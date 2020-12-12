|
|
|NILL
|EMICH
Eastern Michigan holds on to beat Northern Illinois 41-33
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Preston Hutchinson threw two touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard run for a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead, and Eastern Michigan held off Northern Illinois 41-33 in the season finale for both teams Saturday.
Eastern Michigan led 34-17 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
Northern Illinois pulled within 41-26 after recording a safety with 3:29 left and on the Huskies next possession, Ross Bowers connected with Cole Tucker from 14-yards out for a one-possession game with 2:17 remaining. Eastern Michigan was forced to punt, but NIU couldn't get past midfield as time expired.
Hutchinson was 21-of-29 passing for 242 yards and he added 26 yards rushing for Eastern Michigan (2-4, 2-4 Mid-American Conference).
Bowers threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns for NIU (0-6, 0-6).
With a 20-10 lead at the intermission, the Eagles added to it when Mark Lee Jr. returned a forced fumble 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Kempton Shine forced the fumble on Dennis Robinson after he caught a short pass from Bowers.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
R. Bowers
12 QB
221 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|
|
P. Hutchinson
10 QB
242 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 26 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|25
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|420
|373
|Total Plays
|75
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|131
|Rush Attempts
|38
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|221
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|5-41
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.8
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|5
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|373
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|22/37
|221
|3
|0
|
D. Fletcher 4 QB
|D. Fletcher
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|23
|122
|0
|19
|
D. Fletcher 4 QB
|D. Fletcher
|11
|63
|0
|28
|
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|4
|14
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|13
|7
|71
|1
|19
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|4
|4
|48
|0
|21
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|5
|3
|45
|1
|23
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|6
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|5
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|2
|13
|1
|10
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 CB
|D. Thomas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DL
|D. O'Malley
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 44 DT
|J. Ester
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 97 DT
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tewes 82 LB
|T. Tewes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|6
|47.8
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|6
|21.2
|36
|0
|
P. Hoffmann 19 S
|P. Hoffmann
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|21/29
|242
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|10
|38
|1
|18
|
T. Bess III 30 RB
|T. Bess III
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|16
|26
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|11
|8
|136
|0
|36
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|8
|6
|49
|0
|13
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|6
|5
|42
|1
|14
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|2
|15
|1
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 55 DL
|J. Ramirez
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. LaFleur 6 DB
|A. LaFleur
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Vines 15 DB
|J. Vines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 97 DL
|M. Haney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 DL
|M. Smith Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 51 DL
|A. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stagner 58 DL
|C. Stagner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 96 DL
|D. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|2/2
|39
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flowers 9 DB
|C. Flowers
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|3.5
|8
|0
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 51 yards from NIL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 32 for 18 yards (51-N.Harman).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(14:55 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 43 for 11 yards (15-D.Thomas38-N.Rattin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(14:32 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 43(14:26 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 44 for 1 yard (4-R.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 44(13:50 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to NIL 48 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 48(13:21 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 46 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas44-J.Ester).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(12:49 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at NIL 37 for 9 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 37(12:21 - 1st) 30-T.Bess to NIL 27 for 10 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 27(11:47 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to NIL 14 for 13 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(11:20 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 14 for no gain (38-N.Rattin4-R.Thomas).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(10:44 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 59 yards from EMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 26 for 20 yards (53-M.Buschman49-S.Scheidt).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(10:32 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 33 for 7 yards (7-F.McGee).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 33(10:10 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for -3 yards (57-M.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 30(9:33 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 33 for 3 yards (7-F.McGee).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NILL 33(8:58 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 47 yards from NIL 33 out of bounds at the EMC 20.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(8:49 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to NIL 44 for 36 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(8:24 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to NIL 42 for 2 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 42(7:44 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue pushed ob at NIL 33 for 9 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(7:23 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to NIL 26 for 7 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 26(7:00 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to NIL 26 for no gain (91-J.Griffin4-R.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 26(6:52 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 21 for 5 yards (3-D.Lafayette55-W.Kramer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(6:08 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 21(6:01 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 21(5:55 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 21(5:49 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 46 yards from EMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 30 for 11 yards (58-C.Stagner).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(5:39 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 49 for 19 yards (55-J.Ramirez12-J.Hubbard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(5:06 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 50 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 50(4:31 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to EMC 41 for 9 yards (7-F.McGee).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(4:04 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at EMC 35 for 6 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 35(3:30 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 31 for 4 yards (55-J.Ramirez98-W.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 31(3:02 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 31 for no gain (10-T.Speights).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 31(2:31 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 31(2:24 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 27 for 4 yards (5-K.Hernandez96-D.Brooks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NILL 27(2:01 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(1:50 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at EMC 19 for 5 yards (17-M.Lee).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 19(1:20 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 45 yards from NIL 35. 44-L.Cameron to EMC 29 for 9 yards (57-R.Gay).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 29(1:06 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to EMC 30 for 1 yard (15-D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 30(0:41 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at EMC 37 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 37(0:09 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 40 for 3 yards (95-D.O'Malley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(15:00 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 40(14:55 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to NIL 48 for 12 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(14:40 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to NIL 43 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner11-K.Pugh).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 43(14:20 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to NIL 37 for 6 yards (99-P.Oppong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(14:00 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 37(13:54 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to NIL 8 for 29 yards (11-K.Pugh7-J.Hansen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - NILL 8(13:20 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:15 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 85-T.Rudolph.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(13:15 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 28 for 3 yards (93-J.Crawford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(12:45 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 31 for 3 yards (97-M.Haney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 31(12:11 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 31(12:06 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 60 yards from NIL 31 to the EMC 9 downed by 20-Z.March.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 9(11:53 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 29 for 20 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NILL 29(11:34 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 28 for -1 yard (7-J.Hansen).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - NILL 28(10:46 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 23 for -5 yards (44-J.Ester).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 16 - NILL 23(9:59 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 32 for 9 yards (91-J.Griffin3-D.Lafayette).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 32(9:22 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 44 yards from EMC 32. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at NIL 29 for 5 yards (9-C.Flowers5-K.Hernandez).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(9:13 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 31 for 2 yards (15-J.Vines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 31(8:34 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 31 for no gain (32-T.Myrick).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 31(7:52 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 37 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - EMICH 37(7:06 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(7:01 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams. Penalty on NIL 14-J.Gandy Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 22(6:55 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to NIL 20 for 2 yards (55-W.Kramer99-P.Oppong).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 20(6:22 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to NIL 17 for 3 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 17(5:38 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to NIL 10 for 7 yards (6-C.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 10(5:06 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 3 for 7 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 3(4:35 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to NIL 6 for -3 yards (11-K.Pugh55-W.Kramer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NILL 6(3:50 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NILL 6(3:44 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 85-T.Rudolph.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(3:40 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 27 for 2 yards (10-T.Speights55-J.Ramirez).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 27(3:02 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 29 for 2 yards (6-A.LaFleur92-A.Merritt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 29(2:28 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 29(2:21 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 29. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 30 for 5 yards (51-N.Harman82-T.Tewes).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(2:11 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 34 for 4 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 34(2:03 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 41 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(1:43 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun. Penalty on NIL 7-J.Hansen Pass interference 13 yards enforced at EMC 41. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(1:37 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to NIL 47 for -1 yard (11-K.Pugh5-M.Kennedy).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 47(1:29 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun pushed ob at NIL 30 for 17 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(1:21 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at NIL 25 for 5 yards FUMBLES (95-D.O'Malley). 11-K.Pugh to NIL 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(1:11 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 35 for 10 yards (29-K.Shine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(1:05 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 35(0:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 35(0:47 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 36 for 1 yard (99-T.Rush).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - EMICH 36(0:44 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 36. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 13 for -1 yard (82-T.Tewes8-M.Toure).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 39 for 14 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(14:32 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 49 for 10 yards (17-M.Lee).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(14:08 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 46 for 5 yards (29-K.Shine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 46(13:33 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 46(13:29 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to EMC 39 FUMBLES (29-K.Shine). 17-M.Lee runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from EMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 21 for 17 yards (49-S.Scheidt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(13:07 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 24 for 3 yards (98-W.Scott51-A.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 24(12:31 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 33 for 9 yards (12-J.Hubbard32-T.Myrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(11:58 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 38 for 5 yards (55-J.Ramirez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 38(11:38 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 38(11:31 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 11-M.Travis. 11-M.Travis pushed ob at NIL 42 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 42(11:00 - 3rd) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 45 for 13 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(10:35 - 3rd) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 36 for 9 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 36(9:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 8 for 28 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - NILL 8(9:13 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to EMC 11 for -3 yards (10-T.Speights). Penalty on EMC 5-K.Hernandez Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at EMC 8.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - NILL 4(8:53 - 3rd) Penalty on NIL 69-N.Potter False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 4. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NILL 9(8:31 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 4-H.Beydoun.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(8:25 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 32 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 32(7:58 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to EMC 35 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(7:38 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun pushed ob at EMC 45 for 10 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(7:20 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to NIL 31 for 24 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(7:02 - 3rd) 30-T.Bess to NIL 24 for 7 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 24(6:18 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to NIL 18 for 6 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(5:53 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 55 yards from EMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph runs ob at NIL 27 for 17 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(5:43 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 29 for 2 yards (97-M.Haney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NILL 29(5:10 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 29(5:06 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to EMC 50 for 21 yards (10-T.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(4:37 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 50(4:27 - 3rd) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 45 for 5 yards (17-M.Lee10-T.Speights).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 45(3:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 41 for 4 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 41(3:03 - 3rd) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 38 for 3 yards (58-C.Stagner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(2:26 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 34 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick5-K.Hernandez). Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 38. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - NILL 48(2:02 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at EMC 38 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 38(1:31 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 33 for 5 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NILL 33(1:00 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Team penalty on EMC 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at EMC 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(0:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on EMC 5-K.Hernandez Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 28. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 18(0:46 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 11-M.Travis. 11-M.Travis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 15 yards from NIL 35. 9-C.Flowers to NIL 41 FUMBLES. 9-C.Flowers to NIL 41 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(0:32 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 41(0:25 - 3rd) 34-S.Evans to NIL 35 for 6 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 35(15:00 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 39 for -4 yards (99-P.Oppong).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - EMICH 39(14:20 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland punts 37 yards from NIL 39 to the NIL 2 downed by 68-A.Howie.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 2(14:08 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to NIL 5 for 3 yards (93-J.Crawford99-T.Rush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 5(13:34 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 5(13:26 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 5(13:21 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 5. 80-D.Drummond to NIL 43 for 8 yards (20-Z.March).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(13:07 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to NIL 38 for 5 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 38(12:30 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to NIL 29 for 9 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(11:59 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun runs ob at NIL 3 for 26 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - EMICH 3(11:27 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 1 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner82-T.Tewes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 1(10:55 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 1 for no gain (97-D.Taylor55-W.Kramer).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 1(10:16 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from EMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 27 for 26 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(10:07 - 4th) 4-D.Fletcher to NIL 26 for -1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 26(9:31 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 34 for 8 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 34(8:49 - 4th) 4-D.Fletcher to NIL 39 for 5 yards (57-M.Smith).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(8:18 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 44 for 17 yards (51-A.Hamilton29-K.Shine).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(7:46 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to EMC 38 for 6 yards (98-W.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 38(7:19 - 4th) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 35 for 3 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 35(6:42 - 4th) 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 37 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - NILL 37(6:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to EMC 34 for 3 yards (15-J.Vines).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(5:34 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 34(5:27 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NILL 34(5:18 - 4th) 4-D.Fletcher sacked at EMC 38 for -4 yards FUMBLES (99-T.Rush). 4-D.Fletcher to EMC 38 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NILL 38(4:30 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 38 yards from EMC 38 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-18 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(4:30 - 4th) to EMC 2 FUMBLES. 27-D.Boone to EMC 2 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 28 - EMICH 2(3:39 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 6 for 4 yards (91-J.Griffin99-P.Oppong).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 24 - EMICH 6(3:32 - 4th) to EMC End Zone FUMBLES. to EMC End Zone for no gain. to EMC End Zone for no gain safety.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 68 yards from EMC 20. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 48 for 36 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(3:20 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to EMC 41 for 11 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(3:06 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie pushed ob at EMC 28 for 13 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(2:52 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Toure. Penalty on EMC 15-J.Vines Pass interference 14 yards enforced at EMC 28. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 14(2:42 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to EMC 3 for 11 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NILL 3(2:21 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(2:17 - 4th) Team penalty on NIL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 12 yards from NIL 35. 12-J.Hubbard to NIL 47 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(2:16 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to NIL 46 for 1 yard (44-J.Ester).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 46(2:12 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to NIL 49 for -3 yards (95-D.O'Malley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - EMICH 49(2:07 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to NIL 49 for no gain (99-P.Oppong).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - EMICH 49(1:24 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 44 yards from NIL 49 Downed at the NIL 5. Team penalty on EMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NIL 49. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 5(1:00 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 18 for 13 yards (55-J.Ramirez).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(0:50 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 11-M.Travis. 11-M.Travis to NIL 41 for 23 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(0:41 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 46 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 46(0:26 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 3-T.Richie Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - EMICH 31(0:16 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 20 - EMICH 31(0:08 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie pushed ob at EMC 50 for 19 yards (32-T.Myrick).
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
42
3rd 8:02 CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
21
16
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
3
2nd 6:55 FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
24
3
2nd 10:48 ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
28
0
2nd 9:29 ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
6
3
2nd 8:14 ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
21
1st 3:05 ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
7
7
2nd 14:11 SECN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
059.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN