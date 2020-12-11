|
Territorial rout: Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 70-7
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7 Friday night.
Arizona State (1-2) made a mockery of the annual Territorial Cup game from the opening kick return, capitalizing on a string of Arizona turnovers to build a 35-0 lead by early in the second quarter.
Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum converted an opening Arizona fumble into a 4-yard TD run 43 seconds after Taylor's TD return and the Sun Devils piled on one score after another.
Rachaad White ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, Jayden Daniels accounted for three scores and Arizona State won its fourth straight in the series for the first time since 1975-78.
The Wildcats (0-5) may have been thankful there were no fans in the stands after a lackluster performance that may put coach Kevin Sumlin's job in jeopardy.
Arizona was on its heels after Taylor's opening kick return and had three fumbles, an interception and twice turned it over on downs in its first six drives. The Wildcats had seven turnovers overall and gave up 70 points for the first time since 1949 to lose their record 12th straight game spanning two seasons.
Arizona State lost the previous two games it played on last-minute TDs and three more to COVID-19 issues.
Arizona had its opener canceled due to the coronavirus and lost its first four games, most recently 24-13 to Colorado last weekend.
The odd, twisting season came to a conclusion in the desert with the most unique game in the history of a series that dates to 1899.
The Sun Devils quickly turned it into a laugher.
Taylor was about six yards deep when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Arizona State got the ball back at Arizona's 4-yard line after Gary Brightwell lost the first of his three fumbles. Trayanum scored on the next play to put the Sun Devils up 14-0 in less than a minute.
They kept going.
Daniels pinballed off defenders for a 20-yard TD run and hit a wide-open Ricky Pearsall on a 31-yard score, White broke off a 93-yard TD run and Daniyel Ngata scored on a 3-yard run.
Arizona State led 42-7 at halftime - most first-half points in Territorial Cup history - despite being outgained 260-241 in total yards.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona was not ready for this rivalry game and it may cost Sumlin his job.
Arizona State, may have have lost two heartbreaking games and dealt with COVID-19 issues, but has taken control of the Territorial Cup after scoring its most points in the series.
UP NEXT
Arizona State has one of the nation's youngest teams this season and should get nearly everyone back next year, including Daniels.
Arizona must decide the fate of Sumlin. He is 9-20 and has not beaten Arizona State in three seasons in the desert, but also has a large buyout.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|486
|350
|Total Plays
|63
|82
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|259
|137
|Rush Attempts
|50
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|227
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|26-46
|Yards Per Pass
|17.5
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|9
|1
|Rushing TDs
|7
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|7
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.5
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|23
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-14
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|259
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|486
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|9/11
|203
|2
|0
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1/2
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|10
|133
|3
|93
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|16
|60
|1
|8
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|10
|41
|1
|9
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|4
|23
|1
|20
|
J. He 32 RB
|J. He
|4
|7
|1
|2
|
D. Taylor 19 DB
|D. Taylor
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Woods 32 DB
|E. Woods
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hodges 86 TE
|C. Hodges
|2
|1
|74
|1
|74
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|50
|0
|37
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|2
|2
|34
|1
|31
|
C. Hatch 29 TE
|C. Hatch
|2
|2
|29
|0
|24
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 2 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|3
|2
|24
|0
|22
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 20 LB
|D. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Markham 13 DB
|K. Markham
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matus 91 DE
|M. Matus
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 DB
|C. Soelle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 2 DB
|D. Pierce
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Markham 12 DB
|K. Markham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeVito 51 LB
|D. DeVito
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Banks 23 LB
|J. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Pesefea 44 DL
|T. Pesefea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lambert 14 DL
|S. Lambert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCullough 22 LB
|C. McCullough
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
W. Shaffer 28 LB
|W. Shaffer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|
J. Luckhurst 14 K
|J. Luckhurst
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|2
|49.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 19 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|7/13
|83
|0
|0
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|12/17
|78
|0
|1
|
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
|R. Rodriguez
|7/16
|52
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|17
|49
|0
|12
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|9
|42
|1
|20
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|3
|17
|0
|20
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
|R. Rodriguez
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|3
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wright 18 WR
|M. Wright
|10
|8
|85
|0
|29
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|6
|4
|40
|0
|18
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|4
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. John 21 RB
|J. John
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|4
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|4
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Z. Williams 82 TE
|Z. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Reid III 16 WR
|T. Reid III
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
V. Jones 25 WR
|V. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stukes 34 DB
|T. Stukes
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Henley 48 LB
|P. Henley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 LB
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Short 24 DB
|R. Short
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sullivan 30 DB
|Q. Sullivan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 45 DE
|I. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mourning 18 LB
|D. Mourning
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Key 44 DL
|S. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 27 LB
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Watson 19 LB
|K. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 38 LB
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|3
|47.0
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|3
|16.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 17 for 17 yards (9-D.Taylor). Team penalty on ARI Personal Foul declined. Team penalty on ARI Holding 9 yards enforced at ARI 17.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 8(14:41 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 8 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 8(14:29 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 5 FUMBLES (20-D.Butler). 20-D.Butler to ARI 4 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(14:04 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:59 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 33 for 8 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 33(13:27 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 37 for 4 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(13:05 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 38 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle98-D.Davidson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 38(12:32 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Wright.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 38(12:28 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-K.Soelle at ARI 43. 34-K.Soelle to ARI 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(12:24 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ARI 41 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 41(11:59 - 1st) 3-R.White to ARI 28 for 13 yards (24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(11:26 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ARI 26 for 2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 26(10:47 - 1st) 3-R.White to ARI 24 for 2 yards (24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 24(10:07 - 1st) 3-R.White to ARI 22 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris). Team penalty on ARI Chop block declined.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 22(9:58 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(9:39 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 22 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 22(9:11 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 22 for no gain (24-C.Lucas).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 22(8:28 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 32 for 10 yards (1-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(8:09 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 32 for no gain (44-T.Pesefea).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 32(7:35 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 45 for 23 yards. Team penalty on ARI Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 32. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARIZST 22(7:08 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 27 for 5 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARIZST 27(6:44 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 33 for 6 yards (41-T.Johnson). Team penalty on ARI Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 33.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - ARIZST 23(6:05 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 41 for 18 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 41(5:45 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 41 for no gain (97-S.Forman90-J.Lole).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(5:29 - 1st) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 44 for -3 yards (2-L.Burns).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARIZ 44(4:52 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ARI 40 for 4 yards (48-P.Henley).