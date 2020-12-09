|
|
|STNFRD
|OREGST
Stanford shoots for 11th straight series win vs. Oregon State
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith talked mostly about developments off the field during his weekly press conference heading into his team's scheduled Saturday game against Stanford at Corvallis, Ore.
The Beavers (2-3, 2-3 Pac-12) have learned they will be without starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia the rest of the season because of a hamstring injury that requires surgery.
Chance Nolan has taken over the starting role after making his first start for the Beavers last Saturday in the 30-24 loss at Utah. True freshman Ben Gulbranson is the backup.
"It's tough. I've got a bunch of respect for him because he's gone through a lot," Smith said of Gebbia, a junior whose performance sparked an upset of Oregon two weeks ago. "He continues to work hard. He's a positive guy. He's got a great mindset that he'll be back here next year."
Smith also announced redshirt junior quarterback Nick Moore has transferred because he was passed over by Nolan and Gulbranson. He also mentioned star tailback Jermar Jefferson and four other players may return this week after they were ruled out for the Utah game due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.
Stanford, coming off a 31-26 win at Washington, is attempting to build on its 10 consecutive wins over the Beavers.
The Cardinal (2-2, 2-2) were in Corvallis all week after spending most of last week at Seattle after the Santa Clara (Calif.) County Public Health Department prohibited contact sports through at least Dec. 21 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We always ask two questions: Should we and can we?" Stanford coach David Shaw said about the situation, which forced the Cardinal to give up its originally scheduled home game against Oregon State.
"The 'should we?' is always answered by the student-athletes. Should we continue to play? Do we find a way to play? Our student-athletes have worked extremely hard and been through a lot. They want to play."
Shaw stressed the running game against Washington, as Austin Jones carried the ball 31 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cardinal ran the final 7:54 off the clock with a 14-play drive that was capped by Jones' 3-yard run on fourth-and-1. Stanford was 10-for-13 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth down.
Davis Mills complemented the running game well, completing 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.
Oregon State rallied from a 30-10 deficit at Utah but came up short.
Avery Roberts logged 21 tackles, a career high for the redshirt junior linebacker. The single-game total tied the third-best mark in Oregon State history. Roberts surpassed Arkansas' Bumper Pool for the most tackles in a game nationally this season. Pool had 20 stops against Mississippi State in October.
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. Mills
15 QB
292 PaYds, PaTD, -4 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
C. Nolan
10 QB
221 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 50 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|407
|458
|Total Plays
|64
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|237
|Rush Attempts
|35
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|292
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|21-29
|17-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|7-86
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-32.3
|5-37.8
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|292
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|237
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|458
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|21/29
|292
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|9
|6
|110
|0
|57
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|4
|4
|58
|0
|40
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|7
|5
|53
|0
|18
|
J. Humphreys 83 WR
|J. Humphreys
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
H. Heimuli 34 FB
|H. Heimuli
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Archer 87 TE
|B. Archer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 9 S
|N. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Logan 5 CB
|D. Logan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Manley 31 CB
|Z. Manley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|2/2
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 20 P
|R. Sanborn
|4
|32.3
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|4
|24.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|17/30
|221
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|18
|80
|0
|12
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|8
|50
|0
|19
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|4
|39
|0
|25
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|4
|32
|0
|9
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
C. Tyler Jr. 2 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|7
|5
|91
|0
|61
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|5
|3
|62
|2
|30
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|5
|3
|40
|1
|19
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|3
|2
|7
|0
|11
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Gould 15 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 1 DB
|R. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Julian 7 DB
|A. Julian
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Garcia 92 LB
|I. Garcia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bennett 75 DL
|E. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|4
|41.8
|1
|47
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|22.0
|0
|22
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to ORS 37 for 12 yards (11-T.Keck21-K.Williamson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(14:20 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 43 for 6 yards (15-S.Herron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 43(13:45 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 43 for no gain (31-Z.Manley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 43(13:10 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 45 for 2 yards (11-T.Keck31-Z.Manley).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 45(12:28 - 1st) 12-J.Colletto to STA 47 for 8 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:58 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 35 for 12 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(11:26 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 35(11:24 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 26 for 9 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 26(11:07 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 20 for 6 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(10:28 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 18 for 2 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 18(9:53 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes kicks 61 yards from ORS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 23 for 19 yards (10-K.Fisher).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(9:41 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 31 for 8 yards (96-S.Sandberg2-N.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 31(8:55 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 40 for 9 yards (3-J.Grant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(8:25 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Tremayne. Penalty on ORS 2-N.Wright Pass interference 6 yards enforced at STA 40. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(8:21 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to ORS 44 for 10 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(7:46 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Archer.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 44(7:40 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORS 37 for 7 yards (7-A.Julian34-A.Roberts).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 37(7:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ORS 24 for 13 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(0:62 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ORS 12 for 12 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 12(5:50 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:45 - 1st) 20-R.Sanborn incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 59 yards from STA 35. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 24 for 18 yards (33-A.Pulsipher81-B.Tremayne). Penalty on ORS 27-J.Jenkins Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 24.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(5:39 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 14(5:35 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 18 for 4 yards (90-G.Reid).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREGST 18(4:53 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to ORS 23 for 5 yards (30-L.Damuni32-J.McGill).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 23(4:08 - 1st) 38-L.Loecher punts 45 yards from ORS 23 to STA 32 fair catch by 25-B.Farrell. Penalty on ORS 0-T.Harrison Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at STA 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(3:58 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORS 49 for 4 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 49(3:12 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to ORS 45 for 4 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 45(2:26 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORS 38 for 7 yards (28-K.Oladapo7-A.Julian).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(1:48 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to ORS 43 for -5 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray28-K.Oladapo).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - STNFRD 43(1:10 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to ORS 44 for -1 yard (96-S.Sandberg).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - STNFRD 44(0:23 - 1st) 15-D.Mills to ORS 40 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - STNFRD 40(15:00 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 28 yards from ORS 40 to ORS 12 fair catch by 5-K.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 12(14:53 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to STA 27 for 61 yards (9-N.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(14:02 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 22 for 5 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 22(13:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at STA 8 for 14 yards (9-N.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREGST 8(12:42 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:42 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes kicks 63 yards from ORS 35 out of bounds at the STA 2.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(12:34 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 35 for no gain (52-J.Rawls).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(11:56 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to STA 38 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 38(11:19 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 48 for 10 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(10:46 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 8-N.Peat.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 48(10:41 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 48(10:33 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - STNFRD 48(10:32 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 32 yards from STA 48 out of bounds at the ORS 20.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(10:22 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at ORS 34 for 14 yards (9-N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(9:51 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 31 for -3 yards (9-N.Williams). Penalty on ORS 70-J.Levengood Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - OREGST 19(9:33 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan to ORS 19 for no gain (90-G.Reid).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 25 - OREGST 19(8:54 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORS 15 for -4 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 29 - OREGST 15(7:40 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 22 for 7 yards (2-C.Robinson90-G.Reid).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - OREGST 22(7:10 - 2nd) 38-L.Loecher punts 37 yards from ORS 22 to STA 41 fair catch by 25-B.Farrell.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(7:04 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 41 for no gain (7-A.Julian). Penalty on STA 73-J.Hornibrook Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 41. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - STNFRD 31(6:43 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to STA 46 for 15 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 46(6:05 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 49 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights7-A.Julian).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 49(5:26 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills to STA 49 for no gain (9-H.Rashed34-A.Roberts).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - STNFRD 49(4:46 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 37 yards from STA 49 to ORS 14 fair catch by 5-K.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(4:39 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORS 25 for 11 yards (9-N.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(4:15 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 34 for 9 yards (9-N.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 34(3:54 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan to ORS 42 for 8 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(3:27 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 42(3:24 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to ORS 48 for 6 yards (5-D.Logan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 48(2:43 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 48(2:37 - 2nd) 38-L.Loecher punts 38 yards from ORS 48 to STA 14 fair catch by 25-B.Farrell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14(2:30 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones pushed ob at STA 19 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 19(2:10 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to ORS 41 for 40 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(1:51 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to ORS 30 for 11 yards (3-J.Grant).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(1:39 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at ORS 34 for -4 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - STNFRD 34(1:30 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko pushed ob at ORS 29 for 5 yards (18-A.Austin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 29(1:21 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - STNFRD 29(1:21 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(1:16 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 25 for no gain (91-T.Schaffer30-L.Damuni).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(1:00 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 44 for 19 yards (5-D.Logan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(0:52 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jefferson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 44(0:47 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan to STA 47 for 9 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 47(0:38 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 49 for -2 yards (90-G.Reid).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 49(0:32 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan punts 22 yards from STA 49 Downed at the STA 27.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(0:22 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 48 for 21 yards (2-N.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(0:07 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 52 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on STA 51-D.Dalman Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 48. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - STNFRD 38(0:00 - 2nd) to STA 36 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 29 for 29 yards (10-K.Fisher42-D.Taumoleau).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(14:17 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 34 for 5 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 34(14:17 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 41 for 7 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(14:17 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 42 for 1 yard (2-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 42(13:05 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 42(13:05 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to ORS 48 for 10 yards (12-J.Colletto).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(12:25 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(12:25 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ORS 1 for 47 yards (12-J.Colletto).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - STNFRD 1(12:17 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 6-J.Jefferson.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:14 - 3rd) 1-T.Lindsey to ORS 34 for 9 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 34(11:59 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 39 for 5 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(11:38 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Gould.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 39(11:29 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 48 for 9 yards (5-D.Logan).