|
|
|WMICH
|BALLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
L. Jefferson
3 RB
159 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
J. Hall
11 WR
175 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 10 RECs, 17 RuYds
Touchdown 6:52
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:16
pos
12
6
Touchdown 3:06
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
03:44
pos
13
12
Touchdown 0:30
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
02:31
pos
19
13
Touchdown 13:42
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
30
yds
00:00
pos
27
19
Touchdown 12:42
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
55
yds
00:12
pos
27
25
Two Point Conversion 12:30
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|34
|17
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|491
|352
|Total Plays
|89
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|103
|Rush Attempts
|51
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|273
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-29.5
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|491
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|24/37
|273
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|25
|159
|1
|16
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|12
|75
|0
|13
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|9
|19
|0
|13
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|4
|1
|0
|7
|
W. French 66 C
|W. French
|1
|-36
|0
|-36
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|13
|9
|124
|1
|51
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|11
|8
|105
|0
|29
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|4
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
B. Borske 89 TE
|B. Borske
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|5
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McCree 42 LB
|R. McCree
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 S
|H. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Buckman 88 TE
|W. Buckman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones Jr. 15 CB
|K. Jones Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DE
|M. Kneeland
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|2/3
|50
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|2
|29.5
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|
M. Bartol 87 TE
|M. Bartol
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cooper 9 WR
|C. Cooper
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|22/33
|249
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|16
|71
|0
|9
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|8
|25
|1
|7
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|17
|0
|17
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|6
|-9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|12
|10
|175
|2
|55
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|6
|5
|28
|0
|7
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|8
|3
|22
|1
|13
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Koch 88 TE
|D. Koch
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 28 S
|M. Lee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blanco 22 S
|J. Blanco
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahee 14 S
|J. Wahee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 93 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Knight 34 K
|J. Knight
|1/1
|23
|1/3
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|5
|45.4
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 31 for 6 yards (9-C.Albright0-C.Agyemang).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 31(14:31 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 49 for 18 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(14:07 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 46 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright0-C.Agyemang).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 46(13:36 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 33 for 13 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(13:21 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 26 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 26(12:37 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 20 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(12:17 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to BALL 14 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby7-B.Martin).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 14(11:38 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 18 for -4 yards (90-J.Tarango).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 18(10:59 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WMICH 18(10:54 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 36 yards from WMC 35. 13-J.Williams pushed ob at BALL 30 for 1 yard (10-M.Stuckey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(10:45 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 30-T.Evans. 30-T.Evans to BALL 38 for 8 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 38(10:28 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 43 for 5 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(10:10 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 46 for 3 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 46(9:42 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to WMC 36 for 18 yards (2-B.Garner). Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 22 - BALLST 31(9:23 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 32 for 1 yard. Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 31. No Play. (8-R.Holley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - BALLST 36(8:54 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 41 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward20-C.Moment).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BALLST 41(8:19 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BALLST 41(8:13 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 37 yards from BALL 41 to the WMC 22 downed by 30-T.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(8:03 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 32 for 10 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(7:45 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 45 for 13 yards (28-M.Lee7-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(7:29 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 43 for 12 yards (28-M.Lee).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(7:02 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 37 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas23-B.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 37(6:34 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 28 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(6:09 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs ob at BALL 17 for 11 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 17(5:34 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 21 FUMBLES. 5-K.Eleby to BALL 21 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - WMICH 21(4:59 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 17 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 17(4:26 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 31-A.Ekpe Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 17. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 12(4:03 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 8 for 4 yards (5-B.Cosby28-M.Lee).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 8(3:26 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 8 for no gain. Penalty on BALL 0-C.Agyemang Offside 4 yards enforced at BALL 8. No Play.
|-36 YD
|
1 & 4 - WMICH 4(3:10 - 1st) 66-W.French to BALL 40 FUMBLES. 27-J.Daw to WMC 40 for 20 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(3:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 35 for 5 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 35(2:54 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 7 for 28 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BALLST 7(2:28 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 7(2:24 - 1st) 30-T.Evans runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(2:19 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:19 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to BALL 24 for 51 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(1:49 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 19 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 19(1:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 19(1:13 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 89-B.Borske. 89-B.Borske runs ob at BALL 14 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(0:41 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 11 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 11(0:01 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 11(15:00 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 6 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 6(14:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 7 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas5-B.Cosby).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 7(14:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 14 for 7 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 14(13:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 14(13:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 30-T.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 14(13:43 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 54 yards from BALL 14 to the WMC 32 downed by 16-H.Littles.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(13:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 42 for 10 yards (28-M.Lee).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(13:04 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 49 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 49(12:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 49(12:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 38 for 13 yards (28-M.Lee6-J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(12:08 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 31 for 7 yards (7-B.Martin23-B.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 31(11:35 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 30 for 1 yard (93-K.Mims).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 30(11:01 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 33 for -3 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 33(10:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 64 yards from WMC 35 out of bounds at the BALL 1.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(10:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 38 for 3 yards (42-R.McCree).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 38(10:00 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 42 for 4 yards (42-R.McCree).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 42(9:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch to BALL 47 for 5 yards (42-R.McCree).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(9:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 24-W.Jones.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 47(9:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 35 for -12 yards FUMBLES (94-M.Kneeland). to BALL 34 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 23 - BALLST 34(8:37 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 36-J.Kurth False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 34. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 28 - BALLST 29(8:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 20 for -9 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|Punt
|
4 & 37 - BALLST 20(8:09 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 51 yards from BALL 20. 9-C.Cooper to WMC 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(8:01 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 41 for 12 yards (7-B.Martin5-B.Cosby).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(7:38 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 28-M.Lee Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WMC 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(7:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 40 for 4 yards (31-A.Ekpe).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 40(7:38 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 24 for 16 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 24(6:52 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(6:45 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 31 for 4 yards (20-C.Moment).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 31(6:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 31(6:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 36 for 5 yards (42-R.McCree).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 36(6:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 38 for 2 yards (98-K.Guillory).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(5:50 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 43 for 5 yards (42-R.McCree).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 43(5:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis runs ob at BALL 49 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(5:10 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 43 for 8 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 43(4:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to WMC 43 for no gain (6-A.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 43(4:16 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 34 for 9 yards (2-B.Garner6-A.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(3:58 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to WMC 32 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 32(3:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(3:01 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BALL 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 49 yards from BALL 50 out of bounds at the WMC 1.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(3:01 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 23 for 3 yards (94-J.Sape).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 23(3:01 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 28 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby23-B.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 28(2:29 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 31 for 3 yards (90-J.Tarango).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(1:55 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 40 for 29 yards (9-C.Albright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(1:34 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 40(1:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs ob at BALL 28 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(1:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 20 for 8 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 20(0:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 20(0:59 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 11 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(0:54 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 11(0:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 5 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 5(0:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(0:27 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 28 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(0:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 34 for 6 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 27 for 2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 27(14:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 44 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(14:21 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 44(14:17 - 3rd) 0-J.McGaughy to BALL 43 for -1 yard (42-R.McCree).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 43(13:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WMICH 43(13:36 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 24 yards from BALL 43 out of bounds at the WMC 33.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(13:31 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 13 yards (22-J.Blanco).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(13:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 40 for 14 yards (22-J.Blanco3-A.Uzodinma).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(12:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 37 for 3 yards (9-C.Albright).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 37(11:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 36 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 36(11:19 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 11 for 25 yards (22-J.Blanco).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(10:44 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 8 for 3 yards (22-J.Blanco5-B.Cosby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 8(10:10 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 1 for 7 yards (32-C.Coll).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BALLST 1(9:51 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 1 for no gain (94-J.Sape).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(9:08 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:04 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(9:04 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 30 for 5 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 30(8:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 44 for 26 yards (42-R.McCree).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(7:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to WMC 40 for 4 yards (42-R.McCree).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 40(7:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to WMC 37 for 3 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 37(6:43 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 29 for 8 yards (6-A.Thomas23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(6:18 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to WMC 29 for no gain (55-B.Fiske23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 29(5:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 29(5:28 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 29(5:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to WMC 22 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(5:14 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 24 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 24(4:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 27 for 3 yards (27-J.Daw7-B.Martin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 27(3:48 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 33 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(3:18 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 38 for 5 yards (23-B.Anderson94-J.Sape).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 38(2:39 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 38 for no gain (7-B.Martin27-J.Daw). Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding declined.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 38(2:14 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 7-J.Kincaide. 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 46 for 8 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(1:38 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 45 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 45(1:07 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to WMC 48 FUMBLES. 5-K.Eleby to WMC 48 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - BALLST 48(0:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 3-L.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by 0-C.Agyemang at WMC 43. 0-C.Agyemang to WMC 30 for 13 yards (3-L.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(0:14 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 23 for 7 yards (2-B.Garner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 23(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 23 for no gain (15-K.Jones42-R.McCree).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 23(14:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to WMC 16 for 7 yards (6-A.Thomas15-K.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(14:15 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 13 for 3 yards (88-W.Buckman23-T.Hayward).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 13(13:42 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 2(13:35 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 53-J.Turner False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 2. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(13:35 - 4th) 34-J.Knight extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 18 for 17 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(13:30 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 18(13:26 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs ob at WMC 22 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 22(12:59 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 22(12:54 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 33 yards from WMC 22 Downed at the BALL 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 19 for 18 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(12:25 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 30 for 11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(12:00 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 31 for 1 yard (7-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 31(11:17 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs ob at WMC 43 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(10:51 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 48 for 5 yards (23-B.Anderson6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 48(10:13 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 48(10:08 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 41 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(10:08 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 10-B.Stewart Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 41. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(9:52 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 22 for 9 yards (21-A.Phillips23-B.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 22(9:11 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 17 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(8:48 - 4th) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 12 for 5 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 12(8:09 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 8 for 4 yards (32-C.Coll).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 8(7:42 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 11 for -3 yards (27-J.Daw).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 11(7:01 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(6:57 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 28 for 8 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 28(6:29 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 28. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 23(6:16 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 28 for 5 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 28(5:59 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 32 for 4 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(5:34 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 35 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward20-C.Moment).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 35(4:59 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 39 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 39(4:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WMICH 39(4:25 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 61 yards from BALL 39 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(4:14 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 18 for -2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 18(3:41 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 20(3:00 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BALLST 20(2:55 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 26 yards from WMC 20 to the WMC 46 downed by 83-L.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(2:46 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to WMC 44 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 44(2:18 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at WMC 30 for 14 yards (20-C.Moment).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(1:52 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 30 for no gain (55-B.Fiske).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 30(1:29 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 16-H.Littles. 16-H.Littles to WMC 22 for 8 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 22(1:22 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to WMC 20 for 2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(1:02 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to WMC 18 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 98-K.Guillory Unnecessary roughness 9 yards enforced at WMC 18.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - WMICH 9(0:57 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to WMC 4 for 5 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4(0:40 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 5 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 5(0:37 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 5 for no gain (55-B.Fiske).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 5(0:32 - 4th) 34-J.Knight 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 33 yards from BALL 35. 87-M.Bartol to WMC 39 for 7 yards (10-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(0:27 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 39(0:19 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 7-J.Kincaide. 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 49 for 10 yards (27-J.Daw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(0:07 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby spikes the ball at WMC 49 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 49(0:06 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 48 for -1 yard. Penalty on WMC 24-S.Moore Illegal Forward Pass 10 yards enforced at WMC 48.
