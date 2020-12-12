|
|
|UNC
|MIAMI
No. 20 UNC runs wild, rolls past No. 9 Miami 62-26
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and No. 20 North Carolina embarrassed No. 9 Miami 62-26 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Per the NCAA, it was the seventh time that two teammates each ran for at least 200 yards, the first since 2016 and the first such instance in ACC history.
And the numbers only got worse for Miami (8-2, 7-2). Carter and Williams's combined total topped the NCAA's listed FBS record for teammates, set on Nov. 30 when Jaret Patterson (409) and Kevin Marks (97) rushed for 506 for Buffalo against Kent State.
North Carolina finished with 778 yards - the most ever yielded by Miami and a Tar Heels record - and 554 yards rushing, also the most allowed in Hurricanes history. Sam Howell threw for a score, ran for a score and caught a TD pass for the Tar Heels.
It was the third-most points allowed in Miami history, the most since 66 for Syracuse in 1998. The record is 70 by Texas A&M in 1944.
D'Eriq King completed 18 of 30 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which had won five in a row and probably lost any hope of playing in the Orange Bowl.
It was 34-10 at the half, and North Carolina kept the ball for 7 minutes, 36 seconds on the opening drive of the third quarter - chewing up clock and adding to the margin when Howell stretched the tip of the ball onto the goal line for another Tar Heel touchdown, capping a 13-play drive.
Howell caught a TD pass on a trick play in the third quarter, and his streak of games with a touchdown pass - now 24 and representing his entire college career - was extended when he found Kamari Morales with 11:00 left for a 55-26 lead.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina: The Heels have never made an Orange Bowl appearance and haven't played in a New Year's Six bowl since 2001. Those statements might not be true for much longer. If ACC finalists Notre Dame and Clemson both go to the College Football Playoff semifinals - a real possibility - an Orange Bowl berth goes to the league's next highest-ranked team by the CFP committee. And when those rankings are updated Tuesday night, the Tar Heels will more than likely jump the Hurricanes; Miami was No. 10 in those rankings this past week, seven spots clear of North Carolina.
Miami: King remains the biggest bright spot for Miami. He now has more than 300 passes for the Hurricanes, which qualifies him for the school's all-time lists - and at this rate, he would pass Bernie Kosar's career completion percentage record.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Pretty simple: Miami will fall, and North Carolina will rise.
CLOSE ARRIVAL
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit's morning started at West Point, where he and the ''College GameDay'' crew were broadcasting in advance of Saturday's Army-Navy game. He finished the show in a helicopter that was carrying him from the United States Military Academy to Teterboro Airport, where he hopped in a private jet for the flight to Miami. The plane landed at 2:59 p.m., just 42 minutes before kickoff.
UP NEXT
Both teams await bowl announcements on Dec. 20.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
M. Carter
8 RB
308 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 9 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
D. King
1 QB
239 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 53 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|15
|Rushing
|22
|4
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|778
|314
|Total Plays
|75
|59
|Avg Gain
|10.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|554
|75
|Rush Attempts
|55
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.1
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|224
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|15-20
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|7-68
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|6
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-13.0
|6-48.5
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|554
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|778
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|24
|308
|2
|65
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|23
|236
|3
|65
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|4
|5
|1
|5
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|5
|4
|167
|0
|87
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|4
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|9
|0
|13
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Pinder Jr. 55 DL
|C. Pinder Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Watts 2 DB
|B. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 LB
|K. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Spottsville 14 DB
|W. Spottsville
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|2/3
|25
|8/8
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|1.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|18/30
|239
|2
|1
|
T. Van Dyke 19 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|11
|53
|0
|15
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|10
|24
|1
|14
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Van Dyke 19 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|8
|6
|140
|1
|76
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|10
|6
|77
|1
|19
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|5
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holley 98 DL
|J. Holley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Balom 27 S
|B. Balom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huff 9 LB
|A. Huff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blissett Jr. 92 DL
|J. Blissett Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 90 DL
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 25 S
|K. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 33 DL
|C. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1/1
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|6
|48.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|3
|24.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 21 for 21 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(14:54 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 21(14:47 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 36 for 15 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:21 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to NC 47 for 17 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(14:10 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to NC 41 for 6 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 41(13:52 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 41(13:43 - 1st) 1-D.King to NC 36 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt98-K.Hester).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(13:30 - 1st) 1-D.King to NC 29 for 7 yards (98-K.Hester).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 29(13:08 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to NC 29 for no gain (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 29(12:34 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to NC 29 for no gain (51-R.Vohasek42-T.Hopper).