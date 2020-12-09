|
|
|SDGST
|BYU
No. 18 BYU (9-1) aims to rebound vs. San Diego State
BYU's bid for an undefeated season has ended, but the No. 18 Cougars look to rebound from that disappointment when they host San Diego State on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.
BYU (9-1) dropped a 22-17 road decision at Coastal Carolina last Saturday and now turns its focus to securing its first 10-win season since 2011.
Putting aside the setback isn't easy for Cougars receiver Dax Milne, as he was tackled a yard short of the end zone on the game's final play.
"It hurts," Milne said. "I think that happening honestly just put a chip on our shoulder, that we're not done yet. We've got a lot more to say, and we'd like any opportunity we can to just go prove ourselves."
The loss caused BYU to drop five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
"We just want to play football. I let everyone else do the talking on rankings and that stuff," Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said before the latest rankings were announced Tuesday night. "I love coaching these guys, and they love to play football."
BYU traditionally has fared well against the Aztecs (4-3), holding a 28-8-1 series edge. San Diego State is just 2-16 all-time at LaVell Edwards Stadium, with the first victory occurring in 1992, when legendary Marshall Faulk ran for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-38 win.
The two schools were in the same conference for 33 consecutive seasons -- the Western Athletic Conference from 1978-1998 and the Mountain West from 1999-2010 -- but are playing for just the third time since BYU became an independent in 2011. One of those meetings -- won by the Cougars -- came in the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl.
"When they left the league, that was obviously tough on everybody," Aztecs coach Brady Hoke said. "I think our guys are competitive and this program is based on competition. So they're excited about it. They know the history. We try to remind them of the history the two schools have."
Last season, San Diego State shut down BYU's offense in posting a 13-3 home win under then-head coach Rocky Long.
Cougars star Zach Wilson passed for 316 yards but was intercepted twice and failed to throw a touchdown pass.
This season, he has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game and has been picked off just three times. Wilson has thrown for 2,964 yards and 27 touchdowns and has eight rushing scores.
"He is unbelievable," Hoke said of Wilson. "His ability to get the ball off and his ability to extend plays, he does a great job. He will be a real test for our defense."
BYU topped 40 points in five straight games and eight of nine before scoring only 17 in the loss to the Chanticleers. The Cougars rank seventh in the nation in scoring offense (44.5 points per game) and total offense (522.7 yards per game).
Milne has caught 55 passes for 1,012 yards and seven touchdowns, and Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 957 yards and 12 scores.
San Diego State will look to mirror last year's effort and seek to make it a low-scoring affair. The Aztecs rank third in the country in total defense (269.1 ypg) and eighth in scoring defense (16.3 ppg).
However, San Diego State is just 104th in total offense (343.9 ypg) as it goes against a BYU defense that rates fourth in scoring defense (14.7 ppg) and seventh in total defense (299.9 ypg).
Hoke said quarterback Jordon Brookshire will make his second straight start. Brookshire completed 14 of 24 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown, with one interception, in last Saturday's 29-17 win over Colorado State.
Running back Greg Bell (team-high 569 rushing yards) is getting closer to full health after suffering an ankle injury Nov. 21.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Williams
26 RB
106 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
Z. Wilson
1 QB
303 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|17
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|399
|385
|Total Plays
|78
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|82
|Rush Attempts
|48
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|216
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|13
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|399
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|20/30
|216
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|18
|106
|1
|25
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|17
|68
|0
|22
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|10
|0
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|2
|2
|42
|0
|28
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|6
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|4
|2
|31
|0
|27
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|3
|2
|28
|1
|15
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|4
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
D. Benson 6 WR
|D. Benson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Givan 85 TE
|N. Givan
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Givan 85 TE
|N. Givan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|2
|44.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|26/35
|303
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|11
|8
|106
|1
|33
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|9
|8
|98
|0
|21
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|4
|47
|0
|28
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|8
|5
|47
|2
|20
|
B. Cosper 85 WR
|B. Cosper
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2/2
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|3
|43.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 26 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 43 for 18 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(14:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 48 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BYU 48(14:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u. Team penalty on BYU Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SDSU 48. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 47(13:50 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 43 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(13:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 85-B.Cosper. 85-B.Cosper to SDSU 38 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 38(13:10 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 38(12:48 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 31 for 7 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(12:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 10 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 10(11:42 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 10(11:37 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to SDSU 5 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 5(10:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 23 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(10:50 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 29 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 29(10:19 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 35 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(9:47 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 40 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 40(9:03 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to BYU 48 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(8:34 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 44 for 4 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 44(7:57 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to BYU 30 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(7:25 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to BYU 28 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 28(6:50 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 25 for 3 yards.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 25(6:02 - 1st) 26-K.Williams runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(5:46 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 30 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 30(5:14 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 30(5:10 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to BYU 24 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 24(4:24 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian to BYU 18 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(3:57 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to BYU 15 for 3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 15(3:15 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(3:08 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 31 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 31(3:02 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 40 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 40(2:29 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 40(2:25 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 40(2:19 - 1st) 24-R.Rehkow punts 42 yards from BYU 40 to SDSU 18 fair catch by 41-B.Busbee.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(2:10 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 18(2:05 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 20 for 2 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 20(1:20 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 33 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(0:50 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 38 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 38(0:19 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 42 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 42(15:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 46 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(14:32 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 50 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 50(13:58 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to BYU 41 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(13:26 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 41 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 41(12:47 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to BYU 36 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 36(12:04 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 29 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(11:33 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 73-C.Haws Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 29. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 5 - SDGST 24(11:17 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-D.Jensen at BYU 20. 46-D.Jensen to BYU 31 for 11 yards. Penalty on SDSU 34-G.Bell Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BYU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(11:06 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 48 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 48(10:34 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to SDSU 45 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BYU 45(10:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 45 for no gain.
|+43 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 45(9:18 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 2 for 43 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BYU 2(8:41 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(8:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 29 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(8:04 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to SDSU 35 for 6 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(7:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 34 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 34(7:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - SDGST 34(6:56 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(6:18 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 46 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 46(5:41 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 46 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 46(5:04 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 46(4:56 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 43 yards from SDSU 46. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 12 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(4:44 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 23 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(4:30 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 24 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 24(3:59 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 35 for 11 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(3:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 26 for -9 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 19 - BYU 26(2:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 35 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 35(2:14 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 35(2:09 - 2nd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 50 yards from BYU 35 to SDSU 15 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(2:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 16 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 16(1:51 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 17 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 17(1:45 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 23 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SDGST 23(1:33 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 45 yards from SDSU 23 to the BYU 32 downed by 33-P.McMorris.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(1:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 85-B.Cosper. 85-B.Cosper to BYU 37 for 5 yards. Team penalty on BYU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BYU 32. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - BYU 27(1:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 29 for 2 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - BYU 29(0:47 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 44 for 15 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(0:37 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to SDSU 37 for 19 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(0:27 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 66-J.Empey False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 37. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - BYU 42(0:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to SDSU 33 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BYU 33(0:09 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 6 - BYU 33(0:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to BYU 47 for 28 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(14:21 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to BYU 25 for 22 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(13:47 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 93-B.El-Bakri Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - SDGST 20(13:37 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to BYU 16 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 16(13:10 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to BYU 10 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(12:43 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to BYU 8 FUMBLES (34-K.Fonua). 44-S.Fevaleaki to BYU 8 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BYU 8(12:30 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 6 for -2 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 6(11:58 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 9 for 3 yards.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 9 - BYU 9(11:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 37 for 28 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(10:35 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 48 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(10:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 45 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 45(9:35 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 39 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(9:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 35 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 35(8:26 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 34 for 1 yard.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 34(7:47 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 15 for 19 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(7:07 - 3rd) 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 18 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BYU 18(6:36 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - BYU 18(6:29 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to SDSU 12 for 6 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BYU 12(5:52 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(5:47 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 33 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 33(5:02 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 35 for 2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(4:31 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 32 for -3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 32(3:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 36 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 36(3:24 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 6-D.Benson. 6-D.Benson to BYU 49 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(2:46 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to BYU 47 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 47(2:04 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to BYU 41 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 41(1:23 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to BYU 36 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(0:42 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to BYU 32 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 32(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 85-N.Givan.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 32(14:55 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to BYU 28 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SDGST 28(14:11 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 28(14:05 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for -2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 26(13:35 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for 4 yards.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 30(12:54 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to SDSU 37 for 33 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(12:27 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 37(12:21 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 34 for 3 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 34(11:34 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 20 for 14 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(11:01 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:53 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(10:53 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to SDSU 33 for 8 yards. Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - SDGST 15(10:53 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 22 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 22(9:45 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 35 for 13 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(9:22 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 45 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(8:37 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 49 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 49(7:46 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 49(7:40 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 34 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(7:04 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to BYU 30 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 30(6:29 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to BYU 28 for 2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 28(5:50 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 85-N.Givan. 85-N.Givan to BYU 20 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(5:24 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to BYU 17 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 17(4:45 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to BYU 5 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - SDGST 5(4:15 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to BYU 4 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 4(3:43 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to BYU 1 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 1(3:33 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to BYU 1 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 1(2:57 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 3 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 3(2:51 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 5 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 5(2:43 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 11 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 11(2:36 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 12 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BYU 12(1:48 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 37 yards from BYU 12. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 36 for 13 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(1:38 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 36(1:32 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at BYU 44 for -8 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - SDGST 44(0:57 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to BYU 39 for 5 yards.
|+27 YD
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 39(0:53 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to BYU 12 for 27 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(0:39 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to BYU 7 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 7(0:33 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 7(0:28 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete.
|-13 YD
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 7(0:25 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 20 for -13 yards.
