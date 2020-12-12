|
|
|HOU
|MEMP
White, Memphis overcome Houston rally for 30-27 win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Riley Patterson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Memphis a 30-27 win over Houston following the Cougars' improbable comeback on Saturday.
Trailing 27-6 at the end of third, Houston's Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes around his 19-yard scoring run in the final quarter to tie it at 27 with less than a half-minute left to play.
Tune threw a 13-yard score to Marquez Stevenson early in the fourth after a 10-play, 75-yard drive. His touchdown on the ground came five minutes later with 8:01 remaining. The game-tying drive ended when Tune threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Bryson Smith with 28 seconds to go. On the 15-play, 70-yard march, the Cougars had two conversions on fourth down to keep the drive going.
Brady White responded to lead Memphis (7-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) on a 5-play, 46-yard drive to set up Patterson. The Tigers were aided by a 15-yard pass interference play on Thabo Mwaniki as he defended Calvin Austin III.
White found Austin two plays later on a 22-yard reception in which the receiver bent backwards across his body and appeared to injure his leg.
With the win, Memphis finished a second consecutive season undefeated at home for the first time in program history.
White, who threw for 246 yards, became the program's all-time leading passer with 10,406 yards. He moved past Danny Wimprine who played from 2001-04. His two touchdowns against Houston (3-4, 3-3) gave him 87 for his career and the win as a starter was his 27th; both Memphis records.
Tune led Houston with 270 yards passing.
---
|
|
C. Tune
3 QB
270 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 34 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
B. White
3 QB
246 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|19
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|5-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|407
|310
|Total Plays
|84
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|59
|Rush Attempts
|35
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|270
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|30-49
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|5-36.4
|Return Yards
|36
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|30/49
|270
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|15
|70
|0
|13
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|10
|34
|1
|19
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|6
|12
|0
|5
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|9
|5
|84
|0
|34
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|7
|6
|64
|0
|17
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|8
|5
|37
|1
|18
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|7
|4
|29
|1
|13
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|7
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|5
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Stuard 0 LB
|G. Stuard
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Hypolite 17 S
|H. Hypolite
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 40 LB
|J. Carmouche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 93 DL
|A. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 49 DL
|T. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 24 LB
|M. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 16 CB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|2/2
|29
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|4
|39.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|22/35
|246
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|11
|27
|0
|10
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|8
|23
|0
|14
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|5
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|4
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|11
|7
|74
|1
|25
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|4
|4
|54
|0
|40
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|5
|3
|46
|1
|36
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|4
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hassell 83 TE
|J. Hassell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Wilson 45 TE
|K. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 37 DE
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 46 DE
|C. Mashburn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown Jr. 3 LB
|K. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Allen 60 DL
|L. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cartwright 95 DL
|J. Cartwright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. White 92 DL
|M. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 99 DL
|K. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|3/3
|49
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|5
|36.4
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 38 for 13 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:42 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 7 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 45(14:18 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to MEM 49 for 6 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(13:44 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to MEM 41 for 8 yards (40-T.Pickens23-J.Russell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 41(13:14 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to MEM 31 for 10 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(12:50 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to MEM 30 for 1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 30(12:07 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to MEM 23 for 7 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 23(11:19 - 1st) 34-M.Car to MEM 24 for -1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - HOU 24(10:35 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to MEM 19 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(10:15 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to MEM 10 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 10(9:36 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to MEM 8 for 2 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(8:59 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to MEM 11 for -3 yards (10-M.Joseph23-J.Russell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 11(8:27 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles to MEM 11 for no gain (10-M.Joseph). Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HOU 11(8:06 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - HOU 11(8:02 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:57 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to MEM 25 for no gain (0-G.Stuard).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:30 - 1st) 18-T.Washington to MEM 23 for -2 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - MEMP 23(7:12 - 1st) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 18 for -5 yards (98-P.Turner).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MEMP 18(6:39 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 37 yards from MEM 18 Downed at the HOU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(6:29 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 48 for 3 yards (23-J.Russell). Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 45. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 35(6:10 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 40 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - HOU 40(5:40 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - HOU 40(5:34 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Car.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - HOU 40(5:29 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 32 yards from HOU 40 to MEM 28 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(5:21 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 36 for 8 yards (2-D.Anderson28-T.Mwaniki).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 36(5:20 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 33 for -3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 33(4:45 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to MEM 38 for 5 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(4:30 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 40 for 2 yards (93-A.Bell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 40(4:00 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 47 for 7 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 47(3:07 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to HOU 48 for 5 yards (95-J.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:46 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:40 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 28-A.Martin.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:35 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 0-G.Stuard Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at HOU 48. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(2:35 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to HOU 22 for 11 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(2:17 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to HOU 22 for no gain (93-A.Bell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 22(1:43 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to HOU 15 for 7 yards (0-G.Stuard17-H.Hypolite).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 15(1:03 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to HOU 16 for -1 yard (6-D.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 16(0:25 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from MEM 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 28 for 26 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(0:15 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 27 for -1 yard (30-R.Owens). Penalty on HOU 71-M.Banes Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 18(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 20 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - HOU 20(14:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 29 for 9 yards (95-J.Cartwright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - HOU 29(14:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - HOU 29(14:01 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 46 yards from HOU 29 out of bounds at the MEM 25.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to HOU 35 for 40 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:32 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to HOU 36 for -1 yard (40-J.Carmouche).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 36(13:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Hastings INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Jones at HOU 6. 8-M.Jones runs ob at HOU 28 for 22 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(12:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 41 for 13 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(12:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 45 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 45(11:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to MEM 50 for 5 yards (37-J.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 50(11:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to MEM 49 for 1 yard (60-L.Allen92-M.White).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(10:45 - 2nd) 5-M.Stevenson to MEM 35 for 14 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(10:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to MEM 18 for 17 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(9:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to MEM 10 for 8 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 10(9:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to MEM 12 for -2 yards (37-J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HOU 12(8:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - HOU 12(8:20 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(8:14 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to MEM 30 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(7:49 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 32 for 2 yards (24-M.Robinson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(7:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 86-C.Prieskorn. 86-C.Prieskorn to MEM 48 for 16 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(7:05 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to HOU 42 for 10 yards (6-D.Williams).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(6:45 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to HOU 6 for 36 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MEMP 6(6:29 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to HOU 7 for -1 yard (0-G.Stuard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 7(5:55 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to HOU 4 for 3 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 4(5:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 4-N.Dell to HOU 25 for 25 yards (26-M.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(5:08 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Q.Johnson at MEM 36. 15-Q.Johnson to MEM 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(4:59 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 40 for 4 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 40(4:35 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 40(4:33 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 39 for -1 yard (8-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 39(3:57 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 35 yards from MEM 39. 8-M.Jones to HOU 40 for 14 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(3:47 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 50 for 10 yards (30-R.Owens15-Q.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(3:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to MEM 38 for 12 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(3:11 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to MEM 25 for 13 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:53 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to MEM 21 for 4 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 21(2:12 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to MEM 16 for 5 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 16(1:38 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to MEM 13 for 3 yards (3-K.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(1:22 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to MEM 13 for no gain (94-J.Dorceus99-K.Robinson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 13(0:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to MEM 17 FUMBLES. 37-J.Allen runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(0:31 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 26 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 26(0:07 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 19 for -7 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin pushed ob at MEM 50 for 25 yards (8-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(14:43 - 3rd) 3-B.White to MEM 50 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 50(14:12 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to HOU 44 for 6 yards (6-D.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 44(13:35 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to HOU 31 for 13 yards (40-J.Carmouche).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(13:20 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 31(13:13 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 31(13:07 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to HOU 17 for 14 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(12:43 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to HOU 15 for 2 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 15(11:50 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 16 for 16 yards (16-N.Augustus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(11:40 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 16(11:37 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 20 for 4 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 20(11:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 30 for 10 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(10:51 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 35 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 35(10:14 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 77-K.Murphy False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 35. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 30(9:59 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to MEM 49 for 21 yards (30-R.Owens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(9:37 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 49(9:33 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to MEM 50 for -1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 50(9:03 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MEMP 50(8:57 - 3rd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 36 yards from MEM 50 to the MEM 14 downed by 21-S.Sneed.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(8:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 86-C.Prieskorn. 86-C.Prieskorn to MEM 19 for 5 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 19(8:20 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 21 for 2 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 21(7:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 26 for 5 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(7:21 - 3rd) 3-B.White to MEM 22 FUMBLES. 3-B.White to MEM 17 for no gain. Penalty on HOU 12-D.Anenih Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MEM 26. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(7:02 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to MEM 46 for 5 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 46(6:21 - 3rd) 3-B.White scrambles to HOU 47 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(5:46 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to HOU 47 for no gain (49-T.Payne).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 47(5:08 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 47(5:05 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to HOU 40 for 7 yards (8-M.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - HOU 40(4:20 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to HOU 35 for 5 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(3:35 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to HOU 39 for -4 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - HOU 39(2:56 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to HOU 41 for -2 yards (8-M.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - HOU 41(2:25 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to HOU 31 for 10 yards (8-M.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - HOU 31(2:21 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 4-N.Dell to HOU 25 for 25 yards (16-C.Mashburn).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:10 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 30 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(1:40 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 31 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 31(1:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs ob at HOU 38 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 31(1:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs ob at HOU 38 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(0:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 38(0:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to MEM 28 for 34 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(0:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 28(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to MEM 27 for 1 yard (46-C.Mashburn).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 27(14:25 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to MEM 20 for 7 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 20(14:05 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to MEM 15 for 5 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(13:39 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to MEM 13 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 13(13:05 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 8 for 8 yards (26-J.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 8(12:55 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 8(12:45 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 8 for no gain (2-D.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 8(12:16 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Prieskorn.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOU 8(12:12 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 63 yards from MEM 8 Downed at the HOU 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(11:58 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 33 for 4 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 33(11:28 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 35 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 35(10:49 - 4th) Penalty on HOU 75-J.Freeman False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 30(10:38 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 30(10:31 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 45 yards from HOU 30. 4-C.Austin to MEM 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:24 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 27 for 2 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 27(9:54 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Hassell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 27(9:51 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 27(9:47 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 13 yards from MEM 27 out of bounds at the MEM 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(9:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(9:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to MEM 35 for 5 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 35(8:58 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 35(8:51 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to MEM 27 for 8 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(8:40 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to MEM 19 for 8 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 19(8:15 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:07 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 27 for 2 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 27(7:36 - 4th) 3-B.White scrambles runs ob at MEM 38 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(7:07 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 43 for 5 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 43(6:34 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 42 for -1 yard (12-D.Anenih).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - HOU 42(5:53 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 36 for -6 yards (31-D.Parish).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOU 36(5:20 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 34 yards from MEM 36 to HOU 30 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(5:14 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 24 for -6 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - MEMP 24(4:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 30 for 6 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 30(4:03 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 40 for 10 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(3:48 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 49 for 9 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 49(3:48 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to MEM 47 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(3:48 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to MEM 44 for 3 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 44(3:12 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton runs ob at MEM 37 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(2:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to MEM 29 for 8 yards (32-J.Francis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 29(1:55 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 29(1:36 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 29(1:30 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to MEM 20 for 9 yards (30-R.Owens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(1:11 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 20(1:07 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to MEM 18 for 2 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 18(0:38 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 8 - MEMP 18(0:33 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(0:28 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-C.Prieskorn. 86-C.Prieskorn runs ob at MEM 37 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(0:22 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on HOU 28-T.Mwaniki Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(0:18 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 48(0:12 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to HOU 26 for 22 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(0:07 - 4th) to HOU 29 for -3 yards.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 29(0:05 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
