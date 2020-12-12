|
|
|RUT
|MD
Ambrosio rallies Rutgers past Maryland 27-24 in overtime
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Valentino Ambrosio kicked the tying field goal at the end of regulation and accounted for the only points in overtime with a 42-yarder to help Rutgers rally past error-prone Maryland 27-24 Saturday.
Bo Melton scored two touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights (3-5, 3-5 Big Ten), who trailed twice in the fourth quarter before coming back. Rutgers had lost five of six before salvaging this one.
Backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski moved the Scarlet Knights 61 yards to set up a 39-yard field goal by Ambrosio on the final play of the fourth quarter.
That drive - as well as Rutgers' march in overtime - was aided by Maryland penalties. The Terrapins were flagged nine times for 104 yards in the second half and twice more for 30 yards in overtime.
Jake Funk ran for 180 yards and third-string quarterback Eric Najarian threw a pair of touchdown passes for Maryland (2-3, 2-3).
It was only the second game in five weeks for the Terrapins, who sandwiched a loss to Indiana around three cancellations since Nov. 7.
Maryland was without starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was a late scratch because of an ''illness,'' according to the team. Starting linebacker Chance Campbell missed the game for the same reason.
Tagovailoa, a redshirt freshman, has seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in his first season with the Terrapins after transferring from Alabama. If Tagovailoa tested positive for COVID-19, he must also sit out next week's add-on game against a Big Ten West opponent.
Freshman Lance LeGendre started and went 7 for 13 with two interceptions. Najarian finished up, completing 12 of 23 passes with no interceptions.
Najarian's biggest pass was to Brian Cobbs, who scored his first touchdown to give the Terps a 24-21 lead with 5:57 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights showed all that is good and bad during the first year of a rebuild under coach Greg Schiano. The defense was strong in the first half and the offense scored three TDs after halftime.
Maryland: This game showed just how badly the Terrapins need Tagovailoa taking snaps from center. Maryland's passing game was ineffective and out of sync, but Funk provided relief as a force on the ground.
UP NEXT
The Big Ten instituted a plus-one game for the teams not participating in the conference title game. The matchups and sites are expected to be announced Sunday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
B. Melton
18 WR
44 ReYds, 5 RECs, 62 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
J. Funk
34 RB
180 RuYds, RuTD, 33 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|5
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-21
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|379
|457
|Total Plays
|87
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|194
|Rush Attempts
|50
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|148
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|12-135
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.7
|9-41.3
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|194
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|14/19
|108
|1
|0
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|7/17
|40
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|18
|79
|0
|18
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|2
|62
|2
|44
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|9
|49
|0
|25
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|6
|9
|0
|6
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|5
|8
|0
|14
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|11
|5
|44
|0
|13
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|5
|5
|40
|1
|20
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|6
|4
|37
|0
|14
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|10
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Haskins 13 TE
|J. Haskins
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|7-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 24 DB
|N. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Lumor 23 DL
|E. Lumor
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
I. Burke 93 DL
|I. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ugwu 44 DL
|B. Ugwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 91 DL
|T. Mason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/3
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|9
|44.7
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|26.7
|32
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|3
|5.7
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Najarian 22 QB
|E. Najarian
|12/23
|217
|2
|0
|
L. LeGendre 12 QB
|L. LeGendre
|7/10
|46
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|17
|180
|1
|52
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|10
|27
|0
|11
|
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Najarian 22 QB
|E. Najarian
|7
|-2
|0
|11
|
L. LeGendre 12 QB
|L. LeGendre
|5
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|8
|5
|103
|1
|52
|
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|7
|5
|39
|0
|12
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|4
|4
|33
|0
|20
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|5
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|6
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
M. Jackson 86 TE
|M. Jackson
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. McDougle 2 WR
|D. McDougle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 34 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Still 12 DB
|T. Still
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 24 DB
|K. Bennett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Finau 55 DL
|A. Finau
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boletepeli 9 LB
|J. Boletepeli
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Smith 22 DB
|O. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 35 LB
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 39 LB
|D. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brownlee 49 LB
|D. Brownlee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Glasgow 77 DL
|C. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fontaine 55 OL
|A. Fontaine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|1/2
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|5
|38.2
|2
|46
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|4
|45.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 60 yards from MAR 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 27 for 22 yards (35-K.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(14:51 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 34 for 7 yards (12-T.Still).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RUT 34(14:40 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - RUT 34(14:32 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 24 for -10 yards FUMBLES (30-D.Nchami). 73-B.Bordner to RUT 24 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 24(14:17 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 24. 6-J.Jones to MAR 30 for no gain (21-T.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(14:08 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 34 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 34(13:40 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 49 for 15 yards (0-C.Izien24-N.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(13:15 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 48 for -1 yard (16-M.Melton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MD 48(12:45 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 48(12:42 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to RUT 44 for 8 yards (21-T.Avery).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MD 44(12:03 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 35 yards from RUT 44 to the RUT 9 downed by 14-I.Hazel.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 9(11:52 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 15 for 6 yards (19-A.McCullouhh).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 15(11:25 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 16 for 1 yard (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 16(10:52 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 16 for no gain (49-D.Brownlee).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 16(10:07 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 48 yards from RUT 16 to the MAR 36 downed by 29-L.Stevens.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(9:56 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre to MAR 37 for 1 yard (6-R.Battle).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 37(9:22 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre to MAR 35 for -2 yards (6-R.Battle).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 35(8:48 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 40 for 5 yards (58-M.Toure).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MD 40(8:08 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 49 yards from MAR 40 to RUT 11 fair catch by 2-A.Young. Penalty on RUT 27-P.Partyla Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 11(7:59 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 15 for 4 yards (12-T.Still).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 15(7:47 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 19 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 19(7:09 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 20 for 1 yard (39-D.Holt).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - RUT 20(6:24 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 59 yards from RUT 20 to the MAR 21 downed by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 21(6:12 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 22 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 22(5:46 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 39 for 17 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(5:19 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre to MAR 43 for 4 yards. Penalty on MAR 5-R.Jarrett Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at MAR 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - MD 24(5:10 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 31 for 7 yards (6-R.Battle).
