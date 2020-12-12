|
|
|MINN
|NEB
Gophers, missing 33 players, stun Huskers 24-17 after layoff
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win on Saturday after being idle three weeks.
Ibrahim scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give Minnesota a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter after Adrian Martinez fumbled at the Nebraska 39.
Connor Culp's 30-yard field goal cut it to 24-17 with 4:42 left. The Gophers then called on Ibrahim to finish off the game, having him carry six straight times for 59 yards before they went into victory formation at the Nebraska 6.
The Gophers (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten) had their last two games canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and most of their missing 33 players were in the conference's 21-day return to play protocol.
It also was Minnesota's first game without star wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out Nov. 25.
Nebraska (2-5, 2-5), which beat Purdue on the road last week, hasn't won back-to-back Big Ten games since 2018.
Ibrahim finished with 108 yards on 20 carries and Tanner Morgan was 17 of 30 for 181 yards.
The Gophers, who came to Lincoln as 10-point underdogs, took a 17-14 lead into the final quarter. They had gone ahead late in the first half after a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt kept alive a 75-yard scoring drive that started with Cam Wiley sprinting 61 yards down the sideline.
Taylor-Britt went helmet-to-helmet with Morgan while stopping him short on a third-down run. That set up Minnesota inside the 10, and Morgan threw to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Gophers opened the scoring after Tyler Nubin intercepted a tipped pass at the Huskers' 35 in the middle of the first quarter. On fourth-and-1, Seth Green replaced Morgan and lined up in wildcat formation. He stepped to the side as a direct snap went to Ibrahim, who broke through the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.
Luke McCaffrey threw the interception two plays after replacing starter Adrian Martinez, who appeared to get his left (non-throwing) hand dinged. Martinez returned for the next series.
Nebraska managed only 1.9 yards per play on its first three possessions against the statistically worst defense in the Big Ten.
The Huskers broke through early in the second quarter, with Wan'Dale Robinson getting loose 47 yards before Martinez passed 8 yards to Austin Allen for their first touchdown.
Minnesota failed to convert a fourt-and-8 on its next series, and Martinez led the Huskers on a 13-play, 73-yard drive he finished with a run from the 7 for a 14-10 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: This ranks as one of the guttiest wins in recent memory for a team ravaged by the virus. Ibrahim has been the bell cow for the Gophers, but they discovered young running back talent in Wiley and a receiver in Chris Autman-Bell to fill the void created by Bateman.
Nebraska: Whatever can go wrong for the Huskers does. The two turnovers were costly, and the defense lost Taylor-Britt to a targeting call for the second time this season and playmaking linebacker Luke Reimer to injury in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Both teams are to play Dec. 19 against opponents to be announced by the Big Ten on Sunday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
108 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
A. Martinez
2 QB
111 PaYds, PaTD, 96 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|387
|308
|Total Plays
|73
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|206
|197
|Rush Attempts
|43
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|181
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|-4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|206
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|17/30
|181
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|20
|108
|2
|31
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|7
|81
|0
|61
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|6
|9
|0
|11
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|9
|5
|82
|0
|26
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|7
|3
|43
|0
|19
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|5
|4
|32
|0
|10
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|11-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon IV 13 LB
|J. Gordon IV
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 21 DB
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 32 DL
|K. Schad
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Cheney Jr. 44 DL
|R. Cheney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aune 29 LB
|J. Aune
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 20 LB
|D. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Gelecinskyj 48 K
|A. Gelecinskyj
|1/1
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|39.8
|3
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|2
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|16/27
|111
|1
|0
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|15
|96
|1
|24
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|12
|50
|0
|16
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|8
|49
|0
|47
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|9
|6
|41
|0
|10
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|6
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
W. Liewer 85 WR
|W. Liewer
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|4
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 38 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 49 DL
|P. Payne
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 CB
|Q. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|1/2
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Crawford 98 K
|T. Crawford
|5
|38.4
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 25 FUMBLES. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 16 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - NEB 16(14:30 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 16 for no gain (9-E.Otomewo).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - NEB 16(13:51 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 20 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NEB 20(13:20 - 1st) 96-T.Crawford punts 41 yards from NEB 20. 2-P.Howard to MIN 37 for -2 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(13:14 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 38 for 1 yard (95-B.Stille).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 38(12:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MINN 39(12:35 - 1st) Team penalty on NEB Illegal Contact 15 yards enforced at MIN 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(12:18 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Geary.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 46(12:15 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 46 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MINN 46(11:32 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MINN 46(11:29 - 1st) 96-M.Crawford punts 42 yards from NEB 46 Downed at the NEB 4.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 4(11:20 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 11 for 7 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEB 11(10:53 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 11 for no gain (44-R.Cheney Jr.).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 11(10:15 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 20 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(9:48 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Liewer.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NEB 20(9:41 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-T.Nubin at NEB 35. 27-T.Nubin to NEB 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(9:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 32 for 3 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 32(8:59 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 21-B.Williams. 21-B.Williams to NEB 27 for 5 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 27(8:14 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 26 for 1 yard (93-D.Daniels44-G.Nelson).
|+26 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 26(7:32 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 1st) 48-A.Gelecinskyj extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(7:26 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 25 for no gain (23-J.Howden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(6:57 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 31 for 6 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 31(6:22 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 37 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(6:03 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 38 for 1 yard (13-J.Gordon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 38(5:34 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 41 for 3 yards (99-D.Carter55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEB 41(5:00 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEB 41(4:56 - 1st) 96-T.Crawford punts 8 yards from NEB 41 out of bounds at the NEB 49.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(4:51 - 1st) 1-C.Wiley to NEB 41 for 8 yards (2-C.Tannor13-J.Domann).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - MINN 41(4:09 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to NEB 29 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(3:33 - 1st) 3-T.Potts to NEB 29 for no gain (13-J.Domann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 29(2:52 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Brown-Stephens.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 29(2:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 3-T.Potts. 3-T.Potts to NEB 19 for 10 yards (28-L.Reimer3-W.Honas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(2:22 - 1st) 21-B.Williams to NEB 14 for 5 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 14(1:41 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 11 for 3 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 11(0:58 - 1st) 17-S.Green to NEB 13 for -2 yards (2-C.Tannor42-N.Henrich).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MINN 13(0:17 - 1st) 48-A.Gelecinskyj 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:14 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 85-W.Liewer. 85-W.Liewer to NEB 33 for 8 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 33(15:00 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to MIN 20 for 47 yards (13-J.Gordon34-B.Mafe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(14:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to MIN 13 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 13(14:06 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to MIN 11 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 11(13:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to MIN 8 for 3 yards (32-K.Schad).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - NEB 8(13:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(13:12 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 18-C.Geary. 18-C.Geary to MIN 28 for 3 yards (49-P.Payne8-D.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 28(12:25 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 38 for 10 yards (9-M.Dismuke13-J.Domann).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(11:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Potts to MIN 41 for 3 yards (38-D.Jackson98-C.Rogers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 41(11:05 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 3-T.Potts. 3-T.Potts to MIN 45 for 4 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 45(10:19 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to NEB 29 for 26 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(9:37 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 28 for 1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MINN 28(8:55 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MINN 28(8:49 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 22-M.Brown-Stephens. 22-M.Brown-Stephens to NEB 27 for 1 yard (95-B.Stille42-N.Henrich).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - MINN 27(8:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(7:57 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 36 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden21-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 36(7:40 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NEB 38 for 2 yards (99-D.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(7:16 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 43 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 43(6:42 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles pushed ob at NEB 49 for 6 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(6:16 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 49 for no gain (32-K.Schad55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 49(5:43 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to MIN 38 for 13 yards (23-J.Howden29-J.Aune).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(5:30 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to MIN 30 for 8 yards (27-T.Nubin55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NEB 30(4:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 30(4:51 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to MIN 27 for 3 yards (13-J.Gordon32-K.Schad).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(4:22 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to MIN 24 for 3 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 24(3:52 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MIN 8 for 16 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - NEB 8(3:37 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MIN 7 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin99-D.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 7(3:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(2:57 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to NEB 14 for 61 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 14(2:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 13 for 1 yard (44-G.Nelson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MINN 13(2:08 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 77-B.Andries False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MINN 18(2:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MINN 18(2:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - MINN 18(2:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to NEB 14 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - MINN 18(2:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to NEB 14 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - MINN 14(2:01 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at NEB 14. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - MINN 7(2:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 4 for 3 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 4(1:52 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 88-B.Spann-Ford. 88-B.Spann-Ford runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 2nd) 48-A.Gelecinskyj extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 63 yards from MIN 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 23 for 21 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 23(1:23 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to NEB 28 for 5 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin99-D.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 28(1:16 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 36 for 8 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(0:52 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 32 for -4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 32(0:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 85-W.Liewer. 85-W.Liewer to NEB 36 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEB 36(0:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 89-O.Martin.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 36(0:21 - 2nd) 96-T.Crawford punts 38 yards from NEB 36 Downed at the MIN 26.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 26(0:17 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 24 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 61 yards from NEB 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 13 for 9 yards (23-I.Gifford85-W.Liewer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(14:55 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 17 for 4 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MINN 17(14:20 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Green.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 17(14:15 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 18-C.Geary. 18-C.Geary to MIN 26 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams2-C.Tannor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 26(13:35 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 30 for 4 yards (13-J.Domann8-D.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 30(12:50 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 39 for 9 yards (42-N.Henrich8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(12:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 39(12:10 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 37 for -2 yards (38-D.Jackson98-C.Rogers).