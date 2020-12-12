|
No. 11 Coastal Carolina survives 42-38 scare against Troy
TROY, Ala. (AP) Jaivon Heiligh caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall with 45 seconds left and No. 11 Coastal Carolina preserved its first perfect regular season with a 42-38 win over Troy on Saturday.
McCall needed just 45 seconds to move the Chanticleers (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt Conference), who didn't have any timeouts, 75 yards for the winning score. He completed all four of his passes on the drive, three of them to Heiligh.
They survived a sandwich game between an upset of then-No. 8 BYU and the league title game against No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Trojans (5-6, 3-4) didn't make it easy for the highest-ranked team to visit Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Backup quarterback Jacob Free, who replaced an injured Gunnar Watson in the fourth quarter, hit Tray Eafford on a 6-yard touchdown with 1:20 left. The play was set up with an interception by star middle linebacker Carlton Martial, who also had 21 tackles.
McCall completed 24 of 29 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Heligh caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two TDs.
McCall also ran for a 2-yard score with 5:03 left for a seemingly safe 35-23 lead.
CJ Marable ran for 120 yards and two scores, including an early 59-yarder, and also caught a touchdown pass.
Watson completed 25 of 37 passes for 260 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Free threw an interception on his first series following a goal line stand by Troy, but he later gave the Trojans a chance.
Kaylon Geiger had 103 receiving yards for Troy and Reggie Todd had 101, including a 41-yard touchdown.
Free led Troy down the field to stay alive, setting up Jamontez Woods' 3-yard touchdown run with 2:48 left.
The Trojans made a short kickoff instead of attempting an onside kick and Martial got the sack.
Free fumbled on a sack by Jeffrey Gunter to end any threat on Troy's final drive.
THE TAKEAWAY
Coastal Carolina: Got off to a fast start and kept its special season perfect with gutty play at the end.
Troy: Managed just three points after getting the ball inside Coastal's 25 on the first two drives, but had first-half scoring drives of 13, 14 and 14 plays. Trojans are 1-3 against ranked teams at home.
LEGASSEY'S LEG
Troy kicker Evan Legassey booted field goals of 42, 28 and 23 yards in the first half. The last one came as time expired to cut it to 21-16 at the half.
MARABLE VS. TROY
Marable has become a bit of a Troy killer. He ran for a touchdown and added the two-point conversion with 30 seconds left last season to give Coastal a 36-35 victory. This time he had 20 carries and three catches.
UP NEXT
Coastal Carolina hosts Louisiana with the Sun Belt title on the line.
Troy closes the regular season against ULM Thursday night.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
G. McCall
10 QB
338 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 40 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Vidal
23 RB
47 RuYds, RuTD, 76 ReYds, 7 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|29
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|17
|21
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|514
|443
|Total Plays
|72
|81
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|89
|Rush Attempts
|43
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|338
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|24-29
|34-55
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-70
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|52
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-55
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|338
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|514
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|24/29
|338
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|20
|120
|2
|59
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|10
|40
|1
|14
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|8
|13
|0
|4
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|4
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|13
|11
|138
|2
|27
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|6
|5
|66
|0
|25
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|5
|3
|47
|1
|20
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|3
|40
|0
|21
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Porter 44 LB
|E. Porter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bruce 1 LB
|S. Bruce
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|45.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|12
|47
|1
|10
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|9
|46
|0
|15
|
J. Free 12 QB
|J. Free
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|12
|9
|103
|0
|20
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|11
|8
|101
|1
|41
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|9
|7
|76
|0
|24
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|5
|4
|42
|1
|17
|
M. Rogers 7 WR
|M. Rogers
|4
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|4
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Lacey 29 WR
|O. Lacey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|14-5
|1.0
|1
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 1 CB
|T. Dunlap
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DT
|L. Medina
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 S
|K. Nixon
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Starling 19 S
|D. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Steward 33 LB
|T. Steward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|3/3
|42
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Martin 43 K
|J. Martin
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 35 for 10 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(14:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 41 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+59 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(13:50 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 55 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd 1-K.Geiger to CC 25 for 61 yards (16-J.Morris).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(13:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 27 for -2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 27(12:55 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 25 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - TROY 25(12:44 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Matts at CC 10. 26-B.Matts to CC 10 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(12:40 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely pushed ob at CC 25 for 15 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:59 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 28 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(11:18 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 47 for 25 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(10:50 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 47 for no gain (21-S.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(10:09 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 40 for 7 yards (8-T.Harris49-A.Showers).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 40(9:30 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at TRY 33 for 7 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(8:51 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to TRY 20 for 13 yards (1-T.Dunlap8-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(8:35 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(8:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 34 yards from CC 35. 84-A.Lewis to TRY 31 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(8:19 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 39 for 8 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 39(8:05 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 42 for 3 yards (5-T.Geiger44-E.Porter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(7:41 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson pushed ob at TRY 49 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 49(7:22 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to CC 49 for 2 yards (44-E.Porter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TROY 49(6:42 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 49 for no gain (44-E.Porter5-T.Geiger).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 49(6:06 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 39 for 10 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(5:49 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 37 for 2 yards (94-J.Gunter5-T.Geiger).