Louisville overcomes slow start, pummels Wake Forest 45-21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Malik Cunningham threw for 195 yards and accounted for three scores for Louisville, which blitzed past Wake Forest 45-21 Saturday.
The Cardinals (4-7, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a sluggish start to rally for a victory in their regular-season finale. After gaining just 7 yards in the first quarter, they finished with 453. Louisville gained 254 of those on the ground.
Cunningham completed 73% (16-for-22) of his passes. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. He went without an interception for the first time in five games.
The Demon Deacons (4-4, 3-4) amassed 351, but they couldn't stay on the field as they converted just seven of 18 on third down.
Louisville, meanwhile, converted seven of 14 third downs and held the ball for 36:56.
Both teams were missing key receivers. Louisville's Tutu Atwell announced during the week he would miss the contest, while Donavon Green did not dress for the Demon Deacons. In addition, the Cardinals were without three starting offensive linemen. That led to the Cardinals starting their fourth-string center and three freshmen on the line.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons played for the first time in nearly a month, and it showed as quarterback Sam Hartman had by far his worst day of the season. The sophomore completed 17 of 41 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. After committing just one turnover previously, Wake Forest committed two on Saturday that led to 10 Louisville points.
Louisville: The Cardinals made mistakes early, but they didn't commit any turnovers, which had been their Achilles' heel this season. Jalen Mitchell might not have the explosive speed Javian Hawkins has, but the redshirt freshman showed big-play capabilities. His 20-carry, 168-yard performance included runs for 70 and 47 yards.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest hosts Florida State next Saturday.
Louisville has completed its regular season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
224 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds
|
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
195 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 38 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|351
|453
|Total Plays
|72
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|254
|Rush Attempts
|31
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|224
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|17-41
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|7-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|254
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|17/41
|224
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|14
|58
|0
|14
|
J. Ellison 14 RB
|J. Ellison
|9
|50
|0
|17
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
A. Marshall 30 RB
|A. Marshall
|4
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|13
|9
|138
|1
|44
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|2
|2
|38
|0
|31
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|9
|2
|23
|1
|13
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|7
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 81 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 LB
|J. Williams
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 25 DB
|J. Roberts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Chaney 93 DL
|I. Chaney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 44 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Smart 51 DL
|W. Smart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|6
|41.5
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 81 WR
|K. Williams
|4
|16.5
|27
|0
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|10.7
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|16/22
|195
|2
|0
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|20
|168
|0
|70
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|13
|38
|1
|16
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|12
|27
|2
|14
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|-18
|0
|-18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|9
|6
|77
|0
|28
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|3
|53
|0
|29
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|3
|35
|1
|22
|
F. Sherman 44 TE
|F. Sherman
|4
|3
|19
|1
|11
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
D. Jones 44 LB
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Jenkins 1 S
|L. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Edwards 31 DL
|Z. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 25 S
|J. Minkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/1
|40
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|4
|43.5
|2
|58
|
B. Travelstead 40 K
|B. Travelstead
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 61 yards from LOU 35. 81-K.Williams to WF 24 for 20 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(14:54 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for 1 yard (6-Y.Diaby).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 25(14:20 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 28 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 28(13:46 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 36 for 8 yards (12-M.Character23-K.Cloyd).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(13:17 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for 7 yards (12-M.Character).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 43(12:45 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for -2 yards (12-M.Character).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 41(12:20 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin pushed ob at LOU 46 for 13 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(11:39 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 44 for 2 yards (17-D.Etheridge9-C.Avery).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 44(11:06 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 41 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery41-I.Martin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 41(10:34 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 41(11:48 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 21 yards from LOU 41 out of bounds at the LOU 20.
|Result
|Play
|-18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(11:40 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 2 for -18 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 28 - LVILLE 2(11:14 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 44-D.Jones. 44-D.Jones to LOU 13 for 11 yards (44-J.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - LVILLE 13(10:43 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 26 for 13 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 26(10:17 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell to LOU 24 for -2 yards (85-B.Whiteheart).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(9:53 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at LOU 13 for 11 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(9:42 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 11 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery6-Y.Diaby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 11(9:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 10 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery90-J.Goldwire).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 10(8:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good. Team penalty on LOU Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 56 yards from WF 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 25 for 16 yards (45-N.Andersen39-K.Good).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:57 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 25 for no gain (11-M.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:28 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 29(6:56 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 22 for -7 yards (11-M.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LVILLE 22(6:17 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 38 yards from LOU 22 out of bounds at the WF 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(6:07 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(6:02 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 41 for 1 yard (29-T.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 41(5:40 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 41(5:34 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 28 yards from WF 41 out of bounds at the LOU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(5:24 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 34 for 3 yards (6-J.Taylor40-R.Bothroyd).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 34(4:52 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 49 for 15 yards (6-J.Taylor58-C.Monroe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(4:21 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 50 for 1 yard (58-C.Monroe).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 50(3:54 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 49 for -1 yard (6-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 49(3:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 49(3:12 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 39 yards from LOU 49 to WF 12 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(3:04 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 16 for 4 yards (1-L.Jenkins12-M.Character).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 16(2:39 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 16(2:34 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 20 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery92-M.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 20(1:55 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 38 yards from WF 20 to LOU 42 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(1:47 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 44-D.Jones.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 42(1:41 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 40 for -2 yards (51-W.Smart).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 40(1:03 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 30 for -10 yards (8-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - LVILLE 30(0:25 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 58 yards from LOU 30 Downed at the WF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(0:07 - 1st) 14-J.Ellison to WF 20 for 8 yards (10-R.Burns25-J.Minkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 20(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at WF 20. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 15(15:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 32 for 17 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(14:40 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 34 for 2 yards FUMBLES (29-T.Peterson). 14-J.Ellison to WF 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 34(14:02 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 34(14:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 34(13:54 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 66 yards from WF 34 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(13:44 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 74-A.Boone False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 15(13:43 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 51-A.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 15. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 10(13:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 15 for 5 yards (58-C.Monroe25-J.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 15(13:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell pushed ob at LOU 17 for 2 yards (25-J.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LVILLE 17(12:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LVILLE 17(12:32 - 2nd) 49-R.Harwell punts 39 yards from LOU 17 to WF 44 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(12:25 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 44(12:20 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 45 for 11 yards (11-N.Okeke10-R.Burns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(11:59 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman pushed ob at LOU 43 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 43(11:39 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 43(11:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 43(11:29 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 43 yards from LOU 43 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(11:21 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 34 for 14 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(10:55 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 45 for 11 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(10:21 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 40(10:07 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 51-A.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 40. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 35(9:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 45 for 10 yards (20-C.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(9:31 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 44 for -1 yard (93-I.Chaney).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 44(8:48 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to WF 29 for 27 yards (20-C.Davis).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(8:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to WF 1 for 28 yards (22-A.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1(7:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to WF 2 for -1 yard (4-J.Johns).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 2(6:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 49 yards from LOU 35. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 30 for 14 yards (1-L.Jenkins38-J.Fagot).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(6:41 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 48 for 18 yards (13-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(6:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 48(6:16 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 38 for 14 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:55 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 33 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 33(5:32 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 27 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(5:16 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 27(5:12 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 27(5:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 27(5:03 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:57 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 5 for 70 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LVILLE 5(4:13 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 48 yards from LOU 35. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 30 for 13 yards (29-T.Peterson40-D.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(4:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 27 for -3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 27(3:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 36 for 9 yards (10-R.Burns22-Y.Abdullah).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 36(3:25 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs ob at WF 42 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(3:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 42(2:55 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 49 for 7 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 49(2:32 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-R.Yeast at LOU 42. 3-R.Yeast to WF 37 for 21 yards (83-T.Morin).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(2:25 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to WF 39 for -2 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 39(1:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to WF 31 for 8 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 31(1:20 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith runs ob at WF 2 for 29 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(1:13 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to WF 1 for 1 yard (4-J.Johns58-C.Monroe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 1(1:08 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 54 yards from LOU 35. 81-K.Williams to WF 30 for 19 yards (45-D.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(0:57 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(0:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 30(0:45 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 30(0:37 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 53 yards from WF 30 out of bounds at the LOU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 32 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 32(14:23 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 47 for 15 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:49 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 45 for 8 yards (40-R.Bothroyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 45(13:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 42 for 3 yards (4-J.Johns).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(12:28 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 34 for 8 yards (12-L.Masterson8-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 34(11:48 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 31 for 3 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(11:10 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 29 for 2 yards (4-J.Johns5-R.Smenda).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 29(10:30 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford pushed ob at WF 22 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 22(10:02 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to WF 16 for 6 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(9:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to WF 6 for 10 yards (45-N.Andersen25-J.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - LVILLE 6(8:38 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to WF 4 for 2 yards (21-C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 4(8:08 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 44-F.Sherman. 44-F.Sherman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:03 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:58 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs ob at WF 39 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(7:41 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 2 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 41(7:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to LOU 15 for 44 yards (3-R.Yeast). Penalty on LOU 13-K.Clark Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(6:56 - 3rd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WAKE 20(6:43 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to LOU 20 for no gain (17-D.Etheridge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 20(6:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - WAKE 20(6:12 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles pushed ob at LOU 13 for 7 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 13(5:31 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:26 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 31 for 6 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(4:50 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 34 for 3 yards (4-J.Johns).
|+47 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 34(4:08 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 19 for 47 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(3:25 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins to WF 14 for 5 yards (29-C.Carson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 14(2:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 18 for -4 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 18(1:57 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to WF 14 for 4 yards (20-C.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 14(1:15 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell complete to 44-F.Sherman. 44-F.Sherman to WF 10 for 4 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(1:08 - 3rd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 14 for 4 yards (41-R.Puryear7-M.Montgomery).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 14(0:43 - 3rd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 17 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 17(0:23 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 85-B.Whiteheart. 85-B.Whiteheart to WF 24 for 7 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(0:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 85-B.Whiteheart. 85-B.Whiteheart to LOU 45 for 31 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(15:00 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to LOU 42 for 3 yards (13-K.Clark3-R.Yeast).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 42(14:33 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to LOU 36 for 6 yards (13-K.Clark11-N.Okeke).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 36(14:11 - 4th) Team penalty on WF False start 4 yards enforced at LOU 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 40(14:06 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to LOU 37 for 3 yards (29-T.Peterson90-J.Goldwire).
|+37 YD
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 37(13:33 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(13:24 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Penalty on LOU 33-I.Hayes Holding 2 yards enforced at LOU 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(13:24 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to LOU End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 60 yards from WF 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 20 for 15 yards (12-L.Masterson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(13:19 - 4th) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 22 for 2 yards (22-A.Williams51-W.Smart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 22(12:43 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 22(12:37 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 33 for 11 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(12:00 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 88-R.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 28(11:43 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 30 for 2 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 30(11:07 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 30 for no gain (11-M.Fox).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - LVILLE 30(10:21 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on WF 29-C.Carson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 30. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(10:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at WF 39 for 16 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(9:39 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to WF 39 for no gain (8-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 39(8:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 39(8:51 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to WF 26 for 13 yards (20-C.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(8:07 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to WF 23 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams95-D.Bergan).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23(7:25 - 4th) 80-J.Watkins runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(7:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 21(7:09 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 44-F.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at WF 21. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 26(7:09 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to WF 25 for 1 yard (40-R.Bothroyd12-L.Masterson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 25(6:27 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to WF 23 for 2 yards (95-D.Bergan21-C.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WAKE 23(5:42 - 4th) 32-J.Turner 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 47 yards from LOU 35. 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at WF 23 for 5 yards (25-J.Minkins). Penalty on WF 2-D.Stewart Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 23.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:31 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:26 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 22 for 9 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 22(5:05 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:50 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:44 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:38 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 81-K.Williams. 81-K.Williams to WF 25 for no gain (1-L.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:03 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(3:56 - 4th) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 23 for 2 yards (12-L.Masterson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 23(3:08 - 4th) 15-J.Mitchell to WF 22 for 1 yard (40-R.Bothroyd).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 22(2:24 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 55 yards from LOU 35. 81-K.Williams to WF 37 for 27 yards (44-D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(2:12 - 4th) 30-A.Marshall to WF 45 for 8 yards (2-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 45(1:42 - 4th) 30-A.Marshall to WF 45 for no gain (90-J.Goldwire).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 45(0:55 - 4th) 30-A.Marshall to WF 49 for 4 yards (23-K.Cloyd12-M.Character).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(0:19 - 4th) 30-A.Marshall to WF 45 for -4 yards (31-Z.Edwards10-R.Burns).