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - MINN 37(11:25 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 47 for 10 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MINN 47(10:46 - 3rd) 96-M.Crawford punts 39 yards from MIN 47 to NEB 14 fair catch by 89-O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 14(10:41 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 22 for 8 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 22(10:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at NEB 33 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(9:59 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 34 for 1 yard (13-J.Gordon).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 34(9:21 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to MIN 42 for 24 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(8:57 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to MIN 20 for 22 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(8:33 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to MIN 15 for 5 yards (21-J.Harris55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 15(8:03 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to MIN 14 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin34-B.Mafe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 14(7:30 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 89-O.Martin.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - NEB 14(7:27 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(7:22 - 3rd) 3-T.Potts to MIN 20 for no gain (7-D.Bootle44-G.Nelson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 20(6:41 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 39 for 19 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(6:12 - 3rd) 3-T.Potts to MIN 35 for -4 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 35(6:29 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 18-C.Geary. 18-C.Geary to MIN 45 for 10 yards (8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MINN 45(4:48 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 45(4:41 - 3rd) 96-M.Crawford punts 40 yards from MIN 45 to NEB 15 fair catch by 89-O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 15(4:35 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at NEB 20 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 20(4:11 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 21 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 21(3:40 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 89-O.Martin.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEB 21(3:34 - 3rd) 96-T.Crawford punts 44 yards from NEB 21 to the MIN 35 downed by 94-C.Mueller.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(3:24 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 37 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas42-N.Henrich).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 37(2:47 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to NEB 43 for 20 yards (49-P.Payne8-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(2:11 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to NEB 37 for 6 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MINN 37(1:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 37(1:24 - 3rd) 21-B.Williams to NEB 36 for 1 yard (98-C.Rogers49-P.Payne).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MINN 36(0:41 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(0:37 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 36(0:32 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NEB 36(0:27 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 32 for -4 yards FUMBLES (34-B.Mafe). 8-T.Rush to NEB 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(0:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to NEB 40 for -1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 40(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to NEB 26 for 14 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 26(14:25 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 26(14:21 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to NEB 12 for 14 yards (9-M.Dismuke42-N.Henrich).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 12(13:49 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to NEB 1 for 11 yards (8-D.Williams3-W.Honas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(13:22 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to NEB 2 for -1 yard (8-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MINN 2(12:57 - 4th) 17-S.Green to NEB 1 for 1 yard (99-T.Robinson93-D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MINN 1(12:14 - 4th) 17-S.Green to NEB 1 for no gain (42-N.Henrich99-T.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 1(11:32 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 4th) 48-A.Gelecinskyj extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 4th) 48-A.Gelecinskyj kicks 63 yards from MIN 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 24 for 22 yards (27-T.Nubin20-D.Willis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 24(11:20 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 33 for 9 yards (27-T.Nubin55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 33(10:58 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 35 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(10:29 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 89-O.Martin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 35(10:22 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 35 for no gain (29-J.Aune).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NEB 35(9:53 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 29 for -6 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NEB 29(9:25 - 4th) 96-T.Crawford punts 61 yards from NEB 29 to the MIN 10 2-P.Howard muffs the ball. 2-P.Howard recovers at the MIN 8. 2-P.Howard to MIN 8 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 8(9:10 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 13 for 5 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 13(8:25 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 12 for -1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MINN 12(7:42 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Potts.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MINN 12(7:38 - 4th) 96-M.Crawford punts 38 yards from MIN 12 to NEB 50 fair catch by 89-O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 50(7:33 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to MIN 45 for 5 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 45(7:03 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to MIN 35 for 10 yards (23-J.Howden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(6:52 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to MIN 27 for 8 yards (16-C.Durr). Team penalty on MIN Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(6:42 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(6:34 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 25(6:29 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to MIN 19 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin20-D.Willis).
|
4 & 4 - NEB(5:55 - 4th) 33-C.Culp 37 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 14(5:50 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 89-O.Martin.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 14(5:45 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to MIN 14 FUMBLES (55-M.Sori-Marin). 26-D.Mills to MIN 12 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NEB 12(5:20 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez runs 12 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEB 57-E.Piper Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 12. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - NEB 22(5:15 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to MIN 12 for 10 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NEB 12(4:42 - 4th) 33-C.Culp 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 4th) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:42 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 18-C.Geary. 18-C.Geary to MIN 35 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(4:06 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 42 for 7 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 42(3:19 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 47 for 5 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(2:45 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 22 for 31 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(2:02 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 20 for 2 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 20(1:58 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 18 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas7-D.Bootle).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 18(1:53 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 6 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - MINN 6(1:11 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at NEB 8 for -2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 8(0:34 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at NEB 5 for 3 yards.