|Int
|
2 & 18 - MD 31(4:38 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Jones at RUT 47. 24-N.Jones to RUT 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(4:33 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MAR 43 for 10 yards (24-K.Bennett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(4:10 - 1st) 4-A.Young to MAR 39 for 4 yards (77-C.Glasgow).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 39(3:48 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to MAR 43 for -4 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 43(3:17 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Penalty on RUT 13-J.Haskins Pass interference declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - RUT 43(3:08 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 40 yards from MAR 43 to the MAR 3 downed by 18-B.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 3(3:02 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 6 for 3 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 6(2:18 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 13 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MD 13(1:46 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre sacked at MAR 8 for -5 yards (71-A.Lewis92-M.Ahanotu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MD 8(1:10 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 9 for 1 yard (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - MD 9(0:33 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 13 for 4 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MD 13(0:01 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 46 yards from MAR 13 to RUT 41 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 41(15:00 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 41(14:55 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 41(14:48 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - RUT 41(14:43 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RUT 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - RUT 36(14:43 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 36 yards from RUT 36 to MAR 28 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 28(14:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 32 for 4 yards (6-R.Battle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MD 32(14:05 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 2-D.McDougle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MD 32(13:58 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MD 32(13:52 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 32. 2-A.Young to RUT 40 for 10 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(13:40 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 30 for -10 yards FUMBLES (30-D.Nchami). 73-B.Bordner to RUT 30 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 20 - RUT 30(13:05 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 46 for 16 yards (3-N.Cross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 46(12:26 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to MAR 48 for 6 yards (37-L.Gater).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(12:08 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to MAR 45 for 3 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RUT 45(11:37 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MAR 45 for no gain (37-L.Gater).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 45(10:46 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 45(10:42 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from MAR 45 to MAR 10 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 10(10:34 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 16 for 6 yards (24-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MD 16(10:03 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MD 16(9:59 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MD 16(9:54 - 2nd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 49 yards from MAR 16. 2-A.Young to RUT 34 for -1 yard (33-D.Banks).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(9:44 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 2 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 36(9:26 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 36(9:19 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral scrambles to MAR 49 for 15 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(8:56 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 47 for 2 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 47(8:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 13-J.Haskins. 13-J.Haskins to MAR 36 for 11 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(8:07 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 31 for 5 yards (37-L.Gater).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 31(7:58 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 22 for 9 yards (3-N.Cross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 22(7:41 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 22(7:33 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to MAR 17 for 5 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RUT 17(6:54 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - RUT 17(6:49 - 2nd) 1-V.Ambrosio 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(6:43 - 2nd) 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 25 for 5 yards (2-A.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 25(6:14 - 2nd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 28 for 3 yards (2-A.Young).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 28(5:51 - 2nd) 12-L.LeGendre to MAR 31 for 3 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(5:32 - 2nd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 42 for 11 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(4:58 - 2nd) 12-L.LeGendre sacked at MAR 34 for -8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - MD 34(4:31 - 2nd) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 40 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - MD 40(3:53 - 2nd) 12-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus INTERCEPTED by 0-C.Izien at RUT 31. 0-C.Izien to RUT 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 31(3:46 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 29 for -2 yards (30-D.Nchami).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 29(3:20 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 33 for 4 yards (89-A.Booker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 33(2:38 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 13-J.Haskins. 13-J.Haskins to RUT 34 for 1 yard (12-T.Still).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 34(2:10 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 47 yards from RUT 34 to MAR 19 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 19(2:01 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 19(1:54 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 29 for 10 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 29(1:36 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 49 for 20 yards (24-N.Jones). Penalty on RUT 99-M.Dwumfour Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MAR 49.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(1:30 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 36(1:23 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jones.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - MD 36(1:17 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to RUT 16 for 20 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 16(1:04 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 16(1:01 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to RUT 14 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MD 14(0:53 - 2nd) 22-E.Najarian sacked at RUT 19 for -5 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MD 19(0:47 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 62 yards from MAR 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 29 for 26 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(0:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 32 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 32(0:11 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 42 for 10 yards (3-N.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 21-D.Jones.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 50 for 25 yards (24-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 50(14:40 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 50 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 50(14:06 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to RUT 43 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 43(13:29 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian scrambles to RUT 44 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MD 44(12:52 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian to RUT 38 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien). Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MD 46(12:35 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 46 yards from MAR 46. 2-A.Young to RUT 16 for 8 yards (3-N.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(12:26 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 41 for 25 yards (19-A.McCullouhh).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 41(12:02 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MAR 46 for 13 yards (33-D.Banks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(11:42 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 44 for 2 yards (55-A.Fontaine).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 44(11:19 - 3rd) 18-B.Melton runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 57 yards from RUT 35 to MAR 8 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(11:07 - 3rd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 24 for -1 yard (2-A.Young91-T.Mason).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - MD 24(10:41 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian to MAR 35 for 11 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 35(10:20 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian scrambles to MAR 42 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 42(10:07 - 3rd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 44 for 2 yards (93-I.Burke).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 44(9:52 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian complete to 86-M.Jackson. 86-M.Jackson to RUT 36 for 20 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(9:20 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett. Team penalty on MAR Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RUT 36.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 25 - MD 49(9:14 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to RUT 45 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - MD 45(9:06 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to RUT 38 for 7 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|Punt
|
3 & 12 - MD 38(8:06 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 37 yards from RUT 38 to the RUT 1 downed by 33-D.Banks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 1(7:58 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 97-S.Okuayinonu Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 1. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - RUT 6(7:58 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 8 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 8(7:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 10 for 2 yards (19-A.McCullough).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 10(6:54 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 17 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 17(6:29 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - RUT 17(6:22 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 12 for -5 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - RUT 12(5:38 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 14 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 14(5:15 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from RUT 14 to RUT 49 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(5:07 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 49 for -2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - MD 49(4:41 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to RUT 44 for 7 yards (6-R.Battle).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 5 - MD 44(4:05 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:56 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 32 for 32 yards (41-J.Castleberry).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 32(3:48 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 42 for 10 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(3:42 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 23-F.Gotay Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 42. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(3:28 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to MAR 36 for 7 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - RUT 36(3:14 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to MAR 37 for -1 yard (23-F.Gotay). Penalty on RUT 71-R.O'Neal Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 36. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - RUT 46(3:02 - 3rd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MAR 37 for 9 yards (24-K.Bennett).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 37(2:32 - 3rd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MAR 28 for 9 yards (24-K.Bennett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(2:07 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 20 for 8 yards (89-A.Booker).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 20(1:30 - 3rd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 60 yards from RUT 35. 6-J.Jones to MAR 17 for 12 yards (27-P.Partyla).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 17(1:16 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 21 for 4 yards (50-J.Turner).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 21(0:48 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to RUT 27 for 52 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 27(0:17 - 3rd) 22-E.Najarian complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to RUT 8 for 19 yards (0-C.Izien).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - MD 8(15:00 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian complete to 86-M.Jackson. 86-M.Jackson to RUT 2 for 6 yards (16-M.Melton). Penalty on MAR 6-J.Jones Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at RUT 8. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 23 - MD 23(14:43 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:38 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:38 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 38 yards from MAR 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 25 FUMBLES. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 30 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(14:32 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 30(14:23 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 30 for no gain (19-A.McCullough).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - RUT 30(13:52 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski sacked at RUT 24 for -6 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite55-A.Finau).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - RUT 24(13:11 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 56 yards from RUT 24 to the MAR 20 downed by 29-L.Stevens.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(12:58 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 24 for 4 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 24(12:21 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 23 for -1 yard (6-R.Battle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MD 23(11:42 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MD 23(11:37 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 37 yards from MAR 23 to the RUT 40 downed by 18-J.Mosley.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(11:25 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 47 for 7 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 47(11:09 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 48 for 1 yard (19-A.McCullough).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - RUT 48(10:38 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to RUT 48 for no gain (39-D.Holt). Team penalty on MAR 12 players 5 yards enforced at RUT 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(10:16 - 4th) 21-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones. Penalty on MAR 12-T.Still Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 47. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 32(10:08 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to MAR 33 for -1 yard (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - RUT 33(9:42 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Team penalty on RUT Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 33. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 21 - RUT 43(9:38 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MAR 29 for 14 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 29(9:06 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski scrambles to MAR 15 for 14 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 15(8:40 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 18 for -3 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - RUT 18(8:12 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - RUT 18(8:07 - 4th) 18-B.Melton runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 4th) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 4th) 96-G.Fava kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(7:59 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 37 for 12 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(7:30 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to RUT 43 for 20 yards (16-M.Melton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(7:02 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian sacked at RUT 48 for -5 yards (23-E.Lumor58-M.Toure).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - MD 48(6:35 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian sacked at MAR 48 for -4 yards (58-M.Toure).
|+52 YD
|
3 & 19 - MD 48(6:08 - 4th) 22-E.Najarian complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:57 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 45 yards from MAR 35. 18-B.Melton to RUT 38 for 18 yards (17-N.DeGennaro).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 38(5:51 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for 2 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 40(5:20 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski scrambles to RUT 41 FUMBLES (55-A.Finau). 73-B.Bordner to RUT 41 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - RUT 41(5:00 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on MAR 9-J.Boletepeli Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 46(4:55 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 48 for 6 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(4:36 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 46 for 2 yards (55-A.Finau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 46(4:08 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MAR 40 for 6 yards (18-J.Mosley12-T.Still).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RUT 40(3:27 - 4th) 21-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - RUT 40(3:20 - 4th) Penalty on RUT 1-I.Pacheco False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 7 - RUT 45(3:20 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MAR 42 for 3 yards (12-T.Still).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(3:14 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 45 for 3 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 45(3:10 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 48 for 3 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MD 48(3:06 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 47 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MD 47(3:02 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 35 yards from MAR 47 to RUT 18 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(2:56 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 18 for no gain (23-F.Gotay).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 18(2:32 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 38 FUMBLES. 3-N.Cross to RUT 13 for 25 yards (71-R.O'Neal). Penalty on MAR 34-M.Nasili-Kite Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at RUT 28.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RUT 18(2:22 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young. Penalty on MAR 34-M.Nasili-Kite Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 18. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(2:28 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 47 for 14 yards (12-T.Still).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(2:15 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 48 for 1 yard (22-O.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - RUT 48(1:57 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski sacked at RUT 44 for -4 yards FUMBLES (55-A.Finau). 8-A.Sitkowski recovers at the RUT 44. 8-A.Sitkowski to RUT 44 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - RUT 44(1:30 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MAR 43 for 13 yards (33-D.Banks).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - RUT 44(1:12 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MAR 44 for 12 yards (33-D.Banks).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 44(1:27 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 26 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(1:18 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 26(1:11 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 24 for 2 yards (35-K.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 24(0:29 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski to MAR 21 for 3 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - RUT 21(0:02 - 4th) 1-V.Ambrosio 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 5) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 25 for no gain (37-L.Gater).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 5) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Penalty on MAR 37-L.Gater Pass interference 5 yards enforced at MAR 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(0:00 - 5) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MAR 19 for 1 yard (23-F.Gotay97-S.Okuayinonu).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 19(0:00 - 5) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 9 for 10 yards (37-L.Gater).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - RUT 9(0:00 - 5) 1-I.Pacheco to MAR 4 for 5 yards (18-J.Mosley). Penalty on RUT 1-I.Pacheco Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MAR 6.
|No Gain
|
1 & 21 - RUT 21(0:00 - 5) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 21 - RUT 21(0:00 - 5) 22-K.Adams to MAR 24 for -3 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - RUT 24(0:00 - 5) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - RUT 24(0:00 - 5) 1-V.Ambrosio 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(0:00 - 5) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to RUT 15 for 10 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams). Penalty on MAR 6-J.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 21.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 21 - MD 36(0:00 - 5) 22-E.Najarian complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to RUT 28 for 8 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MD 28(0:00 - 5) 22-E.Najarian incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - MD 28(0:00 - 5) 22-E.Najarian sacked at RUT 33 for -5 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - MD 33(0:00 - 5) 27-J.Petrino 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
