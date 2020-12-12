|
|
|WISC
|IOWA
No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for 6th win in row
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to lead No. 19 Iowa past No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 Saturday, the Hawkeyes' sixth win in a row.
Iowa (6-2, 6-2 Big Ten) beat the Badgers (2-3, 2-3) for the first time since 2015 to reclaim the Heartland Trophy. Hawkeyes players celebrated by making snow angels after flurries picked up in the second half and blanketed the field in white.
Iowa's offense came alive in the second half after both teams struggled in the first. Petras found Smith-Marsette for 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Hawkeyes a 14-0 lead.
The Badgers cut it in half after a muffed punt set them up at the Iowa 25, with Nakia Watson punching the ball in from the 1.
Iowa took control from there.
Petras connected with Smith-Marsette for a 53-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 late in the third.
Wisconsin was still in position to come back in the middle of the fourth quarter when Iowa went three-and-out and Australian punter Tory Taylor, in his first year playing American football, mishandled the snap and kicked the ball while it was on the ground. That resulted in a penalty for illegal kicking, setting up the Badgers at the Iowa 5.
The Badgers went nowhere on three plays, and Mertz flipped a pass into the end zone that Jack Campbell intercepted.
It was game over on the next play when Tyler Goodson broke an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.
Smith-Marsette finished with seven catches for 140 yards, and Goodson had 106 yards rushing.
The Badgers gained just 225 total yards, 56 on the ground.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time this season and is poised to move up in the poll. Wisconsin will likely drop out of the rankings.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The downfield passing game showed up with Petras' career-long 53-yard pass to Smith-Marsette, who also had a 38-yard gain. Petras didn't throw much in the second half, but he was effective when he did.
Wisconsin: Wisconsin's offense continues to struggle. It has scored a combined 20 points in losing its last three games.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin and Iowa both play Dec. 19 against Big Ten opponents to be announced Sunday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
N. Watson
14 RB
29 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
I. Smith-Marsette
6 WR
140 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 7 RECs, -2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|13
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|225
|338
|Total Plays
|71
|57
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|127
|Rush Attempts
|33
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|169
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|20-38
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-43.7
|8-42.1
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|338
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|20/38
|169
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|13
|29
|1
|6
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|3
|21
|0
|18
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Schipper 29 S
|B. Schipper
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|5
|-17
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|10
|5
|55
|0
|21
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|6
|5
|28
|0
|13
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|3
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|6
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|5
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Schipper 29 S
|B. Schipper
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Abbott 89 WR
|A. Abbott
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Rucci 87 TE
|H. Rucci
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strey 32 LB
|M. Strey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blaylock 26 S
|T. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 91 NT
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|9
|43.7
|3
|60
|
C. Schlichting 96 P
|C. Schlichting
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|14/25
|211
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|11
|106
|1
|80
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|13
|51
|0
|15
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|3
|-11
|0
|5
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|9
|7
|140
|2
|53
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|7
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|3
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|8
|42.1
|1
|49
|
R. Gersonde 2 P
|R. Gersonde
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|3
|0.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 27 for 2 yards (25-E.Burrell57-J.Sanborn).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 27(14:24 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 36 for 9 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(13:54 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to WIS 49 for 15 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(13:28 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to WIS 44 for 5 yards (9-S.Nelson19-N.Herbig).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 44(12:48 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to WIS 46 for -2 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 46(12:10 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to WIS 40 for 6 yards (4-D.Burton).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 40(11:27 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 40 yards from WIS 40 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(11:20 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 23 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann54-D.Nixon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 23(10:42 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 29 for 6 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 29(10:00 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 34 for 5 yards (4-D.Belton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(9:22 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 32 FUMBLES. 49-N.Niemann to WIS 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(9:16 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to WIS 18 for 14 yards (4-D.Burton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(8:40 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 18(8:34 - 1st) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to WIS 20 for -2 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 20(7:55 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to WIS 12 for 8 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 12(7:17 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 61 yards from IOW 35. 86-D.Chandler pushed ob at WIS 25 for 21 yards (37-K.Fisher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:06 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 30 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston8-M.Hankins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 30(6:23 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 32 for 2 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 32(5:40 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 32(5:36 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards from WIS 32 to IOW 19 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(5:27 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 21 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 21(4:51 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 28 for 7 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 28(4:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 19 for -9 yards. Penalty on IOW 7-S.Petras Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at IOW 19. (41-N.Burks).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 19(4:08 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 37 yards from IOW 19 to WIS 44 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(4:00 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 48 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WISC 48(3:26 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WISC 48(3:24 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WISC 48(3:19 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 38 yards from WIS 48 to IOW 14 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(3:11 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 14 for no gain (19-N.Herbig).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 14(2:39 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at IOW 19 for 5 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 19(2:04 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 19(1:59 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 42 yards from IOW 19 to WIS 39 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(1:52 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 40 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston35-B.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 40(1:18 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WISC 40(1:13 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WISC 40(1:06 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 60 yards from WIS 40 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(0:58 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn45-L.Chenal).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 22(0:28 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 32 for 10 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(15:00 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 39 for 7 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 39(14:25 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for -6 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 33(13:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 35 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 35(13:07 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 49 yards from IOW 35 to WIS 16 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(12:58 - 2nd) 13-C.Dike pushed ob at WIS 34 for 18 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(12:23 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 34 FUMBLES. 5-G.Mertz to WIS 34 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 34(11:43 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 38 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann57-C.Golston).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 38(11:04 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 48 for 10 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(10:29 - 2nd) 16-J.Dunn to IOW 49 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston8-M.Hankins).
