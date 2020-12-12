Drive Chart
UNLV
HAWAII

Key Players
C. Williams 8 RB
148 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
252 PaYds, INT, 88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:44
12-C.Cordeiro scrambles runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
58
yds
00:38
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:36
1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:30
0-D.Hunter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
63
yds
01:25
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:27
1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:50
7-C.Turner runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:12
pos
0
20
Point After TD 1:45
1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:58
6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
00:47
pos
6
21
Point After TD 0:53
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:05
27-K.Nishigaya runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
88
yds
02:00
pos
7
27
Point After TD 13:00
1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 9:34
8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
72
yds
03:46
pos
13
28
Point After TD 9:34
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 1:22
12-C.Cordeiro runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
03:45
pos
14
34
Point After TD 1:16
1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 0:20
8-C.Williams runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
60
yds
01:04
pos
20
35
Point After TD 0:12
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
4th Quarter
Field Goal 3:10
1-M.Shipley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
28
yds
02:34
pos
21
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 24
Rushing 11 12
Passing 13 9
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 463 530
Total Plays 80 79
Avg Gain 5.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 218 278
Rush Attempts 40 46
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 6.0
Yards Passing 245 252
Comp. - Att. 21-40 20-33
Yards Per Pass 5.3 6.2
Penalties - Yards 7-63 10-72
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-38.0 4-42.8
Return Yards 0 5
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-5
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 0-6 0714021
Hawaii 4-4 71414338
Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium Honolulu, HI
 245 PASS YDS 252
218 RUSH YDS 278
463 TOTAL YDS 530
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 187 1 1 122.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 599 4 3 107.9
M. Gilliam 16/27 187 1 1
D. Brumfield 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 58 0 0 75.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 93 0 0 147.7
D. Brumfield 5/13 58 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 148 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 347 2
C. Williams 22 148 2 49
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 195 2
M. Gilliam 10 57 0 22
D. Brumfield 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 1
D. Brumfield 6 13 0 14
K. Williams 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Williams 1 2 0 2
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 55 0
C. Reese 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
17 10 144 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 282 1
K. Williams 17 10 144 1 22
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 8 5 51 0 20
Z. Griffin 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 0
Z. Griffin 5 1 22 0 22
M. Phillips Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Phillips Jr. 4 2 17 0 10
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 33 0
C. Williams 4 2 11 0 6
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
C. Reese 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Johnson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson 7-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 7-0 0.0 0
F. Hester II 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
F. Hester II 6-1 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
K. Uasike 5-0 2.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Lewis 4-1 1.0 0
N. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
N. Williams 4-1 0.0 1
D. Walden Jr. 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Walden Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Windmon 3-1 0.0 0
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
A. Plant, Jr. 3-1 1.0 0
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Tuitasi 2-1 0.0 0
E. Ehimare 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Ehimare 2-0 0.0 0
T. Player 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Player 2-0 0.0 0
T. Caine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Caine 2-0 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 2-0 0.0 0
M. Salu 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Salu 2-0 0.0 0
E. Silva 56 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Silva 1-0 0.0 0
T. Malakius 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-2 0.0 0
L. Bell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fahina 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fahina 1-0 0.0 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Fauolo Sr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/6 8/9
D. Gutierrez 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Butt 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
C. Butt 6 38.0 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 252 0 1 118.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 1695 11 5 128.4
C. Cordeiro 20/33 252 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 364 5
C. Cordeiro 12 88 2 54
M. Reed 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 267 1
M. Reed 17 79 0 19
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 216 3
C. Turner 6 55 1 28
D. Hunter 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 105 1
D. Hunter 7 34 1 14
M. Stovall 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
M. Stovall 1 18 0 18
K. Nishigaya 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
K. Nishigaya 1 4 1 4
B. Abbott 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Abbott 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 381 5
C. Turner 4 2 77 0 71
M. Stovall 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 159 0
M. Stovall 10 7 72 0 16
M. Reed 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 94 0
M. Reed 2 2 29 0 25
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 260 1
J. Smart 6 4 27 0 12
R. Bussey 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 264 1
R. Bussey 2 2 22 0 21
N. Mardner 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 173 1
N. Mardner 2 2 15 0 9
K. Nishigaya 27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
K. Nishigaya 2 1 10 0 10
A. Cephus 28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
A. Cephus 1 0 0 0 0
J. Panoke 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 83 0
J. Panoke 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Muasau 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 1.0
D. Muasau 15-3 1.0 0
C. Lockridge 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Lockridge 7-0 0.0 0
K. Bethley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
K. Bethley 6-0 1.0 0
I. Tufaga 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Tufaga 3-0 0.0 0
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Kaneshiro 3-0 0.0 0
J. Laulu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Laulu 2-2 0.0 0
D. Dalton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Dalton 2-0 0.0 1
S. Ortiz 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Ortiz 2-0 0.0 0
P. Pavihi 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Pavihi 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Frazier 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Frazier 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Tavai 2-1 1.0 0
J. Pritchard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pritchard 2-0 0.0 0
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Ta'ala 1-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Matthews 1-1 0.0 0
L. Taylor 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
M. Washington 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Washington 1-1 0.0 0
M. Ta'ala 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Ta'ala 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
7/11 17/17
M. Shipley 1/2 44 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
A. Stack 4 42.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
C. Turner 1 23.0 23 0
D. Scott 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
D. Scott 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Scott 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 5 0
D. Scott 3 1.7 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 1:40 3 -10 Punt
12:36 UNLV 25 1:42 5 26 Punt
7:58 UNLV 40 1:42 5 15 Punt
4:27 UNLV 39 2:37 6 18 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UNLV 25 1:42 7 31 Punt
9:53 UNLV 45 0:00 1 -6 Fumble
8:46 UNLV 33 1:25 5 24 Fumble
5:44 UNLV 10 1:46 5 20
1:45 UNLV 25 0:52 4 55 Downs
0:15 UNLV 40 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 UNLV 25 3:46 11 75 TD
6:59 UNLV 23 1:09 4 4 Fumble
1:16 UNLV 25 1:04 3 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 UNLV 20 2:35 8 35 Downs
3:05 UNLV 25 2:15 12 -18 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 HAWAII 42 0:38 2 58 TD
10:50 HAWAII 17 2:33 9 43 Downs
6:07 HAWAII 6 1:30 3 9 Punt
1:35 HAWAII 43 1:25 10 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 HAWAII 15 1:13 3 0 Punt
9:33 UNLV 39 0:00 1 18
7:33 HAWAII 43 0:17 4 2
3:32 HAWAII 33 1:47 4 39 TD
0:53 HAWAII 15 0:11 1 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HAWAII 17 2:00 6 83 TD
9:34 HAWAII 25 2:24 7 -2 INT
5:07 HAWAII 30 3:45 13 70 TD
0:12 HAWAII 36 0:07 16 47 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:44 HAWAII 45 2:34 5 28 FG
0:37 HAWAII 7 0:00 1 -2 Game

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27
(14:21 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 25 for -2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
Sack
3 & 10 - UNLV 25
(13:42 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 15 for -10 yards (5-K.Bethley).
Punt
4 & 20 - UNLV 15
(13:20 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 46 yards from UNLV 15. 87-D.Scott to HAW 42 for 3 yards (27-A.Ajiake).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - TD (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42
(13:14 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 46 for 4 yards (53-F.Hester).
+54 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 46
(12:44 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:36 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:36 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 26-C.Reese.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(12:36 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+20 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 29
(12:36 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 49 for 20 yards (5-K.Bethley53-D.Muasau).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(11:20 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to HAW 49 for 2 yards (99-J.Laulu50-J.Tavai).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 49
(10:59 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UNLV 49
(10:54 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 8 - UNLV 49
(10:54 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 32 yards from HAW 49 to HAW 17 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Downs (9 plays, 43 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17
(10:50 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 25 for 8 yards (37-D.Walden Jr).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 25
(10:11 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 31 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31
(9:42 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 40 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
+12 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 40
(9:13 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 48 for 12 yards (37-D.Walden Jr).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48
(8:57 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 48
(8:52 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 45 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester).
No Gain
3 & 7 - HAWAII 45
(8:21 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
Penalty
4 & 7 - HAWAII 45
(8:17 - 1st) Team penalty on UNLV Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 45. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 2 - HAWAII 40
(8:17 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 28-A.Cephus.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(7:58 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 48 for 8 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 48
(7:19 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to HAW 45 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(6:55 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 45
(6:50 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to HAW 45 for no gain (1-P.Pavihi).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 45
(6:21 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 45
(6:16 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 39 yards from HAW 45 to HAW 6 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 6
(6:07 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 8 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 8
(5:46 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 14 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 14
(5:22 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 15 for 1 yard (35-J.Windmon).
Punt
4 & 1 - HAWAII 15
(4:37 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 46 yards from HAW 15 to UNLV 39 fair catch by 1-K.Williams.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(4:27 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to HAW 47 for 14 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(4:27 - 1st) 1-K.Williams to HAW 45 for 2 yards. Penalty on UNLV 3-Z.Griffin Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 45.
+5 YD
1 & 18 - UNLV 45
(3:17 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 50 for 5 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 50
(3:02 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 39 for 11 yards (21-M.Washington).
Sack
3 & 2 - UNLV 39
(2:30 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at HAW 43 for -4 yards (50-J.Tavai).
No Gain
4 & 6 - UNLV 43
(1:50 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - TD (10 plays, 56 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43
(1:35 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 45 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 45
(1:01 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 48 for 3 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 48
(0:23 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 40 for 12 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(0:10 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 76-M.Eletise False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 40. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - HAWAII 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 40 for 5 yards (56-E.Silva).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(14:24 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 21 for 19 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(13:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 15 for 6 yards (25-R.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 4 - HAWAII 15
(13:25 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 4 yards enforced at UNLV 15. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 19
(13:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 3 for 16 yards (25-R.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3
(13:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 25-R.Johnson Facemask Incidental 2 yards enforced at UNLV 3. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - HAWAII 1
(13:30 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:27 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:27 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(13:27 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 24 for -1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
+22 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 24
(13:27 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 46 for 22 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(13:05 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to HAW 48 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 48
(12:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 44 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau92-D.Matthews).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 44
(12:17 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 44
(11:56 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 44
(11:50 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 44
(11:45 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 29 yards from HAW 44 to HAW 15 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15
(11:10 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to HAW 18 for 3 yards (25-R.Johnson).
Sack
2 & 7 - HAWAII 18
(11:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 15 for -3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 15
(10:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 15
(9:57 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 40 yards from HAW 15 out of bounds at the UNLV 45.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Fumble (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(9:53 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield to UNLV 39 FUMBLES. 50-J.Tavai to UNLV 39 for no gain.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(9:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 21 for 18 yards (29-T.Caine).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(9:33 - 2nd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 20 FUMBLES (53-F.Hester). 24-B.Jackson to UNLV 33 for 13 yards.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Fumble (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(8:46 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 33
(8:46 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (99-J.Laulu53-D.Muasau).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 37
(8:40 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs ob at UNLV 47 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(8:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 48 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 48
(7:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 43 FUMBLES (17-I.Tufaga). 17-I.Tufaga to HAW 43 for no gain.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43
(7:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 43
(7:27 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner to HAW 49 for 6 yards (28-A.Lewis).
Penalty
3 & 4 - HAWAII 49
(7:21 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 63-T.Tuulima Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAW 49. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 19 - HAWAII 34
(7:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 45 for 11 yards (14-T.Player).
Punt
4 & 8 - HAWAII 45
(7:16 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 45 yards from HAW 45 to UNLV 10 fair catch by 1-K.Williams.

UNLV
Rebels

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10
(5:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for 7 yards (19-Q.Frazier99-J.Laulu).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 17
(5:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 12 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(5:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 1 yard (17-I.Tufaga99-J.Laulu).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 30
(4:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UNLV 30
(3:58 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 30 for no gain (5-K.Bethley).