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 40(4:16 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to ARI 27 for 13 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(3:41 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 22 for 5 yards (48-P.Henley24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 22(3:04 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 20 for 2 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 20(2:29 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 40 yards from ASU 35 to ARI 25 fair catch by 11-T.Cunningham.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:21 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 30 for 5 yards (91-M.Matus).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 30(1:56 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 42 for 12 yards (12-K.Markham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(1:35 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ASU 49 for 9 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 49(1:13 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ASU 49 for no gain (8-M.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 49(0:39 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 47 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson20-D.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:12 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:06 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 36 for 11 yards (12-K.Markham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(15:00 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to ASU 33 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 33(14:36 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 27 for 6 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 27(14:02 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 16 for 11 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16(13:36 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 12 for 4 yards (91-M.Matus).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 12(13:06 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 2 for 10 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2(12:50 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 4 FUMBLES (91-M.Matus). 91-M.Matus to ASU 4 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 4(12:44 - 2nd) 3-R.White to ASU 7 FUMBLES (30-Q.Sullivan). 5-J.Daniels to ASU 7 for no gain.
|+93 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 7(12:00 - 2nd) 3-R.White runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(11:45 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(11:40 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 26 FUMBLES (90-J.Lole). 41-T.Johnson to ARI 26 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(11:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on ASU Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 26. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARIZ 36(11:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 29-C.Hatch. 29-C.Hatch to ARI 31 for 5 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 31(10:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 2nd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 18 for 18 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(10:06 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 27 for 9 yards (12-K.Markham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 27(9:38 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 29 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson8-M.Robertson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(9:14 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 37 for 8 yards (98-D.Davidson22-C.McCullough).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 37(8:56 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 37 for no gain (97-S.Forman).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 37(8:14 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 38 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 38(7:34 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 36 for -2 yards (20-D.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(7:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Hodges.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 36(7:25 - 2nd) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 36 for no gain (30-Q.Sullivan).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 36(6:43 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ARI 14 for 22 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(6:14 - 2nd) 19-R.Pearsall complete to 5-J.Daniels. 5-J.Daniels runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ASU Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARI 14. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 19(6:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 4-D.Ngata. 4-D.Ngata to ARI 3 for 16 yards (45-I.Johnson38-D.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(5:34 - 2nd) 4-D.Ngata runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:25 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 36 for 11 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(4:59 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 45 for 9 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 45(4:37 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 49 for 6 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(4:13 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ASU 20 for 29 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(3:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good. Penalty on ASU 6-T.Davis Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(3:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to ASU 28 for 3 yards (48-P.Henley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 28(3:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 31 for 3 yards (30-Q.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:25 - 2nd) 25-M.Turk punts 49 yards from ASU 31. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 20 for no gain (6-T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(2:16 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Brightwell.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 20(2:11 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 28 for 8 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 28(1:44 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 30 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(1:16 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer sacked at ARI 26 for -4 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZST 26(1:10 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 39 for 13 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 39(0:49 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer to ASU 41 for 20 yards (2-D.Pierce4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(0:39 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 41(0:35 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 41(0:29 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 33 for 8 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 33(0:21 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 59 yards from ASU 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 21 for 15 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(15:00 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 26 for 5 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 26(14:31 - 3rd) Penalty on ARI 66-R.Congel False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(14:19 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 23 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 23(13:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 23(13:39 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 32 yards from ARI 23 out of bounds at the ASU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(13:32 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ARI 49 for 6 yards (90-T.Mason).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 49(13:19 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ARI 38 for 11 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace). Team penalty on ASU Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 49. No Play.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZ 41(12:49 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to ARI 22 for 37 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(12:07 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 16 for 6 yards (24-R.Short).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 16(11:41 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 9 for 7 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZ 9(11:08 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ARI 2 for 7 yards (19-K.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 2(10:35 - 3rd) 3-R.White runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 3rd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:28 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 31 for 6 yards (18-C.Soelle98-D.Davidson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 31(10:04 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 30 FUMBLES (91-M.Matus). 13-K.Markham to ARI 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(9:57 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to ARI 33 FUMBLES. 5-J.Daniels to ARI 33 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - ARIZ 33(9:57 - 3rd) Team penalty on ARI Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARI 33. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(9:16 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 9 for 9 yards (94-D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 9(8:54 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 7 for 2 yards (51-R.Lopez).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARIZ 7(8:27 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 5 for 2 yards (8-A.Pandy30-Q.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 5(7:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 4 for 1 yard (90-T.Mason).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 4(7:11 - 3rd) 19-R.Pearsall to ARI 1 for 3 yards (48-P.Henley30-Q.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 1(6:35 - 3rd) 3-R.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 3rd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:29 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 26 for 1 yard (20-D.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 26(5:45 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer to ARI 27 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 27(5:06 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 45 yards from ARI 27. 3-R.White to ASU 37 for 9 yards (28-N.Bombata). Team penalty on ASU Holding 10 yards enforced at ASU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(4:52 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ASU 31 for 4 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 31(4:27 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 87-J.Stivers False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 31. No Play.
|+74 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 26(4:12 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 86-C.Hodges. 86-C.Hodges runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 3rd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(4:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 25 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:37 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 25 for no gain (97-S.Forman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:04 - 3rd) 4-R.Rodriguez complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 32 for 7 yards (6-T.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZST 32(2:22 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 64 yards from ARI 32 Downed at the ASU 4.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 4(2:12 - 3rd) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 11 for 7 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 11(1:36 - 3rd) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 16 for 5 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(0:56 - 3rd) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 21 for 5 yards (99-M.Tapusoa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 21(0:19 - 3rd) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 25 for 4 yards (99-M.Tapusoa).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 30 for 5 yards (44-S.Key18-D.Mourning).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(14:25 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 38 for 8 yards (18-D.Mourning). Penalty on ARI 30-Q.Sullivan Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 38.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(14:03 - 4th) 9-D.Taylor to ARI 46 for 1 yard (49-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 46(13:24 - 4th) 9-D.Taylor to ARI 42 for 4 yards (18-D.Mourning).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZ 42(12:45 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 35 for 7 yards (92-K.Barrs4-C.Roland-Wallace). Team penalty on ASU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 35.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARIZ 50(12:28 - 4th) 16-T.Bourguet incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARIZ 50(11:57 - 4th) 25-M.Turk punts 50 yards from ARI 50 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(11:57 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez complete to 21-J.Turner. 21-J.Turner to ARI 31 for 11 yards (18-C.Soelle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(11:37 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete. Intended for 21-J.John.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 31(11:37 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez complete to 16-T.Reid. 16-T.Reid to ARI 37 for 6 yards (13-K.Markham).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 37(11:09 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.McCullough at ARI 43. 22-C.McCullough to ARI 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(11:03 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 35 for 8 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 35(9:53 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 31 for 4 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(9:53 - 4th) 32-J.He to ARI 29 for 2 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 29(9:12 - 4th) 32-J.He to ARI 27 for 2 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 27(8:31 - 4th) 32-J.He to ARI 25 for 2 yards (27-D.Clark).
|+24 YD
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 25(7:49 - 4th) 16-T.Bourguet complete to 29-C.Hatch. 29-C.Hatch to ARI 1 for 24 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARIZ 1(7:09 - 4th) 32-J.He runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 4th) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 4th) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:02 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez to ARI 30 for 5 yards (14-S.Lambert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 30(6:37 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Reid.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 30(6:32 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Banks at ARI 42. 23-J.Banks to ARI 28 for 14 yards (33-N.Tilford).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(6:21 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 26 for 2 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 26(5:38 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 24 for 2 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 24(5:00 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 28 for -4 yards (51-R.Lopez).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 10 - ARIZ 28(4:17 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 21 for 7 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(4:09 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(4:03 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 28 for 7 yards (51-D.DeVito23-J.Banks).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 28(3:41 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 34 for 6 yards (23-J.Banks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(3:22 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 34(3:14 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 42 for 8 yards (51-D.DeVito).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 42(2:47 - 4th) 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 48 for 6 yards (13-K.Markham).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(2:30 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez complete to 82-Z.Williams. 82-Z.Williams to ASU 44 for 8 yards (18-C.Soelle28-W.Shaffer).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 44(2:03 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ASU 36 for 8 yards (13-K.Markham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(1:48 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 36(1:39 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez complete to 21-J.John. 21-J.John to ASU 32 for 4 yards (13-K.Markham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 32(1:16 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Wright.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - ARIZST 32(1:11 - 4th) 4-R.Rodriguez incomplete. Intended for 25-V.Jones.