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 29(11:52 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:46 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 37 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(11:21 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to MFL 12 for 51 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(10:52 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to MFL 15 for -3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 15(10:09 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to MFL 3 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden26-G.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 3(9:34 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 2 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UNC 2(8:56 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 1 for 1 yard (44-B.Jennings96-J.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UNC 2(8:18 - 1st) 25-J.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(8:53 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins kicks 50 yards from NC 50 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(8:53 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 18 for -7 yards (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MIAMI 18(8:31 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - MIAMI 18(8:25 - 1st) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 26 for 8 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 26(7:40 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 45 yards from MFL 26 to NC 29 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(7:32 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 32 for 3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 32(6:52 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 41 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(6:42 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 36 for 23 yards (2-Q.Roche21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(6:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 36(6:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to MFL 40 for -4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - UNC 40(5:59 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown INTERCEPTED by 8-D.Ivey at MFL 21. 8-D.Ivey to MFL 22 for 1 yard. Team penalty on MFL 12 players 5 yards enforced at MFL 40. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 35(5:38 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to MFL 21 for 14 yards (8-D.Ivey). Team penalty on MFL Offside declined.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(5:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to MFL 8 for 13 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - UNC 8(4:39 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to MFL 4 for 4 yards (8-D.Ivey15-J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 4(4:12 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to MFL 1 for 3 yards (4-K.Smith26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UNC 1(3:26 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 1 for no gain (5-A.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNC 1(2:37 - 1st) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:33 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 44 for 19 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(2:15 - 1st) 9-B.Jordan to MFL 44 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:42 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to NC 44 for 12 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:22 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:15 - 1st) 1-D.King to NC 37 for 7 yards (0-J.Conley98-K.Hester).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 37(0:52 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to NC 35 for 2 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 35(0:32 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to NC 35 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:15 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 26 for 1 yard (21-C.Surratt). Penalty on MFL 9-B.Jordan Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 26.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 19 - MIAMI 16(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 22 for 6 yards (17-C.Collins0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 22(14:42 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins. Penalty on MFL 62-J.Williams Illegal use of hands declined.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 22(14:38 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 30 for 8 yards (56-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30(13:59 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 50 yards from MFL 30 to the NC 20 downed by 26-G.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(13:46 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 25 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+65 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 25(13:25 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 10 for 65 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(12:39 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 9 for 1 yard (44-B.Jennings).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 9(12:11 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 7 for 2 yards (44-B.Jennings6-S.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 7(11:37 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 4 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UNC 4(10:48 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:48 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:41 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 29 for 4 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 29(10:16 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 60-Z.Nelson False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 29. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 24(9:52 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 15 for -9 yards (12-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:08 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 44 yards from MFL 25. 5-D.Newsome to NC 40 for 9 yards. Team penalty on MFL False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 25. Team penalty on MFL Holding offsetting. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(8:43 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 33 for no gain (1-N.Silvera). Penalty on MFL 1-N.Silvera Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NC 33. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(8:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to MFL 37 for 15 yards (21-B.Bolden3-G.Frierson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(7:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 25 for 12 yards (26-G.Hall21-B.Bolden).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(7:18 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:09 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 30 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(6:50 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 40 for 10 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(6:34 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 38 for -2 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - UNC 38(6:03 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 33 for -5 yards (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UNC 33(5:15 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UNC 33(5:10 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 53 yards from MFL 33. 5-D.Newsome to NC 8 for -6 yards (23-T.Couch12-J.Harvey).