Punt
4 & 9 - UNLV 30
(3:58 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 39 yards from UNLV 30. 87-D.Scott to HAW 33 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(3:32 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 35 for 2 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+21 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 35
(3:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to UNLV 44 for 21 yards (16-N.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44
(2:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 41 for 3 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 41
(1:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to UNLV 28 for 13 yards (16-N.Williams).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28
(1:50 - 2nd) 7-C.Turner runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:50 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Downs (4 plays, 55 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:45 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 26-C.Reese.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(1:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 38 for 13 yards (29-D.Dalton).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(1:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to HAW 40 for 22 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(1:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 23 for 17 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23
(1:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 22 for 1 yard (20-C.Lockridge).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 22
(0:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 19 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+19 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 19
(0:58 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:53 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 54 yards from UNLV 35 Downed at the HAW 11.
Sack
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11
(0:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 6 for -5 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - HAWAII 6
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 15 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - HAWAII 15
(0:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 20 for 5 yards (94-K.Uasike).
Punt
4 & 1 - HAWAII 20
(0:42 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 40 yards from HAW 20 to UNLV 40 fair catch by 1-K.Williams.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(0:15 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.

UNLV
Rebels

Result Play
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 40
(0:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 48 for 8 yards (53-D.Muasau).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - TD (6 plays, 83 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 27 for 23 yards. Penalty on HAW 28-N.Emerson Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 27.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17
(14:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 18 for 1 yard (28-A.Lewis).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 18
(14:15 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to HAW 20 for 2 yards (29-T.Caine).
+71 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 20
(13:40 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to UNLV 9 for 71 yards (24-B.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 9 - HAWAII 9
(13:20 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 9. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 14 - HAWAII 14
(13:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 27-K.Nishigaya. 27-K.Nishigaya to UNLV 4 for 10 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 4
(13:05 - 3rd) 27-K.Nishigaya runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:00 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:00 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 26-C.Reese.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(13:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 47 for 22 yards.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(12:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 30 for 23 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(11:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 32 for -2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
No Gain
2 & 12 - UNLV 32
(11:10 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
+14 YD
3 & 12 - UNLV 32
(11:05 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 18 for 14 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18
(10:40 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 19 for -1 yard (17-I.Tufaga).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UNLV 19
(10:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
+13 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 19
(9:55 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 6 for 13 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
Penalty
1 & 6 - UNLV 6
(9:55 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 24-K.Kaneshiro Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at HAW 6. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 3 - UNLV 3
(9:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to HAW 2 for 1 yard (1-P.Pavihi96-M.Ta'ala).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 2
(9:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Interception (7 plays, -2 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:34 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to HAW 25 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(9:34 - 3rd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 26 for 1 yard (94-K.Uasike).
Sack
2 & 9 - HAWAII 26
(9:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 25 for -1 yard (7-A.Plant).
Penalty
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(8:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(8:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 45 for 15 yards (25-R.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45
(7:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45
(7:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 42 for 3 yards (9-L.Bell55-T.Malakius).
Int
3 & 7 - HAWAII 42
(7:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-N.Williams at UNLV 23. 16-N.Williams to UNLV 23 for no gain.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Fumble (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 23
(6:59 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo. Penalty on UNLV 45-G.Fauolo Pass interference 11 yards enforced at UNLV 23. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 21 - UNLV 12
(6:53 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 18 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 18
(6:15 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 27 for 9 yards (11-S.Ortiz).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 27
(5:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 27
(5:50 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 43 yards from UNLV 27. 87-D.Scott to HAW 30 FUMBLES. 20-C.Lockridge to HAW 30 for no gain.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30
(5:07 - 3rd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 44 for 14 yards (24-B.Jackson28-A.Lewis).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44
(4:40 - 3rd) 0-D.Hunter to UNLV 46 for 10 yards (24-B.Jackson16-N.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46
(4:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to UNLV 40 for 6 yards (25-R.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - HAWAII 40
(3:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 27-K.Nishigaya.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 40
(3:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner to UNLV 31 for 9 yards (25-R.Johnson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31
(2:45 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 21 for 10 yards (53-F.Hester).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(2:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to UNLV 15 for 6 yards (14-T.Player).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 15
(1:40 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 12 for 3 yards (20-T.Tuitasi).
