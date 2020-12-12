Drive Chart
CMICH
TOLEDO

Key Players
L. Nichols III 7 RB
101 RuYds, RuTD
B. Koback 22 RB
123 RuYds, 44 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:21
88-K.Pimpleton complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:45
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:15
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:37
2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
02:23
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:25
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Field Goal 1:08
17-T.Cluckey 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
57
yds
03:25
pos
7
10
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:41
64-M.Meeder 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
37
yds
03:11
pos
10
10
Touchdown 0:33
2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:06
pos
10
16
Point After TD 0:27
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:40
7-L.Nichols runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
68
yds
00:09
pos
16
17
Point After TD 13:31
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Field Goal 5:56
64-M.Meeder 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
52
yds
03:17
pos
20
17
Field Goal 3:08
64-M.Meeder 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
41
yds
02:31
pos
23
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 1:40
2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
83
yds
04:54
pos
23
23
Point After TD 1:33
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 25
Rushing 8 11
Passing 7 12
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 8-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 362 391
Total Plays 66 76
Avg Gain 5.5 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 197 126
Rush Attempts 42 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 2.9
Yards Passing 165 265
Comp. - Att. 12-24 18-33
Yards Per Pass 6.4 5.1
Penalties - Yards 4-40 4-17
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 9-41.3 7-37.6
Return Yards 21 14
Punts - Returns 4-16 3-14
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-5 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 3-2 7313023
Toledo 3-2 1070724
Glass Bowl Toledo, OH
 165 PASS YDS 265
197 RUSH YDS 126
362 TOTAL YDS 391
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 101 0 0 92.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 250 2 2 114.4
T. Brock 9/19 101 0 0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 64 1 0 233.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 85 0 0 304.7
K. Pimpleton 3/5 64 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 101 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 407 3
L. Nichols III 10 101 1 68
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 410 6
K. Lewis 18 58 0 11
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 92 2
T. Brock 7 26 0 17
D. Bracy 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 87 0
D. Bracy 4 8 0 3
D. Hill 6 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Hill 1 2 0 2
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 132 3
K. Pimpleton 2 2 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 241 2
K. Pimpleton 6 3 36 0 28
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
T. Brock 1 1 34 0 34
H. Buczkowski 44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
H. Buczkowski 3 2 30 0 25
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 80 0
K. Lewis 4 3 26 1 18
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 156 0
J. Sullivan 5 2 20 0 12
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 1
D. Law 2 1 19 0 19
A. Jones 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 109 1
L. Nichols III 1 0 0 0 0
O. Lavallii 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Lavallii 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 2.0
T. Brown 11-2 2.0 0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 2.0
T. Hairston II 8-0 2.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Douglas 7-1 1.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. McCoy 5-1 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Reed 4-2 0.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
D. McNary 4-2 0.0 1
W. Reid 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
W. Reid 4-0 0.0 1
D. Kent 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kent 3-1 0.0 0
K. Gwilly 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Gwilly 2-2 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Stuart 2-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Siddiq 2-1 1.0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
F. Stokes 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Stokes 0-1 0.0 0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Bowens III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 14/15
M. Meeder 3/3 53 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
L. Elzinga 9 41.3 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 4.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.8 39 0
K. Pimpleton 4 4.0 18 0
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 265 3 3 133.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 584 6 2 181.9
C. Bradley 18/33 265 3 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 123 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 399 4
B. Koback 24 123 0 27
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 191 2
M. Kelly 6 17 0 12
D. Finn 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
D. Finn 1 3 0 3
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
C. Bradley 11 -13 0 20
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Newton 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 135 1
J. Newton 4 3 68 1 28
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 184 1
B. Koback 9 5 44 1 15
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 264 4
B. Mitchell 1 1 42 0 42
I. Winstead 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 389 2
I. Winstead 7 3 40 1 18
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 151 3
D. Maddox 4 2 23 0 19
J. Turner 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
J. Turner 2 1 23 0 23
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
D. Rosi 4 2 15 0 12
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 279 2
D. McKinley-Lewis 2 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
D. Johnson 8-4 0.0 0
J. Jones 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 7-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
Z. Ford 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Z. Ford 4-0 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Holt 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hines 3-2 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Bolden 3-1 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Bauer 3-1 0.0 0
T. Anderson 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Anderson 3-0 1.0 0
T. Taylor 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Taylor 2-1 1.0 0
D. Ragin 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ragin 2-0 0.0 0
S. Womack 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Womack 2-0 0.0 0
J. Clark 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Rogers 1-4 0.0 0
A. Crider 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Crider 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hood 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hood 0-1 0.0 0
D. Alexander 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Alexander 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/4 8/9
T. Cluckey 1/1 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 37.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
B. Flint 7 37.6 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 2 17.0 22 0
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Rosi 1 0.0 0 0
D. Bates 40 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Bates 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 4.5 45 0
R. Blackmon 3 4.7 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 3:45 8 75 TD
10:32 CMICH 3 1:35 3 5 Punt
6:25 CMICH 25 1:43 3 -2 Punt
1:04 CMICH 25 0:40 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 TOLEDO 42 3:11 7 37 FG
8:43 CMICH 49 1:09 3 3 Punt
6:22 CMICH 7 1:43 3 4 Punt
3:51 CMICH 33 1:09 3 7 Punt
0:27 CMICH 25 0:21 2 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 CMICH 32 0:09 1 68 TD
9:13 CMICH 13 3:17 9 52 FG
5:39 CMICH 30 2:31 6 41 FG
1:34 CMICH 36 1:00 5 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 CMICH 34 2:43 6 14 Punt
7:45 CMICH 42 1:10 3 6 Punt
1:33 CMICH 25 0:11 3 34 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 TOLEDO 35 0:33 3 4 Punt
8:48 CMICH 45 2:23 7 45 TD
4:33 TOLEDO 37 3:25 9 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TOLEDO 19 0:41 3 0 Punt
10:37 TOLEDO 26 1:43 3 6 Punt
7:27 TOLEDO 20 0:19 3 -28 INT
4:32 TOLEDO 50 0:34 2 -17 INT
2:33 TOLEDO 20 2:06 6 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 35 1:13 3 0 Punt
13:31 TOLEDO 33 4:12 8 24 Fumble
5:49 TOLEDO 35 0:00 1 -5 INT
3:02 TOLEDO 30 1:26 3 -9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 TOLEDO 3 2:39 8 48 Fumble
8:55 TOLEDO 24 1:02 3 -7 Punt
6:27 TOLEDO 17 4:54 11 83 TD
1:11 CMICH 41 0:46 4 16

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 29
(14:38 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 2 yards (91-J.Hines).
+19 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 31
(14:10 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 50 for 19 yards (0-S.Womack).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(13:45 - 1st) 12-T.Brock scrambles to TOL 44 for 6 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 44
(13:07 - 1st) 6-D.Hill to TOL 42 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson30-J.Jones).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 42
(12:29 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 30 for 12 yards (7-Z.Ford45-D.Johnson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(11:55 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to TOL 18 for 12 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 18
(11:21 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:15 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:15 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 39 yards from CMC 35. 40-D.Bates to TOL 35 for 9 yards (24-D.Bracy).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(11:12 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 39
(10:50 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 39
(10:46 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
Punt
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 39
(10:42 - 1st) 49-B.Flint punts 53 yards from TOL 39. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 3 for -5 yards (31-D.Bolden).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 3
(10:32 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 5 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 5
(10:07 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 7 for 2 yards (30-J.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 7
(9:38 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 8 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones91-J.Hines).
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 8
(8:57 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 37 yards from CMC 8 to the CMC 45 downed by 45-J.Whiteside.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(8:48 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 41 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 41
(8:30 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 40 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 40
(7:48 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to CMC 30 for 10 yards (19-T.Scott).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(7:23 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to CMC 32 for -2 yards (3-A.McCoy). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 30. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 40
(7:18 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at CMC 21 for 19 yards (25-D.McNary).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 21
(6:41 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 15 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent34-A.Siddiq).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(6:37 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:25 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:25 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:25 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 22 for -3 yards (99-D.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - CMICH 22
(5:57 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 25 for 3 yards (99-D.Johnson98-D.Alexander).
-2 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 25
(5:19 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for -2 yards (31-D.Bolden99-D.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 23
(4:42 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 40 yards from CMC 23 to the TOL 37 downed by 37-R.Sturkey.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(4:33 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(4:29 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to CMC 40 for 23 yards (5-D.Reed).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(4:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton pushed ob at CMC 20 for 20 yards (25-D.McNary).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(3:44 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 17 for 3 yards (13-T.Hairston25-D.McNary).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 17
(3:15 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 15 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 15
(2:37 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback pushed ob at CMC 6 for 9 yards (8-T.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(2:15 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 4 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(1:50 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 6 for -2 yards (13-T.Hairston).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(1:12 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(1:08 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(1:04 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 28 for 3 yards (45-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 28
(0:24 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 31 for 3 yards (35-A.Crider6-N.Bauer).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 31
(14:57 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 53 yards from CMC 31. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 19 for 3 yards (24-D.Bracy).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:48 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 19 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:07 - 2nd) 49-B.Flint punts 23 yards from TOL 19 to the TOL 42 downed by 6-N.Bauer.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - FG (7 plays, 37 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(13:52 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski. Penalty on CMC 66-T.Ferris Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TOL 42. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 47
(13:52 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to TOL 46 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines92-D.Rogers).
+34 YD
2 & 14 - CMICH 46
(13:23 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 12-T.Brock. 12-T.Brock to TOL 12 for 34 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 12
(12:47 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 7 for 5 yards (20-S.Holt). Team penalty on TOL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at TOL 12. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - CMICH 7
(12:28 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 4 for 3 yards (30-J.Jones45-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 4
(11:57 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock to TOL 3 for 1 yard (1-T.Anderson92-D.Rogers).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 3
(11:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 5 for -2 yards (99-D.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - CMICH 5
(10:41 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:37 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 26 for 22 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(10:32 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 31 for 5 yards (3-A.McCoy8-T.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 31
(9:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles pushed ob at TOL 34 for 3 yards (71-R.Stuart).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 34
(9:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for -2 yards (5-D.Reed).
Punt
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 32
(8:54 - 2nd) 49-B.Flint punts 37 yards from TOL 32. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 49 for 18 yards (49-B.Flint).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(8:43 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 48 for -1 yard (45-D.Johnson96-D.Hood).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 48
(8:17 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 48 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 48
(7:40 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 48
(7:34 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 48 yards from TOL 48 to TOL End Zone. touchback.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Interception (3 plays, -28 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(7:27 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 32 for 12 yards (25-D.McNary).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(7:08 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 32.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley runs ob at CMC 33 for 20 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-R.Bowens at CMC 7. 7-R.Bowens runs ob at CMC 7 for no gain.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 7
(6:22 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 7 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 7
(5:52 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 8 for 1 yard (44-D.Ragin35-A.Crider).
+3 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 8
(5:17 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 11 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
Punt
4 & 6 - CMICH 11
(4:39 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 41 yards from CMC 11. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 50 for 2 yards (19-D.Kent).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Interception (2 plays, -17 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(4:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to CMC 48 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
Int
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48
(3:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Reid at CMC 33. 2-W.Reid to CMC 33 for no gain.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(3:51 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 39 for 6 yards (31-D.Bolden45-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 39
(3:24 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 40 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones91-J.Hines).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 40
(2:51 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski.
Punt
4 & 3 - CMICH 40
(2:42 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 49 yards from CMC 40. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 20 for 9 yards (31-C.Jones).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(2:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 34 for 14 yards (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(2:14 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 35
(1:46 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 39 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 39
(1:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 45 for 6 yards.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(1:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 13 for 42 yards (19-D.Kent).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13
(0:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:27 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Halftime (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:27 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(0:27 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 5 yards (30-J.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 30
(0:06 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock scrambles runs ob at CMC 37 for 7 yards.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 42 yards from CMC 35 out of bounds at the TOL 23.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for -3 yards (5-D.Reed).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 32
(14:26 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 35 for 3 yards (13-T.Hairston19-D.Kent).
No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(13:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(13:47 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 33 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC 32 downed by 27-Q.Mitchell.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (1 plays, 68 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+68 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 32
(13:40 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:31 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Fumble (8 plays, 24 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:31 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 32 yards from CMC 35. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 33 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(13:27 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 4 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 37
(12:55 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to TOL 43 for 6 yards (33-K.Gwilly).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(12:28 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for -1 yard (8-T.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 42
(11:55 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 46 for 4 yards (25-D.McNary3-A.McCoy).
+18 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 46
(11:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to CMC 36 for 18 yards (13-T.Hairston).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(10:42 - 3rd) 7-D.Finn scrambles to CMC 33 for 3 yards (17-G.Douglas).
Sack
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 33
(10:18 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley sacked at CMC 43 for -10 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
No Gain
3 & 17 - TOLEDO 43
(9:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
Punt
4 & 17 - TOLEDO 43
(9:19 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 32 yards from CMC 43. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 11 FUMBLES. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 13 for no gain.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 13
(9:13 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 13
(9:05 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(8:47 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 28 for 5 yards (45-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
+28 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 28
(8:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to TOL 44 for 28 yards (20-S.Holt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(7:53 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 44
(7:45 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 34 for 10 yards (31-D.Bolden45-D.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(7:22 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski pushed ob at TOL 29 for 5 yards (6-N.Bauer20-S.Holt).
Sack
2 & 5 - CMICH 29
(6:48 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock sacked at TOL 35 for -6 yards (1-T.Anderson).
No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 35
(6:00 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 48-O.Lavallii.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - CMICH 35
(5:56 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder 53 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Interception (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:49 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 45 yards from CMC 35 out of bounds at the TOL 20.
Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(5:49 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead INTERCEPTED by 25-D.McNary at CMC 25. 25-D.McNary to CMC 30 for 5 yards (8-D.Maddox).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - FG (6 plays, 41 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(5:39 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski pushed ob at TOL 45 for 25 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(5:20 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 43 for 2 yards (44-D.Ragin).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 43
(4:47 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 35 for 8 yards (13-C.McDonald).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(4:22 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to TOL 31 for 4 yards (6-N.Bauer).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 31
(3:55 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 23-A.Jones.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 31
(3:51 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock scrambles to TOL 29 for 2 yards (7-Z.Ford).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CMICH 29
(3:08 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder 47 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:02 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 52 yards from CMC 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 25 for 12 yards (37-R.Sturkey). Penalty on CMC 37-R.Sturkey Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at TOL 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(2:58 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 30 for no gain (33-K.Gwilly).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(2:25 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 32 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown).
Sack
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 32
(1:46 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 21 for -11 yards. Penalty on TOL 2-C.Bradley Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TOL 21. (13-T.Hairston).
Punt
4 & 19 - TOLEDO 21
(1:36 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 43 yards from TOL 21 to CMC 36 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(1:34 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 44 for 8 yards (24-J.Clark).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 44
(1:09 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 49 for 5 yards (20-S.Holt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(0:41 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 49
(0:34 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 46 for 5 yards (99-D.Johnson56-T.Taylor).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 46
(15:00 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 46
(14:58 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 41 yards from TOL 46 to the TOL 5 downed by 37-R.Sturkey. Penalty on TOL 56-T.Taylor Holding 2 yards enforced at TOL 5.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Fumble (8 plays, 48 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 3
(14:49 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 13 for 10 yards (3-A.McCoy5-D.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13
(14:25 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 13
(14:21 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead pushed ob at TOL 22 for 9 yards (19-D.Kent).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 22
(13:55 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 28 for 6 yards (2-W.Reid17-G.Douglas).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(13:36 - 4th) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at CMC 48 for 24 yards (2-W.Reid).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(13:21 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 2-W.Reid Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 48.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(13:21 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to CMC 32 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
Sack
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 32
(13:21 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at CMC 40 for -8 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+6 YD
3 & 17 - TOLEDO 40
(12:10 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to CMC 34 FUMBLES (17-G.Douglas). 25-D.McNary to CMC 34 for no gain.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(11:45 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 34
(11:42 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 39 for 5 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 39
(11:07 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 50 for 11 yards (56-T.Taylor).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(11:00 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at CMC 46 for -4 yards (0-S.Womack).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - CMICH 46
(10:25 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 47 for 1 yard (7-Z.Ford).
+1 YD
3 & 13 - CMICH 47
(9:45 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones31-D.Bolden).
Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 48
(9:02 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 28 yards from CMC 48 to the TOL 24 downed by 45-J.Whiteside.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(8:55 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 26 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown98-F.Stokes).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 26
(8:28 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
Sack
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 26
(8:24 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 17 for -9 yards (8-T.Brown).
Punt
4 & 17 - TOLEDO 17
(7:53 - 4th) 49-B.Flint punts 42 yards from TOL 17. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 1 yard.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(7:45 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 44 for 2 yards (99-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 44
(7:19 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 44
(7:16 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 48 for 4 yards (30-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 48
(6:35 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 35 yards from CMC 48 to TOL 17 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (11 plays, 83 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(6:27 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 13 for -4 yards (13-T.Hairston).
+18 YD
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 13
(5:44 - 4th) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at TOL 31 for 18 yards (2-W.Reid).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(5:23 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 46 for 15 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(4:55 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 48 for 2 yards (71-R.Stuart8-T.Brown).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48
(4:21 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to CMC 32 for 20 yards (2-W.Reid5-D.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(3:47 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(3:40 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to CMC 29 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 29
(2:56 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to CMC 16 for 13 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16
(2:21 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
Sack
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 16
(2:17 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at CMC 28 for -12 yards (8-T.Brown).
+28 YD
3 & 22 - TOLEDO 28
(1:40 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:33 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Fumble (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:33 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(1:33 - 4th) 12-T.Brock scrambles pushed ob at CMC 42 for 17 yards (7-Z.Ford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(1:25 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Nichols.
Sack
2 & 10 - CMICH 42
(1:22 - 4th) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 41 for -1 yard FUMBLES (56-T.Taylor). 91-J.Hines runs ob at CMC 41 for no gain.

TOLEDO
Rockets

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(1:11 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to CMC 45 for -4 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 45
(1:07 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to CMC 48 for -3 yards (8-T.Brown).
+27 YD
3 & 17 - TOLEDO 48
(1:03 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to CMC 21 for 27 yards (3-A.McCoy).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(0:25 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley kneels at CMC 25 for -4 yards.
