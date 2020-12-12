|
|
|AUBURN
|MISSST
Nix leads Auburn over Mississippi State 24-10
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Bo Nix threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Auburn to a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State in its final regular season game of the year.
Auburn (6-4) put only field goals on the board in each of the game's first three quarters, but Nix connected with Seth Williams early in the fourth to give the Tigers a 16-3 lead, then scrabbled 3 yards to score again on the next possession.
Mississippi State (2-7) continued to struggle offensively in head coach Mike Leach's first season. The Bulldogs managed just 240 yards of total offense and did not score their only touchdown of the game until midway through the fourth quarter.
Most of the Tigers' 345 yards of offense came from the ground. Tank Bigsby rushed for 192 yards and Nix added another 24 yards. Nix was 15 of 32 for 125 yards. Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove both caught five passes.
Will Rogers was 30 of 51 for 221 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions to lead Mississippi State. Jaden Walley had a game-high 100 yards receiving.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: The Tigers finished the season with a winning record for the eighth consecutive year under Gus Malzahn, but has taken a clear step backward in the pecking order of the Southeastern Conference's rough-and-tumble Western Division.
Mississippi State: After opening its season with a surprise victory on the road over defending national champion LSU, Mississippi State has now lost seven of its last eight games. Their defense can only keep the score close for so long.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State will host Missouri next Saturday to close out its 2020 schedule.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
B. Nix
10 QB
125 PaYds, PaTD, 24 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
221 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, -24 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|343
|240
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|19
|Rush Attempts
|36
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|1.2
|Yards Passing
|125
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|30-51
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|7-90
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.8
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|64
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-59
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|19
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|15/32
|125
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|26
|192
|0
|34
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|7
|24
|1
|8
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|11
|3
|57
|1
|32
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|9
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|8
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
L. Deal 86 TE
|L. Deal
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Frazier 87 TE
|B. Frazier
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 DB
|J. Simpson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 31 DB
|Z. Puckett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 76 DT
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Puckett 40 DB
|J. Puckett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|3/3
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|6
|37.8
|2
|47
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|47.0
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|30/51
|221
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|30
|0
|10
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|9
|-24
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|12
|8
|100
|0
|27
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|4
|33
|1
|16
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|5
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|8
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|5
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|5
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Cumbest 25 WR
|B. Cumbest
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner 18 WR
|C. Gardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 84 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jimison 36 CB
|J. Jimison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|1/2
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|45.5
|65
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 32 for 7 yards (19-C.Duncan42-M.Spencer). Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Facemasking 15 yards enforced at AUB 32.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(14:44 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 45 for -2 yards (3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 45(14:26 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - AUBURN 45(14:16 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AUBURN 45(14:08 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 35 yards from AUB 45 to MSST 20 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(14:01 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 22 for 2 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 22(13:30 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 22(13:24 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 22(13:20 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 43 yards from MSST 22 Downed at the AUB 35. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 35.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(13:20 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 1-A.Schwartz Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 50.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(13:07 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 38 for 3 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 38(12:32 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at MSST 48 for 14 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(12:05 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at MSST 43 for 5 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 43(11:27 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 43(11:21 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MSST 39 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 39(10:40 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MSST 37 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(10:09 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MSST 29 for 8 yards (19-C.Duncan13-E.Forbes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 29(9:31 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 23 for 6 yards (94-J.Crumedy3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:57 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:47 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MSST 14 for 9 yards (36-J.Jimison).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 14(8:08 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MSST 13 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule94-J.Crumedy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13(7:40 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MSST 10 for 3 yards (93-C.Young14-N.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 10(7:04 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 10(6:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 10(6:51 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:47 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 19 for -6 yards (49-D.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISSST 19(6:09 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 26 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe9-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 26(5:27 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley. Penalty on AUB 1-B.Bryant Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 26. No Play.
|
3 & 4 - MISSST(5:21 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks. Penalty on AUB 13-L.Tennison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(5:21 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 31(5:13 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 47 yards from MSST 31. 12-E.Stove to AUB 27 for 5 yards (31-J.Walley81-L.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(5:04 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 33 for 6 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 33(4:39 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 38 for 5 yards (1-M.Emerson28-L.Craft).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(4:35 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MSST 50 for 12 yards (28-L.Craft).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(3:33 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 46 for 4 yards (2-T.Wheat40-E.Thompson). Penalty on AUB 52-N.Brahms Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 50. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 40(3:14 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to AUB 45 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - AUBURN 45(2:40 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs ob at MSST 49 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 49(1:59 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 49(1:54 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 38 yards from MSST 49 to MSST 11 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(1:47 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath pushed ob at MSST 15 for 4 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 15(1:16 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 25 for 10 yards (0-O.Pappoe23-R.McCreary).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:43 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 37 for 12 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(0:16 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 43 for 6 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 43(15:00 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 46 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 46(14:14 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to AUB 45 for 9 yards (21-S.Monday40-J.Puckett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(13:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 45(13:34 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to AUB 47 for -2 yards (31-Z.Puckett).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 47(12:50 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 23-R.McCreary at AUB 26. 23-R.McCreary pushed ob at MSST 46 for 28 yards (57-C.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(12:34 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MSST 41 for 5 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 41(12:06 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MSST 41 for no gain (28-L.Craft40-E.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 41(11:29 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MSST 40 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 40(10:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(10:40 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 44 for 4 yards (29-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 44(10:01 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 44(9:55 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 37 for -7 yards (29-D.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 37(9:13 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 45 yards from MSST 37 Downed at the AUB 18. Penalty on AUB 11-S.Jackson Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at MSST 37. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(8:59 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to AUB 48 for no gain (13-L.Tennison).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(8:26 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to AUB 35 for 13 yards (0-O.Pappoe36-J.Simpson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(8:16 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 11-G.Spivey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 35.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(8:04 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 48 for -2 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 48(7:26 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to AUB 37 for 15 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(6:56 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey. Penalty on AUB 23-R.McCreary Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(6:51 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles runs ob at AUB 22 for no gain. Penalty on MSST 58-K.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 22. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISSST 32(6:31 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to AUB 23 for 9 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 23(5:44 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 23(5:38 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 23(5:31 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 63 yards from MSST 35. 12-E.Stove to AUB 49 for 47 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(5:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 47 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson52-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 47(4:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 47(4:43 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 47(4:31 - 2nd) 91-O.Chapman punts 47 yards from MSST 47 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(4:23 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 20(4:18 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 21 for 1 yard (9-Z.McClain44-D.Newkirk).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 21(3:32 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISSST 21(3:24 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 36 yards from MSST 21 to AUB 43 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(3:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at MSST 23 for 34 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(2:51 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 21 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston52-K.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 21(2:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at MSST 12 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft1-M.Emerson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(1:36 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at MSST 5 for 7 yards (3-A.Brule). Penalty on AUB 18-S.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 12. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 22(1:28 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 20 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - AUBURN 20(0:49 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - AUBURN 20(0:44 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MSST 20 for no gain (13-E.Forbes).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - AUBURN 20(0:04 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 30 for 5 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:31 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 35 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(14:02 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles to MSST 43 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 43(13:27 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to AUB 41 for 16 yards (14-N.Pritchett20-J.Sherwood).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(12:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to AUB 29 for 12 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(12:34 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to AUB 29 for no gain (21-S.Monday13-L.Tennison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 29(11:55 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to AUB 26 for 3 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 26(11:13 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to AUB 22 for 4 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 22(10:35 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(10:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 for 2 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 24(9:51 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 27 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 27(9:02 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 27(8:57 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 40 yards from AUB 27 to MSST 33 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(8:51 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 37 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 37(8:42 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 40 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 40(8:15 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 44 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(7:49 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell. Penalty on MSST 58-K.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - MISSST 34(7:41 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - MISSST 34(7:34 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to MSST 42 for 8 yards (36-J.Simpson13-L.Tennison).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 42(6:56 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Monday at AUB 31. 21-S.Monday to MSST 38 for 31 yards (23-D.Johnson67-C.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(6:38 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix scrambles to MSST 30 for 8 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 30(5:58 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 30(5:52 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 24 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(5:27 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on AUB 55-B.Coffey Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSST 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - AUBURN 29(5:21 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 28 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - AUBURN 28(4:45 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - AUBURN 28(4:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - AUBURN 28(4:33 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:28 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MSST 30 for 5 yards (31-Z.Puckett9-Z.McClain).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(3:54 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to AUB 43 for 27 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(3:26 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 43(3:19 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Cumbest.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 43(3:16 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 49 for -8 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - MISSST 49(2:42 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 43 yards from MSST 49 to AUB 8 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8(2:35 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 9 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 9(1:58 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 87-B.Frazier. 87-B.Frazier to AUB 15 for 6 yards (40-E.Thompson19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 15(1:21 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 15(1:15 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 33 yards from AUB 15 out of bounds at the AUB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:07 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to AUB 43 for 5 yards (76-J.Wright0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 43(0:33 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 43(0:28 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles to AUB 43 for no gain (13-L.Tennison).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISSST 43(15:00 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from AUB 43 to the AUB 5 downed by 31-J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 5(14:54 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 5 for no gain (40-E.Thompson2-T.Wheat).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 5(14:10 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 8 for 3 yards (2-T.Wheat40-E.Thompson).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 8(13:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 33 for 25 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(13:04 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 40 for 27 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(12:29 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 38 for 2 yards (17-A.Odom92-J.Banks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 38(11:50 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 86-L.Deal. 86-L.Deal to MSST 31 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 31(11:23 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 28 for 3 yards (13-E.Forbes3-A.Brule).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(10:58 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to MSST 27 for 1 yard (52-K.Jones14-N.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 27(10:17 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 27(10:11 - 4th) Penalty on AUB 18-S.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 27. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 14 - AUBURN 32(10:10 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 59 yards from AUB 35. 81-L.Griffin to AUB 29 for 65 yards (35-C.Riley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(9:52 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 29(9:44 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 29(9:39 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers scrambles to AUB 16 for 13 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(9:01 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to AUB 8 for 8 yards (21-S.Monday13-L.Tennison).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 8(8:28 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(8:24 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 40 for 15 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(7:48 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 45 for 15 yards (3-A.Brule12-S.Preston).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(7:40 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 42-M.Spencer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 45. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(7:35 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 6 for 24 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - AUBURN 6(6:58 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 3 for 3 yards (17-A.Odom3-A.Brule).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 3(6:11 - 4th) 10-B.Nix runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:03 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to MSST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 61 yards from AUB 35. 81-L.Griffin to MSST 30 for 26 yards (26-A.Carlson). Penalty on MSST 54-R.Groce Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 30.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(5:57 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 36 for 16 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:37 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:31 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:28 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to AUB 49 for 15 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(5:01 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 44 for -7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - MISSST 44(4:31 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to AUB 46 for 10 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 46(3:56 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 46(3:51 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(3:45 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 49 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 49(3:09 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 47 for 4 yards (52-K.Jones28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 47(2:56 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to MSST 47 for no gain (17-A.Odom).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 47(2:49 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 34 yards from MSST 47 to MSST 13 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(2:43 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 1 for -12 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 22 - MISSST 1(1:50 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 10 for 9 yards (13-L.Tennison15-J.Peters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 10(1:19 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 16 for 6 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 16(0:41 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 11 for -5 yards (1-B.Bryant).
-
SDGST
18BYU
14
17
3rd 6:36 ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
9
14
3rd 12:25 ESPU
-
FRESNO
NMEX
24
21
2nd 0:38 FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
14
2nd 9:27
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
7
56
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
23
24
Final ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
42
38
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
15
Final CBS
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
42
3
Final ESPN
-
WISC
16IOWA
7
28
Final FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
62
26
Final ABC
-
HOU
MEMP
27
30
Final ESP2
-
TENN
VANDY
42
17
Final SECN
-
DUKE
FSU
35
56
Final ACCN
-
APLST
GAS
34
26
Final ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
17
9
Final CBSSN
-
LATECH
TCU
10
52
Final FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
37
34
Final ESPN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
24
10
Final SECN
-
15USC
UCLA
43
38
Final ABC
-
UVA
VATECH
15
33
Final ACCN
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN