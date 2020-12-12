Drive Chart
WMICH
BALLST

Key Players
L. Jefferson 3 RB
159 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 3 RECs
J. Hall 11 WR
175 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 10 RECs, 17 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:54
16-T.Kapps 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
57
yds
04:06
pos
3
0
Touchdown 2:24
30-T.Evans runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
00:41
pos
3
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:19
34-J.Knight extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
3
6
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:19
16-T.Kapps 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
35
yds
03:13
pos
6
6
Touchdown 6:52
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:16
pos
12
6
Point After TD 6:45
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
6
Touchdown 3:06
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
03:44
pos
13
12
Point After TD 3:01
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
13
Touchdown 0:30
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
02:31
pos
19
13
Point After TD 0:27
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:08
3-L.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
67
yds
04:27
pos
26
13
Point After TD 9:04
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:42
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
30
yds
00:00
pos
27
19
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:35
34-J.Knight extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
27
19
Touchdown 12:42
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
55
yds
00:12
pos
27
25
Two Point Conversion 12:30
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
Field Goal 0:32
34-J.Knight 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
32
yds
02:14
pos
27
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 34 17
Rushing 15 7
Passing 16 9
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 9-17 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 491 352
Total Plays 89 66
Avg Gain 5.5 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 218 103
Rush Attempts 51 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 3.1
Yards Passing 273 249
Comp. - Att. 24-38 22-33
Yards Per Pass 7.2 6.5
Penalties - Yards 4-39 8-64
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-29.5 5-45.4
Return Yards 0 14
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-14
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Michigan 4-2 3177027
Ball St. 5-1 6701730
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 273 PASS YDS 249
218 RUSH YDS 103
491 TOTAL YDS 352
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 273 2 1 139.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 1426 16 1 212.7
K. Eleby 24/37 273 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Jefferson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 159 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 465 4
L. Jefferson 25 159 1 16
J. Kincaide 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 143 2
J. Kincaide 12 75 0 13
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 19 4
K. Eleby 9 19 0 13
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 262 2
S. Tyler 4 1 0 7
W. French 66 C
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -36 0
W. French 1 -36 0 -36
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 9 124 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 644 7
D. Eskridge 13 9 124 1 51
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 283 3
S. Moore 11 8 105 0 29
J. Kincaide 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kincaide 2 2 18 0 10
L. Jefferson 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
L. Jefferson 4 3 15 0 6
B. Borske 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
B. Borske 1 1 5 0 5
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 318 6
J. Hall 5 1 5 1 5
C. Crooms 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
C. Crooms 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. McCree 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
R. McCree 8-1 0.0 0
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
T. Hayward 7-3 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Thomas 6-1 0.0 0
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Fayad 4-0 1.0 0
C. Crawford 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Crawford 4-0 0.0 0
B. Fiske 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
B. Fiske 3-1 0.5 0
H. Taylor 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
C. Moment 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Moment 3-2 0.0 0
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Holley 2-0 0.0 0
P. Lupro 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Lupro 2-0 0.0 0
B. Garner 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 2-0 0.0 0
W. Buckman 88 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Buckman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Guillory 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Guillory 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Jones Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Kneeland 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Kneeland 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/4 20/23
T. Kapps 2/3 50 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
N. Mihalic 2 29.5 0 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
D. Eskridge 2 17.5 18 0
M. Bartol 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 5 0
M. Bartol 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Cooper 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 5 0
C. Cooper 1 0.0 0 0
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 249 3 0 160.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 1425 10 5 152.2
D. Plitt 22/33 249 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 83 1
W. Jones 16 71 0 9
T. Evans 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 225 0
T. Evans 8 25 1 7
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 159 1
J. Hall 2 17 0 17
J. McGaughy 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. McGaughy 1 -1 0 -1
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 63 2
D. Plitt 6 -9 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 10 175 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 445 1
J. Hall 12 10 175 2 55
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 316 1
A. Davis 6 5 28 0 7
Y. Tyler 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 391 5
Y. Tyler 8 3 22 1 13
T. Evans 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Evans 2 1 8 0 8
H. Littles 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
H. Littles 1 1 8 0 8
D. Koch 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
D. Koch 1 1 5 0 5
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 0
C. Rudy 1 1 3 0 3
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
W. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Martin 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
B. Martin 11-3 0.0 0
J. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
J. Thomas 9-5 0.0 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Cosby 8-3 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Albright 5-2 0.0 0
B. Anderson II 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Anderson II 5-4 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 4-0 0.0 0
M. Lee 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Lee 4-1 0.0 0
J. Blanco 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Blanco 4-0 0.0 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Daw 3-1 0.0 0
C. Coll 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Coll 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tarango 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Tarango 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sape 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sape 2-1 0.0 0
J. Wahee 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wahee 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ekpe 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ekpe 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mims 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mims 1-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Uzodinma II 0-1 0.0 0
C. Agyemang 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
C. Agyemang 0-2 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Knight 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/3
SEASON FG XP
7/11 18/18
J. Knight 1/1 23 1/3 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
N. Snyder 5 45.4 0 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
J. Hall 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 25 4:06 9 57 FG
8:03 WMICH 22 4:53 12 38 Fumble
2:19 WMICH 25 2:18 8 68 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 WMICH 32 3:13 7 35 FG
8:01 WMICH 29 1:16 4 56 TD
3:01 WMICH 20 2:31 11 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 WMICH 33 4:27 9 67 TD
5:14 WMICH 22 4:51 9 48 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 WMICH 18 0:41 3 4 Punt
12:30 WMICH 19 5:29 12 70 FG Miss
4:14 WMICH 20 1:19 3 0 Punt
0:29 WMICH 39 0:23 4 -1 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 BALLST 30 2:37 7 11 Punt
3:00 WMICH 40 0:41 4 40 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 BALLST 7 0:26 3 7 Punt
10:13 BALLST 35 2:04 7 -15 Punt
6:45 BALLST 27 3:44 12 88 TD
0:27 BALLST 25 0:00 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 1:24 5 18 Punt
9:04 BALLST 25 3:38 9 53 Downs
0:14 WMICH 30 0:00 6 25 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 BALLST 45 0:12 1 55 TD
6:57 BALLST 20 2:32 7 19 Punt
2:46 WMICH 46 2:14 9 41 FG

WMICH
Broncos
 - FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 31 for 6 yards (9-C.Albright0-C.Agyemang).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 31
(14:31 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 49 for 18 yards (14-J.Wahee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(14:07 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 46 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright0-C.Agyemang).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 46
(13:36 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 33 for 13 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33
(13:21 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 26 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 26
(12:37 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 20 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20
(12:17 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to BALL 14 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby7-B.Martin).
-4 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 14
(11:38 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 18 for -4 yards (90-J.Tarango).
No Gain
3 & 8 - WMICH 18
(10:59 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - WMICH 18
(10:54 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:50 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 36 yards from WMC 35. 13-J.Williams pushed ob at BALL 30 for 1 yard (10-M.Stuckey).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(10:45 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 30-T.Evans. 30-T.Evans to BALL 38 for 8 yards (4-P.Lupro).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 38
(10:28 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 43 for 5 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(10:10 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 46 for 3 yards (6-A.Thomas).
Penalty
2 & 7 - BALLST 46
(9:42 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to WMC 36 for 18 yards (2-B.Garner). Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 46. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 22 - BALLST 31
(9:23 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 32 for 1 yard. Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 31. No Play. (8-R.Holley).
+5 YD
2 & 17 - BALLST 36
(8:54 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 41 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward20-C.Moment).
No Gain
3 & 12 - BALLST 41
(8:19 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Punt
4 & 12 - BALLST 41
(8:13 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 37 yards from BALL 41 to the WMC 22 downed by 30-T.Evans.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Fumble (12 plays, 38 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(8:03 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 32 for 10 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32
(7:45 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 45 for 13 yards (28-M.Lee7-B.Martin).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45
(7:29 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 43 for 12 yards (28-M.Lee).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43
(7:02 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 37 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas23-B.Anderson).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 37
(6:34 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 28 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28
(6:09 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs ob at BALL 17 for 11 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 17
(5:34 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 21 FUMBLES. 5-K.Eleby to BALL 21 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - WMICH 21
(4:59 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 17 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
Penalty
3 & 10 - WMICH 17
(4:26 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 31-A.Ekpe Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 17. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 12
(4:03 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 8 for 4 yards (5-B.Cosby28-M.Lee).
Penalty
4 & 1 - WMICH 8
(3:26 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 8 for no gain. Penalty on BALL 0-C.Agyemang Offside 4 yards enforced at BALL 8. No Play.
-36 YD
1 & 4 - WMICH 4
(3:10 - 1st) 66-W.French to BALL 40 FUMBLES. 27-J.Daw to WMC 40 for 20 yards.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (4 plays, 40 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(3:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 35 for 5 yards (4-P.Lupro).
+28 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 35
(2:54 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 7 for 28 yards (23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
1 & 7 - BALLST 7
(2:28 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 7
(2:24 - 1st) 30-T.Evans runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(2:19 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is no good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Downs (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:19 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
+51 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(2:19 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to BALL 24 for 51 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 24
(1:49 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 19 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 19
(1:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 19
(1:13 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 89-B.Borske. 89-B.Borske runs ob at BALL 14 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 14
(0:41 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 11 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WMICH 11
(0:01 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 11
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 6 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
-1 YD
4 & 2 - WMICH 6
(14:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 7 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas5-B.Cosby).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 7
(14:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 14 for 7 yards (14-C.Crawford).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BALLST 14
(13:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BALLST 14
(13:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 30-T.Evans.
Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 14
(13:43 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 54 yards from BALL 14 to the WMC 32 downed by 16-H.Littles.