|Result
|Play
|+87 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(4:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to MFL 5 for 87 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 5(4:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown. Penalty on MFL 8-D.Ivey Pass interference 3 yards enforced at MFL 5. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2(4:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at MFL 8 for -6 yards (15-J.Phillips2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 8(3:43 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 8 for no gain (23-T.Couch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 8(3:15 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MIAMI 8(3:09 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(3:05 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to MFL 30 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(2:49 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 30 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(2:25 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 44 for 14 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(2:11 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 46 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 46(1:48 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to NC 43 for 11 yards (2-B.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(1:26 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to NC 40 for 3 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 40(0:59 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to NC 29 for 11 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(0:48 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 44-J.Gemmel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 29.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 14(0:48 - 2nd) 1-D.King to NC 9 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt17-C.Collins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 9(0:48 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to NC 3 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UNC 3(0:40 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to NC 1 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 1(0:19 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to NC 2 for -1 yard (20-T.Grimes14-W.Spottsville).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 2(0:14 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 48 for 23 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(14:37 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 46 for -2 yards (96-J.Ford).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 46(14:08 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to MFL 42 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(13:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42(13:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green to MFL 37 for 5 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 37(12:51 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 36 for 1 yard (2-Q.Roche5-A.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 36(12:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to MFL 31 for 5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(11:39 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 32 for -1 yard (1-N.Silvera).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 32(11:09 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 8-M.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - MIAMI 37(10:44 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 32 for 5 yards. Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 37. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 26 - MIAMI 47(10:21 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 20 for 27 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(9:49 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 21 for -1 yard (17-W.Steed). Penalty on NC 68-B.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 20. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAMI 30(9:15 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 11 for 19 yards (5-A.Carter23-T.Couch).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 11(8:46 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 4 for 7 yards (91-J.Miller3-G.Frierson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4(8:10 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 2 for 2 yards (91-J.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 2(7:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:24 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 24 for -1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+76 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 24(0:65 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:49 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to NC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(6:49 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 40 for 15 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(6:20 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 17 for 43 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(5:37 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 14 for 3 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 14(4:56 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 20 for -6 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 20(4:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - MIAMI 20(4:07 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(4:02 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 29 for 9 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|Int
|
2 & 1 - UNC 29(3:45 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins INTERCEPTED by 20-T.Grimes at NC 24. 20-T.Grimes to NC 24 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(3:36 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 27(2:55 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 15 for 58 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(2:10 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 14 for 1 yard (92-J.Blissett96-J.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 14(1:40 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 14 for no gain (53-Z.McCloud92-J.Blissett).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 14(0:55 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 2 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden23-T.Couch).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2(0:03 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 1 for 1 yard (96-J.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 1(15:00 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to MFL 1 for no gain (2-Q.Roche92-J.Blissett).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 1(14:23 - 4th) 4-R.Groves complete to 7-S.Howell. 7-S.Howell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 32 for 32 yards (95-J.Kim).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(14:09 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 34 for 2 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 34(13:40 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 34(13:37 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to NC 39 for 27 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(13:19 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to NC 25 for 14 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(13:00 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to NC 6 for 19 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(12:48 - 4th) 23-C.Harris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:42 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to NC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 11 yards from MFL 35. 2-D.Brown to MFL 46 for no gain.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(12:42 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to MFL 8 for 38 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIAMI 8(11:55 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to MFL 5 for 3 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5(11:12 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 5(11:06 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 88-K.Morales. 88-K.Morales runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:00 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 25(10:53 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNC 25(10:51 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNC 25(10:44 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 50 yards from MFL 25 to NC 25 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:37 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 27 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(9:53 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to MFL 48 for 25 yards (12-J.Harvey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(9:07 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green to MFL 38 for 10 yards (98-J.Holley6-S.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(8:21 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to MFL 31 for 7 yards (27-B.Balom98-J.Holley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 31(7:35 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to MFL 24 for 7 yards (90-Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:51 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to MFL 17 for 7 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 17(6:01 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to MFL 14 for 3 yards (12-J.Harvey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(5:17 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to MFL 7 for 7 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 7(4:48 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to MFL 1 for 6 yards (25-K.Washington).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIAMI 1(4:04 - 4th) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 19 for 19 yards (15-L.Hollins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 19(3:58 - 4th) 19-T.Van Dyke incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Chaney.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 19(3:52 - 4th) 19-T.Van Dyke incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UNC 19(3:42 - 4th) 19-T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 12 for -7 yards (55-C.Pinder).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UNC 12(2:55 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 55 yards from MFL 12 Downed at the NC 33. Penalty on MFL 7-A.Blades Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NC 45.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(2:41 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MFL 32 for 8 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 32(1:55 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MFL 31 for 1 yard (9-A.Huff33-C.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 31(1:15 - 4th) 21-E.Green to MFL 29 for 2 yards (98-J.Holley).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(0:30 - 4th) 6-J.Criswell to MFL 35 for -6 yards.
