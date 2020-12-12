Drive Chart
UAB
RICE

Key Players
T. Johnston III 17 QB
216 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 41 RuYds
J. Johnson 3 QB
151 PaYds, PaTD, 31 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:56
0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
19
plays
62
yds
12:05
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:15
0-C.Riccitelli 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
15
yds
04:29
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:01
2-L.Stanley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:14
pos
6
6
Point After TD 6:55
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 0:47
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
00:41
pos
7
12
Point After TD 0:38
0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:56
17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:10
pos
13
13
Point After TD 12:46
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 10:25
17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
01:44
pos
20
13
Point After TD 10:16
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:21
0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
30
yds
03:34
pos
21
16
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 20
Rushing 6 5
Passing 6 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-19
4th Down Conv 0-1 3-4
Total Net Yards 353 245
Total Plays 52 72
Avg Gain 6.8 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 137 68
Rush Attempts 34 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 1.8
Yards Passing 216 177
Comp. - Att. 9-18 20-34
Yards Per Pass 12.0 3.8
Penalties - Yards 8-76 4-25
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-46.3 7-43.4
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 5-3 0714021
Rice 2-3 3100316
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 216 PASS YDS 177
137 RUSH YDS 68
353 TOTAL YDS 245
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 216 2 0 187.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 374 3 1 132.1
T. Johnston III 9/18 216 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
T. Johnston III 7 41 0 13
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
L. Wooden 10 34 0 12
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 203 1
J. Brown Jr. 10 32 0 12
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 84 1
L. Stanley 7 30 1 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 360 2
M. Mitchell 2 1 63 1 63
T. Shropshire 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 1
T. Shropshire 6 1 54 0 54
S. Rudolph 35 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Rudolph 2 1 42 1 42
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 168 0
H. Pittman 2 2 36 0 27
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Stanley 1 1 20 0 20
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
J. Brown Jr. 3 2 3 0 3
G. Prince 20 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 102 4
G. Prince 1 0 0 0 0
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Wooden 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Miller 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 6-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Smith 5-2 2.5 0
G. Cash 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
G. Cash 5-0 0.0 1
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Moll 5-0 1.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Fair 4-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Moultrie 4-0 0.0 0
T. Turner 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Turner 4-0 1.0 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Wilder 4-1 0.0 0
T. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Marshall 3-0 0.0 0
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
N. Eason Jr. 2-1 0.5 0
B. Harris 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
K. Harrell 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Turner 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Turner 1-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Pittman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rayam 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
M. Stanley 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Stanley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/9 27/27
M. Quinn 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
K. Greenwell 7 46.3 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Prince 20 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
G. Prince 1 10.0 10 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Johnson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 151 1 0 135.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 86 0 0 123.0
J. Johnson 18/25 151 1 0
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 26 0 1 31.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 26 0 1 31.2
W. Green 2/7 26 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Griffin 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 215 0
K. Griffin 14 34 0 16
J. Johnson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
J. Johnson 12 31 0 11
A. Broussard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 78 0
A. Broussard 6 10 0 4
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 1
J. Myers 2 1 0 2
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
W. Green 4 -8 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 2
J. Bailey 11 8 83 0 20
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 147 0
J. Myers 12 9 62 1 26
J. Bradley 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
J. Bradley 1 1 22 0 22
A. Broussard 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Broussard 1 1 10 0 10
K. Campbell 17 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Campbell 2 0 0 0 0
A. Mason 25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
A. Mason 1 0 0 0 0
K. Griffin 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
K. Griffin 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 6-1 0.0 0
K. Lockhart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 6-1 0.0 0
B. Alldredge 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Alldredge 6-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Carroll 4-0 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Garcia 4-1 0.0 0
K. Orji 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Orji 3-2 0.0 0
T. Schuman 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Schuman 3-1 0.0 0
G. Grammer 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Grammer 3-0 0.0 0
A. Bird 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Bird 2-0 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Montero 1-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Riccitelli 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/9 9/10
C. Riccitelli 3/3 40 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Mendes 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
C. Mendes 7 43.4 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 6 0
J. Myers 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 25 1:46 3 6 Punt
0:49 UAB 25 0:40 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 UAB 25 3:14 6 75 TD
4:11 UAB 11 2:44 6 21 Punt
0:38 UAB 33 0:33 4 41 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 UAB 37 0:10 1 63 TD
12:00 UAB 29 1:44 6 71 TD
7:32 UAB 24 2:22 5 15 Punt
1:38 UAB 43 1:14 4 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 UAB 25 0:49 3 0 Punt
7:41 UAB 2 3:18 9 25 Punt
3:10 UAB 24 2:13 6 15 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 RICE 16 12:05 19 62 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 RICE 47 4:29 7 30 FG
6:55 RICE 25 2:35 4 25 Punt
1:19 RICE 17 0:41 7 83 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 1:53 3 -1 Punt
12:46 RICE 28 0:36 3 8 Punt
10:16 RICE 25 2:27 4 -8 Punt
5:00 RICE 20 3:14 6 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 RICE 48 3:34 7 30 FG
10:15 RICE 27 2:24 7 27 Punt
4:15 RICE 36 0:51 3 -11 Punt
0:49 RICE 24 0:47 8 -22 Game

