUMBLES (30-G.Wallow). 32-O.Mathis to LT 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(13:56 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to LT 18 for 5 yards (3-T.Baldwin44-M.Carabin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 18(13:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to LT 7 for 11 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TCU 7(13:04 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 73-B.Hickey False start 5 yards enforced at LT 7. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 12 - TCU 12(13:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to LT 4 for 8 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 4(12:30 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 61 yards from TCU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 25 for 21 yards (14-B.Wilson). Penalty on LT 83-T.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 25.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(11:56 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 22 for 7 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 22(11:47 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 22(11:10 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 28 for 6 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(11:04 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 28(10:28 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to TCU 43 for 29 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(9:47 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony to TCU 39 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 39(9:12 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to TCU 38 for 1 yard (95-T.Cooper98-D.Horton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 38(8:38 - 2nd) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 34 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 34(8:16 - 2nd) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 33 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(7:57 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to TCU 30 for 3 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 30(7:31 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 30(7:26 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 30(7:19 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(7:14 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 47-C.Ware.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 30(7:09 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 32 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 32(6:30 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to LT 47 for 21 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(6:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 47(6:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 39 for 8 yards (55-L.Bell). Penalty on LT 55-L.Bell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 39.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(5:37 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 22 for 2 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 22(5:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LT 14 for 8 yards (7-J.Cole30-C.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 14(4:26 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 12 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin98-C.Rhines).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 12(3:48 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 5 for 7 yards (6-D.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 5(3:05 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 3 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - TCU 3(2:25 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to LT 1 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 1(2:14 - 2nd) 1-Q.Johnston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to LT 25 fair catch by 13-I.Graham.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(2:11 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 14 for -11 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 21 - LATECH 14(1:27 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony to LT 17 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 18 - LATECH 17(0:41 - 2nd) 25-G.Garner to LT 19 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 12 for 12 yards (46-C.Curtis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(14:41 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris pushed ob at LT 10 for -2 yards (13-D.Winters). Penalty on LT 62-A.Delfin Chop block declined.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 10(14:17 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 17 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 17(13:41 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to LT 30 for 13 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(13:06 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Ceasar at LT 40. 16-C.Ceasar to LT 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(13:00 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to LT 36 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 36(12:17 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to LT 38 for -2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 38(11:28 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:19 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 29 for 4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(10:52 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 35 for 6 yards (93-G.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(10:20 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 35(10:12 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to LT 33 for -2 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - LATECH 33(9:35 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen scrambles pushed ob at LT 41 for 8 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 41(8:53 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 34 yards from LT 41. 12-D.Davis to TCU 25 FUMBLES. 41-R.Blankenship to TCU 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:42 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:37 - 3rd) 5-S.Harris to TCU 22 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow95-T.Cooper).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 22(8:00 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to TCU 16 for 6 yards (13-D.Winters24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 16(7:40 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to TCU 14 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(7:12 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 14(7:05 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to TCU 10 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 10(6:28 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at TCU 16 for -6 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - LATECH 16(5:52 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) 34-G.Boniol kicks 35 yards from LT 35 to TCU 30 fair catch by 25-W.Harris.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(5:48 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 33 for 3 yards (44-M.Carabin97-M.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 33(5:04 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 31 for -2 yards (55-L.Bell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 31(4:21 - 3rd) 17-M.Downing complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow to TCU 32 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TCU 32(3:44 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 51 yards from TCU 32 to LT 17 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(3:35 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 89-T.Magee. 89-T.Magee to LT 27 for 10 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(3:17 - 3rd) 25-G.Garner to LT 23 for -4 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - LATECH 23(2:34 - 3rd) 25-G.Garner to LT 28 for 5 yards (24-A.Washington30-G.Wallow).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 28(1:56 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to TCU 45 for 27 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(1:11 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 23-H.Dixon. 23-H.Dixon to TCU 43 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 43(0:29 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 23-H.Dixon. 23-H.Dixon to TCU 36 for 7 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 36(15:00 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 36(14:55 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to TCU 29 for 7 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(14:17 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to TCU 23 for 6 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 23(13:40 - 4th) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 23 for no gain (11-K.Coleman).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 23(13:03 - 4th) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 13 for 10 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(12:42 - 4th) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 15 for -2 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 15(12:02 - 4th) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 13 for 2 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 13(11:22 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) 34-G.Boniol kicks 40 yards from LT 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 35-E.Garcia.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(11:13 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 28 for 3 yards (56-M.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 28(10:32 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 37 for 9 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(9:43 - 4th) Team penalty on TCU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TCU 37. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 32(9:28 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 34 for 2 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - TCU 34(8:45 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 43 for 9 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 43(8:24 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 47 for 4 yards (43-T.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(7:56 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 50 for 3 yards (99-M.Wells).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 50(7:22 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 50 for no gain (43-T.Allen99-M.Wells).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 50(6:36 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to LT 47 for 3 yards (99-M.Wells).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TCU 47(5:48 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 35 yards from LT 47 to LT 12 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(5:40 - 4th) 23-H.Dixon to LT 13 for 1 yard (93-G.Ellis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 13(5:10 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 23-H.Dixon. 23-H.Dixon to LT 20 for 7 yards (40-P.Workman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 20(4:27 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 26 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(3:57 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Maxwell.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 26(3:50 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham. Penalty on TCU 44-C.Ellison Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 26. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 31(3:46 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to TCU 48 for 21 yards (25-W.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(3:15 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 48(3:07 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 48(3:00 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 47 for -5 yards FUMBLES (98-D.Horton). 65-K.Russey to LT 47 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LATECH 47(2:49 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes punts 45 yards from LT 47 Downed at the TCU 8.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 8(2:29 - 4th) 33-K.Miller to TCU 11 for 3 yards (17-B.Calhoun96-B.Bell).
|+89 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 11(1:48 - 4th) 33-K.Miller runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:31 - 4th) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to LT 25 fair catch by 0-C.Powell.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:31 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to LT 27 for 2 yards (97-E.Barquet).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 27(0:50 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to LT 33 for 6 yards (99-S.Misi).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 33(0:08 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to LT 26 for -7 yards (14-B.Wilson).
