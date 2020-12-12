|
|
|MICHST
|PSU
Clifford leads Penn State past Michigan State 39-24
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State to a 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
Penn State's quarterback added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground while Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions (3-5) who trailed 21-10 at halftime.
Backup quarterback Will Levis added a rushing touchdown and receiver Jahan Dotson returned a punt 81 yards for a score for the Nittany Lions who won their third straight.
Payton Thorne made his first start at quarterback and completed 22 of 39 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Spartans (2-6).
Michigan State couldn't keep up as the game progressed, scoring just three points after halftime, and the Nittany Lions scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game.
Penn State had trouble getting started. Except for a 24-yard field goal from Jake Pinegar and a 31-yard touchdown run from Clifford two possessions later, the Nittany Lions sputtered in the first half. They mustered just 50 rushing yards on 19 other carries, converted just four of eight third downs, committed four penalties and went three-and-out on their final drive of the half with 1:21 left and all three timeouts.
The Spartans were much more efficient thanks to Thorne's arm.
The freshman quarterback found a wide-open Jalen Nailor down the middle for a 45-yard score that made it 7-3. About seven minutes later, Thorne threaded a pass through tight coverage to Tre'Von Morgan from 26 yards out to put the Spartans up 14-10.
Michigan State went up 21-10 when Nailor outleapt a defensive back to snag a jump ball in the corner of the end zone with 1:26 to play in the half.
But Penn State came out of halftime with more energy. Clifford and Levis alternated snaps and steered Penn State's offense into the red zone where Clifford hooked up with Washington for an 8-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion catch from Jahan Dotson cut Michigan State's lead to 21-18.
Matt Coghlin responded with a 24-yard field goal to extend the Spartans' lead.
It didn't last long.
Clifford and Levis each completed back-to-back deep balls and Levis scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Penn State a 25-24 lead at the end of the third.
Washington put the game out of reach with a 49-yard touchdown pass, and Dotson added an 81-yard punt return touchdown just over two minutes later for good measure.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: Despite the lousy result, the Spartans played much harder than they did in their blowout loss against No. 3 Ohio State a week ago. They also may have found something in Thorne, who started his first game and looked confident, poised and in control for most of the afternoon.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions' goal was to win out after starting 0-5. Though they accomplished that, and looked much better on offense and defense over their final three games, this team still has a lot of room to improve.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: TBD, pending seeding to Big Ten championships.
Penn State: TBD, pending seeding to Big Ten championships.
---
|
|
P. Thorne
10 QB
325 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -20 RuYds
|
|
S. Clifford
14 QB
232 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 48 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|389
|405
|Total Plays
|70
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|119
|Rush Attempts
|31
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|325
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.3
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|10
|98
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-81
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|325
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|405
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|22/39
|325
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|14
|72
|0
|16
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|5
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|7
|0
|12
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|8
|-20
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|9
|6
|100
|2
|45
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|10
|6
|76
|0
|37
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|4
|3
|48
|0
|21
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|4
|3
|30
|0
|11
|
T. Morgan 18 WR
|T. Morgan
|3
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Martinez 25 WR
|J. Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|6
|44.3
|1
|55
|
M. Crawford 94 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|17/27
|232
|2
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|3/3
|54
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|9
|48
|1
|31
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|15
|36
|1
|9
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|12
|31
|0
|6
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|2
|8
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|13
|8
|108
|0
|36
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|6
|4
|95
|2
|49
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|4
|3
|45
|0
|27
|
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|3
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 S
|J. Sutherland
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|24
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|5
|41.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|3
|29.0
|37
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
R. Dwyer 39 LB
|R. Dwyer
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|40.5
|81
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on MSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSU 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - MICHST 20(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Reed to MSU 32 for 12 yards (18-S.Toney). Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 32.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(14:41 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne sacked at MSU 41 for -6 yards (55-A.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - MICHST 41(14:12 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 46 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - MICHST 46(13:50 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Brisker at PSU 43. 1-J.Brisker to MSU 40 FUMBLES (8-J.Nailor). 56-M.Carrick to MSU 39 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(13:20 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 36(12:49 - 1st) 5-J.Reed to MSU 36 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 36(12:03 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 35 for -1 yard (34-S.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MICHST 35(11:31 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 36 yards from MSU 35 to PSU 29 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 29(11:24 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 29 for no gain.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 29(10:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to MSU 44 for 27 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(10:24 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to MSU 32 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(9:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to MSU 25 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 25(9:27 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MSU 23 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 23(8:51 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to MSU 21 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(8:26 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MSU 15 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 15(7:53 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 9 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - PSU 9(7:27 - 1st) 24-K.Lee runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 71-W.Fries Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 19 - PSU 19(7:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 19 - PSU 19(7:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to MSU 7 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 7(6:38 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 6 for 1 yard.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PSU 6(6:10 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:06 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:00 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 37 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(5:42 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 36 for -1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 36(5:12 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 43 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 43(4:41 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 45 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 45(4:03 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 55 yards from MSU 45 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(3:55 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 24 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 24(3:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 28 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 28(2:27 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 30 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(1:45 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 32 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 32(1:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 33 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PSU 33(0:36 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 37 for 4 yards. Penalty on PSU 73-M.Miranda Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - PSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - PSU 23(14:56 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 37 yards from PSU 23 out of bounds at the MSU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(14:49 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 49 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 49(14:24 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to PSU 45 for 6 yards.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(13:56 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 63 yards from MSU 35. 38-L.Wade to PSU 39 for 37 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(13:44 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 40 for 1 yard.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 40(13:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 50 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 50(12:45 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to MSU 45 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 45(12:13 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to MSU 42 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 42(11:30 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to MSU 37 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(10:53 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 37(10:46 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to MSU 31 for 6 yards.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 31(10:08 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback. Penalty on PSU 34-S.Simmons Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 25.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MICHST 30(10:00 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 35 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(9:06 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 42 for 7 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 42(8:38 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 41 for -1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 41(8:06 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 49 for 8 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(7:33 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to PSU 30 for 21 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(6:51 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to PSU 21 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 21(6:31 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 56-M.Carrick False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 21. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 26(6:31 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 18-T.Morgan. 18-T.Morgan runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 50 yards from MSU 35. 39-R.Dwyer to PSU 15 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(5:40 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 15 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PSU 15(5:40 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington. Penalty on MSU 15-A.Grose Pass interference 12 yards enforced at PSU 15. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(5:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 31 for 4 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 31(0:43 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 43 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(4:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 45 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 45(3:35 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PSU 45(3:31 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 45(3:23 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 42 yards from PSU 45 to MSU 13 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(2:53 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 16 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 16(2:26 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 24 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(1:57 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 26 for 2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 26(1:54 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 37 for 11 yards.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(1:41 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to PSU 26 for 37 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(1:30 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to PSU 7 for 19 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MICHST 7(1:30 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 45 yards from MSU 35. 46-N.Tarburton to PSU 35 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(1:21 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 37 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 37(1:01 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 41 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PSU 41(0:42 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PSU 41(0:37 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 42 yards from PSU 41 out of bounds at the MSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 38-L.Wade to PSU 25 for 25 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(14:53 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 36 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(14:28 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Strange.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 36(14:25 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MSU 48 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(13:50 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to MSU 43 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 43(13:08 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to MSU 32 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(12:37 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 31 for 1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 31(12:06 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MSU 19 for 12 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(11:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MSU 10 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 10(10:52 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to MSU 8 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - PSU 8(10:13 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 8(10:13 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:07 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:07 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 41 for 16 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(9:54 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to PSU 49 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(9:33 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 49(9:31 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 48 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 48(8:47 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICHST 48(8:44 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 37 yards from MSU 48 to PSU 15 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(8:37 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 14 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PSU 14(8:02 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PSU 14(7:57 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PSU 14(7:54 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 53 yards from PSU 14. 5-J.Reed to MSU 43 for 10 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(7:43 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 45 for 2 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 45(7:11 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to PSU 42 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(6:34 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to PSU 41 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 41(5:55 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to PSU 37 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 37(5:24 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(5:20 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to PSU 27 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 27(4:45 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to PSU 22 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(4:17 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to PSU 21 for 1 yard.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 21(3:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to PSU 4 for 17 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MICHST 4(3:25 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to PSU 5 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 5(2:42 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne to PSU 6 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 6(2:06 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MICHST 6(2:03 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 59 yards from MSU 35. 38-L.Wade to PSU 31 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(1:51 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 31(1:45 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MSU 33 for 36 yards.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(1:10 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to MSU 7 for 26 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - PSU 7(0:47 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to MSU 1 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 1(0:05 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on MSU Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 4th) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 25 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:20 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne sacked at MSU 15 for -10 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MICHST 15(13:33 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 47 yards from MSU 15. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(13:32 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 42 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 42(12:55 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MSU 49 for 9 yards.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(12:29 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(12:18 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 29(11:55 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 97-T.Hunt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(11:51 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICHST 29(11:42 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 52 yards from MSU 29. 5-J.Dotson runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 61 yards from PSU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 24 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 24(11:17 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 24(11:09 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne sacked at MSU 19 for -5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - PSU 19(10:35 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - PSU 19(10:30 - 4th) Penalty on MSU 56-M.Carrick Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at MSU 19. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - PSU 9(10:30 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 39 yards from MSU 9 to MSU 48 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(10:22 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to MSU 47 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 47(9:37 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 44 for 3 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 44(8:45 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 46 for -2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 46(8:02 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 35 yards from MSU 46 to MSU 11 fair catch by 5-J.Reed. Penalty on MSU 83-M.Foster Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(7:57 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 19 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 19(7:36 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(7:25 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Martinez.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 27(7:20 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 29 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PSU 29(6:50 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Morgan.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - PSU 29(6:46 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 39 for 10 yards. Penalty on MSU 75-K.Jarvis Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MSU 29. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - PSU 14(6:22 - 4th) 97-T.Hunt punts 44 yards from MSU 14 to PSU 42 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(6:14 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 42 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(5:37 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 49 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 49(5:28 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 49 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 49(5:19 - 4th) Penalty on MSU 93-N.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(5:19 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 42 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 42(5:12 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 33 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(4:32 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 28 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 28(3:58 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 27 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 27(3:27 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 24 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 24(2:40 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MSU 24 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 24(2:36 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 33 for 9 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 33(2:20 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to PSU 46 for 21 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(1:53 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to PSU 30 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(1:48 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Dotson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 30(1:47 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to PSU 25 for 5 yards.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 25(1:37 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 18-T.Morgan. 18-T.Morgan to PSU 5 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PSU 5(1:34 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PSU 5(1:27 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 66-N.Dawkins False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 10(1:27 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Morgan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PSU 10(1:10 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - PSU 10(1:10 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(1:10 - 4th) Team penalty on MSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at PSU 10. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - PSU 15(1:10 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 13 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 13(0:35 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 11 for -2 yards.
