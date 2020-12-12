Drive Chart
|
|
|UAB
|RICE
Key Players
|
|
T. Johnston III
17 QB
216 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 41 RuYds
|
|
J. Johnson
3 QB
151 PaYds, PaTD, 31 RuYds
Touchdown 0:47
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
00:41
pos
7
12
Touchdown 12:56
17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:10
pos
13
13
Touchdown 10:25
17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
01:44
pos
20
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|20
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|353
|245
|Total Plays
|52
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|68
|Rush Attempts
|34
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|216
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-76
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.3
|7-43.4
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|245
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|9/18
|216
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|7
|41
|0
|13
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|10
|34
|0
|12
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|10
|32
|0
|12
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|7
|30
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|1
|63
|1
|63
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|6
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
S. Rudolph 35 WR
|S. Rudolph
|2
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|2
|36
|0
|27
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|3
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|5-2
|2.5
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 31 S
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 29 S
|M. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 DL
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 30 LB
|J. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stanley 95 DL
|M. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|7
|46.3
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|18/25
|151
|1
|0
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|2/7
|26
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|14
|34
|0
|16
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|12
|31
|0
|11
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|6
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|4
|-8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|11
|8
|83
|0
|20
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|12
|9
|62
|1
|26
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Campbell 17 RB
|K. Campbell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Mason 25 WR
|A. Mason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alldredge 6 LB
|B. Alldredge
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DT
|D. Carroll
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 LB
|K. Orji
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grammer 46 LS
|G. Grammer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bird 15 CB
|A. Bird
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 0 K
|C. Riccitelli
|3/3
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Mendes 99 P
|C. Mendes
|7
|43.4
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 34 for 9 yards (17-T.Chamberlain3-N.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 34(14:45 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 32 for -2 yards (6-B.Alldredge7-T.Schuman).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UAB 32(13:54 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for -1 yard (6-B.Alldredge).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 31(13:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 31 Downed at the RICE 16.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 16(13:01 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 19 for 3 yards (7-T.Taylor).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 19(12:26 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 35 for 16 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(11:52 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 41 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RICE 41(11:11 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 41 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 41(10:28 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 45 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(9:56 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 46 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 46(9:14 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 48 for 2 yards (7-T.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 48(8:32 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 45 for 7 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(7:53 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 37 for 8 yards (37-N.Eason).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - RICE 37(7:15 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 36 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 36(6:30 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 37 for -1 yard (7-T.Taylor50-N.Wilder).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - RICE 37(5:50 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 32 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 32(5:16 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 35 for -3 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - RICE 35(4:38 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to UAB 24 for 11 yards (30-J.Rayam).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 24(3:49 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 23 for 1 yard (26-D.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - RICE 23(3:05 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 21 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 9 for 12 yards (12-G.Cash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 21(2:16 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 22 for -1 yard (8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - RICE 22(1:35 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 22 for no gain (10-T.Turner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - RICE 22(0:56 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 64 yards from RICE 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for 24 yards (17-K.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:42 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 30 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 30(0:09 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for 1 yard (55-D.Carroll10-K.Orji).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 31(15:00 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 31(14:55 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 31 to RICE 32 fair catch by 7-J.Myers. Penalty on UAB 31-K.Harrell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(14:44 - 2nd) 16-A.Mason to RICE 45 for -2 yards (12-G.Cash). Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 47. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 38(14:31 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 37 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 37(13:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 36 for 1 yard.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 36(13:06 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (26-D.Miller29-M.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(12:28 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 27 for -1 yard (26-D.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 27(11:49 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 26 for 1 yard (95-M.Stanley22-J.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - RICE 26(11:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 23 for 3 yards (31-K.Harrell).
|
4 & 7 - RICE(10:22 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on UAB Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 23. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - RICE 18(10:15 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 1-J.Brown.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:09 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to RICE 21 for 54 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(9:33 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 15 for 6 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 15(8:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 12 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 12(8:16 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 8 for 4 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - UAB 8(7:47 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 7 for 1 yard (7-T.Schuman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 7(7:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(6:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley to RICE 47 for 22 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(6:22 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 49(5:43 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 49 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - RICE 49(5:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at UAB 50 for -1 yard (10-T.Turner).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RICE 50(4:20 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes punts 39 yards from UAB 50 to UAB 11 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 11(4:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 9 for -2 yards (17-T.Chamberlain9-K.Lockhart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - UAB 9(3:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 16 for 7 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 16(2:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 25 for 9 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(2:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(2:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 32 for 7 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UAB 32(1:32 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UAB 32(1:27 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 51 yards from UAB 32 to RICE 17 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 17(1:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 29 for 12 yards (1-B.Harris). Team penalty on UAB Pass interference declined.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 29(1:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 30-A.Broussard. 30-A.Broussard to RICE 39 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 10-T.Turner Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at RICE 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(1:04 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 46(0:59 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at UAB 36 for 10 yards (29-M.Turner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 36(0:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(0:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 42 yards from RICE 35. 20-G.Prince to UAB 33 for 10 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(0:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 45 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(0:25 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to RICE 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 45. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - UAB 35(0:17 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 47 for 12 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 47(0:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to RICE 26 for 27 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 40 yards from UAB 35 to RICE 25 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 22 for -3 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - RICE 22(14:20 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 24 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - RICE 24(13:39 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 6-K.Griffin. 6-K.Griffin to RICE 24 for no gain (12-G.Cash).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - RICE 24(13:07 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 39 yards from RICE 24 Downed at the UAB 37.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 60 yards from UAB 35. 7-J.Myers to RICE 28 for 23 yards (37-N.Eason).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 28(12:40 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 28(12:35 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Campbell.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - RICE 28(12:28 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 36 for 8 yards (50-N.Wilder). Penalty on RICE 70-J.Woolford Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - RICE 36(12:10 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 35 yards from RICE 36 Downed at the UAB 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(12:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 29(11:54 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 29(11:45 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UAB 49 for 20 yards (1-A.Montero).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(11:12 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire. Penalty on RICE 15-A.Bird Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 49. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(11:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to RICE 42 for -1 yard (55-D.Carroll).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 42(10:25 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(10:16 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 25 for no gain (98-T.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RICE 25(9:29 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 16-A.Mason False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - RICE 20(9:09 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 24 for 4 yards (1-B.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - RICE 24(8:29 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at RICE 17 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - RICE 17(7:49 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 59 yards from RICE 17 Downed at the UAB 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(7:32 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 24 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 24(6:53 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to UAB 34 for 10 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(6:34 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 37 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia17-T.Chamberlain).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 37(5:57 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 39 for 2 yards (55-D.Carroll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UAB 39(5:16 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UAB 39(5:10 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 61 yards from UAB 39 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(5:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 30 for 10 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(4:27 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 31 for 1 yard (12-G.Cash).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RICE 31(3:27 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 17-K.Campbell False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 31. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - RICE 26(3:09 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at RICE 24 for -2 yards (22-J.Smith37-N.Eason).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - RICE 24(2:27 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 11-J.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 21 - RICE 19(2:16 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 20 for 1 yard (44-A.Moultrie).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - RICE 20(1:46 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 37 yards from RICE 20 to UAB 43 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(1:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 47 for 4 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 47(1:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 49 for 2 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UAB 49(0:24 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown runs ob at RICE 48 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UAB 48(15:00 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 48 for no gain (9-K.Lockhart).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 48(14:55 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 48 for 4 yards (37-N.Eason).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 48(14:14 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 44 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RICE 44(13:30 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 2 - RICE 44(13:25 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at UAB 24 for 20 yards (26-D.Miller).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 24(12:48 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 26 for -2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - RICE 26(12:09 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 22 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RICE 22(11:26 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - RICE 22(11:21 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 1-J.Brown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(11:14 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(11:07 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UAB 25(11:01 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for no gain (15-A.Bird).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 25(10:25 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 48 yards from UAB 25 to RICE 27 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(10:15 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 30 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 30(9:36 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 30(9:33 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 37 for 7 yards (7-T.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(9:11 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 1-B.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at RICE 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(9:11 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 50 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 50(8:35 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 50(8:29 - 4th) 5-W.Green to UAB 46 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RICE 46(7:51 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 44 yards from UAB 46 Downed at the UAB 2.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 2(7:41 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 10-H.Pittman False start 1 yards enforced at UAB 2. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 11 - UAB 1(7:41 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 5 for 4 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 5(7:26 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 10 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 10(6:49 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 14 for 4 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 14(6:15 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 27 for 13 yards (15-A.Bird).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(5:37 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 31 for 4 yards (10-K.Orji).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 31(4:56 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 32 for 1 yard (10-K.Orji).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UAB 32(4:29 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UAB 27(4:29 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 27(4:23 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 27 to RICE 36 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 36(4:15 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Campbell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 36(4:07 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - RICE 36(4:02 - 4th) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 25 for -11 yards (22-J.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - RICE 25(3:24 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 51 yards from RICE 25 Downed at the UAB 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(3:10 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 27 for 3 yards (10-K.Orji).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 27(2:27 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 29 for 2 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 29(2:22 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 37 for 8 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 37(1:48 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 40 for 3 yards (55-D.Carroll92-E.Garcia).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 40(1:43 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 39 for -1 yard (9-K.Lockhart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 39(1:40 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 39 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge10-K.Orji).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 39(0:57 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 39 to RICE 24 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 24(0:49 - 4th) 5-W.Green complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 40 for 16 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 40(0:44 - 4th) 5-W.Green scrambles to RICE 47 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RICE 47(0:26 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 47(0:20 - 4th) 5-W.Green complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 43 for 10 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(0:13 - 4th) 5-W.Green spikes the ball at UAB 43 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - RICE 43(0:12 - 4th) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 49 for -8 yards (22-J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - RICE 49(0:03 - 4th) 5-W.Green spikes the ball at RICE 49 for no gain.
|Int
|
4 & 18 - RICE 49(0:02 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-G.Cash at UAB 2. 12-G.Cash to UAB 2 for no gain.