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 37(5:26 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to CC 30 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TROY 30(5:03 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 30(5:01 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to CC 26 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer26-B.Matts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(4:46 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to CC 24 for 2 yards (15-J.Clark52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TROY 24(4:18 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TROY 24(4:13 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TROY 24(4:07 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:02 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 40 for 15 yards (1-T.Dunlap4-C.Slocum).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(3:32 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 1 yard (41-J.Solomon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 41(2:48 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 48 for 7 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 48(2:14 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 47 for -1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 47(1:29 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 40 yards from CC 47 Downed at the TRY 13.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(1:17 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 25 for 12 yards (10-A.Spillum43-E.Makonzo).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(0:59 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at TRY 33 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TROY 33(0:37 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 29-O.Lacey.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 33(0:32 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 40 for 7 yards (44-E.Porter23-D.Bush).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(0:18 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 44 for 4 yards (96-K.Roberts15-J.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 44(14:42 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 43 for 13 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(14:31 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 33 for 10 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(14:04 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 29 for 4 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(13:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to CC 21 for 8 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(13:06 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson scrambles to CC 18 for 3 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 18(13:06 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 4 for 14 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TROY 4(12:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Vidal.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 4(12:30 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 40-P.McSweeney.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:07 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 20 for -5 yards (97-A.Pierce). Penalty on TRY 97-A.Pierce Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 20.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(12:01 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(11:13 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 38 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial49-A.Showers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 38(11:05 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 38(10:55 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 51 yards from CC 38. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 11 for no gain (11-K.Burton).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(10:41 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 24 for 13 yards (10-A.Spillum4-K.Gladney).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 24(10:26 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 34 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 34(9:45 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 34 for no gain (52-C.Brewer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 34(9:20 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 37 for 3 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 37(8:58 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 47 for 16 yards (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(8:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 47(8:30 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 32 for 15 yards (26-B.Matts23-D.Bush).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 32(7:55 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to CC 33 for -1 yard (7-D.Strong).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TROY 33(7:36 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 25 for 8 yards (44-E.Porter43-E.Makonzo).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 25(7:14 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs ob at CC 5 for 20 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TROY 5(6:51 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 3 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer5-T.Geiger).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 3(6:09 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 2 for 1 yard (34-T.Gallagher10-A.Spillum).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 2(5:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson to CC 10 FUMBLES. 18-G.Watson to CC 10 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TROY 10(5:30 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 2-R.White.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:27 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 36 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(4:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(4:50 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs ob at TRY 45 for 19 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(4:19 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TRY 43 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 43(3:44 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TRY 36 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial22-K.Nixon).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 36(3:07 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 2-R.White. 2-R.White to TRY 4 for 32 yards (19-D.Starling22-K.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - CSTCAR 4(2:22 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TRY 2 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon2-C.Martial).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(1:44 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 28 for 23 yards (21-J.Killen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(1:32 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 40 for 12 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(1:14 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 48 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher4-K.Gladney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 48(0:54 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 47 for 5 yards (7-D.Strong34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(0:44 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 47(0:39 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 23 for 24 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(0:26 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to CC 16 for 7 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 16(0:15 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 6 FUMBLES (43-E.Makonzo). 2-R.Todd to CC 6 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 6 - TROY 6(0:05 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 38 yards from CC 35 to TRY 27 fair catch by 7-M.Rogers.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(15:00 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 27(14:56 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 34 for 7 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TROY 34(14:34 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TROY 34(14:30 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 46 yards from TRY 34. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 17 for -3 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(14:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 20 for 3 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 20(13:36 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 8 yards (8-T.Harris11-O.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(13:01 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for no gain (8-T.Harris2-C.Martial).