|-11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 49(9:45 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Watson INTERCEPTED by 26-K.Merriweather at IOW 40. 26-K.Merriweather to IOW 40 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 49(9:45 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Watson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WISC 49(9:38 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WISC 49(9:36 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 19 yards from IOW 49 out of bounds at the IOW 30.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(9:29 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 32 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 32(8:47 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 33(8:11 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 26 for -7 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWA 26(7:33 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 44 yards from IOW 26 to WIS 30 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(7:26 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 29 for -1 yard (96-J.Heflin).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - WISC 29(6:55 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 19 for -10 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - WISC 19(6:13 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 22 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WISC 22(5:38 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 47 yards from WIS 22. 16-C.Jones to IOW 30 for -1 yard (30-T.Mais26-T.Blaylock). Team penalty on IOW Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IOW 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(5:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 16 for 1 yard (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 16(4:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 16(4:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 16(4:40 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 44 yards from IOW 16 to WIS 40 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(4:32 - 2nd) 29-B.Schipper to WIS 43 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 43(3:53 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 43(3:44 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at WIS 47 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 47(3:05 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 51 yards from WIS 47 Downed at the IOW 2.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 2(2:54 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 4 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 4(2:49 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 6 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 6(2:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 6(2:37 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 39 yards from IOW 6 to IOW 45 fair catch by 6-D.Engram. Team penalty on IOW Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at IOW 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(2:29 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to IOW 37 for 3 yards (31-J.Campbell28-J.Koerner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 37(2:06 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to IOW 33 for 4 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 33(1:35 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to IOW 31 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
|-6 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 31(1:28 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to IOW 37 for -6 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(1:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith INTERCEPTED by 25-E.Burrell at WIS 35. 25-E.Burrell to WIS 40 for 5 yards. Penalty on WIS 15-J.Torchio Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IOW 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(1:09 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 48(1:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras scrambles to WIS 43 for 5 yards (21-C.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 43(0:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to WIS 32 for 11 yards (57-J.Sanborn18-C.Wilder).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(0:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy. Penalty on IOW 3-T.Tracy Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WIS 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - IOWA 47(0:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 25 - IOWA 47(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to WIS 27 for 20 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 27(0:02 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 31 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 31(14:29 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 36 for 5 yards (35-B.Wade49-N.Niemann).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(13:55 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 49 for 13 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(13:23 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to IOW 48 for 3 yards (28-J.Koerner54-D.Nixon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 48(12:44 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to IOW 37 for 11 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(12:10 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to IOW 32 for 5 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 32(11:28 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to IOW 29 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WISC 29(10:49 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - WISC 29(10:46 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(10:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 43 for 14 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(10:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to WIS 19 for 38 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(9:36 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to WIS 19 for no gain (97-I.Loudermilk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 19(8:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 19(8:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:49 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to WIS End Zone for 3 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(8:49 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 23 for -2 yards (44-S.Benson4-D.Belton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - WISC 23(8:04 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to WIS 33 for 10 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 33(7:28 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 34 for 1 yard (97-Z.VanValkenburg28-J.Koerner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WISC 34(6:47 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 41 yards from WIS 34. 16-C.Jones to IOW 25 FUMBLES. 51-A.Bay to IOW 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(6:37 - 3rd) 13-C.Dike to IOW 22 for 3 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 22(6:01 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to IOW 1 for 21 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(5:46 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 63 yards from WIS 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 31 for 29 yards (30-T.Mais39-T.Grass).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(5:33 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 32 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 32(5:02 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 32(4:58 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 32(4:53 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 42 yards from IOW 32 to WIS 26 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(4:46 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 87-H.Rucci.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 26(4:41 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 29 for 3 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WISC 29(4:01 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 20 for -9 yards (57-C.Golston).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - WISC 20(3:26 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards from WIS 20. 16-C.Jones to IOW 32 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks). Penalty on IOW 36-M.Timm Holding declined. Penalty on IOW 37-K.Fisher Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:10 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 27 for 5 yards (45-L.Chenal57-J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 27(2:40 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 31 for 4 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 31(2:03 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 16 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(1:23 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 27 for 2 yards (49-N.Niemann). Team penalty on WIS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WIS 25. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 20(0:55 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to WIS 34 for 14 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WISC 34(0:20 - 3rd) Team penalty on WIS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WIS 34. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 29(0:10 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 34 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 34(15:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 36 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(14:24 - 4th) 16-J.Dunn to WIS 35 for -1 yard (49-N.Niemann54-D.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WISC 35(13:43 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Stokke.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - WISC 35(13:38 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 86-D.Chandler. 86-D.Chandler to IOW 49 for 16 yards (33-R.Moss).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(13:00 - 4th) 13-C.Dike to IOW 49 for no gain (44-S.Benson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 49(12:17 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 86-D.Chandler. 86-D.Chandler to IOW 37 for 12 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(11:40 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to IOW 36 for 1 yard (97-Z.VanValkenburg57-C.Golston).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 36(11:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to IOW 31 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WISC 31(10:13 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - WISC 31(10:10 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to IOW 18 for 13 yards (92-J.Waggoner44-S.Benson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(9:38 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to IOW 12 for 6 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WISC 12(8:55 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to IOW 12 for no gain (44-S.Benson). Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 12. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - WISC 22(8:30 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 89-A.Abbott. 89-A.Abbott to IOW 19 for 3 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WISC 19(7:52 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - WISC 19(7:49 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(7:44 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 25 for 6 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 25(7:01 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 21 for -4 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 21(6:15 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|-11 YD
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 21(6:10 - 4th) to IOW 10 FUMBLES. to IOW 10 for no gain. Penalty on IOW 9-T.Taylor Kicking a loose ball 5 yards enforced at IOW 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WISC 5(6:20 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WISC 5(6:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz to IOW 5 for no gain (96-J.Heflin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 5(5:13 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to IOW 2 for 3 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|Int
|
4 & 2 - WISC 2(4:29 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-J.Campbell at IOW End Zone. 31-J.Campbell touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to WIS 25 fair catch by 14-N.Watson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:09 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Chandler.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 25(4:05 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 29-B.Schipper. 29-B.Schipper to WIS 31 for 6 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WISC 31(3:33 - 4th) Penalty on WIS 65-T.Beach False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WISC 26(3:19 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WISC 26(3:14 - 4th) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 39 yards from WIS 26 Downed at the IOW 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(3:04 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 40 for 5 yards (26-T.Blaylock21-C.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 40(2:17 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 46 for 6 yards (97-I.Loudermilk91-B.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(1:31 - 4th) 7-S.Petras kneels at IOW 44 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 44(0:51 - 4th) 7-S.Petras kneels at IOW 42 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - IOWA 42(0:12 - 4th) 7-S.Petras kneels at IOW 40 for -2 yards.
-
BOISE
WYO
17
6
3rd 0:50 CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
24
20
4th 14:36 ESP3
-
LSU
6FLA
14
10
2nd 3:27 ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
24
2nd 2:14 FS1
-
AUBURN
MISSST
3
0
2nd 13:34 SECN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
7
2nd 13:39 ABC
-
UVA
VATECH
7
3
1st 3:22 ACCN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
7
56
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
23
24
Final ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
42
38
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
15
Final CBS
-
WISC
16IOWA
7
28
Final FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
62
26
Final ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
42
3
Final ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
27
30
Final ESP2
-
TENN
VANDY
42
17
Final SECN
-
DUKE
FSU
35
56
Final ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
055 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN