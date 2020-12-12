|
|
|AKRON
|BUFF
Patterson matches record as No. 24 Buffalo beats Akron 56-7
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Jaret Patterson ran for 105 yards and matched a major-college football record by reaching 1,000 yards for the season in five games as No. 24 Buffalo routed Akron 56-7 on Saturday as a tune-up for the Mid-American Conference championship.
Patterson scored two touchdowns before halftime, bringing his season totals to 1,025 yards and 18 rushing TDs for the Bulls (5-0). He is the 12th player in FBS history to surpass 1,000 yards in as many games.
Kevin Marks Jr. led the Bulls with a career-high 175 yards and two touchdowns. Marks went over 100 yards and scored twice in the first half as Buffalo (5-0) built a 35-0 lead against Akron (1-5).
The Bulls scored on defense for the fourth time this season when Tyrone Hill blocked a field goal and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Buffalo finished with 428 yards rushing.
Buffalo's passing attack found the end zone for the first time in three games when Kyle Vantrease connected with Trevor Wilson for a 52-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. The Bulls ran for 21 straight touchdowns prior to that.
Jonzell Norrils scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter for Akron. Buffalo had shutout Akron for nine straight quarters going back to 2018.
THE TAKEAWAY
Akron: The Zips broke their 21-game losing streak last week, but still have a long way to go.
Buffalo: The Bulls are 5-0 for the first time since 1980 when Buffalo was a Division III program. Having won the MAC East division, the Bulls move on to the conference championship game for the second time in three years and the third time in school history.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Buffalo entered the AP Top 25 for the first time last week and could merit consideration for a higher ranking after another blowout victory on national television. The Bulls beat each five of their conference opponents by at least 19 points and lead the country in scoring (51.8 points per game).
UP NEXT
Akron's season is over. The Zips have lost 12 consecutive road games.
Buffalo: The Bulls meet Ball State for the MAC championship on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. It will be a rematch of the 2008 title game that Buffalo won for its lone conference championship.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Norrils
6 RB
28 RuYds, RuTD, 32 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
K. Marks Jr.
5 RB
182 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|21
|Rushing
|3
|17
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|204
|507
|Total Plays
|57
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|428
|Rush Attempts
|30
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|8.6
|Yards Passing
|112
|79
|Comp. - Att.
|12-27
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-49
|8-62
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.4
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|0
|76
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|79
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|428
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|6/13
|59
|0
|0
|
T. DeShields 12 QB
|T. DeShields
|6/14
|53
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|13
|58
|0
|24
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|5
|28
|1
|11
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|7
|25
|0
|12
|
T. DeShields 12 QB
|T. DeShields
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|4
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Stewart 2 WR
|N. Stewart
|6
|5
|39
|0
|15
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|2
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
M. Mathison 3 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Grimes, Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes, Jr.
|6
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 1 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Horton 19 S
|M. Horton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 2 S
|C. Thomas Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 18 CB
|A. Watts
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Amankwaa 12 DB
|C. Amankwaa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 5 LB
|M. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson Jr. 23 CB
|R. Jackson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 34 CB
|T. Durant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Daranijo 24 S
|A. Daranijo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wade 97 DL
|J. Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bischof 40 LB
|K. Bischof
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McClain 45 LB
|R. McClain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Romenick 42 P
|K. Romenick
|8
|40.4
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|3
|23.3
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|4/7
|68
|1
|0
|
M. Myers 10 QB
|M. Myers
|2/2
|11
|0
|0
|
T. Bycznski 4 QB
|T. Bycznski
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|15
|182
|2
|30
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|16
|105
|2
|40
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|11
|58
|0
|18
|
T. Ahmed 25 RB
|T. Ahmed
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
C. Robinson 28 RB
|C. Robinson
|5
|36
|0
|27
|
M. Myers 10 QB
|M. Myers
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|4
|3
|63
|1
|52
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Pyne 42 LB
|B. Pyne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Zikuski 70 OL
|N. Zikuski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCarthy 43 LB
|J. McCarthy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Laing 55 DE
|K. Laing
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polizzi 61 DT
|D. Polizzi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller Jr. 30 LB
|R. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 7 S
|E. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bazile 53 DE
|C. Bazile
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Abbas 15 CB
|A. Abbas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tate 25 LB
|C. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gantley 45 S
|E. Gantley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hayes 19 CB
|S. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Avissey 96 DT
|J. Avissey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cuff 19 WR
|J. Cuff
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|2
|43.5
|1
|50
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|5
|8.4
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 28 for 3 yards (50-M.Koonce20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 28(14:22 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 28(14:18 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 27 for -1 yard (0-E.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AKRON 27(13:41 - 1st) 42-K.Romenick punts 33 yards from AKR 27. 2-R.Cook to AKR 46 for 14 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(13:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 46(13:26 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to AKR 45 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian99-E.Bentley).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 45(12:50 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to AKR 41 for 4 yards (23-R.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 41(12:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to AKR 34 for 7 yards (23-R.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(12:03 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson pushed ob at AKR 33 for 1 yard (18-A.Watts1-R.Cochran).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 33(11:25 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to AKR 28 for 5 yards (12-C.Amankwaa).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 28(10:48 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to AKR 19 for 9 yards (12-C.Amankwaa).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(10:18 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson pushed ob at AKR 11 for 8 yards (1-R.Cochran).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 11(9:41 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on AKR 18-A.Watts Pass interference 9 yards enforced at AKR 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BUFF 2(9:36 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to AKR 2 for no gain (27-B.Arslanian).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 2(9:02 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to AKR 1 for 1 yard (0-B.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 1(8:28 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:23 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for 2 yards (31-K.Wright27-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 27(7:45 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 29 for 2 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 29(7:03 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 44 for 15 yards (30-R.Miller).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(6:32 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison pushed ob at BUF 30 for 26 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(5:56 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BUF 18 for 12 yards (24-C.Gross0-E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(5:22 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 18(5:12 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 18(5:07 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35. 3-M.Mathison to AKR 25 for 22 yards (25-T.Ahmed). Penalty on AKR 58-M.Donatelli Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 50 yards from BUF 50 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:42 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for 2 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(4:06 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 26 for -1 yard (6-M.Michel).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 26(3:23 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 31 FUMBLES (15-A.Abbas). 3-M.Mathison to AKR 41 for 1 yard (10-M.Fuqua).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 26(3:23 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 31 for 5 yards (15-A.Abbas).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 31(3:05 - 1st) 42-K.Romenick punts 38 yards from AKR 31. 2-R.Cook to BUF 38 for 7 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(2:52 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at BUF 38 for no gain (2-C.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 38(2:22 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 38(2:17 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 38(2:12 - 1st) 40-E.Finegan punts 50 yards from BUF 38 to the AKR 12 downed by 37-E.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(1:59 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 81-S.Naim. 81-S.Naim to AKR 15 for 3 yards (3-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 15(1:21 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 15(1:14 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 17 for 2 yards (24-C.Gross94-E.Black).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 17(0:31 - 1st) 42-K.Romenick punts 46 yards from AKR 17. 2-R.Cook to BUF 46 for 9 yards (76-N.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(0:16 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at AKR 49 for 5 yards (2-C.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - AKRON 49(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 59-J.Fuzak False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 49. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 46(15:00 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 45 for 9 yards (24-A.Daranijo27-B.Arslanian).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 45(14:30 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 41 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(13:47 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 24 for 17 yards (1-R.Cochran45-R.McClain).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(13:11 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:05 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 46 yards from BUF 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 28 for 9 yards (52-S.Dolac).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(12:59 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 31 for 3 yards (43-J.McCarthy).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 31(12:23 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 41 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(11:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 46 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson24-C.Gross).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 46(11:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 48 for 2 yards (27-T.Thompson50-M.Koonce).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 48(10:49 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 49 for 1 yard (0-E.Wilson20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 49(10:01 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 49 for no gain (90-G.Wolo).
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(9:55 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 9 for 40 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - AKRON 9(9:11 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 9 for no gain (1-R.Cochran).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 9(8:20 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 5 for 4 yards (0-B.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 5(7:47 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(7:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 27 for 2 yards (5-T.Terry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(7:01 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 81-S.Naim.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 27(6:56 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 23 for -4 yards (90-G.Wolo6-M.Michel).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BUFF 23(6:12 - 2nd) 42-K.Romenick punts 39 yards from AKR 23. 2-R.Cook to BUF 47 for 9 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 57 yards from BUF 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 47 for 39 yards (25-C.Tate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(4:54 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 81-S.Naim.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 47(4:48 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 50 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 50(4:01 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 41 for -9 yards (90-G.Wolo6-M.Michel).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BUFF 41(3:23 - 2nd) 42-K.Romenick punts 43 yards from AKR 41 to BUF 16 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(3:16 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 25 for 9 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 25(2:51 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 37 for 12 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(2:13 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BUF 40 for 3 yards (12-C.Amankwaa). Penalty on BUF 17-B.Porter Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 40.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 17 - AKRON 30(1:47 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 33 for 3 yards (2-C.Thomas27-B.Arslanian).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - AKRON 33(1:12 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 40 for 7 yards (2-C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 40(0:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 41 for 1 yard (19-M.Horton).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AKRON 41(0:17 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 37 yards from BUF 41 to AKR 22 fair catch by 5-J.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 74 yards from AKR 25. 5-K.Marks to BUF 16 for 15 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(14:56 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 13 yards (19-M.Horton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(14:19 - 3rd) Penalty on BUF 79-J.Klenk False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 29. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 24(14:09 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 42 for 18 yards (7-J.Richardson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(0:13 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BUF 48 for 6 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 48(13:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(12:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 30 for 5 yards (90-G.Wolo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 30(12:13 - 3rd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 30 for no gain (20-J.Patterson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 30(11:35 - 3rd) 12-T.DeShields complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 39 for 9 yards (31-K.Wright27-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(11:01 - 3rd) 6-J.Norrils to AKR 42 for 3 yards (4-I.King).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 42(10:24 - 3rd) 6-J.Norrils to AKR 47 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson27-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 47(9:44 - 3rd) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 47(9:40 - 3rd) 42-K.Romenick punts 42 yards from AKR 47. 2-R.Cook to BUF 14 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian). Penalty on BUF 4-I.King Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at BUF 14.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 7(9:26 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to BUF 13 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 13(8:44 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to BUF 30 for 17 yards (19-M.Horton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(8:02 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to BUF 34 for 4 yards (2-C.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 34(7:17 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to BUF 34 for no gain (27-B.Arslanian).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 34(6:36 - 3rd) 10-M.Myers complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 38 for 4 yards (1-R.Cochran).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 2 - AKRON 38(5:51 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to AKR 44 for 18 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(5:14 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to AKR 26 for 18 yards (2-C.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(4:32 - 3rd) 10-M.Myers complete to 17-B.Porter. 17-B.Porter to AKR 13 for 13 yards (7-J.Richardson). Penalty on BUF 36-C.Burniston Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at AKR 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 31(4:04 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to AKR 29 for 2 yards (5-M.Scott).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - AKRON 29(3:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to AKR 21 for 8 yards (5-M.Scott).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 21(2:35 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to AKR 14 for 7 yards (19-M.Horton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(1:54 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to AKR 4 for 10 yards (19-M.Horton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - AKRON 4(1:17 - 3rd) 10-M.Myers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:13 - 3rd) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:10 - 3rd) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:06 - 3rd) 12-T.DeShields complete to 6-J.Norrils. 6-J.Norrils pushed ob at AKR 33 for 8 yards (33-T.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 33(0:29 - 3rd) 42-K.Romenick punts 41 yards from AKR 33 to BUF 26 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(0:24 - 3rd) 2-R.Cook to BUF 24 for -2 yards (97-J.Wade).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 24(15:00 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 25 for 1 yard (99-E.Bentley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on AKR 67-L.Hawkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BUF 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(14:31 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 42 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 42(13:56 - 4th) 10-M.Myers runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BUF 70-N.Zikuski Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 42. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - AKRON 32(13:45 - 4th) 28-C.Robinson to BUF 33 for 1 yard (99-E.Bentley).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - AKRON 33(13:13 - 4th) 10-M.Myers complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson pushed ob at BUF 40 for 7 yards (1-R.Cochran).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 40(12:41 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 32 yards from BUF 40 Downed at the AKR 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(12:32 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 28(12:25 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to AKR 30 for 2 yards (53-C.Bazile).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 30(11:43 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields sacked at AKR 22 for -8 yards (55-K.Laing).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BUFF 22(10:56 - 4th) 42-K.Romenick punts 41 yards from AKR 22 out of bounds at the BUF 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(10:47 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 37 for no gain (1-R.Cochran).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 37(10:02 - 4th) 28-C.Robinson to BUF 41 for 4 yards (40-K.Bischof).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 41(9:16 - 4th) 4-T.Bycznski incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 18-A.Watts at AKR 42. 18-A.Watts to AKR 42 for no gain (18-T.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(9:09 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes. Penalty on AKR 73-O.Murphy Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - BUFF 32(9:02 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 81-S.Naim.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - BUFF 32(8:58 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes. Team penalty on AKR Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - BUFF 32(8:52 - 4th) 6-J.Norrils pushed ob at AKR 41 for 9 yards (42-B.Pyne).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - BUFF 41(8:52 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 42-B.Pyne Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 41. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(8:24 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields complete to 6-J.Norrils. 6-J.Norrils to BUF 20 for 24 yards (25-C.Tate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(7:42 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 20(7:38 - 4th) 6-J.Norrils to BUF 20 for no gain (61-D.Polizzi19-S.Hayes).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 20(6:55 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to BUF 11 for 9 yards (7-E.Brown53-C.Bazile).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 11(6:09 - 4th) 6-J.Norrils runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(6:05 - 4th) 28-C.Robinson to BUF 29 for 4 yards (1-R.Cochran97-J.Wade).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 29(5:30 - 4th) 28-C.Robinson to AKR 44 for 27 yards (34-T.Durant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(4:33 - 4th) 28-C.Robinson to AKR 44 for no gain (27-B.Arslanian).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(3:51 - 4th) 25-T.Ahmed runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:42 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 31 for 22 yards (28-J.McNair).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(3:34 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields complete to 5-J.Knight. 5-J.Knight to AKR 32 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 32(3:00 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields complete to 5-J.Knight. 5-J.Knight to AKR 38 for 6 yards (25-C.Tate). Penalty on BUF 38-B.Johnson-Maith Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 32. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 37(2:30 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to AKR 39 for 2 yards (70-N.Zikuski).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 39(1:54 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to BUF 37 for 24 yards (45-E.Gantley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(1:30 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields complete to 5-J.Knight. 5-J.Knight to BUF 30 for 7 yards (42-B.Pyne).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 30(1:01 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to BUF 26 for 4 yards (52-S.Dolac).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(0:48 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to BUF 23 for 3 yards (70-N.Zikuski).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 23(0:22 - 4th) 12-T.DeShields incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-S.Hayes at BUF 23. 19-S.Hayes to BUF 47 for 24 yards (16-T.Grimes).
