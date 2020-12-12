Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|HAWAII
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
C. Williams
8 RB
148 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
C. Cordeiro
12 QB
252 PaYds, INT, 88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 0:58
6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
00:47
pos
6
21
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|11
|12
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|463
|530
|Total Plays
|80
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|278
|Rush Attempts
|40
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|245
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|21-40
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|10-72
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.0
|4-42.8
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|278
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|16/27
|187
|1
|1
|
D. Brumfield 17 QB
|D. Brumfield
|5/13
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|22
|148
|2
|49
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|10
|57
|0
|22
|
D. Brumfield 17 QB
|D. Brumfield
|6
|13
|0
|14
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|17
|10
|144
|1
|22
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|8
|5
|51
|0
|20
|
Z. Griffin 3 WR
|Z. Griffin
|5
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Phillips Jr. 86 WR
|M. Phillips Jr.
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson 25 DB
|R. Johnson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hester II 53 LB
|F. Hester II
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Williams 16 DB
|N. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Walden Jr. 37 DB
|D. Walden Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
|T. Tuitasi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 62 DL
|E. Ehimare
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Player 14 DB
|T. Player
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Silva 56 K
|E. Silva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 9 LB
|L. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fahina 42 DL
|N. Fahina
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Butt 46 P
|C. Butt
|6
|38.0
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|20/33
|252
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|12
|88
|2
|54
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|17
|79
|0
|19
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|6
|55
|1
|28
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|7
|34
|1
|14
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Nishigaya 27 RB
|K. Nishigaya
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
B. Abbott 18 QB
|B. Abbott
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|4
|2
|77
|0
|71
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|10
|7
|72
|0
|16
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|2
|2
|29
|0
|25
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|6
|4
|27
|0
|12
|
R. Bussey 8 WR
|R. Bussey
|2
|2
|22
|0
|21
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
K. Nishigaya 27 RB
|K. Nishigaya
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Cephus 28 WR
|A. Cephus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Panoke 9 WR
|J. Panoke
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|15-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Tufaga 17 LB
|I. Tufaga
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dalton 29 DB
|D. Dalton
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Ortiz 11 DB
|S. Ortiz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Frazier 19 DB
|Q. Frazier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 50 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 16 DB
|L. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Washington 21 DB
|M. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ta'ala 96 DL
|M. Ta'ala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 1 K
|M. Shipley
|1/2
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|4
|42.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Scott 87 WR
|D. Scott
|3
|1.7
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(14:21 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 25 for -2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:42 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 15 for -10 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - UNLV 15(13:20 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 46 yards from UNLV 15. 87-D.Scott to HAW 42 for 3 yards (27-A.Ajiake).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(13:14 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 46 for 4 yards (53-F.Hester).
|+54 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 46(12:44 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 26-C.Reese.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:36 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(12:36 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 49 for 20 yards (5-K.Bethley53-D.Muasau).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(11:20 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to HAW 49 for 2 yards (99-J.Laulu50-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 49(10:59 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 49(10:54 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNLV 49(10:54 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 32 yards from HAW 49 to HAW 17 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17(10:50 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 25 for 8 yards (37-D.Walden Jr).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 25(10:11 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 31 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(9:42 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 40 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 40(9:13 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 48 for 12 yards (37-D.Walden Jr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(8:57 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 48(8:52 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 45 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 45(8:21 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - HAWAII 45(8:17 - 1st) Team penalty on UNLV Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - HAWAII 40(8:17 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 28-A.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(7:58 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 48 for 8 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 48(7:19 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to HAW 45 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(6:55 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 45(6:50 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to HAW 45 for no gain (1-P.Pavihi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 45(6:21 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 45(6:16 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 39 yards from HAW 45 to HAW 6 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 6(6:07 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 8 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 8(5:46 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 14 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 14(5:22 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 15 for 1 yard (35-J.Windmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 15(4:37 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 46 yards from HAW 15 to UNLV 39 fair catch by 1-K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(4:27 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to HAW 47 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(4:27 - 1st) 1-K.Williams to HAW 45 for 2 yards. Penalty on UNLV 3-Z.Griffin Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 45.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 18 - UNLV 45(3:17 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 50 for 5 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNLV 50(3:02 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 39 for 11 yards (21-M.Washington).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 39(2:30 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at HAW 43 for -4 yards (50-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 43(1:50 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(1:35 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 45 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 45(1:01 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 48 for 3 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 48(0:23 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 40 for 12 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(0:10 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 76-M.Eletise False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 45(15:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 40 for 5 yards (56-E.Silva).