WMICH
Broncos
 - FG (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32
(13:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 42 for 10 yards (28-M.Lee).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42
(13:04 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 49 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 3 - WMICH 49
(12:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 49
(12:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 38 for 13 yards (28-M.Lee6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 38
(12:08 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 31 for 7 yards (7-B.Martin23-B.Anderson).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 31
(11:35 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 30 for 1 yard (93-K.Mims).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 30
(11:01 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 33 for -3 yards (7-B.Martin).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WMICH 33
(10:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (7 plays, -15 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:13 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 64 yards from WMC 35 out of bounds at the BALL 1.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(10:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 38 for 3 yards (42-R.McCree).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 38
(10:00 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 42 for 4 yards (42-R.McCree).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 42
(9:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch to BALL 47 for 5 yards (42-R.McCree).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(9:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 24-W.Jones.
Sack
2 & 10 - BALLST 47
(9:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 35 for -12 yards FUMBLES (94-M.Kneeland). to BALL 34 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 23 - BALLST 34
(8:37 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 36-J.Kurth False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 34. No Play.
Sack
3 & 28 - BALLST 29
(8:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 20 for -9 yards (1-A.Fayad).
Punt
4 & 37 - BALLST 20
(8:09 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 51 yards from BALL 20. 9-C.Cooper to WMC 29 for no gain.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (4 plays, 56 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(8:01 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 41 for 12 yards (7-B.Martin5-B.Cosby).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (12 plays, 88 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29
(8:01 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 41 for 12 yards (7-B.Martin5-B.Cosby).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(7:38 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 28-M.Lee Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WMC 41. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(7:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 40 for 4 yards (31-A.Ekpe).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 40
(7:38 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 24 for 16 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+24 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 24
(6:52 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (4 plays, 56 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:45 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 27 for 21 yards (43-J.Piper).

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(6:45 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 31 for 4 yards (20-C.Moment).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 31
(6:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 31
(6:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 36 for 5 yards (42-R.McCree).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 36
(6:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 38 for 2 yards (98-K.Guillory).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 38
(5:50 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 43 for 5 yards (42-R.McCree).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 43
(5:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis runs ob at BALL 49 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(5:10 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 43 for 8 yards (14-C.Crawford).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WMICH 43
(4:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to WMC 43 for no gain (6-A.Thomas).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 43
(4:16 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 34 for 9 yards (2-B.Garner6-A.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34
(3:58 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to WMC 32 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+32 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 32
(3:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:01 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 35
(3:01 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BALL 35. No Play.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Halftime (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:01 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 49 yards from BALL 50 out of bounds at the WMC 1.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(3:01 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 23 for 3 yards (94-J.Sape).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 23
(3:01 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 28 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby23-B.Anderson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 28
(2:29 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 31 for 3 yards (90-J.Tarango).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(1:55 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 40 for 29 yards (9-C.Albright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(1:34 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 40
(1:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs ob at BALL 28 for 12 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(1:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 20 for 8 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 2 - BALLST 20
(0:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
+9 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 20
(0:59 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 11 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 11
(0:54 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 11
(0:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 5 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 5
(0:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (4 plays, 56 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:27 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:27 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(0:27 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 28 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28
(0:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 34 for 6 yards (14-C.Crawford).

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 27 for 2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 27
(14:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 44 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(14:21 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 44
(14:17 - 3rd) 0-J.McGaughy to BALL 43 for -1 yard (42-R.McCree).
No Gain
3 & 11 - WMICH 43
(13:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
Punt
4 & 11 - WMICH 43
(13:36 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 24 yards from BALL 43 out of bounds at the WMC 33.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Downs (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(13:31 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 13 yards (22-J.Blanco).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(13:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 40 for 14 yards (22-J.Blanco3-A.Uzodinma).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(12:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 37 for 3 yards (9-C.Albright).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 37
(11:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 36 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
+25 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 36
(11:19 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 11 for 25 yards (22-J.Blanco).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11
(10:44 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 8 for 3 yards (22-J.Blanco5-B.Cosby).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 8
(10:10 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 1 for 7 yards (32-C.Coll).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BALLST 1
(9:51 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 1 for no gain (94-J.Sape).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(9:08 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:04 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Interception (9 plays, 48 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:04 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(9:04 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 30 for 5 yards (1-A.Fayad).
+26 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 30
(8:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 44 for 26 yards (42-R.McCree).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(7:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to WMC 40 for 4 yards (42-R.McCree).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 40
(7:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to WMC 37 for 3 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 37
(6:43 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 29 for 8 yards (6-A.Thomas23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(6:18 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to WMC 29 for no gain (55-B.Fiske23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 29
(5:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 29
(5:28 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+7 YD
4 & 10 - WMICH 29
(5:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to WMC 22 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(5:14 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 24 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 24
(4:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 27 for 3 yards (27-J.Daw7-B.Martin).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 27
(3:48 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 33 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(3:18 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 38 for 5 yards (23-B.Anderson94-J.Sape).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 38
(2:39 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 38 for no gain (7-B.Martin27-J.Daw). Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding declined.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 38
(2:14 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 7-J.Kincaide. 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 46 for 8 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(1:38 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 45 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
-7 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 45
(1:07 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to WMC 48 FUMBLES. 5-K.Eleby to WMC 48 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
Int
3 & 8 - BALLST 48
(0:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 3-L.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by 0-C.Agyemang at WMC 43. 0-C.Agyemang to WMC 30 for 13 yards (3-L.Jefferson).

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(0:14 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to WMC 23 for 7 yards (2-B.Garner).
No Gain
2 & 3 - WMICH 23
(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 23 for no gain (15-K.Jones42-R.McCree).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 23
(14:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to WMC 16 for 7 yards (6-A.Thomas15-K.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16
(14:15 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 13 for 3 yards (88-W.Buckman23-T.Hayward).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 13
(13:42 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 2
(13:35 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 53-J.Turner False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 2. No Play.
Missed PAT
(13:35 - 4th) 34-J.Knight extra point is no good.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (1 plays, 55 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:35 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 18 for 17 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 18
(13:30 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 18
(13:26 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs ob at WMC 22 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 22
(12:59 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 22
(12:54 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 33 yards from WMC 22 Downed at the BALL 45.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
+55 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45
(12:42 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(12:30 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:30 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 19 for 18 yards (27-J.Daw).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(12:25 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 30 for 11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(12:00 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 31 for 1 yard (7-B.Martin).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 31
(11:17 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs ob at WMC 43 for 12 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(10:51 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 48 for 5 yards (23-B.Anderson6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 48
(10:13 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 48
(10:08 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 41 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(10:08 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 10-B.Stewart Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 41. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(9:52 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 22 for 9 yards (21-A.Phillips23-B.Anderson).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 22
(9:11 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 17 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(8:48 - 4th) 7-J.Kincaide to BALL 12 for 5 yards (32-C.Coll).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 12
(8:09 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to BALL 8 for 4 yards (32-C.Coll).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 8
(7:42 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby to BALL 11 for -3 yards (27-J.Daw).
No Good
4 & 4 - BALLST 11
(7:01 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20
(6:57 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 28 for 8 yards (13-H.Taylor).
Penalty
2 & 2 - WMICH 28
(6:29 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 28. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 23
(6:16 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 28 for 5 yards (13-H.Taylor).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 28
(5:59 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 32 for 4 yards (20-C.Moment).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32
(5:34 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 35 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward20-C.Moment).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 35
(4:59 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 39 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WMICH 39
(4:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
Punt
4 & 3 - WMICH 39
(4:25 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 61 yards from BALL 39 to WMC End Zone. touchback.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - FG (9 plays, 41 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(4:14 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 18 for -2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 18
(3:41 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 20
(3:00 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 20
(2:55 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 26 yards from WMC 20 to the WMC 46 downed by 83-L.Sanders.

WMICH
Broncos
 - End of Quarter (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46
(2:46 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to WMC 44 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 44
(2:18 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at WMC 30 for 14 yards (20-C.Moment).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(1:52 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 30 for no gain (55-B.Fiske).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 30
(1:29 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 16-H.Littles. 16-H.Littles to WMC 22 for 8 yards (13-H.Taylor).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 22
(1:22 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to WMC 20 for 2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20
(1:02 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to WMC 18 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 98-K.Guillory Unnecessary roughness 9 yards enforced at WMC 18.
+5 YD
1 & 9 - WMICH 9
(0:57 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to WMC 4 for 5 yards (14-C.Crawford).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 4
(0:40 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 5 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WMICH 5
(0:37 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to WMC 5 for no gain (55-B.Fiske).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WMICH 5
(0:32 - 4th) 34-J.Knight 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST
Cardinals

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:29 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 33 yards from BALL 35. 87-M.Bartol to WMC 39 for 7 yards (10-B.Stewart).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(0:27 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 39
(0:19 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 7-J.Kincaide. 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 49 for 10 yards (27-J.Daw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(0:07 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby spikes the ball at WMC 49 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 49
(0:06 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 48 for -1 yard. Penalty on WMC 24-S.Moore Illegal Forward Pass 10 yards enforced at WMC 48.