No Gain
3 & 1 - HAWAII 12
(1:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - HAWAII 12
(2:28 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 8 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes53-F.Hester).
Penalty
1 & 8 - HAWAII 8
(2:10 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 84-N.Mardner False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 8. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 13 - HAWAII 13
(1:50 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 12 for 1 yard (7-A.Plant).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - HAWAII 12
(1:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:22 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(1:16 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 23 for -2 yards (20-C.Lockridge). Penalty on HAW 5-K.Bethley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 23.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(1:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to HAW 49 for 13 yards (11-S.Ortiz).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(0:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:12 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Missed FG (16 plays, 47 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35. 87-D.Scott to HAW 36 for 31 yards (43-M.Salu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(0:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
Penalty
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 36 for no gain. Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at HAW 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49
(14:40 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 49
(14:35 - 4th) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 44 for 5 yards (53-F.Hester).
+18 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 44
(13:55 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 26 for 18 yards (37-D.Walden Jr).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(13:16 - 4th) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 17 for 9 yards (20-T.Tuitasi).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 17
(12:55 - 4th) 4-M.Reed to UNLV 20 for -3 yards (53-F.Hester35-J.Windmon).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 20
(12:25 - 4th) 0-D.Hunter to UNLV 16 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu7-A.Plant).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16
(12:00 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 15 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 15
(11:26 - 4th) 0-D.Hunter to UNLV 13 for 2 yards (24-B.Jackson20-T.Tuitasi).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 13
(10:55 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 6 for 7 yards (45-G.Fauolo).
Penalty
1 & 6 - HAWAII 6
(10:05 - 4th) Team penalty on HAW Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UNLV 6. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 11 - HAWAII 11
(9:55 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 63-T.Tuulima Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at UNLV 11. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 16 - HAWAII 16
(9:55 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to UNLV 19 for -3 yards (25-R.Johnson55-T.Malakius).
+2 YD
2 & 19 - HAWAII 19
(9:15 - 4th) 18-B.Abbott to UNLV 17 for 2 yards (7-A.Plant).
No Gain
3 & 17 - HAWAII 17
(8:47 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
No Good
4 & 17 - HAWAII 17
(8:47 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(8:45 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 36 for 16 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(8:23 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 45 for 9 yards (29-D.Dalton).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 45
(7:57 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to HAW 48 for 7 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(7:37 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 70-T.Shanks False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 48. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 47
(7:17 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for -1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
No Gain
2 & 16 - UNLV 46
(6:46 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
+7 YD
3 & 16 - UNLV 46
(6:40 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 86-M.Phillips. 86-M.Phillips to HAW 47 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau21-M.Washington).
+2 YD
4 & 9 - UNLV 47
(6:10 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to HAW 45 for 2 yards (53-D.Muasau).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - FG (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45
(5:44 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall runs ob at UNLV 48 for 7 yards.
+25 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 48
(5:25 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to UNLV 23 for 25 yards (24-B.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23
(4:55 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 23
(4:48 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 21 for 2 yards (55-T.Malakius).
Sack
3 & 8 - HAWAII 21
(4:20 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 27 for -6 yards (28-A.Lewis).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - HAWAII 27
(3:10 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Interception (12 plays, -18 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:05 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(3:05 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 86-M.Phillips. 86-M.Phillips to UNLV 35 for 10 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(2:50 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 43 for 8 yards (16-L.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UNLV 43
(2:35 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 43
(2:30 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 3 yards (55-B.Ta'ala53-D.Muasau).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(2:15 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 47 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 47
(2:00 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to HAW 42 for 5 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42
(1:45 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to HAW 29 for 13 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(1:30 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Phillips.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 29
(1:25 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 16 for 13 yards (50-J.Tavai).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16
(1:10 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 10 for 6 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UNLV 10
(0:55 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Phillips.
Int
3 & 4 - UNLV 10
(0:50 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-D.Dalton at HAW 7. 29-D.Dalton to HAW 7 for no gain (13-K.Souders).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 7
(0:37 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro kneels at HAW 5 for -2 yards.