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40(14:24 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 21 for 19 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(13:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 15 for 6 yards (25-R.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 15(13:25 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 4 yards enforced at UNLV 15. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 19(13:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 3 for 16 yards (25-R.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3(13:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 25-R.Johnson Facemask Incidental 2 yards enforced at UNLV 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - HAWAII 1(13:30 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:27 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 24 for -1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 24(13:27 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 46 for 22 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(13:05 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to HAW 48 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 48(12:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 44 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau92-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(12:17 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 44(11:56 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 44(11:50 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 44(11:45 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 29 yards from HAW 44 to HAW 15 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(11:10 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to HAW 18 for 3 yards (25-R.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 18(11:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 15 for -3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 15(10:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 15(9:57 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 40 yards from HAW 15 out of bounds at the UNLV 45.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(9:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 21 for 18 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(9:33 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 20 FUMBLES (53-F.Hester). 24-B.Jackson to UNLV 33 for 13 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(8:46 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 33(8:46 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (99-J.Laulu53-D.Muasau).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 37(8:40 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs ob at UNLV 47 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(8:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 48 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 48(7:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 43 FUMBLES (17-I.Tufaga). 17-I.Tufaga to HAW 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(7:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 43(7:27 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner to HAW 49 for 6 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 49(7:21 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 63-T.Tuulima Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAW 49. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - HAWAII 34(7:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 45 for 11 yards (14-T.Player).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HAWAII 45(7:16 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 45 yards from HAW 45 to UNLV 10 fair catch by 1-K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(5:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for 7 yards (19-Q.Frazier99-J.Laulu).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 17(5:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 12 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(5:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 1 yard (17-I.Tufaga99-J.Laulu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 30(4:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 30(3:58 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 30 for no gain (5-K.Bethley).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNLV 30(3:58 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 39 yards from UNLV 30. 87-D.Scott to HAW 33 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(3:32 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 35 for 2 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 35(3:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to UNLV 44 for 21 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(2:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 41 for 3 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 41(1:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 28 for 13 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(1:50 - 2nd) 7-C.Turner runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 26-C.Reese.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 38 for 13 yards (29-D.Dalton).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(1:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to HAW 40 for 22 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(1:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 23 for 17 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(1:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 22 for 1 yard (20-C.Lockridge).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 22(0:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 19 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 19(0:58 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 54 yards from UNLV 35 Downed at the HAW 11.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(0:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 6 for -5 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 6(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 15 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 15(0:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 20 for 5 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 20(0:42 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 40 yards from HAW 20 to UNLV 40 fair catch by 1-K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 27 for 23 yards. Penalty on HAW 28-N.Emerson Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 27.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17(14:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 18 for 1 yard (28-A.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 18(14:15 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to HAW 20 for 2 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+71 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 20(13:40 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to UNLV 9 for 71 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - HAWAII 9(13:20 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 9. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 14 - HAWAII 14(13:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 27-K.Nishigaya. 27-K.Nishigaya to UNLV 4 for 10 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 4(13:05 - 3rd) 27-K.Nishigaya runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 26-C.Reese.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 47 for 22 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(12:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 30 for 23 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(11:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 32 for -2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 32(11:10 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - UNLV 32(11:05 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 18 for 14 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(10:40 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 19 for -1 yard (17-I.Tufaga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 19(10:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 19(9:55 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 6 for 13 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - UNLV 6(9:55 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 24-K.Kaneshiro Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at HAW 6. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - UNLV 3(9:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 2 for 1 yard (1-P.Pavihi96-M.Ta'ala).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 2(9:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to HAW 25 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:34 - 3rd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 26 for 1 yard (94-K.Uasike).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 26(9:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 25 for -1 yard (7-A.Plant).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(8:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(8:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 45 for 15 yards (25-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(7:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45(7:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 42 for 3 yards (9-L.Bell55-T.Malakius).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 42(7:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-N.Williams at UNLV 23. 16-N.Williams to UNLV 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(6:59 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo. Penalty on UNLV 45-G.Fauolo Pass interference 11 yards enforced at UNLV 23. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 21 - UNLV 12(6:53 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 18 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNLV 18(6:15 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 27 for 9 yards (11-S.Ortiz).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 27(5:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 27(5:50 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 43 yards from UNLV 27. 87-D.Scott to HAW 30 FUMBLES. 20-C.Lockridge to HAW 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30(5:07 - 3rd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 44 for 14 yards (24-B.Jackson28-A.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(4:40 - 3rd) 0-D.Hunter to UNLV 46 for 10 yards (24-B.Jackson16-N.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(4:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to UNLV 40 for 6 yards (25-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 40(3:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 27-K.Nishigaya.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 40(3:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner to UNLV 31 for 9 yards (25-R.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(2:45 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 21 for 10 yards (53-F.Hester).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(2:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to UNLV 15 for 6 yards (14-T.Player).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 15(1:40 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 12 for 3 yards (20-T.Tuitasi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 12(1:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 12(2:28 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 8 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes53-F.Hester).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - HAWAII 8(2:10 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 84-N.Mardner False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 8. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 13 - HAWAII 13(1:50 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 12 for 1 yard (7-A.Plant).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 12(1:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:16 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 23 for -2 yards (20-C.Lockridge). Penalty on HAW 5-K.Bethley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 23.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(1:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 49 for 13 yards (11-S.Ortiz).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(0:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35. 87-D.Scott to HAW 36 for 31 yards (43-M.Salu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(0:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 36 for no gain. Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at HAW 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(14:40 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 49(14:35 - 4th) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 44 for 5 yards (53-F.Hester).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 44(13:55 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 26 for 18 yards (37-D.Walden Jr).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(13:16 - 4th) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 17 for 9 yards (20-T.Tuitasi).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 17(12:55 - 4th) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 20 for -3 yards (53-F.Hester35-J.Windmon).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 20(12:25 - 4th) 0-D.Hunter to UNLV 16 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu7-A.Plant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(12:00 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 15 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 15(11:26 - 4th) 0-D.Hunter to UNLV 13 for 2 yards (24-B.Jackson20-T.Tuitasi).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 13(10:55 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 6 for 7 yards (45-G.Fauolo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - HAWAII 6(10:05 - 4th) Team penalty on HAW Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UNLV 6. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 11 - HAWAII 11(9:55 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 63-T.Tuulima Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at UNLV 11. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 16 - HAWAII 16(9:55 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 19 for -3 yards (25-R.Johnson55-T.Malakius).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - HAWAII 19(9:15 - 4th) 18-B.Abbott to UNLV 17 for 2 yards (7-A.Plant).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - HAWAII 17(8:47 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|No Good
|
4 & 17 - HAWAII 17(8:47 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(8:45 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 36 for 16 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(8:23 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 45 for 9 yards (29-D.Dalton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 45(7:57 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to HAW 48 for 7 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(7:37 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 70-T.Shanks False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 48. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 47(7:17 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for -1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UNLV 46(6:46 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 46(6:40 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 86-M.Phillips. 86-M.Phillips to HAW 47 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau21-M.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 9 - UNLV 47(6:10 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 45 for 2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(5:44 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall runs ob at UNLV 48 for 7 yards.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 48(5:25 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to UNLV 23 for 25 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:55 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:48 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 21 for 2 yards (55-T.Malakius).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 21(4:20 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 27 for -6 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - HAWAII 27(3:10 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(3:05 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 86-M.Phillips. 86-M.Phillips to UNLV 35 for 10 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(2:50 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 43 for 8 yards (16-L.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 43(2:35 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 43(2:30 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 3 yards (55-B.Ta'ala53-D.Muasau).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(2:15 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 47 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 47(2:00 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to HAW 42 for 5 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(1:45 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to HAW 29 for 13 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(1:30 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Phillips.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 29(1:25 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 16 for 13 yards (50-J.Tavai).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(1:10 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 10 for 6 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 10(0:55 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Phillips.
|Int
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 10(0:50 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-D.Dalton at HAW 7. 29-D.Dalton to HAW 7 for no gain (13-K.Souders).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 7(0:37 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro kneels at HAW 5 for -2 yards.