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 48(10:57 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to STA 45 for 7 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(10:34 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan to STA 44 for 1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 44(10:04 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 38 for 6 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 38(9:45 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to STA 30 for 8 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(9:21 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on STA Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 3rd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 62 yards from ORS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 35 for 32 yards (30-C.Lightbourn).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(8:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 38 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 38(7:57 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Humphreys.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 38(7:53 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 30 for -8 yards FUMBLES (2-N.Wright). 15-D.Mills to STA 28 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - STNFRD 28(7:21 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 32 yards from STA 28 out of bounds at the ORS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(6:53 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 43 for 3 yards (90-G.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 43(6:17 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 47 for 4 yards (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 47(5:36 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to STA 44 for 9 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(5:03 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan sacked at STA 47 for -3 yards (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - OREGST 47(4:25 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Harrison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OREGST 47(4:21 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Gould.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - OREGST 47(4:20 - 3rd) 38-L.Loecher punts 47 yards from STA 47 to STA End Zone. touchback. Penalty on STA 5-D.Logan Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(4:13 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 16 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts0-A.Arnold).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 16(3:45 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to STA 21 for 5 yards (1-R.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(3:05 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 25 for 4 yards (42-D.Taumoleau92-I.Garcia).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 25(2:30 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to STA 35 for 10 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(1:55 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 28 for -7 yards FUMBLES (28-K.Oladapo). 8-N.Peat to STA 29 for no gain.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 16 - STNFRD 29(1:13 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 49 for 20 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(0:45 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ORS 45 for 6 yards (0-A.Arnold3-J.Grant).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 45(0:05 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills scrambles to ORS 39 for 6 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(15:00 - 4th) 20-A.Jones pushed ob at ORS 31 for 8 yards (2-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 31(14:42 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to ORS 31 for no gain (42-D.Taumoleau99-I.Hodgins).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 31(13:56 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to ORS 13 for 18 yards. Penalty on ORS 3-J.Grant Holding declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13(13:34 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko pushed ob at ORS 6 for 7 yards (1-R.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 6(13:11 - 4th) 15-D.Mills runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(13:03 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Penalty on ORS 1-R.Wright Pass interference 2 yards enforced at ORS 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(13:03 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 34-H.Heimuli. 34-H.Heimuli to ORS End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 4th) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(13:03 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 25 for no gain (34-T.Booker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:25 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 38 for 13 yards (5-D.Logan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(12:08 - 4th) 4-B.Baylor pushed ob at ORS 44 for 6 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 44(11:36 - 4th) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 49 for 5 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(11:22 - 4th) 4-B.Baylor to STA 48 for 3 yards (30-L.Damuni2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 48(10:49 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 48(10:44 - 4th) 4-B.Baylor to STA 23 for 25 yards (32-J.McGill).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(10:12 - 4th) 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at STA 14 for 9 yards (31-Z.Manley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 14(9:37 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to STA 11 for 3 yards (30-L.Damuni90-G.Reid).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(8:57 - 4th) 5-K.Taylor to STA 10 for 1 yard (21-K.Williamson30-L.Damuni).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 10(8:20 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Baylor.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREGST 10(8:13 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to STA 3 for 7 yards (9-N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 3(7:37 - 4th) Team penalty on ORS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at STA 3. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OREGST 8(7:22 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 17 for 17 yards (0-A.Arnold4-J.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17(7:12 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 18 for 1 yard (52-J.Rawls).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 18(6:36 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 34 for 16 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(5:59 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 38 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights0-A.Arnold).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 38(5:21 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 45 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(4:45 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 45 for no gain (42-D.Taumoleau).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 45(4:08 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 83-J.Humphreys. 83-J.Humphreys to ORS 25 for 30 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:34 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to ORS 23 for 2 yards (12-J.Colletto75-E.Bennett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 23(2:50 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 34-H.Heimuli. 34-H.Heimuli pushed ob at ORS 16 for 7 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 16(2:20 - 4th) Penalty on STA 80-S.Harrington False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 21(1:56 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 21(1:53 - 4th) 26-J.Toner 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 4th) 26-J.Toner kicks 61 yards from STA 35 out of bounds at the ORS 4.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(1:48 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan scrambles to ORS 40 for 5 yards (32-J.McGill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 40(1:30 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 4-B.Baylor. 4-B.Baylor to ORS 43 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 43(1:19 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Harrison.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 43(1:13 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 46 for 3 yards (32-J.McGill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(1:05 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 4-B.Baylor. 4-B.Baylor to STA 46 for 8 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 46(0:55 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 46(0:49 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan to STA 35 for 11 yards (90-G.Reid21-K.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(0:37 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Gould.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 35(0:33 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan scrambles to STA 30 FUMBLES (90-G.Reid). 2-C.Robinson to STA 16 for no gain (84-T.Quitoriano).