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(12:25 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 34 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 34(11:50 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 38 for 4 yards (4-C.Slocum41-J.Solomon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(11:36 - 3rd) Penalty on CC 57-W.Lampkin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(11:03 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 25 for 2 yards (8-T.Harris7-K.Robertson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 25(10:29 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 31 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 31(9:53 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 34 for 3 yards (95-L.Medina41-J.Solomon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(9:24 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 42 for 8 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 42(8:46 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs ob at TRY 37 for 21 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(8:11 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TRY 41 for -4 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 41(7:31 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to TRY 27 for 14 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(6:55 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at TRY 11 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 16(6:03 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TRY 12 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 12(5:27 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown pushed ob at TRY 6 for 6 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 6(4:37 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 44 yards from CC 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 31 for 10 yards (1-S.Bruce13-M.Sudipo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(4:27 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 32 for 1 yard (5-T.Geiger).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 32(4:03 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 44 for 12 yards (5-T.Geiger1-S.Bruce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(3:46 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TROY 44(3:42 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 43 for -1 yard (9-T.Jackson). Penalty on CC 9-T.Jackson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at TRY 44. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 41(3:26 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 3rd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) 99-E.Legassey kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:18 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to CC 32 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(2:43 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 34 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(2:03 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 37 for 3 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(1:33 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 43 for 20 yards (9-R.Jibunor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(0:50 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to TRY 37 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum22-K.Nixon).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 37(0:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to TRY 40 for -3 yards (1-T.Dunlap8-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(15:10 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 49-A.Showers Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 35(15:00 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 34 for 1 yard (9-R.Jibunor2-C.Martial).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(14:16 - 4th) 2-R.White to TRY 30 for 4 yards (4-C.Slocum10-J.McDonald).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(13:44 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 18 for 12 yards (18-R.Steward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(13:01 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to TRY 12 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial9-R.Jibunor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 12(12:23 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 7 for 5 yards (1-C.Marable). Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 7.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 17(12:16 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 11 for 6 yards (10-J.McDonald33-T.Steward).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 11(11:26 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 6 for 5 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(11:06 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to TRY 3 for 3 yards (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(10:24 - 4th) 2-R.White to TRY 1 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald5-W.Choloh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(9:44 - 4th) 2-R.White to TRY 1 for no gain (95-L.Medina).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(8:56 - 4th) 2-R.White to TRY 1 for no gain (21-S.Brown5-W.Choloh).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 1(8:50 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 1(8:45 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 4 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 4(8:10 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-C.Martial. 2-C.Martial runs ob at TRY 12 for 8 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(7:40 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Spillum at CC 41. 10-A.Spillum to TRY 4 for 55 yards (23-K.Vidal).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - CSTCAR 4(7:20 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 3 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(6:34 - 4th) 10-G.McCall sacked at TRY 6 for -3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(5:51 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on TRY 1-T.Dunlap Pass interference 4 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(5:40 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 2 for no gain (4-C.Slocum2-C.Martial).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(5:09 - 4th) 10-G.McCall scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(5:03 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(4:58 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 39 for 14 yards (1-S.Bruce).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(4:44 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 47 for 8 yards (43-E.Makonzo16-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TROY 47(4:24 - 4th) 12-J.Free scrambles to TRY 47 for no gain (34-T.Gallagher4-K.Gladney).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 47(4:00 - 4th) 23-K.Vidal to CC 46 for 7 yards (1-S.Bruce9-T.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(3:48 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore. Penalty on CC 26-B.Matts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(3:36 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 31(3:32 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - TROY 31(3:30 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to CC 14 for 17 yards (1-S.Bruce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 14(3:10 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 14(3:04 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to CC 3 for 11 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TROY 3(2:52 - 4th) 24-J.Woods runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 4th) 9-K.Coale kicks 31 yards from TRY 35 to CC 34 fair catch by 1-C.Marable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(2:48 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 34 for no gain (2-C.Martial10-J.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(2:43 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 36 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald22-K.Nixon).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 36(2:36 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Martial at CC 44. 2-C.Martial to CC 40 for 4 yards (1-C.Marable).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(2:31 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 25 for 15 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(2:15 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 19 for 6 yards (16-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TROY 19(1:53 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 19(1:49 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to CC 10 for 9 yards (16-J.Morris26-B.Matts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(1:36 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 10(1:32 - 4th) 12-J.Free scrambles runs ob at CC 6 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 6(1:24 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:20 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to CC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 44-E.Porter.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:20 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 48 for 27 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(1:05 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at TRY 43 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 43(1:03 - 4th) 10-G.McCall scrambles to TRY 39 for 4 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 39(0:45 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely pushed ob at TRY 23 for 16 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(0:40 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(0:35 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Vidal.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(0:28 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TROY 25(0:24 - 4th) 12-J.Free sacked at TRY 19 for -6 yards FUMBLES (94-J.Gunter). 9-T.Jackson to TRY 19 for no gain.