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 34 for 9 yards (17-T.Chamberlain3-N.Smith).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 34
(14:45 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 32 for -2 yards (6-B.Alldredge7-T.Schuman).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32
(13:54 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for -1 yard (6-B.Alldredge).
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 31
(13:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 31 Downed at the RICE 16.

RICE
Owls
 - FG (19 plays, 62 yards, 12:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(13:01 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 19 for 3 yards (7-T.Taylor).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 19
(12:26 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 35 for 16 yards (12-G.Cash).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(11:52 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 41 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 41
(11:11 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 41 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 41
(10:28 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 45 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(9:56 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 46 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 46
(9:14 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 48 for 2 yards (7-T.Taylor).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 48
(8:32 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 45 for 7 yards (12-G.Cash).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(7:53 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 37 for 8 yards (37-N.Eason).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 37
(7:15 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 36 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 36
(6:30 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 37 for -1 yard (7-T.Taylor50-N.Wilder).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - RICE 37
(5:50 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 32 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(5:16 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 35 for -3 yards (26-D.Miller).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 35
(4:38 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to UAB 24 for 11 yards (30-J.Rayam).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 24
(3:49 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 23 for 1 yard (26-D.Miller).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 23
(3:05 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 21 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 9 for 12 yards (12-G.Cash).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 21
(2:16 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 22 for -1 yard (8-T.Marshall).
No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 22
(1:35 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 22 for no gain (10-T.Turner).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - RICE 22
(0:56 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:49 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 64 yards from RICE 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for 24 yards (17-K.Campbell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:42 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 30 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 30
(0:09 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for 1 yard (55-D.Carroll10-K.Orji).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 31
(14:55 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 31 to RICE 32 fair catch by 7-J.Myers. Penalty on UAB 31-K.Harrell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 32.

RICE
Owls
 - FG (7 plays, 30 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(14:44 - 2nd) 16-A.Mason to RICE 45 for -2 yards (12-G.Cash). Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 47. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(14:31 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 37 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 37
(13:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 36 for 1 yard.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 36
(13:06 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (26-D.Miller29-M.Turner).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(12:28 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 27 for -1 yard (26-D.Miller).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 27
(11:49 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 26 for 1 yard (95-M.Stanley22-J.Smith).
+3 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 26
(11:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 23 for 3 yards (31-K.Harrell).
4 & 7 - RICE
(10:22 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on UAB Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 23. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - RICE 18
(10:15 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB
Blazers
 - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:09 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 1-J.Brown.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(10:09 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to RICE 21 for 54 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(9:33 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 15 for 6 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 15
(8:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 12 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 12
(8:16 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 8 for 4 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - UAB 8
(7:47 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 7 for 1 yard (7-T.Schuman).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 7
(7:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:55 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(6:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley to RICE 47 for 22 yards (26-D.Miller).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(6:22 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 49
(5:43 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 49 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner).
Sack
3 & 6 - RICE 49
(5:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at UAB 50 for -1 yard (10-T.Turner).
Punt
4 & 7 - RICE 50
(4:20 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes punts 39 yards from UAB 50 to UAB 11 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11
(4:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 9 for -2 yards (17-T.Chamberlain9-K.Lockhart).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - UAB 9
(3:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 16 for 7 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 16
(2:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 25 for 9 yards (46-G.Grammer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(2:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(2:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 32 for 7 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UAB 32
(1:32 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 32
(1:27 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 51 yards from UAB 32 to RICE 17 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.

RICE
Owls
 - TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 17
(1:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 29 for 12 yards (1-B.Harris). Team penalty on UAB Pass interference declined.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29
(1:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 30-A.Broussard. 30-A.Broussard to RICE 39 for 10 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 10-T.Turner Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at RICE 39. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(1:04 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46
(0:59 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at UAB 36 for 10 yards (29-M.Turner).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(0:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (12-G.Cash).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(0:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Halftime (4 plays, 41 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 42 yards from RICE 35. 20-G.Prince to UAB 33 for 10 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(0:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 45 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 45
(0:25 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to RICE 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 45. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 35
(0:17 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 47 for 12 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+27 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 47
(0:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to RICE 26 for 27 yards.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 40 yards from UAB 35 to RICE 25 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 22 for -3 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 22
(14:20 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 24 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner).
No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 24
(13:39 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 6-K.Griffin. 6-K.Griffin to RICE 24 for no gain (12-G.Cash).
Punt
4 & 11 - RICE 24
(13:07 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 39 yards from RICE 24 Downed at the UAB 37.

UAB
Blazers
 - TD (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+63 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37
(12:56 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:46 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:46 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 60 yards from UAB 35. 7-J.Myers to RICE 28 for 23 yards (37-N.Eason).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(12:40 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 28
(12:35 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Campbell.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 28
(12:28 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 36 for 8 yards (50-N.Wilder). Penalty on RICE 70-J.Woolford Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 2 - RICE 36
(12:10 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 35 yards from RICE 36 Downed at the UAB 29.

UAB
Blazers
 - TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(12:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 29
(11:54 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
+20 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 29
(11:45 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UAB 49 for 20 yards (1-A.Montero).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(11:12 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire. Penalty on RICE 15-A.Bird Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 49. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(11:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to RICE 42 for -1 yard (55-D.Carroll).
+42 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 42
(10:25 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:16 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:16 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(10:16 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 25 for no gain (98-T.Jones).
Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 25
(9:29 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 16-A.Mason False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 25. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - RICE 20
(9:09 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 24 for 4 yards (1-B.Harris).
Sack
3 & 11 - RICE 24
(8:29 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at RICE 17 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll).
Punt
4 & 18 - RICE 17
(7:49 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 59 yards from RICE 17 Downed at the UAB 24.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(7:32 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 24 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 24
(6:53 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to UAB 34 for 10 yards (46-G.Grammer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(6:34 - 3rd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 37 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia17-T.Chamberlain).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 37
(5:57 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 39 for 2 yards (55-D.Carroll).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UAB 39
(5:16 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
Punt
4 & 5 - UAB 39
(5:10 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 61 yards from UAB 39 to RICE End Zone. touchback.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(5:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 30 for 10 yards (22-J.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(4:27 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 31 for 1 yard (12-G.Cash).
Penalty
2 & 9 - RICE 31
(3:27 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 17-K.Campbell False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 31. No Play.
Sack
2 & 14 - RICE 26
(3:09 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at RICE 24 for -2 yards (22-J.Smith37-N.Eason).
Penalty
3 & 16 - RICE 24
(2:27 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 11-J.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 24. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 21 - RICE 19
(2:16 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 20 for 1 yard (44-A.Moultrie).
Punt
4 & 20 - RICE 20
(1:46 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 37 yards from RICE 20 to UAB 43 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB
Blazers
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(1:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 47 for 4 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 47
(1:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 49 for 2 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UAB 49
(0:24 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown runs ob at RICE 48 for 3 yards.
No Gain
4 & 1 - UAB 48
(15:00 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 48 for no gain (9-K.Lockhart).

RICE
Owls
 - FG (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(14:55 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 48 for 4 yards (37-N.Eason).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 48
(14:14 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 44 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
3 & 2 - RICE 44
(13:30 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+20 YD
4 & 2 - RICE 44
(13:25 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at UAB 24 for 20 yards (26-D.Miller).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(12:48 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 26 for -2 yards (90-T.Fair).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 26
(12:09 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 22 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 22
(11:26 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - RICE 22
(11:21 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:14 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 1-J.Brown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(11:14 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(11:07 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 25
(11:01 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for no gain (15-A.Bird).
Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 25
(10:25 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 48 yards from UAB 25 to RICE 27 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(10:15 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 30 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 30
(9:36 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 30
(9:33 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 37 for 7 yards (7-T.Taylor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(9:11 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 1-B.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at RICE 37. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(9:11 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 50 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 50
(8:35 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 50
(8:29 - 4th) 5-W.Green to UAB 46 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll).
Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 46
(7:51 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 44 yards from UAB 46 Downed at the UAB 2.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 2
(7:41 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 10-H.Pittman False start 1 yards enforced at UAB 2. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 11 - UAB 1
(7:41 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 5 for 4 yards (7-T.Schuman).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 5
(7:26 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 10 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 10
(6:49 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 14 for 4 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14
(6:15 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 27 for 13 yards (15-A.Bird).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(5:37 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 31 for 4 yards (10-K.Orji).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 31
(4:56 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 32 for 1 yard (10-K.Orji).
Penalty
3 & 5 - UAB 32
(4:29 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 32. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 27
(4:29 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 27
(4:23 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 27 to RICE 36 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(4:15 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Campbell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 36
(4:07 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete.
Sack
3 & 10 - RICE 36
(4:02 - 4th) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 25 for -11 yards (22-J.Smith).
Punt
4 & 21 - RICE 25
(3:24 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 51 yards from RICE 25 Downed at the UAB 24.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(3:10 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 27 for 3 yards (10-K.Orji).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 27
(2:27 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 29 for 2 yards (7-T.Schuman).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 29
(2:22 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 37 for 8 yards (46-G.Grammer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37
(1:48 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 40 for 3 yards (55-D.Carroll92-E.Garcia).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 40
(1:43 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 39 for -1 yard (9-K.Lockhart).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UAB 39
(1:40 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 39 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge10-K.Orji).
Punt
4 & 8 - UAB 39
(0:57 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 39 to RICE 24 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.

RICE
Owls
 - End of Game (8 plays, -22 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(0:49 - 4th) 5-W.Green complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 40 for 16 yards (8-T.Marshall).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(0:44 - 4th) 5-W.Green scrambles to RICE 47 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).
No Gain
2 & 3 - RICE 47
(0:26 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 47
(0:20 - 4th) 5-W.Green complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 43 for 10 yards (8-T.Marshall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43
(0:13 - 4th) 5-W.Green spikes the ball at UAB 43 for no gain.
Sack
2 & 10 - RICE 43
(0:12 - 4th) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 49 for -8 yards (22-J.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 18 - RICE 49
(0:03 - 4th) 5-W.Green spikes the ball at RICE 49 for no gain.
Int
4 & 18 - RICE 49
(0:02 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-G.Cash at UAB 2. 12-G.Cash to UAB 2 for no gain.
