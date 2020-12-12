|
|
|USC
|UCLA
Slovis throws 5 touchdowns, No. 16 USC rallies to beat UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Kedon Slovis threw an 8-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 16 seconds left for his fifth passing TD of the game, and No. 16 Southern California rallied from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to beat UCLA 43-38 on Saturday night.
UCLA took a 38-36 lead with 52 seconds remaining on Nicholas Barr-Mira's 43-yard field goal, but USC (5-0) answered quickly.
Gary Bryant returned the kickoff 63 yards to the Bruins 43, Slovis connected with Tyler Vaughns on a 35-yard reception and St. Brown caught his second TD of the game on the next play.
Slovis completed 30 of 47 passes for 344 yards with two touchdowns each to St. Brown and Drake London. Vaughns caught eight passes for 110 yards and Vavae Malepeai ran for 110 yards in the 90th Crosstown Showdown.
The Trojans clinched the Pac-12 South title earlier in the day when Utah beat Colorado.
The Trojans trailed 28-10 early in the third quarter before scoring touchdowns on five of their seven second-half drives. USC was still down 35-23 at the start of the fourth quarter before Malapei's 10-yard run, and London scored his second TD on a 9-yard reception. USC went for two after London's score but couldn't convert.
USC was able to rally due to UCLA (3-3) mistakes. The Bruins twice turned it over on downs, fumbled on a fake punt and Dorian Thompson-Robinson was picked off.
Thompson-Robinson was 30 of 36 for 364 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Demetric Felton rushed for 90 yards and had two TDs receiving, and Craig Dulcich had eight receptions for 167 yards.
After Brittain Brown's 15-yard run put the Bruins up by more than two touchdowns, USC scored 13 straight points on Slovis' TD passes to Vaughns and St. Brown. The Bruins went up 35-23 when Thompson-Robinson connected with Dulcich for a 69-yard score one play after Slovis was intercepted by Stephan Blaylock.
Felton gave the Bruins a 14-0 lead with 8:41 remaining in the first half on a 21-yard reception. After USC scored 10 straight points which included a 65-yard connection from Slovis to London, Felton put UCLA up 21-10 at halftime on a 12-yard grab with 20 seconds remaining in the first half.
STREAKING
Talanoa Hufanga intercepted a pass for the fourth straight game during the fourth quarter, which led to London's second touchdown.
RARE SCORE
Fernea, a redshirt senior, scored only the second touchdown of his career on a quick screen pass that went for 33 yards.
The Bruins lined up trips left and Fernea got great blocks from Dulcich and Logan Loya to go untouched. It was only his second reception of the season and eighth of his career.
PLAY OF THE GAME
London put the Trojans on the board with one of the best individual effort plays of the season. On second-and-14 from the USC 35, Slovis stepped up in the pocket and found London downfield.
The sophomore caught it at the UCLA 33 and then shed six tackles en route to the end zone, including four attempts at trying to take him down in the final 10 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: The Trojans had a tough game but should go up a couple spots in the rankings.
UCLA: When the Bruins play clean football, they are usually able to win, but too many mistakes in the second half allowed the Trojans to rally and win for the second straight season.
UP NEXT
USC: Will host Pac-12 championship game on Friday vs. Washington.
UCLA: TBA
---
Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Slovis
9 QB
344 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -11 RuYds
|
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
364 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 50 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|27
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-18
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|444
|549
|Total Plays
|80
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|185
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|344
|364
|Comp. - Att.
|30-47
|30-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|26
|40
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-26
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|344
|PASS YDS
|364
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|549
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|30/47
|344
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|19
|110
|1
|19
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|7
|5
|0
|6
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|4
|-11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|14
|8
|128
|1
|38
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|7
|5
|97
|2
|65
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|15
|10
|73
|2
|16
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|4
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|13-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Croom 17 S
|M. Croom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|1/2
|42
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|51.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|56.0
|56
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|30/36
|364
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|21
|90
|0
|40
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|10
|50
|0
|22
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|7
|34
|1
|15
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|9
|8
|167
|1
|69
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|10
|8
|63
|0
|16
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|5
|5
|47
|2
|21
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|4
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|6
|5
|11
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|8-3
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pitts 47 DB
|S. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 26 LB
|L. Toailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|43
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|2
|43.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|20.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 32 for 7 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 32(14:19 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown pushed ob at USC 37 for 5 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(13:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 37(13:52 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London pushed ob at USC 41 for 4 yards (7-M.Osling).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - USC 41(13:19 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 50 for 9 yards (1-J.Shaw). Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 41. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 16 - USC 31(12:49 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown INTERCEPTED by 37-Q.Lake at UCLA 48. 37-Q.Lake to UCLA 48 for no gain (8-A.St. Brown15-D.London).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(12:40 - 1st) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at USC 48 for 4 yards (2-O.Griffin). Penalty on UCLA 83-D.Priebe Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 48.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 16 - UCLA 42(12:32 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs ob at UCLA 49 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 49(12:02 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 50 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 50(11:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to USC 49 for 1 yard (4-M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 49(10:46 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 39 yards from USC 49 to USC 10 fair catch by 8-A.St. Brown.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 10(10:39 - 1st) 1-G.Bryant to USC 4 for -6 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - USC 4(10:06 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 14 for 10 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 14(9:21 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown pushed ob at USC 30 for 16 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 30(8:51 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 38 for 8 yards (33-B.Calvert24-Q.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 38(8:09 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 38 for no gain (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USC 38(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - USC 38(7:26 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 47 yards from USC 38 to UCLA 15 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(7:18 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 22 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 22(6:51 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 26 for 4 yards (10-R.Goforth8-C.Steele).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(6:23 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 29 for 3 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 29(5:50 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 43 for 14 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(5:19 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 47 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 47(4:46 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to USC 48 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 48(4:25 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 45 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(3:59 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to USC 41 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga10-R.Goforth).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 41(3:29 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to USC 33 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga31-H.Echols).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(3:11 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 36-E.Fernea. 36-E.Fernea runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:05 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 28 for 3 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(2:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs ob at USC 35 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(2:05 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 41 for 6 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 41(1:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to UCLA 49 for 10 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(1:07 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 49(1:00 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 38 for 11 yards (33-B.Calvert1-J.Shaw).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(0:36 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 30 for 8 yards (37-Q.Lake4-S.Blaylock).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 30(0:19 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 29 for 1 yard (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 29(0:01 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 22 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(15:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Falo.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 22(14:56 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 25 for -3 yards (45-M.Agude).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - USC 25(14:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at UCLA 28 for -3 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - USC 28(13:39 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(13:33 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 30 for 2 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 30(13:05 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 34 for 4 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 34(12:38 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 34(12:32 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 47 yards from UCLA 34 to the USC 19 downed by 20-G.Liddell.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(12:20 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 29 for 10 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(11:59 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 29(11:54 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert92-O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USC 32(11:14 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - USC 32(11:08 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 57 yards from USC 32. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 39 for 28 yards (24-B.Griffiths).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(10:53 - 2nd) 2-K.Philips to UCLA 46 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 46(10:30 - 2nd) 2-K.Philips to USC 47 for 7 yards (8-C.Steele21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(9:59 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to USC 37 for 10 yards (8-C.Steele26-K.Mauga).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(9:46 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to USC 36 for 1 yard (26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 36(9:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to USC 36 for no gain (2-O.Griffin4-M.Williams). Penalty on USC 2-O.Griffin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USC 36.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(8:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(8:41 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 39 for 14 yards (3-R.Williams37-Q.Lake).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(8:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 35 for -4 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+65 YD
|
2 & 14 - USC 35(7:56 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(7:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 29 for 4 yards (31-H.Echols).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 29(7:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips INTERCEPTED by 21-I.Pola-Mao at UCLA 28. 21-I.Pola-Mao to UCLA 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(6:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to UCLA 22 for 6 yards (32-W.Nimmo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 22(6:27 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to UCLA 19 for 3 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 19(6:05 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 12 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 12(5:43 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 17 for -5 yards (37-Q.Lake). Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 12. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 25 - USC 27(5:19 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at UCLA 36 for -9 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 34 - USC 36(4:43 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 29 for 7 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 27 - USC 29(4:09 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 25 for 4 yards (45-M.Agude).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - USC 25(3:33 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(3:26 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 33 for 8 yards (4-M.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 33(3:08 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 37 for 4 yards (99-D.Jackson49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(2:43 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 39 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 39(2:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson pushed ob at USC 39 for 22 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(1:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to USC 36 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao4-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 36(1:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips pushed ob at USC 30 for 6 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 30(1:13 - 2nd) 22-K.Jones pushed ob at USC 20 for 10 yards (4-M.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(1:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 4 for 16 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao2-O.Griffin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - UCLA 4(0:53 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at USC 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(0:53 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to USC 9 for no gain (26-K.Mauga).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 9(0:34 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to USC 12 for -3 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 12(0:27 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:20 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 31 for 6 yards (47-S.Pitts).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 29 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 29(14:39 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 35 for 6 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(14:07 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to USC 25 for 40 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao15-T.Hufanga).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(13:42 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to USC 24 for 1 yard (26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USC 24(13:28 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to USC 24 for no gain (4-M.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - USC 24(12:47 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 15 for 9 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(12:35 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(12:28 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 30 for 5 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 30(12:08 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 34 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 34(11:50 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 38 for 4 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(11:29 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 38(11:22 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 49 for 11 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(10:59 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 38 for 13 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(10:34 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 22-K.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(10:25 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 28 for 3 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu31-H.Echols).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(9:56 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 38 for 10 yards (8-C.Steele).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(9:32 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 36 for -2 yards (2-O.Griffin4-M.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 36(9:10 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 35 for -1 yard (99-D.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - USC 35(8:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 44 for 9 yards (8-C.Steele).
|-13 YD
|
4 & 4 - USC 44(8:11 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers to UCLA 31 FUMBLES (17-M.Croom). 21-I.Pola-Mao to UCLA 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(8:03 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to UCLA 22 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 22(7:39 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 16 for 6 yards (24-Q.Knight). Penalty on USC 75-A.Vera-Tucker Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 16.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 26(7:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 26(6:58 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns pushed ob at UCLA 9 for 17 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 26(6:58 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns pushed ob at UCLA 19 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(6:43 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 17 for 2 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 17(6:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to UCLA 14 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 14(5:34 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 7 for 7 yards (0-D.Sellers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCLA 7(5:03 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 3 for 4 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 3(4:47 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 3 for no gain (37-Q.Lake).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 3(4:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 29-V.Malepeai.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 22-K.Jones.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(4:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 22 for -3 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - USC 22(3:30 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 27 for 5 yards (8-C.Steele21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - USC 27(3:01 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 40 for 13 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(2:43 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs ob at UCLA 48 for 8 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 48(2:34 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 44 for -4 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 44(2:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 49 for 5 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 49(1:48 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 46 for -3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(1:44 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 46(1:37 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 46(1:31 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Blaylock at UCLA 31. 4-S.Blaylock to UCLA 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:16 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 44 for 19 yards (37-Q.Lake24-Q.Knight).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(0:49 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai pushed ob at UCLA 47 for 9 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 47(0:09 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 40 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(15:00 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to UCLA 40 for no gain (35-C.Jones37-Q.Lake).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(14:28 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 31 for 9 yards (33-B.Calvert7-M.Osling).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 31(14:10 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 28 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(13:29 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at UCLA 35 for -7 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - UCLA 35(13:02 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to UCLA 30 for 5 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 30(12:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek. Penalty on UCLA 92-O.Odighizuwa Offside declined. Penalty on UCLA 24-Q.Knight Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(12:28 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 10 for 5 yards (0-D.Sellers58-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 10(11:49 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 10(11:45 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(11:40 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to UCLA 38 for 13 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(11:11 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 38(11:05 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 42 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga10-R.Goforth).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - USC 42(10:29 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at UCLA 46. 15-T.Hufanga runs 46 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USC 50-N.Figueroa Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at UCLA 15.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(10:19 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 22 for 8 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 22(9:45 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 21 for 1 yard (45-M.Agude4-S.Blaylock).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 21(8:57 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to UCLA 19 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight91-O.Ogbonnia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:30 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:25 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:20 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 40-C.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 19. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 14(8:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek. Penalty on UCLA 45-M.Agude Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 14. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(8:17 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:09 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 2 for no gain (37-Q.Lake).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 22-K.Jones.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(8:09 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 25 for no gain (50-N.Figueroa49-T.Tuipulotu).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(7:39 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 24 for -1 yard (15-T.Hufanga).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - USC 24(7:02 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to UCLA 44 for 20 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(6:33 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 44(6:24 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to USC 46 for 10 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(5:58 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at USC 38 for 8 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - USC 38(5:42 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Thompson-Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at USC 38. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 43(5:22 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to USC 45 for -2 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - USC 45(4:55 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 37 for 8 yards (8-C.Steele).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USC 37(4:25 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to USC 37 for no gain (31-H.Echols15-T.Hufanga).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(4:18 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 39 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 39(3:36 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 39 FUMBLES (35-C.Jones). 91-O.Ogbonnia to USC 39 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 39(3:36 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 39 for no gain (35-C.Jones92-O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 39(3:18 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 39(3:12 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 49 yards from USC 39. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 24 for 12 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(3:01 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 28 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga10-R.Goforth).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 28(2:38 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 47 for 19 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(2:29 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson pushed ob at USC 32 for 21 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(2:12 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 34 for -2 yards (4-M.Williams49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 34(1:42 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 24 for 10 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 24(1:00 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 25 for -1 yard (99-D.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - USC 25(0:56 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 64 yards from UCLA 35. 1-G.Bryant to UCLA 43 for 56 yards (3-R.Williams).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(0:43 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 8 for 35 yards (7-M.Osling37-Q.Lake).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - UCLA 8(0:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 22-K.Jones.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:16 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 48 for 23 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(0:09 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to USC 42 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(0:03 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
